World Series Game 4 score, highlights: Rangers just one win from first title after crushing Diamondbacks
The Texas Rangers blew out the Arizona Diamondbacks 11-7 on Tuesday night in Game 4 of the World Series. The Rangers now lead the best-of-seven series by a 3-1 margin, putting them one win from the World Series title and in prime position to secure the franchise’s first championship. That celebration could occur as soon as Game 5, which is back at Chase Field in Phoenix on Wednesday night.
Both sides used bullpen-heavy approaches in Game 4. That approach worked out better for the Rangers than it did the Diamondbacks. Texas made all kinds of history throughout the contest, which was not as close as the final score indicates (the D-backs scored four in the eighth and two in the ninth). The Rangers scored five runs in both the second and third innings and led comfortably for the whole night. As such, in lieu of our typical takeaways format, you can scroll down to discover five stats worth knowing from the Rangers’ emphatic victory.
1. 10th consecutive playoff road victory
If the Rangers do win the World Series, they can credit their performance on the road throughout the month of October. Game 4 represented Texas’ 10th road playoff win in a row, the longest such streak in MLB playoff history.
Here are the five longest road playoff winning streaks of all-time, according to CBS Sports’ research team:
- 2023 Texas Rangers, 10 (active)
- 1996-97 New York Yankees, 9
- 1937-42 New York Yankees, 9
- 2019 Washington Nationals, 8
- 1926-32 New York Yankees, 8
Bear in mind, the Rangers started this postseason with four consecutive road games. Overall, they played six of their first seven playoff contests away from home. Factor in how they ended the season on a seven-game road trip, and the Rangers had to become comfortable with that commuter lifestyle if they wanted to make it to the playoffs, let alone make it within a win of a title.One way or another, Game 5 will represent the Rangers’ final road game of the year. Either they’ll win, both the contest and the title, or they’ll lose and return home for what remains of the series.
2. First World Series team with consecutive five-run innings
The Rangers scored five runs in both the second and the third innings. In the process, they became the third team in World Series history with multiple five-run outbursts, joining the 1961 and 1936 New York Yankees. The Rangers, however, became the first to have their blitzes fall in consecutive innings, according to the research of MLB.com’s Sarah Langs.
Here’s arguably the darndest part of the Rangers’ offensive flurries: every one of those runs was scored with two outs in the inning. It’s not like the Diamondbacks would feel better about how the game turned out if the Rangers had poured it on with one or no outs in each frame. But two-out runs are particularly painful since they mean a team was a pitch away from escaping.
3. Seager’s 19th homer moves him one away from Jeter
Rangers shortstop Corey Seager broke the game open in the second with a two-run blast off Kyle Nelson that extended Texas’ lead to 5-0. Take a look:
Seager, who appeared to roll his ankle but stayed in the game, has now homered 19 times in his postseason career. That puts him one home run behind longtime Yankees icon Derek Jeter for the most by a shortstop in playoffs history.
Seager entered Game 4 having hit .167/.286/.667 with two home runs and four RBI in his first 12 at-bats. He’s up to three home runs and six RBI now. Give him credit for making his hits count. It may end up being enough to win him the World Series Most Valuable Player Award for the second time in his career. Seager, who won the honor in 2020 with the Dodgers, is the favorite to win the award again in 2023 after Game 4.
4. Semien ties record with five RBI
Seager’s double-play partner also got in on the historic act in Game 4.Semien notched two hits and drove in five runs, including three on a third-inning home run that stretched the Rangers’ advantage to 10-0. Semien’s five RBI tied the World Series record for the most by a leadoff hitter, joining Dan Gladden (1987) and Davey Lopes (1978).
Semien had been ice cold this postseason. Indeed, he entered Game 4 having hit .197/.264/.227 with no home runs and just 3 RBI in his first 15 games. The Rangers stuck by him, and on Tuesday he rewarded them in a big way.
5. First World Series title looking likely for Rangers
What does a 3-1 advantage mean in a best-of-seven series? Very good things for the leader — we know, we know, don’t faint from surprise. According to the website WhoWins.com, MLB clubs have historically won about 85% of the best-of-seven series they’ve taken a 3-1 advantage in.
Think of it this way. Even if the Diamondbacks had a 70% chance at winning each of the next three contests — and they don’t — their chances of winning all three would be just over 34%. You can understand if Rangers fans won’t believe the franchise’s first title until they see it. Likewise, you can understand if Diamondbacks fans want to hold out hope of something miraculous happening.
For those wondering, there have been six previous World Series where teams overcame a 3-1 deficit to win the entire thing. It’s happened twice since 1980: the 1985 Kansas City Royals (over the St. Louis Cardinals) and the 2016 Chicago Cubs (over the now-Cleveland Guardians). Will the Diamondbacks join that group? We can safely say not if they play like they did in Game 4.
Yemen’s Houthis enter Mideast fray, hardening spillover fears
By Maha El Dahan
DUBAI (Reuters) – Yemen’s Houthis have waded into the Israel-Hamas war raging more than 1,000 miles from their seat of power in Sanaa, declaring on Tuesday they had fired drones and missiles at Israel in attacks that highlight the regional risks of the conflict.
Part of an “Axis of Resistance” backed by Iran, the Houthis have rallied behind the Palestinians since Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7, opening a new front for a movement that has waged war for eight years with a Saudi-led coalition in the Gulf.
Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said in a televised statement the group had launched a “large number” of ballistic missiles and drones towards Israel, and there would be more such attacks to come “to help the Palestinians to victory”.
His statement confirmed the widening scope of a conflict that has unnerved states including the world’s biggest oil exporter Saudi Arabia, hardening fears of spillover as Israel seeks to destroy Hamas in its Gaza Strip stronghold.
Saree said it was the Houthis’ third attack on Israel since the start of the conflict, appearing to confirm they were behind a drone attack on Oct. 28 that resulted in blasts in Egypt and was blamed by Israel on the Houthis, and an Oct. 19 incident in which the U.S. navy intercepted three cruise missiles.
Israeli National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi said the Houthi attacks were intolerable, but declined to elaborate when asked how Israel might respond.
The Houthis’ slogan is “Death to America, death to Israel, curse the Jews and victory to Islam”.
RESISTANCE AXIS
The Houthis are a formidable part of the “Axis of Resistance”, which opposes Israel and the United States and has been waging attacks across the region since Oct. 7.
Iran-backed Iraqi militias have been firing at U.S. forces in Iraq and Syria, while Lebanon’s Hezbollah has been exchanging fire with Israeli forces at the Lebanese-Israeli border.
The Houthis have demonstrated their missile and drone capabilities during the Yemen war in attacks on Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. The Saudi-led coalition accuses Iran of arming, training and funding the Houthis. The group denies being an Iranian proxy and says its develops its own weapons.
The United States, Israel’s main ally, has deployed aircraft carriers as a deterrent to prevent the Gaza conflict spreading. Iran has also said it does not want the war to spread.
But Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian on Tuesday indicated Tehran’s allies could act further.
“Resistance groups will not remain silent in the face of the Zionist regime’s crimes and America’s full support for the Zionist regime,” he said. “They won’t wait for anyone’s advice; if the situation gets out of control, no party will be safe from its consequences,” he said at a meeting with the Emir of Qatar, Iranian state media reported.
Houthi spokesperson Saree blamed Israel for instability in the Middle East, saying the “circle of conflict” in the region was being expanded by its “continued crimes”. The Houthis would continue to mount attacks “until the Israeli aggression stops”.
Noting that Houthi missiles and drones had been shot down during the latest hostilities, Mohanad Hage Ali of the Carnegie Middle East Center said for now their attacks were “more about messaging than a real military threat”.
“The risk to Israel would be if there is an all-out engagement, with multiple rocket launches from all directions which could overwhelm the air defences,” he said.
SAUDI CONCERNS
Yemen has enjoyed more than a year of relative calm amid a U.N.-led peace push. Saudi Arabia has been holding talks with the Houthis in a bid to exit the war, as Riyadh focuses on economic priorities at home.
But Houthi missile and drone attacks on Israel have increased the risks of conflict for Saudi Arabia.
The most direct flight path for any drone or missile launched from Yemen passes over western Saudi Arabia near the Red Sea before flying over Jordan and into Israel.
The Saudi government communications office did not respond to a request for comment on the kingdom’s concerns over Houthi attacks.
Saudi analyst Aziz Alghashian said Saudi Arabia would be worried about the conflict spilling across its own borders.
“I think the problem is that this war has the potential to put Saudi in a position where it is seen to take sides between the U.S. and Israel, and Iran,” he said. “I think Saudi wants to avoid that.”
Saudi Arabia and Iran, respectively the region’s leading Sunni Arab and Shi’ite powers, agreed to restore diplomatic ties earlier this year, easing years of tensions that have fuelled conflicts across the Middle East.
In 2019, the Houthis claimed responsibility for an attack that temporarily cut more than half of Saudi oil output. The United States said Iran was behind the attack, which Tehran denied.
(Additional reporting by Nadine Awadalla and Nayera Abdallah in Dubai, by Tom Perry in Beirut, Parisa Hafezi in Dubai, Henriette Chacar and Ari Rabinovitch in Jerusalem, and by Mohamed Ghobari in Aden, Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Angus MacSwan and Gareth Jones)
Managers with most World Series titles in MLB history
What makes a great team? Well, having great players helps. But every team needs someone who can bring an entire clubhouse together and keep everything on track through the inevitable ups and downs of a long season. Knowing how to handle more than two dozen personalities is just as important as knowing how to properly utilize a bullpen. A good manager is part tactician, part psychologist, and does whatever possible to put their team in the best position to win.
Rangers skipper Bruce Bochy is one of those managers. Bochy won three World Series titles while managing the Giants, leading San Francisco to victory in 2010, 2012 and 2014. Bochy moved up this list again in 2023, as he managed the Rangers to their first World Series title in franchise history and added a fourth ring to his collection.
Bochy is one of 10 managers who have put their clubs in a position to win time and time again. Here is the list of managers who have won at least three World Series championships.
T-1) Joe McCarthy: 7 titles
Get ready for so many Yankees mentions throughout this article. Before McCarthy led the Yanks to seven championships, he guided the 1928 Cubs to the National League pennant. Four years later, he became the first manager to reach the World Series in each league as the Yankees swept the Cubs in a Fall Classic most remembered for Babe Ruth’s fabled “called shot” in Game 3.
Ruth, Lou Gehrig and Joe DiMaggio are a few of the legends who played under McCarthy as the Yankees won those seven titles in a 12-year span from 1932-43. Only one of those series went beyond five games. That outlier took place in 1936, when the Yanks bested the New York Giants in six games, outscoring them 43-23 in the process.
T-1) Casey Stengel: 7 titles
Bucky Harris was the Yankees’ manager in 1947 and ‘48, serving as the bridge between McCarthy and Stengel, who took over in 1949. From there, Stengel’s Yankees embarked on the most successful decade-long run for any franchise in MLB history. The Bronx Bombers won it all in each of Stengel’s first five years at the helm. The Yanks then topped 100 wins for the first time under him in 1954 but finished eight games behind Cleveland for the AL pennant.
Following that one-year Fall Classic hiatus, the Yankees reached the next four World Series, all of which went seven games, and featured one series win and one loss each against the Brooklyn Dodgers and Milwaukee Braves. Stengel won his 10th pennant, tying John McGraw for the most by any manager, in 1960, his final season with the game’s winningest franchise.
Baseball has plenty of records that will never be broken, including Cal Ripken Jr.’s 2,632 consecutive games played and Cy Young’s 511 wins as a pitcher. You can put Mack’s longevity in the same category. After managing the Pittsburgh Pirates franchise for three seasons, he helped found the Philadelphia Athletics for the American League in 1901 and spent the next 50 years as their manager. He captured nine pennants and five championships during his time. His first title came in 1910. The last was in 1930. Mack was also a minority owner for the franchise’s 54-year existence in Philadelphia before it moved to Kansas City in 1955.
T-4) Bruce Bochy: 4 titles
Bochy was on the losing side of that ‘98 World Series, his first as a manager. He ventured from Southern California to Northern California in 2007 as he took over the Giants and would get three more cracks at a ring over the next eight seasons. He won each time.
The Giants’ 2010 championship was the franchise’s first since relocating from New York in 1958. They raised the Commissioner’s Trophy again in 2012 and 2014. That final title run was highlighted by Madison Bumgarner turning in a postseason for the ages: Six earned runs allowed in 52 2/3 innings, including five shutout innings in relief on two days’ rest to close out Game 7 vs. the Royals.
In his first season with the Rangers, another of Bochy’s clubs booked an unlikely ticket to the World Series with a blowout win against the Astros in Game 7 of the 2023 ALCS. In their first trip to the World Series since 2011, the Rangers ran roughshod over the upstart D-backs, winning their first World Series title in a neat five games.
T-4) Walter Alston: 4 titles
Alston’s 23 seasons as a big league manager all came with the Dodgers, and he is the only person on this list to win the World Series for the same franchise in different cities. He helped bring home the Dodgers’ first title in 1955 as they dethroned the rival Yankees in seven games. When the Dodgers moved from Brooklyn to Los Angeles in ‘58, Alston came with them and delivered championships in 1959, 1963 and 1965, largely thanks to a pitching staff headed by Sandy Koufax and Don Drysdale.
Through his first 14 years as an MLB manager, Torre’s clubs had only one playoff berth and zero 90-win seasons. But once he joined the Yankees following the 1995 season, Torre’s 12-year tenure with the Bronx Bombers featured an average of 98 wins per year and a playoff appearance in every season. He capped his first season with the franchise’s first World Series title in 18 years. The Yankees then achieved a three-peat from 1998-2000. That ‘98 club was one of the best in baseball history as it won 125 games (postseason included) and swept the Padres in the Fall Classic.
T-7) Tony La Russa: 3 titles
La Russa reached baseball’s mountaintop with two franchises, the A’s and Cardinals, in very different ways. His Oakland teams from 1988-90 won no fewer than 99 games per season, bashed their way to three consecutive AL pennants and swept the Giants in the 1989 World Series.
His victorious Cardinals clubs in 2006 and 2011 didn’t exceed 90 wins and squeaked into the playoffs by thin margins. The Cardinals’ 83 victories in ‘06 are the fewest by a championship team in a 162-game season. In 2011, La Russa and the Cardinals were down to their last strike — twice — against the Rangers in Game 6 but fought back to win one of the most memorable games in postseason history before triumphing in Game 7.
T-7) Sparky Anderson: 3 titles
Anderson was the steward of “The Big Red Machine” beginning in 1970. Cincinnati recorded five division titles, four pennants, three 100-win campaigns and two World Series titles under Anderson. However, he was fired following the 1978 season. He almost immediately latched on with the Tigers, whom he would manage for the next 17 years. His Tigers teams didn’t dominate as often as his storied Reds squads, save for 1984. That year, Detroit won a franchise-record 104 games during the regular season and went 7-1 in the playoffs, culminating with a World Series win over the Padres in five games.
T-7) Miller Huggins: 3 titles
Before McCarthy, Stengel and Torre, it was Huggins leading the Yankees through their first dynasty. Following five nondescript seasons as the Cardinals’ manager, Huggins got the job with New York in 1918. Ruth arrived two years later, and the winning began apace. The franchise captured its first pennant in 1921 and its first championship in ‘23. Then, as the Yankees compiled one of the most famous collections of offensive talent in baseball history, their “Murderer’s Row” of Ruth, Gehrig, Earle Combs, Tony Lazzeri and others won it all in 1927 and 1928.
T-7) John McGraw: 3 titles
McGraw reigned over the New York Giants for 31 years, from 1902-32. He was a player-manager for his first five seasons — a stretch that included a National League pennant in 1904. Yet the Giants’ owner refused to allow his team to participate in the World Series against the Boston Americans as he considered the emergent American League to be inferior. The Giants won the NL again in 1905, did agree to play against Connie Mack’s Athletics and ultimately prevailed in five games.
Although the Giants claimed 10 pennants from 1904-24, McGraw won just three of those World Series (‘05, 1921, 1922). In 1937, he and Mack became the first managers inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame. However, it was a posthumous induction for McGraw, who passed away three years prior.
Ron DeSantis Finally Got Called Out Over Alleged Shoe Lifts, Heeled Boots
Florida Gov. (R), whom once reportedly mulled calling “Tiny D” (before landing on the curt, devastating “Rob”), would like to set the record straight. He is not only tall but also a sensible shopper, the flailing presidential candidate proclaimed on the PBD podcast on Monday.
The topic came up when host Patrick Bet-David lobbed what he probably thought was a softball at DeSantis: “I’m sure your marketing team points out how they’re trying to troll you in the marketplace,” he says, before playing a clip of DeSantis during a recent appearance on Real Time with Bill Maher, featuring the governor sporting a hefty pair of boots that’s since reignited the ongoing rumor that DeSantis, estimated to stand somewhere in the height range of 5’7” to 5’10”, wears shoe lifts. “Some people are wondering—what they’re trying to say with this is, that in your boots, you have heels,” Bet-David says. He’s not accusing DeSantis, personally, he implicitly insists, he’s just repeating what he’s been hearing through the nasty, catty grapevine! “Those are just standard, off-the-rack Lucchese boots,” DeSantis says. When asked how tall he is, he replies, without batting an eye, “5’11.” Hmm!
Read more
Where words fail, allow me to present the visuals:
tiktok-7288437118672653598
As one fashion TikToker put it, “This theory only came about because of how weird this man walks and because of how his boots look when worn. First and foremost, why do the front of his boots look empty? And why are they curling?” He then walks us through the anatomy of a human leg and why there’s something just not adding up here.
Look, I get it: DeSantis’ campaign is gasping for air, bogged down by one act of nearly ritualistic emasculation perpetrated by the Trump campaign after another. Clocking in anywhere under the 6’0” height his much-talked-about Lucchese boots accord him would be a disaster that could very well bury his campaign in an even deeper hole than his personality and void of charisma already have. Height and perception of virility and masculinity have long been unfair but decisive factors in who’s elected president. I get it! But did DeSantis’ campaign advisers seriously not consider the brutal, watchful eye of the internet, which has been busy—to say the least—since DeSantis’ Bill Maher appearance earlier this month? The deeply weird posture, the way the toe of his boots and his actual foot appear to be a mile apart, the uncannily elevated height—were we all supposed to just sit there and suspend our disbelief?
tiktok-7295397305627249952
As for DeSantis claiming to be 5’11”, this is hardly the most upsetting lie of his political career. But it’s arguably his most annoying lie—if you’re going to give a fake height you might as well just say you’re 6’. There’s something so snide and calculatingly dishonest about being 5’8”, 5’9”, and claiming to be 5’11”, but then again, there’s something snide and calculatingly dishonest about the rest of him too.
In any case, between getting dragged for his boots on Real Time with Bill Maher and dragged, again, for his dubious claims on PBD, I’ll be surprised if we ever see or hear from this man again.
