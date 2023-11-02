World Series Game 4 score, highlights: Rangers just one win from first title after crushing Diamondbacks

The Texas Rangers blew out the Arizona Diamondbacks 11-7 on Tuesday night in Game 4 of the World Series. The Rangers now lead the best-of-seven series by a 3-1 margin, putting them one win from the World Series title and in prime position to secure the franchise’s first championship. That celebration could occur as soon as Game 5, which is back at Chase Field in Phoenix on Wednesday night.

Both sides used bullpen-heavy approaches in Game 4. That approach worked out better for the Rangers than it did the Diamondbacks. Texas made all kinds of history throughout the contest, which was not as close as the final score indicates (the D-backs scored four in the eighth and two in the ninth). The Rangers scored five runs in both the second and third innings and led comfortably for the whole night. As such, in lieu of our typical takeaways format, you can scroll down to discover five stats worth knowing from the Rangers’ emphatic victory.

1. 10th consecutive playoff road victory

If the Rangers do win the World Series, they can credit their performance on the road throughout the month of October. Game 4 represented Texas’ 10th road playoff win in a row, the longest such streak in MLB playoff history.

Here are the five longest road playoff winning streaks of all-time, according to CBS Sports’ research team:

2023 Texas Rangers, 10 (active)

1996-97 New York Yankees, 9

1937-42 New York Yankees, 9

2019 Washington Nationals, 8

1926-32 New York Yankees, 8

Bear in mind, the Rangers started this postseason with four consecutive road games. Overall, they played six of their first seven playoff contests away from home. Factor in how they ended the season on a seven-game road trip, and the Rangers had to become comfortable with that commuter lifestyle if they wanted to make it to the playoffs, let alone make it within a win of a title.One way or another, Game 5 will represent the Rangers’ final road game of the year. Either they’ll win, both the contest and the title, or they’ll lose and return home for what remains of the series.

2. First World Series team with consecutive five-run innings

The Rangers scored five runs in both the second and the third innings. In the process, they became the third team in World Series history with multiple five-run outbursts, joining the 1961 and 1936 New York Yankees. The Rangers, however, became the first to have their blitzes fall in consecutive innings, according to the research of MLB.com’s Sarah Langs.

Here’s arguably the darndest part of the Rangers’ offensive flurries: every one of those runs was scored with two outs in the inning. It’s not like the Diamondbacks would feel better about how the game turned out if the Rangers had poured it on with one or no outs in each frame. But two-out runs are particularly painful since they mean a team was a pitch away from escaping.

3. Seager’s 19th homer moves him one away from Jeter

Rangers shortstop Corey Seager broke the game open in the second with a two-run blast off Kyle Nelson that extended Texas’ lead to 5-0. Take a look:

Seager, who appeared to roll his ankle but stayed in the game, has now homered 19 times in his postseason career. That puts him one home run behind longtime Yankees icon Derek Jeter for the most by a shortstop in playoffs history.

Seager entered Game 4 having hit .167/.286/.667 with two home runs and four RBI in his first 12 at-bats. He’s up to three home runs and six RBI now. Give him credit for making his hits count. It may end up being enough to win him the World Series Most Valuable Player Award for the second time in his career. Seager, who won the honor in 2020 with the Dodgers, is the favorite to win the award again in 2023 after Game 4.

4. Semien ties record with five RBI

Seager’s double-play partner also got in on the historic act in Game 4.Semien notched two hits and drove in five runs, including three on a third-inning home run that stretched the Rangers’ advantage to 10-0. Semien’s five RBI tied the World Series record for the most by a leadoff hitter, joining Dan Gladden (1987) and Davey Lopes (1978).

Semien had been ice cold this postseason. Indeed, he entered Game 4 having hit .197/.264/.227 with no home runs and just 3 RBI in his first 15 games. The Rangers stuck by him, and on Tuesday he rewarded them in a big way.

5. First World Series title looking likely for Rangers

What does a 3-1 advantage mean in a best-of-seven series? Very good things for the leader — we know, we know, don’t faint from surprise. According to the website WhoWins.com, MLB clubs have historically won about 85% of the best-of-seven series they’ve taken a 3-1 advantage in.

Think of it this way. Even if the Diamondbacks had a 70% chance at winning each of the next three contests — and they don’t — their chances of winning all three would be just over 34%. You can understand if Rangers fans won’t believe the franchise’s first title until they see it. Likewise, you can understand if Diamondbacks fans want to hold out hope of something miraculous happening.

For those wondering, there have been six previous World Series where teams overcame a 3-1 deficit to win the entire thing. It’s happened twice since 1980: the 1985 Kansas City Royals (over the St. Louis Cardinals) and the 2016 Chicago Cubs (over the now-Cleveland Guardians). Will the Diamondbacks join that group? We can safely say not if they play like they did in Game 4.