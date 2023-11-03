News
Agent’s Take: Derrick Henry, Mike Gesicki and more players who should have been dealt by NFL trade deadline
There was a flurry of activity as the trade deadline approached. Most notably, new owner Josh Harris put his stamp on the Commanders by revamping the defensive line, which was considered the strength of the team.
Edge rusher Montez Sweat, who is playing under an $11.5 million fifth-year option, was dealt to the Bears for a 2024 second-round pick. Young, Sweat’s counterpart at defensive end, was acquired by the 49ers for a 2024 compensatory third-round pick. The 2020 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year is also in a contract year because the Commanders declined to pick up his $17.452 million fifth-year option during the offseason.
Here are three more trades that should have been made before the deadline that may have improved the chances of teams to make the postseason or go on a deep playoff run. The financial ramifications of the moves are highlighted. Salary cap space is based on NFLPA data.
Trades for big-name players such as Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams, Panthers edge rusher Brian Burns and Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II weren’t contemplated. There was no chance any of these three were going to be dealt before the deadline.
An acquiring team would have needed enough salary cap room to absorb the remainder of the player’s current salary. Since the trades would have occurred after Week 8’s games, the acquiring team would have been responsible for 10/18ths of a player’s 2023 base salary and any other applicable salary components in his contract.
Trades can’t be executed again until the 2024 league year begins on next March 13.
- Trade compensation: Conditional 2024 fourth-round pick (third round if Ravens advance to AFC Championship Game or Henry rushes for at least 1,300 yards) and RB Gus Edwards
- Henry remaining 2023 salary: $6,333,333 (includes $500,000 likely to be earned incentive)
- Edwards remaining 2023 salary: $602,222
- Titans 2023 salary cap room: $10,175,673 ($4,231,111 2023 salary cap savings with $4.5 million salary conversion before trade)
- Ravens 2023 salary cap room: $3,556,328 ($1,231,111 salary cap expenditure)
- Titans 2024 dead money: $7,735,294 (with salary conversion and 2024 and 2025 voiding contract years)
- Ravens 2024 dead money: $1.84 million (2024 through 2026 voiding contract years)
The Titans dealing two-time first-team All-Pro Bowl safety Kevin Byard to the Eagles for safety Terrell Edmunds, a 2024 fifth-round pick and a 2024 sixth-round pick last week suggested he wouldn’t be the only player leaving Tennessee via trade. 2023 second-round pick Will Levis having a good debut start in a 28-23 win over the Falcons on Sunday may have altered Tennessee’s thinking. Realistically, the Titans, who have a 3-4 record, will be fighting for a wild-card spot at best given the 6-2 Jaguars are clearly in control of the AFC South.
The Titans and Ravens reportedly had some discussions about a trade. The Ravens have a history of being aggressive at the trade deadline with acquisitions of edge rusher Yannick Ngakoue, cornerback Marcus Peters and linebacker Roquan Smith in recent years. Henry would have added a different dimension to the rushing attack for a team that has Super Bowl aspirations. The last time the Ravens got past the divisional playoffs was during the 2012 season when they won Super Bowl XLVII.
It’s unlikely Henry fits into Tennessee’s plans beyond this season considering he has an expiring contract and will be 30 in January. The Titans used a third-round pick in this year’s NFL Draft on Tyjae Spears to seemingly be Henry’s replacement. Losing Henry would have left Spears as the lone running back on Tennessee’s 53-man roster. Edwards is a bigger running back (6-foot-1 and 238 pounds) in the mold of Henry although not nearly as talented. He also has an expiring contract.
The Ravens lack the cap space to take on Henry’s contract even with Edwards’ remaining salary coming off their books. Henry is making $10.5 million, all base salary, during the 2023 season. He also has a $500,000 incentive for 1,300 or more rushing yards that’s classified as likely to be earned because he had 1,538 yards on the ground last season.
By the Titans converting $4.5 million of Henry’s remaining $5,833,333 into a signing bonus to facilitate the trade, the Ravens would have only been responsible for $1,333,333 in salary plus the $500,000 cap charge for the rushing incentive. This could have been easily accommodated by the Ravens.
The Titans would have picked up $4,2311,111 of 2023 cap space from adding Edwards and dealing Henry thanks to losing his remaining base salary, the incentive, and the signing bonus being prorated through 2025 at $1.5 million annually because voiding 2024 and 2025 contract years were added during a 2022 contract restructure.
There was going to be $4,735,294 in 2024 dead money when Henry’s contract expired after the season because of the restructure. It would have increased to $7,735,294 with the additional $3 million in proration associated with 2024 and 2025 due to the salary conversion prior to the trade.
- Trade compensation: 2024 fifth-round pick
- Remaining 2023 salary: $1,138,889 (Patriots 2023 salary cap savings)
- Bengals 2023 salary cap room: $10.81 million
- Patriots 2024 dead money: None (expiring contract)
It would have been uncharacteristic for the Bengals to make a move at the trade deadline. An upgrade at tight end could have been justified because Irv Smith, Jr. isn’t having much of an impact. He hasn’t been an adequate replacement for Hayden Hurst, who turned his one-year stint in Cincinnati last season into a three-year, $21.75 million deal with the Panthers as a free agent.
The Patriots probably should have been sellers before the trading period ended. The 2-6 start to the season is the worst in Bill Belichick’s illustrious head coaching career since 2000 when he took over in New England.
Gesicki demonstrated he could be a reliable threat in the passing game with the Dolphins prior to Mike McDaniel’s arrival last season. The Patriots have some depth at tight end behind Hunter Henry in Pharaoh Brown.
- Trade compensation: 2024 sixth-round pick
- Remaining 2023 salary: $3,944,111 ($3,235,111 Raiders 2023 salary cap savings with $1.8 million salary conversion before trade)
- Saints 2023 cap room: $4.244 million
- Raiders 2024 dead money: $6.858 million ($6.268 million salary cap savings with salary conversion)
The Raiders and Saints were close on a trade, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. The holdup was reportedly how much of Renfrow’s remaining 2023 salary the Raiders were going to eat in the deal. Given that Renfrow has been virtually non-existent this season and a likely salary cap casualty in the offseason, the Raiders should have been willing convert a significant portion of Renfrow’s money to signing bonus pre-trade. He has 10 catches for 92 yards in eight games this season.
Renfrow would have been reunited with quarterback Derek Carr in New Orleans. He was Carr’s favorite target in 2021 when he caught 103 passes for 1,038 yards with nine touchdowns. The Raiders rewarded Renfrow with a two-year, $31.7 million extension worth a maximum of $32 million in June 2022.
Renfrow’s remaining 2023 compensation consists of $3,611,111 in base salary and $333,000 of per game active roster bonuses. Since Renfrow was active for 10 games in 2022, only $74,000 of the $333,000 is currently a cap charge. With each successive game where Renfrow is active beyond last year’s number, $37,000 of 2023 cap space will be lost. There’s also the 2024 contract year worth $11.882 million.
Renfrow would have taken up $1,885,111 of the Saints’ 2023 cap space with the Raiders converting $1.8 million of Renfrow’s remaining base salary into signing bonus. The 2024 dead money would have increased by $1.35 million because the new signing bonus would be prorated at $450,000 annually due to there being voiding 2025 and 2026 contract years in Renfrow’s deal.
Adding $11.882 million in 2024 salary would be a deal breaker for practically any other team when there are already nearly $322 million in cap commitments for next year like the Saints have. Pushing as many cap obligations into the future as possible by restructuring contracts doesn’t faze the Saints. It’s standard operating procedure.
New Orleans has a legitimate shot at winning a weak NFC South. The Falcons and Saints are tied for first place with 4-4 records.
El Salvador lawmakers repeal media crackdown, declare ‘war on gangs won’
By Gerardo Arbaiza
SAN SALVADOR (Reuters) – El Salvador’s Congress repealed a law on Wednesday that criminalized the publication of gang messages, as ruling party leaders declared victory in their war against criminal groups.
President launched a sweeping crackdown on the small Central American nation’s hyper-violent gangs early last year, sharply reducing crime rates while the incarceration skyrocketed, and is now the highest in the world.
Lawmakers passed the reform to target anyone who spread or otherwise reproduced graffiti “or any form of visual expression” attributed to gangs, including Mara Salvatrucha and its rival Barrio 18.
The law’s critics argued it unjustly targeted journalists, who often source stories based on images showing graphic violence, including messages left by alleged gang members, or even interviews, graffiti and audios shared on social media.
The senior legislator from Bukele’s New Ideas party behind the original measure, Christian Guevara, was added to a U.S. blacklist for “corrupt and undemocratic actors” – commonly known as the “Engel List” – for promoting the law.
No arrests were ever made under the law, though El Salvador’s journalists association APES slammed it as “a clear attempt at censorship of media” immediately after it was approved.
Legistlators who had backed the law said it had served its purpose.
“We have won the war on gangs and we can change our criminal policy,” said Walter Coto, a New Ideas congressman, as the repeal was passed by all legislators present.
Bukele enjoys unprecedented popularity at home due largely to the crackdown, but rights groups argue the policy has unjustifiably curtailed basic due process rights, like the ability to mount a legal defense, while sending more than 73,000 suspected gang members to jail.
The president denies the abuses and has rejected reports that he had agreed to truces with gangs.
(Reporting by Gerardo Arbaiza; Writing by Kylie Madry; Editing by David Alire Garcia & Simon Cameron-Moore)
Sources – Duke’s Riley Leonard out extended time with toe injury
Duke quarterback Riley Leonard will miss an “extended period of time” with a left toe injury suffered late in the game against Louisville on Saturday, sources told ESPN.
His absence against Wake Forest on Thursday night means that true freshman Grayson Loftis will get his first career start. He’s thrown just five total passes in his career.
A definitive timetable on Leonard’s potential return from this injury has yet to be determined, per sources. It’s not a certainty that he’ll be back this year, per ESPN sources, although any possibility of a return would come much later in the year.
Leonard emerged this year as one of the sport’s breakout stars, leading Duke to its highest Associated Press poll ranking — No. 16 — since 1994. He’s thrown for 1,102 yards and three touchdowns and is also Duke’s third leading rusher with 352 yards and four touchdowns.
The toe injury is different than the high ankle sprain he suffered late in the game against Notre Dame on Sept. 30 that forced him to miss one game earlier this season. He re-aggravated that ankle injury against Florida State two weeks ago before hurting the toe on the opposite foot last week against Louisville.
Duke went 9-4 last year in Leonard’s first season as a starter, which coincided with coach Mike Elko’s arrival in Durham. The Blue Devils are 5-3 this season and one win from back-to-back bowls, a significant accomplishment at a program that’s reached just 15 total bowls in program history.
Duke has lost two straight games after opening the season 5-1, which included a statement 28-7 win over Clemson to open the season. Duke is 2-2 in ACC play after starting conference play 2-0 with wins over the Tigers and NC State.
Duke’s normal back-up, Henry Belin IV, is still dealing with an upper-body injury and is expected to be limited against Wake Forest. His injury allowed Loftis to take first-team reps in practice this week.
Leonard’s toe injury appeared to emerge late in the game against Louisville. He was visibly hobbling after a long fourth-quarter completion with nearly seven minutes remaining. Loftis replaced him on the next drive with about four minutes remaining.
Wake Forest (4-4) is expected to enter the game healthy at quarterback, as starter Mitch Griffis returned last week after missing the Pittsburgh game two weeks ago with an undisclosed injury.
600 sex toys and a diamond dog-collar – the last days of the Indian princes
On July 25 1947, nearly 100 rajas, maharajas, khans and nawabs, bedecked in bejewelled turbans, met in the Chamber of Princes in Delhi to ponder their future. India was beginning to burn with tens of thousands dying in the spreading sectarian violence between Hindus, Muslims and Sikhs.
The 100 were just a fraction of the rulers of India’s 565 princely states, who under British paramountcy had ruled over nearly half of the country’s landmass and a third of its population. But now the time of reckoning had come. In three weeks, Britain would be withdrawing from India, leaving the princely rulers at the mercy of the newly constituted governments of India and Pakistan.
So begins this gripping history – exhaustively researched, and written with all the pace and tension of a thriller – of how the fate of the princely states would be determined in the face of independence and Partition. As one observer noted, the British had extended their Empire in India in “a fit of absent-mindedness”. Before independence the political map of India was “a jumble” of pinks representing British India and yellows representing the princely states of “Indian India”.
These states varied widely in size, from Hyderabad, with a population of some 16 million and an income rivalling that of Belgium, to the handkerchief-sized Bilbari with a population of just 27. While subject to British paramountcy, these mini-kingdoms enjoyed almost total autonomy, under the watchful eye of a British Resident, or political agent, their status ranked by a Ruritanian system, devised by the British, of gun salutes, ranging from 21 for the five largest states, down to nine. (The King Emperor was entitled to a 101-gun salute.)
Some rulers provided industry and infrastructure, others treated their people like feudal serfs. Extravagance was unbounded. Rolls Royces were two a rupee. The Maharajah of Indore commissioned Le Corbusier to design a tubular chaise-longue cover in leopard skin, while the Maharawal of Dungarpur travelled specially to Brighton to take lessons on how to do the foxtrot. The ruler of Junagadh, kept 3,000 dogs; his favourites had diamond-studded collars and a public holiday was declared when they mated. Gaekwar Pratap Singh of Baroda fired his salutes from a cannon made of solid gold.
From the moment the British announced their withdrawal from India, the days of the princely states were numbered. Jawaharlal Nehru, the incoming prime minister of India, was driven to distraction by the prospect of “these puppet princes setting themselves up as independent monarchs” following the British withdrawal.
But it was two government officials who shouldered the fiendishly complicated problem of Partition and integrating the princely states into the newly constituted Dominions of India and Pakistan, by a mixture of persuasion, threat and blatant strong-arming.
One was Vallabhbhai Patel, described as “a rough diamond in an iron casket”, and the most powerful man in the Congress party after Nehru. The other was VP Menon – a man with a penchant for “Savile Row suits, Cuban cigars and slate-blue Cadillacs”, who, locked away in a guesthouse with a bottle of whiskey and smoking his way through packets of cigarettes, drew up the blueprint giving both countries independence as members of the Commonwealth.
The offer that Lord Louis Mountbatten, the last Viceroy of India, had made to the princely states provided for their accession on just three conditions: defence, foreign affairs and communications would devolve to the new Dominions. But their internal affairs would be left untouched. They would even continue to receive honours and titles from the king. That did not reckon with the steely resolve of Patel and Menon. In the end virtually all of the princely states acceded almost unconditionally to the new India, and 10 to Pakistan.
Among these was the 17-gun-salute state of Bashawlpur, whose ruler Sadiq Muhammed Khan could trace his ancestry back to an uncle of the Prophet Muhammad and who, Zubrzycki writes, ruled with a mixture of “piety and perversion”. When the Pakistani army took over his palace they uncovered his collection of 600 sex toys, “some made of clay, some bought in England, some battery-operated”.
Some states continued in vain to dream of independence, some fought actively to resist accession. But as the journalist Ann Morrow wrote, the maharajas, khans and nawabs were “as vulnerable as the deer they had tied up between two lighted posts to be pounced on by a tiger at viceregal shoots”.
The Muslim majority state of Hyderabad was one of the last to hold out, eventually being brought to heel by military action by the Indian government resulting in the deaths of some 50,000 people (some estimates put the number at 200,000) with thousands more displaced. The territorial dispute between India and Pakistan would never be resolved, and has continued to fester to the present day.
It was Indihra Gandhi who as India’s third prime minister signed the states’ final death warrant. Gandhi harboured a pathological dislike for the princes, dating back to her hatred of a princess schoolmate, Gayatri Devi, who would spend her breaks surreptitiously smoking cigarettes behind the girls’ toilet block, while boasting of how she bagged her first leopard at 13. In 1971, Gandhi abolished the privy purses and privileges of the princely states, wiping out their remaining source of income and status at a stroke. She would later punish Devi by imprisoning her for violating currency laws, by not declaring £19 and a few Swiss francs found during a tax raid on one of her palaces.
Some royals proved more adaptable than others, entering politics with great success, while others saw their fortunes fade to nothing. Having once thrown banquets with battalions of servants and “monogrammed cigarettes for the ladies”, one maharajah was reduced to eating off a card-table in his crumbling palace. And spare a thought for Sawai Man Singh, the ruler of Jaipur, who was obliged not only to give up his railway and army, but also his Dakota aircraft that his wife used to fly to Delhi for her haircuts. One can only imagine how that went down.
Mick Brown’s latest book is The Nirvana Express: How the Search for Enlightenment Went West. Dethroned: The Downfall of India’s Princely States is published by Hurst at £25. To order your copy for £19.99, call 0844 871 1514 or visit Telegraph Books
