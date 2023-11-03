News
Bridgehead’s new policy to share tips with managers ‘doesn’t make any sense’: labour group
Baristas and shift supervisors at Ottawa’s Bridgehead coffeehouses who just got minimum wage boosts are being unfairly punished by a new policy that adds managers to their tip pools, a local labour group says.
Sean McKenny, president of the Ottawa & District Labour Council, said the tip-sharing change — which Bridgehead confirmed to CBC — takes away from the gains recently made by minimum wage workers.
The Ontario government hiked the minimum wage by just over a dollar, to $16.55 an hour, on Oct. 1.
“It really is hard to understand,” said McKenny of Bridgehead’s decision. “Especially at a time when those minimum wage workers need that increase in wages.”
Bridgehead, which began as an Ottawa-owned company and was acquired by Toronto-based Aegis Brands in 2019, declined to be interviewed.
In an emailed statement, Bridgehead president Paul Pascal said managers were added to the pool in October “to acknowledge their contributions.”
“Our coffeehouse managers have always been an integral part of the team, actively contributing to the exceptional guest experience we strive to provide,” Pascal said.
The inclusion of front-line managers in tip-sharing is not new, with workers at a restaurant in Niagara Falls, Ont., going on strike partly over that issue in 2019.
Change might be ‘distressing,’ company warns
Bridgehead operates 21 cafés in Ottawa, according to its website.
According to a staff note sent to employees at one downtown location, the minimum wage hike affected the hourly pay of baristas and supervisors, and “instead of increasing the managers’ salary accordingly, Bridgehead has decided to include managers in tips as their raise” as of Oct. 9.
“Since all our tips are divided equally by the hours worked at our store,” the note continued, “adding another person’s hours to this will impact the amount of money each of you can expect to receive in tips.”
The note acknowledged the change “may be distressing.” Coffeehouse staff were consulted about the change, Pascal added in his statement to CBC.
McKenny said it was “absolutely ridiculous” Bridgehead was using tips meant for their “lowest-paid workers” to boost managers’ pay.
“It just doesn’t make any sense,” he said.
Staff resent change, says barista
A barista who works at a different downtown location told CBC the minimum wage increase “was effectively [made] moot by the decrease in tips.”
CBC has agreed not to name her because she’s worried about losing her job.
The salaried managers’ raise came to the detriment of “our take-home income and not at the expense of the company,” she said via email.
Staff have met the news with a mix of annoyance and resentment, she added.
In an interview, she said that while she’s not personally opposed to managers sharing in tips, she’s worried the new system might incentivize them to schedule themselves for more floor hours, which could take hours away from baristas and supervisors.
The staff note at the other location said there is a limit on how many hours managers can claim for tips. It also encouraged employees to talk to a supervisor if they thought a manager was “claiming more than what they are owed in tips.”
The barista said she’s worried about how that process would work.
She also said staff at her coffeehouse were informed about the change just a few days before it took effect, and that she wasn’t consulted beforehand.
This hedge fund billionaire just issued a serious warning about the economy — says the S&P 500 will ‘go nowhere’ for a very long time. Is he right?
As a young boy growing up in the Bronx, Leon Cooperman could buy two pretzels for a nickel from a street vendor called Bob. Those days are long gone.
While Cooperman has significantly deeper pockets today, as the chairman and CEO of Omega Family Office, he was still shocked at the $13 price tag per pretzel and $6 bottles of water at the Yankee Stadium this summer.
“Prices are crazy,” the hedge fund billionaire said on Fox Business’ “The Claman Countdown”, sharing that he also bought his youngest grandson a Yankees cap for a cool $56.
Inflation isn’t only stinging Americans at the ballpark; its effects have rippled through consumer prices, from gas and groceries to both new and used vehicles.
The Federal Reserve’s efforts to tame inflation through “higher for longer” interest rates could have a negative impact on “corporate profits and economic growth,” according to Cooperman — something that savvy stock market investors will want to keep a keen eye on.
Higher for longer rates
Last year, Cooperman said Fed chairman Jerome Powell “has no idea how high interest rates have to go to stem economic growth” — and he stands by that comment today.
“I don’t think interest rates are at a peak,” he said ahead of the Fed’s rate announcement on Nov. 1.
The problem with interest rates staying “higher for longer” is that it will keep borrowing costs high at a time when the U.S. government’s budget deficit and national debts are growing.
“I’m less worried about inflation than I’m worried about the fiscal position of the country,” said Cooperman. “We’re borrowing from the future through extremely aggressive fiscal policies, which bear no relationship to what the country can afford.”
The U.S. Department of the Treasury recently released its Final Monthly Treasury Statement for the fiscal year through Sept. 30, 2023, showing a deficit of $1.7 trillion — the largest outside the COVID era.
The deficit is up 23% from the previous year mainly due to a drop in revenues and an increase in spending on Social Security, Medicare and record-high interest costs on the federal debt.
Guns or butter policy
When Fox Business anchor Liz Claman suggested Congress and President Joe Biden don’t seem to be “in the mood” to deal with the deficit, Cooperman said “both political parties” played a role in building the deficit and now they must deal with it.
“When Donald Trump was president, he was running a trillion dollar deficit and the economy was fully employed,” he said. “Biden has made it worse because of economic circumstances and what’s going on with two wars.”
Biden recently asked Congress for $100 billion in new foreign aid and security spending, including $61 billion for Ukraine and $14 billion for Israel — two drastic geopolitical situations that are “very negative for fiscal policy,” according to Cooperman.
He said the U.S. is currently facing a “guns or butter” situation — a tradeoff governments face in spending on national defense or on domestic programs. He thinks that policy could lead to more inflation, which will be “negative for stocks.”
Stocks under strain
The Fed’s “higher for longer” interest rate strategy has already started to impact the stock market.
In October, the yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note hit 5%, its highest level since 2007. Soaring Treasury yields have triggered a stock sell-off as investors reassess the balance of bonds and equities in their portfolios.
This is threatening to weigh on equity performance over the long-term — and stocks are already trending down. The S&P 500 dropped 1.77% in August and another 4.87% in September. Looking ahead, Cooperman thinks the S&P 500 is “going nowhere for a very long time.”
“I think the bulk of the market is coming down,” he added. “Earnings are up a bit … but if you take out the Sainted Seven, the market is down for the year. You see companies doing relatively well and not being rewarded and I think it’s because of the macro environment.”
Things aren’t going to get any easier for stock market investors in the New Year, according to Cooperman. He believes the U.S. will fall into recession in 2024 as a “result of qualitative tightening, the price of oil, the strong dollar or Fed tightening.”
A recession could result in stocks decreasing in value, making it more difficult for investors to realize capital gains. It can also lead to heightened stock market volatility, which can make active investing more challenging. But remember, it can also provide opportunities for value investors to buy shares in quality companies at a discount.
With traditional assets under strain, investors may seek to hedge against high inflation and interest rates by investing in alternative assets like precious metals, real estate or fine art.
Kevin O’Leary explains why it’s so hard to make your first million dollars — and why getting to $5M after that isn’t as tough. Here’s what he means
If you feel like every time you get one step closer to building a solid nest egg only to be faced with strong headwinds, you’re not alone.
“It’s almost impossible to make your first million,” entrepreneur Kevin O’Leary says in a video posted to his YouTube account. Once he hit that milestone, his next target was $5 million, which he believes was much easier to achieve.
O’Leary isn’t the only wealthy investor to say so. Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett’s business partner, also said that the first $100,000 was the toughest to earn. He’s now worth $2.5 billion, while O’Leary’s net worth is estimated at $400 million.
So why are these fabulously wealthy individuals convinced their early days of fortune generation were the toughest?
The answer lies in compound interest. Put simply, it’s easier to make money with money, rather than start from scratch. Here’s why.
The power of compounding
Albert Einstein considered compound interest one of the most powerful forces in the universe. That’s because things can scale incredibly well with enough time and steady growth. However, the starting base is often an overlooked factor that has major implications for compounding wealth.
Let’s take an example. Liam and Amelia have both spotted an investment opportunity that can deliver 8% in compounded annual returns for 20 years. However, Liam has $100,000 in capital ready to deploy right away and Amelia has nothing. Here’s how their paths will diverge.
-
Liam deploys his startup capital ($100,000) right away. By year 10, his investment has ballooned to $215,892. Liam hasn’t even lifted a finger yet. In year 20, Liam finally makes a move and sells his investment, which is now worth $466,095. His total return is 466%.
-
Amelia seeks out a job to start building some capital. She saves a portion of her income every year but it takes a lot of sacrifices and penny pinching. Amelia has to work extra hours, cut back on vacations and buy cheaper clothes. By year 10, she finally has $100,000 ready to deploy in this opportunity. Her investment earns 8%, same as Liam, for the remaining 10 years. She pockets $215,892 when she sells in the 20th year. Her total return is 216%.
Not only was Amelia’s journey tougher, but her total return was less than half of Liam’s. Both investors had the same opportunity and displayed the same level of patience. The only difference was the starting point.
For the first 10 years of their journey, Amelia saw no compound interest. Meanwhile, Liam earned money not only on his initial investment but also the interest earned every year along the way. That made all the difference.
With this in mind, accumulating startup capital should be an investor’s top priority. You need to make sacrifices, save every cent and carefully avoid losses to put yourself in a position to benefit from compounding.
Agent’s Take: Derrick Henry, Mike Gesicki and more players who should have been dealt by NFL trade deadline
There was a flurry of activity as the trade deadline approached. Most notably, new owner Josh Harris put his stamp on the Commanders by revamping the defensive line, which was considered the strength of the team.
Edge rusher Montez Sweat, who is playing under an $11.5 million fifth-year option, was dealt to the Bears for a 2024 second-round pick. Young, Sweat’s counterpart at defensive end, was acquired by the 49ers for a 2024 compensatory third-round pick. The 2020 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year is also in a contract year because the Commanders declined to pick up his $17.452 million fifth-year option during the offseason.
Here are three more trades that should have been made before the deadline that may have improved the chances of teams to make the postseason or go on a deep playoff run. The financial ramifications of the moves are highlighted. Salary cap space is based on NFLPA data.
Trades for big-name players such as Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams, Panthers edge rusher Brian Burns and Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II weren’t contemplated. There was no chance any of these three were going to be dealt before the deadline.
An acquiring team would have needed enough salary cap room to absorb the remainder of the player’s current salary. Since the trades would have occurred after Week 8’s games, the acquiring team would have been responsible for 10/18ths of a player’s 2023 base salary and any other applicable salary components in his contract.
Trades can’t be executed again until the 2024 league year begins on next March 13.
- Trade compensation: Conditional 2024 fourth-round pick (third round if Ravens advance to AFC Championship Game or Henry rushes for at least 1,300 yards) and RB Gus Edwards
- Henry remaining 2023 salary: $6,333,333 (includes $500,000 likely to be earned incentive)
- Edwards remaining 2023 salary: $602,222
- Titans 2023 salary cap room: $10,175,673 ($4,231,111 2023 salary cap savings with $4.5 million salary conversion before trade)
- Ravens 2023 salary cap room: $3,556,328 ($1,231,111 salary cap expenditure)
- Titans 2024 dead money: $7,735,294 (with salary conversion and 2024 and 2025 voiding contract years)
- Ravens 2024 dead money: $1.84 million (2024 through 2026 voiding contract years)
The Titans dealing two-time first-team All-Pro Bowl safety Kevin Byard to the Eagles for safety Terrell Edmunds, a 2024 fifth-round pick and a 2024 sixth-round pick last week suggested he wouldn’t be the only player leaving Tennessee via trade. 2023 second-round pick Will Levis having a good debut start in a 28-23 win over the Falcons on Sunday may have altered Tennessee’s thinking. Realistically, the Titans, who have a 3-4 record, will be fighting for a wild-card spot at best given the 6-2 Jaguars are clearly in control of the AFC South.
The Titans and Ravens reportedly had some discussions about a trade. The Ravens have a history of being aggressive at the trade deadline with acquisitions of edge rusher Yannick Ngakoue, cornerback Marcus Peters and linebacker Roquan Smith in recent years. Henry would have added a different dimension to the rushing attack for a team that has Super Bowl aspirations. The last time the Ravens got past the divisional playoffs was during the 2012 season when they won Super Bowl XLVII.
It’s unlikely Henry fits into Tennessee’s plans beyond this season considering he has an expiring contract and will be 30 in January. The Titans used a third-round pick in this year’s NFL Draft on Tyjae Spears to seemingly be Henry’s replacement. Losing Henry would have left Spears as the lone running back on Tennessee’s 53-man roster. Edwards is a bigger running back (6-foot-1 and 238 pounds) in the mold of Henry although not nearly as talented. He also has an expiring contract.
The Ravens lack the cap space to take on Henry’s contract even with Edwards’ remaining salary coming off their books. Henry is making $10.5 million, all base salary, during the 2023 season. He also has a $500,000 incentive for 1,300 or more rushing yards that’s classified as likely to be earned because he had 1,538 yards on the ground last season.
By the Titans converting $4.5 million of Henry’s remaining $5,833,333 into a signing bonus to facilitate the trade, the Ravens would have only been responsible for $1,333,333 in salary plus the $500,000 cap charge for the rushing incentive. This could have been easily accommodated by the Ravens.
The Titans would have picked up $4,2311,111 of 2023 cap space from adding Edwards and dealing Henry thanks to losing his remaining base salary, the incentive, and the signing bonus being prorated through 2025 at $1.5 million annually because voiding 2024 and 2025 contract years were added during a 2022 contract restructure.
There was going to be $4,735,294 in 2024 dead money when Henry’s contract expired after the season because of the restructure. It would have increased to $7,735,294 with the additional $3 million in proration associated with 2024 and 2025 due to the salary conversion prior to the trade.
- Trade compensation: 2024 fifth-round pick
- Remaining 2023 salary: $1,138,889 (Patriots 2023 salary cap savings)
- Bengals 2023 salary cap room: $10.81 million
- Patriots 2024 dead money: None (expiring contract)
It would have been uncharacteristic for the Bengals to make a move at the trade deadline. An upgrade at tight end could have been justified because Irv Smith, Jr. isn’t having much of an impact. He hasn’t been an adequate replacement for Hayden Hurst, who turned his one-year stint in Cincinnati last season into a three-year, $21.75 million deal with the Panthers as a free agent.
The Patriots probably should have been sellers before the trading period ended. The 2-6 start to the season is the worst in Bill Belichick’s illustrious head coaching career since 2000 when he took over in New England.
Gesicki demonstrated he could be a reliable threat in the passing game with the Dolphins prior to Mike McDaniel’s arrival last season. The Patriots have some depth at tight end behind Hunter Henry in Pharaoh Brown.
- Trade compensation: 2024 sixth-round pick
- Remaining 2023 salary: $3,944,111 ($3,235,111 Raiders 2023 salary cap savings with $1.8 million salary conversion before trade)
- Saints 2023 cap room: $4.244 million
- Raiders 2024 dead money: $6.858 million ($6.268 million salary cap savings with salary conversion)
The Raiders and Saints were close on a trade, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. The holdup was reportedly how much of Renfrow’s remaining 2023 salary the Raiders were going to eat in the deal. Given that Renfrow has been virtually non-existent this season and a likely salary cap casualty in the offseason, the Raiders should have been willing convert a significant portion of Renfrow’s money to signing bonus pre-trade. He has 10 catches for 92 yards in eight games this season.
Renfrow would have been reunited with quarterback Derek Carr in New Orleans. He was Carr’s favorite target in 2021 when he caught 103 passes for 1,038 yards with nine touchdowns. The Raiders rewarded Renfrow with a two-year, $31.7 million extension worth a maximum of $32 million in June 2022.
Renfrow’s remaining 2023 compensation consists of $3,611,111 in base salary and $333,000 of per game active roster bonuses. Since Renfrow was active for 10 games in 2022, only $74,000 of the $333,000 is currently a cap charge. With each successive game where Renfrow is active beyond last year’s number, $37,000 of 2023 cap space will be lost. There’s also the 2024 contract year worth $11.882 million.
Renfrow would have taken up $1,885,111 of the Saints’ 2023 cap space with the Raiders converting $1.8 million of Renfrow’s remaining base salary into signing bonus. The 2024 dead money would have increased by $1.35 million because the new signing bonus would be prorated at $450,000 annually due to there being voiding 2025 and 2026 contract years in Renfrow’s deal.
Adding $11.882 million in 2024 salary would be a deal breaker for practically any other team when there are already nearly $322 million in cap commitments for next year like the Saints have. Pushing as many cap obligations into the future as possible by restructuring contracts doesn’t faze the Saints. It’s standard operating procedure.
New Orleans has a legitimate shot at winning a weak NFC South. The Falcons and Saints are tied for first place with 4-4 records.
