Britney Spears’ Memoir ‘The Woman in Me’ Sells 1.1 Million Copies
Britney Spears‘ long-awaited memoir “The Woman in Me” — which details her fight for freedom and tumultuous relationships with the men in her life — has sold 1.1 million copies in its first week across print, pre-sales, e-books and audiobooks in the United States.
“The Woman in Me” was released on Oct. 24 and has officially been out for just over a week. According to the book’s publisher, Gallery Books (a division of Simon and Schuster), Spears was quoted saying: “I poured my heart and soul into my memoir, and I am grateful to my fans and readers around the world for their unwavering support.”
The publisher also said it has gone back to press for a fourth printing of the book, bringing the total number of hardcover copies in print to more than 1.4 million. These sales figures represent the high demand to hear Spears’ side of her robustly publicized fight to break out of her 13-year conservatorship.
On Amazon.com, “The Woman in Me” was the No. 1 book on its list of most read and sold non-fiction titles before Matthew Perry’s memoir “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing” took the spot following his death on Oct. 28.
The memoir is 275 pages long and was also released as an audiobook that is narrated by actress Michelle Williams. The book featured a wild assortment of revelations that touched on Spears’ career, family, conservatorship and high profile relationships. Among them, Spears revealed that she and her ex-beau Justin Timberlake had gotten an abortion and she also claims Timberlake cheated on her with unnamed celebrities. Elsewhere, Spears reflects on her acting career, from “Crossroads” to her missing out on the lead role in “The Notebook” to Rachel McAdams.
Spears landed the massive publishing deal for a tell-all last February, just a few months after her conservatorship was terminated. Simon & Schuster acquired the rights to Spears’ book last year after a bidding war that involved multiple publishers though the financial terms of the transaction have not been revealed. An individual familiar with Spears told Variety the deal is “record-breaking.” Reports, at the time, said that the agreement was worth as much as $15 million.
Image of Palestinian carrying children out of rubble shows signs of AI
The Hamas attack, the deadliest in Israel’s history, killed at least 1,400 people — mostly civilians, including children, according to Israeli authorities. Israel responded by declaring war and bombing Gaza, where the Hamas-run health ministry reports more than 9,000 people have been killed.
“Gaza has become a graveyard for thousands of children,” said James Elder, spokesman for the UN children’s agency UNICEF.
The World Health Organization said direct bombardment was not the only risk — lack of clean water and electricity endangers the more than one million children living in Gaza, particularly premature infants that are dependent on incubators.
Images of the devastation have fueled anger abroad, where large-scale protests in support of a ceasefire have been held.
AFP photographers and others in Gaza have captured many pictures of parents trying to help injured and scared children — but the image circulating online has been digitally manipulated, experts say, and was likely generated by AI.
Irregular hands and feet
“This image is almost certainly AI-generated,” said Hany Farid, professor at the University of California, Berkeley and expert in digital forensics, misinformation and image analysis, on October 30. “In addition to our models classifying it as AI, there are telltale signs in the image like the misshapen arm of the adult,” the professor noted.
According to the director of the Media Forensic Lab at the University of Buffalo, Siwei Lyu, the image classifies “as AI generated by recent detection algorithms.”
He highlighted irregularities in the hands and feet in the image below.
Kimberly Ton Mai, a PhD candidate at the University College of London who researches machine learning, concurred.
“The limbs and the clothing in the image appear to be inconsistent. For example, the child on the man’s right shoulder wears a shirt that appears to blend into the man’s sleeve. The man’s arm is positioned where you would expect to see the child’s leg. The toes on the bare feet shown in the image are also not clearly defined,” she said on October 30.
Research manager at the Stanford Internet Observatory, Renee DiResta agreed, also pointing to the details in the hands and “the way in which the figures blend into the environment, and the nondescript characteristics of the environment (particularly in the background).”
Through a reverse image query on several search engines, AFP could not find any results matching the image from media outlets covering the conflict.
AFP has debunked other misinformation about the Israel-Hamas war here.
November 2, 2023 This article was updated to add background on the war.
Warriors unveil new Nike NBA City Edition uniform for 2023-24 season – NBC Sports Bay Area & California
The Warriors officially unveiled their Nike City Edition uniform for the 2023-24 NBA season Thursday, revealing new jerseys that celebrate the 150th anniversary of San Francisco’s iconic cable cars.
The uniform, inspired by the theme “The City Calls” and presented by Rakuten, features a sloping “San Francisco” typeface on the front of the jersey, along with embellishments and numbers inspired by the front of San Francisco’s oldest working cable car, No. 578.
The curvature of the city’s name represents the sloping hills found around San Francisco. Along the jersey’s side and down through the shorts, the pattern there symbolizes the cable car tracks throughout the city, while an image representing the steel cables and cogs of the cable car is printed on the waistband.
And last but not least, the new uniform also features a custom monogram on the front left leg — a unique symbol inspired by the classic insignia located on San Francisco cable cars.
Additionally, the Warriors also unveiled the new City Edition court that will take over the Chase Center hardwood this season.
The Warriors will debut their new City Edition uniform during their first home game of the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Nov. 14 at Chase Center.
Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast
Iran warns of ‘harsh consequences’ if Gaza attacks continue
DUBAI (Reuters) – Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian warned on Wednesday of “harsh consequences” if attacks continue on the Gaza Strip, the latest in a series of warnings from the country, which backs Hamas in Gaza and militias elsewhere in the region.
“If an immediate ceasefire doesn’t take place in Gaza Strip and the rapid attacks by U.S. and Zionist Regime continue then the consequences would be harsh,” he said in Ankara.
The United States and Israel have struck Iranian-backed militias in the wider region in response to what they said were unprovoked attacks over the past few weeks that have fuelled fears the Gaza conflict could ignite a wider war.
Speaking during a news conference with his Turkish counterpart, Amirabdollahian gave no details of Iran’s plans.
The country says it supports Hamas but did not play any role in the militants’ attack on Israel last month. Both it and Turkey have condemned Israel’s subsequent bombardment of Gaza.
Amirabdollahian added that an imminent trip to Turkey by Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi is on the agenda.
(Reporting by Dubai Newsroom; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Philippa Fletcher)
