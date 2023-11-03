News
FDA proposes ban on additive found in sodas
Sign up for CNN’s Eat, But Better: Mediterranean Style. Our eight-part guide shows you a delicious expert-backed eating lifestyle that will boost your health for life.
CNN
—
The US Food and Drug Administration has proposed revoking its regulation authorizing the nationwide use of brominated vegetable oil, or BVO, as an additive in food.
The FDA’s decision comes after California banned the ingredient in October by passing the California Food Safety Act, the first state law in the United States to ban brominated vegetable oil. The additive is already banned in Europe and Japan.
“The agency concluded that the intended use of BVO in food is no longer considered safe after the results of studies conducted in collaboration with the National Institutes of Health … found the potential for adverse health effects in humans,” said James Jones, the FDA’s deputy commissioner for human foods, in a statement.
Brominated vegetable oil — vegetable oil modified by bromine, a pungent, deep red oily chemical — is used as an emulsifier in citrus-flavored beverages to keep the flavoring from separating and floating to the top. Bromine is also commonly used in flame retardants.
At least 90 products — mostly sodas — use brominated vegetable oil as an ingredient, according to the Eat Well Guide by the Environmental Working Group, a nonprofit research and advocacy group that focuses on consumer health, toxic chemicals and pollutants.
The low number of products containing this ingredient is due to past restrictions by the FDA.
“In 1970, the FDA determined BVO was no longer ‘Generally Recognized as Safe’ … and began overseeing its use under our food additive regulations,” Jones said in a statement. “Over the years many beverage makers reformulated their products to replace BVO with an alternative ingredient, and today, few beverages in the U.S. contain BVO.”
Additionally, a 2012 petition with more than 200,000 signatures also brought attention to health concerns, according to an EWG news release. It also said many companies eliminated it from consumer products due to market pressure.
Brominated vegetable oil has been linked to health hazards including nervous system damage, headaches, skin and mucous membrane irritation, fatigue, and loss of muscle coordination and memory, according to the EWG. The ingredient can also accumulate in the body over time.
The studies motivating the FDA’s decision were conducted in animals, but the observed negative health effects were at levels closely approximating real-world human exposure, according to a news release. One harm some research found is toxic effects on the thyroid gland, which produces hormones critical for the regulation of blood pressure, heart rate, body temperature and metabolism.
“Today’s announcement will ensure everyone has access to products that don’t contain BVO,” Scott Faber, the EWG’s senior vice president for government affairs, said in a statement.
Jones of the FDA said the proposed ban “is an example of how the agency monitors emerging evidence and, as needed, conducts scientific research to investigate safety related questions, and takes regulatory action when the science does not support the continued safe use of additives in foods.”
A final decision is yet to come — following reception of comments through January 17, 2024, and a review process — but if you want to avoid consuming brominated vegetable oil until then, check the ingredients lists of products before you buy them.
News
Senate confirms three military officers as Sen. Tuberville holds up hundreds more
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate confirmed three top military officers on Thursday — including the first female member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff — as bipartisan frustration swirled around Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville for blocking hundreds more nominees.
Republican senators plan to hold a closed-door meeting next week to discuss the Alabama senator’s blockade of senior military nominees, which he has been waging over a Pentagon abortion policy. Republicans have tried, unsuccessfully, for almost nine months to quietly persuade Tuberville to drop the holds on almost 400 nominees. Senior military officials have warned repeatedly that the situation threatens readiness and national security.
Anger over Tuberville’s tactic spilled out in the Senate on Wednesday evening, when a group of Republican senators held the floor for more than four hours and called up 61 of the nominations for votes, praising each nominee for their military service and challenging the Alabama senator to explain himself. Tuberville showed no signs of letting up, quietly standing and objecting to each one even as his colleagues lashed out at him.
With Tuberville dug in, there are no easy answers on how to move forward.
Republicans said they will continue to try and negotiate with him, hoping to persuade Tuberville to hold up civilian nominees instead, and said that they will also try to force more votes. Democrats want stronger action and are seeking to move forward with a resolution that would allow batches of military nominees to be passed over Tuberville’s objections. But that would need Republican support, and GOP senators are wary it could set a bad precedent that erodes the power of the minority in the Senate.
Whatever the next steps, Tuberville’s Republican colleagues made clear that they are fed up.
“It’s time to develop a new and smarter strategy,” said Republican Sen. Todd Young of Indiana, who served in the Marine Corps and was one of the senators who criticized Tuberville’s blockade on the Senate floor.
The Senate on Thursday confirmed three of the nominees that Tuberville was holding up — Adm. Lisa Franchetti to lead the Navy, Gen. David Allvin to be chief of staff of the U.S. Air Force and Lt. Gen. Christopher Mahoney to serve as assistant commandant for the U.S. Marine Corps. Franchetti is the first woman to serve as a Pentagon service chief and hold a seat on the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Thursday he was pleased that the Senate confirmed the three officers. But “we still have more than 370 superbly qualified leaders who have seen their nominations unnecessarily stalled,” he said. “As we face a variety of urgent challenges, the most powerful fighting force in history must be at full-strength.”
Austin said the delay is hurting readiness and “unnecessarily weighed down our military families, who already give up so much to support those who serve.”
Because of Tuberville’s holds and Senate procedure, confirmation of those three military officials took three days and six votes from start to finish — underscoring the difficulty majority Democrats have as they contemplate how to move hundreds of nominations. The Senate has traditionally approved large groups of military nominations by voice vote, but just one senator’s objection can upend that process.
Republican Sens. Young and Joni Ernst of Iowa each suggested on Thursday that there would be an effort to try and convince Tuberville to hold up civilian nominations linked to the abortion policy instead of military officers who have nothing to do with it.
“Why are we taking hostages that can’t change the policy?” Ernst said.
But Tuberville said Wednesday there is “zero chance” he will drop the holds, which he first announced in February. Despite several high-level vacancies and the growing backlog, he has said he will continue to hold the nominees up unless the Pentagon ends — or puts to a vote in Congress — its new policy of paying for travel when a servicemember has to go out of state to get an abortion or other reproductive care. President Joe Biden’s administration instituted the policy after the Supreme Court overturned the nationwide right to an abortion, and some states have limited or banned the procedure.
“I cannot simply sit idly by while the Biden administration injects politics in our military from the White House and spends taxpayers’ dollars on abortion,” Tuberville said Wednesday evening.
Confronting Tuberville publicly for the first time since he announced the holds, the Republican senators, led by Ernst and Alaska Sen. Dan Sullivan, read lengthy biographies, praised the nominees and lashed out at Tuberville as they called for vote after vote. They said they agree with the Alabama senator in opposing the abortion policy but questioned — as Democrats have for months — why he would hold up the highest ranks of the U.S. military.
As Wednesday night wore on, Sullivan, a colonel in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, and Ernst, a former commander in the U.S. Army Reserve and Iowa Army National Guard, appeared increasingly frustrated. Sullivan called the blockade a “national security suicide mission.”
The GOP senators noted that they were bringing up the nominations “one by one” as Tuberville had once called for, and they asked why he wouldn’t allow them to go forward. Tuberville did not answer.
“I do not respect men who do not honor their word,” Ernst said of her GOP colleague toward the end of the evening.
The Senate voted to confirm the three top officers on Thursday after the commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Eric Smith, was hospitalized Sunday after suffering a medical emergency at his official residence in Washington. Smith, who is listed in stable condition and is recovering, was confirmed to the top job last month, but he had been holding down two high-level posts for several months because of Tuberville’s holds.
Mahoney, who was confirmed as assistant commandant, could step into the acting commandant role as Smith recovers. He is a fighter pilot who has flown combat in Iraq and served as the deputy commander of Marine forces in the Pacific.
Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks said after Mahoney’s confirmation that the holds have placed significant stress on the military’s officers and families. “We have seen tragic effects to that stress,” Hicks said. “And I think that’s been well communicated on Capitol Hill.”
When Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., announced the vote this week on Mahoney’s nomination to be assistant commandant, he said Smith’s sudden medical emergency is “precisely the kind of avoidable emergency that Sen. Tuberville has provoked through his reckless holds.”
Also confirmed was Franchetti, who will lead the Navy. She is the second woman to be promoted to four-star admiral, and did multiple deployments, including as commander of a naval destroyer and two stints as aircraft carrier strike group commander. Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Jack Reed, D-R.I., called Franchetti a “trailblazer.”
Several women have served as military service secretaries as political appointees, but never as their top uniformed officer. Adm. Linda L. Fagan is the commandant of the Coast Guard, but she is not a member of the Joint Staff.
Allvin is the vice chief of staff of the Air Force but has been serving as acting chief since the previous top Air Force officer, Gen. CQ Brown, became chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff on Oct. 1. Allvin is a career air mobility pilot with more than 4,600 flight hours and key deployments in Afghanistan and Europe.
News
How 5G and Cutting-Edge Tech are Transforming the Gaming Landscape
Dublin, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Opportunity Assessment of Cloud Gaming Evolution in the 5G and 6G Era” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The cloud gaming sector is poised for substantial growth thanks to advancements in infrastructure and the availability of cost-effective technological solutions. The gaming industry is experiencing expansion, driven by the widespread use of mobile devices and the proliferation of 5G technology, leading to heightened competition among gaming companies.
Recent progress in infrastructure, including high network speeds and significant data storage capacity, has made the concept of cloud gaming a practical and beneficial reality. As users increasingly favor pay-as-you-go and pay-on-demand models, cloud gaming has gained momentum. The presence of large data centers and high-speed network connectivity has significantly contributed to the adoption of cloud gaming in recent years.
Within the cloud gaming market’s expanding ecosystem, several key technologies are playing pivotal roles in driving growth. Augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) technologies, edge computing, and artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning are enhancing the user experience and providing features like customization and personalization. Furthermore, the accessibility of cost-effective, high-powered computers and gaming consoles is fueling the adoption of cloud gaming platforms and solutions. The trajectory suggests that cloud gaming is on track to become the preferred gaming platform within the next 5 to 7 years.
The research report, titled “Opportunity Assessment of Cloud Gaming Evolution in the 5G and 6G Era,” delves into the latest developments in the cloud gaming market and explores the influence of telecom players and the advent of 5G and 6G technologies on the industry.
The research includes the following modules:
-
Cloud gaming ecosystem and technology advancements
-
Competitive scenario (cloud gaming vs. console gaming)
-
Impact of 5G/6G
-
Key innovation/R&D themes and emerging business models
-
Porter five force analysis
-
Growth opportunities
Key Topics Covered
1. Strategic Imperatives
-
Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow? The Strategic Imperative 8: Factors Creating Pressure on Growth
-
The Strategic Imperative 8
-
The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Cloud Gaming Industry
-
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
-
Research Methodology
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
-
Scope of Analysis
-
Segmentation
-
Growth Drivers
-
Growth Restraints
3. Telecom Industry: Pillar to Cloud Gaming Market
-
Cloud Gaming: A Brief Overview
-
Cloud Gaming: A Growing Sector Harnessing Emerging Technologies
-
Cloud Gaming Technology: General Architecture
-
Cloud Gaming: Web of Enabling and Converging Technologies
-
Key Technology Pillars that Impact Cloud Gaming
-
Overview of the Global Cloud Gaming Ecosystem
-
Why Cloud Gaming and Not Consoles?
-
Top Players and Key Start-ups Venturing into the Cloud Gaming Space
-
Key Technology and Product Developments in Cloud Gaming
-
Global Mega Trends Impacting Cloud Gaming
-
Regional Adoption of Cloud Gaming: Brief Overview
-
Top Countries: Trends and Initiatives in Cloud Gaming
-
Company Strategies: Mergers, Funding, and Partnerships
-
Companies to Collaborate: Potential Growth Opportunities
-
Impact of 5G Networks
-
Telecom Players to Aid Adoption of Cloud Gaming
-
Key Innovation/R&D Themes
-
Business Models for Cloud Gaming
-
Porters Five Force Model
4. Growth Opportunity Universe
-
Growth Opportunity 1: Cloud Gaming Ecosystem Expansion
-
Growth Opportunity 2: High Adoption of Mobile Gaming
-
Growth Opportunity 3: eSports and Cloud Gaming Tournaments
5. Appendix
6. Next Steps
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/21biic
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world’s leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager [email protected] For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
News
Donald Trump’s Niece Says Cheating Is A Way Of Life For Him – She Says He Paid Someone To Take His SAT Exam So He Could Get Into Business School
The ongoing feud between former President Donald Trump and his niece, Mary Trump, has been evident in public, particularly during Trump’s civil fraud trial. Mary used social media platforms to comment on the trial, labeling her uncle a “maniac.” As the daughter of Fred Trump Jr. and Linda Clapp, Mary has never hesitated to express her disdain for her uncle’s actions and overall character.
The discord within the Trump family became more pronounced following the death of patriarch Fred Trump Sr. in 1999. At that time, Mary and her brother contested their grandfather’s will, which left them a smaller portion of the inheritance compared to other Trump grandchildren.
Don’t Miss:
In 2020, Mary Trump, a clinical psychologist, released a tell-all book, “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man.” In the book, she provides an insider’s perspective on the family dynamics that shaped Donald Trump’s personality and behavior. She accuses her uncle of engaging in a pattern of cheating and deceit throughout his life, saying he practices “cheating as a way of life.”
One of the book’s most controversial claims is that Donald Trump paid someone to take his SAT exam, which helped him gain admission to the prestigious Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania. This allegation, reported by The New York Times after obtaining a copy of the book, adds fuel to the ongoing family feud.
In response to the SAT cheating claim, White House Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Matthews vehemently denied the accusation. She said that the book is merely serving the financial interests of its author and labeled the SAT allegation as “completely false.” Matthews also questioned the timing of the book’s release and Mary Trump’s motivations for writing it.
Trending: Get equity and front row seats to the startups and small businesses you love — for as little as $100.
Trump studied at Fordham University for two years before transferring to Penn’s Wharton School. Fred Trump Jr., reportedly sought the help of his friend James Nolan, who was a Penn admissions officer at the time, to assist with the transfer. Nolan described the admissions process as “not very difficult” in a Washington Post interview in 2019.
Despite hounding President Barack Obama to release his own transcripts in 2011, Trump has reportedly never released his college transcripts. Although he claimed to graduate first in his class, Insider reported that Trump’s name was not on the dean’s list in 1968, the year he graduated.
The University of Pennsylvania instituted a policy last summer to revoke degrees if a graduate is found to have provided false information on an admission application, cheated on an exam or tampered with records, according to The Daily Pennsylvanian.
While the claims made by Mary Trump in her book have fueled the longstanding feud with her uncle, not every successful businessman needs a business school degree. History is filled with examples of individuals who have foregone the traditional educational route and instead opted for innovation and startup investments to achieve success. Business is constantly evolving, with new ideas and startups playing a crucial role in driving that change.
By investing in these innovative ventures, individuals can contribute to and shape the future of various industries. This highlights the importance of looking beyond traditional paths and recognizing the value of diverse approaches to achieving success.
Read Next:
Don’t miss real-time alerts on your stocks – join Benzinga Pro for free! Try the tool that will help you invest smarter, faster, and better.
This article Donald Trump’s Niece Says Cheating Is A Way Of Life For Him – She Says He Paid Someone To Take His SAT Exam So He Could Get Into Business School originally appeared on Benzinga.com
.
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
FDA proposes ban on additive found in sodas
Senate confirms three military officers as Sen. Tuberville holds up hundreds more
How 5G and Cutting-Edge Tech are Transforming the Gaming Landscape
Donald Trump’s Niece Says Cheating Is A Way Of Life For Him – She Says He Paid Someone To Take His SAT Exam So He Could Get Into Business School
Project Managers, Focus on Outcomes — Not Deliverables
Column-California healthcare provider’s move shows pitfalls of Medicare Advantage
Bridgehead’s new policy to share tips with managers ‘doesn’t make any sense’: labour group
This hedge fund billionaire just issued a serious warning about the economy — says the S&P 500 will ‘go nowhere’ for a very long time. Is he right?
Kevin O’Leary explains why it’s so hard to make your first million dollars — and why getting to $5M after that isn’t as tough. Here’s what he means
Agent’s Take: Derrick Henry, Mike Gesicki and more players who should have been dealt by NFL trade deadline
California’s ‘right to repair’ bill is now California’s ‘right to repair’ law
Wife of ex-Alaska Airlines pilot says she’s in shock after averted Horizon Air disaster
Biden’s second try at student loan cancellation moves forward with debate over the plan’s details
China urges Philippines to end ‘provocations’ in South China Sea
Why you should carefully consider what Jamie Dimon, Elon Musk, and American Express just told the investing world
Ohio woman indicted on murder charges in deaths of at least four men, attorney general says
China says sends fighter jets to warn US Navy plane in Taiwan Strait
Who is Pavel Prigozhin – the 25-year-old who has inherited the Wagner group and its fortune?
An American couple left their rent-free life in Mexico and moved to a $7,500 abandoned home in Japan: ‘We feel overwhelmingly welcome’
Israel releases images of slain children to rally support after Hamas attack
Interesting Articles
FDA proposes ban on additive found in sodas
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Senate confirms three military officers as Sen. Tuberville holds up hundreds more
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
How 5G and Cutting-Edge Tech are Transforming the Gaming Landscape
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Donald Trump’s Niece Says Cheating Is A Way Of Life For Him – She Says He Paid Someone To Take His SAT Exam So He Could Get Into Business School
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Project Managers, Focus on Outcomes — Not Deliverables
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Column-California healthcare provider’s move shows pitfalls of Medicare Advantage
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Bridgehead’s new policy to share tips with managers ‘doesn’t make any sense’: labour group
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
This hedge fund billionaire just issued a serious warning about the economy — says the S&P 500 will ‘go nowhere’ for a very long time. Is he right?
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Kevin O’Leary explains why it’s so hard to make your first million dollars — and why getting to $5M after that isn’t as tough. Here’s what he means
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Agent’s Take: Derrick Henry, Mike Gesicki and more players who should have been dealt by NFL trade deadline
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Trending
-
News6 days ago
Wife of ex-Alaska Airlines pilot says she’s in shock after averted Horizon Air disaster
-
News6 days ago
Ohio woman indicted on murder charges in deaths of at least four men, attorney general says
-
News7 days ago
Qatar court hands down death penalty verdict for eight Indians
-
News7 days ago
India ‘exploring all legal options’ after Qatari court sentences 8 Indians to death for spying
-
News6 days ago
Drone blasts hit two Egyptian Red Sea towns, Israel points to Houthi
-
News23 hours ago
Mother wins lawsuit against American Airlines
-
News4 days ago
Video Shows Man Who Jumped Off Florida Cruise Boat and Drowned; Family’s Lawsuit Says Crew Member Spent Time Looking for a Life Ring Instead of Jumping In with Life Jacket
-
Law6 days ago
Birth Injuries Law Firm: Advocates for Families Seeking Justice and Support