How 5G and Cutting-Edge Tech are Transforming the Gaming Landscape
Dublin, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Opportunity Assessment of Cloud Gaming Evolution in the 5G and 6G Era” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The cloud gaming sector is poised for substantial growth thanks to advancements in infrastructure and the availability of cost-effective technological solutions. The gaming industry is experiencing expansion, driven by the widespread use of mobile devices and the proliferation of 5G technology, leading to heightened competition among gaming companies.
Recent progress in infrastructure, including high network speeds and significant data storage capacity, has made the concept of cloud gaming a practical and beneficial reality. As users increasingly favor pay-as-you-go and pay-on-demand models, cloud gaming has gained momentum. The presence of large data centers and high-speed network connectivity has significantly contributed to the adoption of cloud gaming in recent years.
Within the cloud gaming market’s expanding ecosystem, several key technologies are playing pivotal roles in driving growth. Augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) technologies, edge computing, and artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning are enhancing the user experience and providing features like customization and personalization. Furthermore, the accessibility of cost-effective, high-powered computers and gaming consoles is fueling the adoption of cloud gaming platforms and solutions. The trajectory suggests that cloud gaming is on track to become the preferred gaming platform within the next 5 to 7 years.
The research report, titled “Opportunity Assessment of Cloud Gaming Evolution in the 5G and 6G Era,” delves into the latest developments in the cloud gaming market and explores the influence of telecom players and the advent of 5G and 6G technologies on the industry.
The research includes the following modules:
-
Cloud gaming ecosystem and technology advancements
-
Competitive scenario (cloud gaming vs. console gaming)
-
Impact of 5G/6G
-
Key innovation/R&D themes and emerging business models
-
Porter five force analysis
-
Growth opportunities
Key Topics Covered
1. Strategic Imperatives
-
Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow? The Strategic Imperative 8: Factors Creating Pressure on Growth
-
The Strategic Imperative 8
-
The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Cloud Gaming Industry
-
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
-
Research Methodology
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
-
Scope of Analysis
-
Segmentation
-
Growth Drivers
-
Growth Restraints
3. Telecom Industry: Pillar to Cloud Gaming Market
-
Cloud Gaming: A Brief Overview
-
Cloud Gaming: A Growing Sector Harnessing Emerging Technologies
-
Cloud Gaming Technology: General Architecture
-
Cloud Gaming: Web of Enabling and Converging Technologies
-
Key Technology Pillars that Impact Cloud Gaming
-
Overview of the Global Cloud Gaming Ecosystem
-
Why Cloud Gaming and Not Consoles?
-
Top Players and Key Start-ups Venturing into the Cloud Gaming Space
-
Key Technology and Product Developments in Cloud Gaming
-
Global Mega Trends Impacting Cloud Gaming
-
Regional Adoption of Cloud Gaming: Brief Overview
-
Top Countries: Trends and Initiatives in Cloud Gaming
-
Company Strategies: Mergers, Funding, and Partnerships
-
Companies to Collaborate: Potential Growth Opportunities
-
Impact of 5G Networks
-
Telecom Players to Aid Adoption of Cloud Gaming
-
Key Innovation/R&D Themes
-
Business Models for Cloud Gaming
-
Porters Five Force Model
4. Growth Opportunity Universe
-
Growth Opportunity 1: Cloud Gaming Ecosystem Expansion
-
Growth Opportunity 2: High Adoption of Mobile Gaming
-
Growth Opportunity 3: eSports and Cloud Gaming Tournaments
5. Appendix
6. Next Steps
Donald Trump’s Niece Says Cheating Is A Way Of Life For Him – She Says He Paid Someone To Take His SAT Exam So He Could Get Into Business School
The ongoing feud between former President Donald Trump and his niece, Mary Trump, has been evident in public, particularly during Trump’s civil fraud trial. Mary used social media platforms to comment on the trial, labeling her uncle a “maniac.” As the daughter of Fred Trump Jr. and Linda Clapp, Mary has never hesitated to express her disdain for her uncle’s actions and overall character.
The discord within the Trump family became more pronounced following the death of patriarch Fred Trump Sr. in 1999. At that time, Mary and her brother contested their grandfather’s will, which left them a smaller portion of the inheritance compared to other Trump grandchildren.
In 2020, Mary Trump, a clinical psychologist, released a tell-all book, “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man.” In the book, she provides an insider’s perspective on the family dynamics that shaped Donald Trump’s personality and behavior. She accuses her uncle of engaging in a pattern of cheating and deceit throughout his life, saying he practices “cheating as a way of life.”
One of the book’s most controversial claims is that Donald Trump paid someone to take his SAT exam, which helped him gain admission to the prestigious Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania. This allegation, reported by The New York Times after obtaining a copy of the book, adds fuel to the ongoing family feud.
In response to the SAT cheating claim, White House Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Matthews vehemently denied the accusation. She said that the book is merely serving the financial interests of its author and labeled the SAT allegation as “completely false.” Matthews also questioned the timing of the book’s release and Mary Trump’s motivations for writing it.
Trump studied at Fordham University for two years before transferring to Penn’s Wharton School. Fred Trump Jr., reportedly sought the help of his friend James Nolan, who was a Penn admissions officer at the time, to assist with the transfer. Nolan described the admissions process as “not very difficult” in a Washington Post interview in 2019.
Despite hounding President Barack Obama to release his own transcripts in 2011, Trump has reportedly never released his college transcripts. Although he claimed to graduate first in his class, Insider reported that Trump’s name was not on the dean’s list in 1968, the year he graduated.
The University of Pennsylvania instituted a policy last summer to revoke degrees if a graduate is found to have provided false information on an admission application, cheated on an exam or tampered with records, according to The Daily Pennsylvanian.
While the claims made by Mary Trump in her book have fueled the longstanding feud with her uncle, not every successful businessman needs a business school degree. History is filled with examples of individuals who have foregone the traditional educational route and instead opted for innovation and startup investments to achieve success. Business is constantly evolving, with new ideas and startups playing a crucial role in driving that change.
By investing in these innovative ventures, individuals can contribute to and shape the future of various industries. This highlights the importance of looking beyond traditional paths and recognizing the value of diverse approaches to achieving success.
Project Managers, Focus on Outcomes — Not Deliverables
If you’ve ever developed a product, you’ve almost certainly been derailed by scope creep. Features multiply, priorities blur, and schedules and budgets suffer. As a leader, how can you recognize scope creep and realign your team? Shift the focus from “what” you’re building (the deliverables) to “why” you’re building it (the outcomes). In this article, I’ll explain how you can keep your team’s efforts aligned with the genuine needs of your audience.
Column-California healthcare provider’s move shows pitfalls of Medicare Advantage
By Mark Miller
(Reuters) – Many people on Medicare look the other way when the program’s annual enrollment period rolls around, preferring simply to ignore the hassle. But for thousands of seniors in San Diego, California, Medicare enrollment this year has become a confusing scramble to find new insurance – or new health providers.
Scripps Health, a major Southern California healthcare provider, announced in September that beginning next year, its popular clinic and coastal medical groups will no longer accept patients enrolled in Medicare Advantage, the managed-care alternative to traditional Medicare offered by commercial insurance companies. That has left 32,000 San Diego seniors rushing to find either new healthcare options or new insurance for 2024.
Disabled people who qualify for Medicare before they turn 65 also are affected. And Scripps is not alone – at least a half-dozen other health systems around the U.S. are terminating Advantage contracts.
Medicare’s annual enrollment period is under way, and it ends on Dec. 7. If you are enrolled in traditional Medicare (Parts A and B) paired with a Medigap there is no need to review that coverage. But Part D prescription drug or Medicare Advantage coverage should be reviewed. This also is the time when you can move between Advantage and traditional Medicare.
Medicare Advantage enrollment has grown quickly over the past decade, partly due to its all-in-one features and lower upfront costs. Most Advantage plans include prescription drug benefits, and they are not used alongside supplemental Medigap policies, which cover out-of-pocket costs and can be expensive. Like all Medicare beneficiaries, Advantage enrollees pay their Part B premium, and they are on the hook for out-of-pocket costs up to a pre-set annual ceiling.
But the Scripps Health decision underscores an important downside to Medicare Advantage plans: there is no guarantee that you will be able to stick with your preferred doctors and hospitals. Medicare Advantage plans can drop healthcare providers from their networks – and that happens when providers and insurers cannot agree on contract terms.
The Scripps decision marks a new twist: healthcare systems deciding to drop out of Medicare Advantage. This inherent provider instability means that the choice between traditional Medicare and Advantage is not just financial – it is also a critical consideration for your health and quality of life.
When I spoke last week with Scripps Health CEO and President Chris Van Gorder, he noted that his institution is on track to lose $75 million or more on care it provides to Medicare Advantage patients this year. The two key issues that led to the decision to stop working with Advantage plans, he said, were the rates insurance companies were willing to pay, and the tendency of sicker patients to seek treatment at top-notch medical centers such as those run by Scripps.
He said that Scripps also has struggled with the administrative burden of dealing with Medicare Advantage “prior authorization” procedures – essentially, a process where an insurance company determines if it will cover a prescribed procedure, service or drug.
“This is probably the most difficult decision I have made in my role here,” he said. “I’m in the patient care business, certainly not the insurance business and not the cancellation business.”
The Scripps move has thousands of seniors scrambling, said Sophie Exdell, program manager of the San Diego area HICAP, which is California’s State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP). The SHIP program is funded by the federal and state governments, and it provides free, unbiased expert help with Medicare in all 50 states.
“We’re getting lots and lots of calls from people who are trying to figure out what to do,” she said. “The most common concern is people who are in the middle of treatment and want to keep seeing their doctors.”
WEIGHING THE OPTIONS
But Scripps patients really have just two options: switch healthcare providers or insurance coverage.
During the annual enrollment period, it is possible to drop Medicare Advantage in favor of traditional, fee-for-service Medicare. But traditional Medicare has no built-in annual out-of-pocket limit. That means patients can be exposed to thousands of dollars in co-pays and deductibles. Many close these coverage gaps by purchasing a Medigap supplemental policy – but that can be a problem when you are moving to traditional Medicare from an Advantage plan.
The best time to buy a Medigap policy is when you first sign up for Medicare Part B. At that time, you have a “guaranteed issue” window, which forbids Medigap plans from rejecting you because of a pre-existing condition. (Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts and New York provide some level of guarantee to enroll at a later time with pre-existing condition protection, and there are some other exceptions under federal law).
In California, one insurer is offering two of its plans to all comers, declaring a limited “underwriting holiday” that will not take your health into account.
Still, switching to Medigap will mean higher upfront premium costs. Medigap policies are priced according to your age; for those switching into a Medigap G plan in San Diego, the annual cost will range from roughly $2,500 at age 70 to $4,200 at age 80, according to the SHIP.
Some patients are open to switching healthcare providers, Exdell said. But even then, she notes, they face the challenge of navigating a crowded Advantage market with more than 90 plan offerings next year.
“It’s a very confusing landscape of options.”
The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a columnist for Reuters.
(Writing by Mark Miller; Editing by Matthew Lewis)
How 5G and Cutting-Edge Tech are Transforming the Gaming Landscape
Donald Trump's Niece Says Cheating Is A Way Of Life For Him – She Says He Paid Someone To Take His SAT Exam So He Could Get Into Business School
Project Managers, Focus on Outcomes — Not Deliverables
Column-California healthcare provider's move shows pitfalls of Medicare Advantage
