ICC World Cup 2023 Most Run Scorers, Wicket Takers, Other Stats And Records

Here are some of the other records that have been broken in this ODI World Cup 2023:

Most sixes hit by a team in single edition of World Cup:

South Africa now hold the record for the most sixes hit by a team in one edition of a Men’s Cricket World Cup, even with at least two – and as many as four – matches still to play. The Proteas smashed 15 sixes in their massive victory over New Zealand to now have 82 at the tournament from seven matches.

South Africa have already passed the previous record of 76 that England hit in 11 matches on the way to their breakthrough Cricket World Cup title in 2019.

Most team hundreds at a Cricket World Cup

With de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen both compiling centuries against New Zealand, the Proteas have equalled the record for the most hundreds (8) across a team at a Cricket World Cup.

Most 350-plus scores in a single ODI World Cup

South Africa have become the first team to score four 350-plus scores in a single Cricket World Cup, after plundering runs against Sri Lanka, England, Bangladesh and New Zealand. They have now pass the mark nine times in all Cricket World Cups, the equal-most in the tournament’s history along with Australia.

Fastest hundred in World Cup history

Australia’s Glenn Maxwell broke the record for the fastest century in World Cup history. He smashed a 40-ball ton against Netherlands at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on October 25.

Most centuries in World Cup cricket

Indian captain Rohit Sharma’s century against Afghanistan was his seventh in World Cup cricket, the most for any cricketer.

Highest team score in World Cup match

Earlier in the tournament, South Africa created history as they blasted the highest team score in a Men’s ODI World Cup match. They scored 428/5 against Sri Lanka at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Most sixes in international cricket

Rohit Sharma surpassed Chris Gayle’s tally of 553 sixes to become the batter with the most number of sixes in international cricket. He achieved the feat during India’s match against Afghanistan. India captain has hit 571 sixes so far.

Most wickets for India in World Cups

Mohammad Shami surpassed Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath’s tally of 44 wickets to become the highest wicket taker for India in World Cups. Shami has now picked 45 wickets in just 14 World Cup matches.