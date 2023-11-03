Connect with us

Inside the shed where presumed-dead Texas 6-year-old lived among Asante Morte paraphernalia

Inside the shed where presumed-dead Texas 6-year-old lived among Asante Morte paraphernalia

Cindy Rodriguez-Singh, the Texas mother who U.S. Marshals are trying to extradite back from India after her Monday indictment for the murder of six-year-old Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez, allegedly worshipped Santa Muerte. Police said this belief in the “Saint of Death” – disavowed by the Catholic church and often associated with violent cartels – was an important piece of their investigation.

Centennial Champion set to miss another Texas Tech game

Centennial Champion set to miss another Texas Tech game

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech announced on Thursday the Centennial Champion will continue to rest for the rest of the week for the university’s home football game against Texas Christian University.

Texas Tech previously said the Masked Rider would ride on a stand-in horse during the game. Due to a situation beyond the spirit program’s control, there will be no stand-in horse at the game, Texas Tech said.

The horse was previously sidelined before the Kansas State game at the Jones AT&T Stadium on October 14 for inflammation.

Centennial Champion is expected to return to his normal pre-game duties for Texas Tech’s home finale on November 18 against the University of Central Florida, said Texas Tech.

Sprawling tomb sat untouched for 2,600 years — until now. See its remarkable treasures

Sprawling tomb sat untouched for 2,600 years — until now. See its remarkable treasures

Nearly 2,600 years ago, a wealthy, high-class family was buried alongside their most expensive riches in Italy.

Their huge tomb remained sealed — until now.

Officials accompanied archaeologists for the tomb’s opening at the Osteria Necropolis in the Archaeological Park of Vulci, according to an Oct. 27 Facebook post from the Municipality of Montalto di Castro.

Archaeologists initially discovered the ancient tomb in April 2023 while exploring the necropolis, Finestre sull’Arte reported. It had been closed and untouched for about 2,600 years.

Inside the tomb, experts found a sprawling collection of pottery and wine jugs, including imports from the Greek island Chios, the outlet reported. Other artifacts included utensils, cups, bronze and iron objects, ceramics, a tablecloth for a ritual meal and a bronze cauldron. Everything was in near-perfect condition.

Sprawling tomb sat untouched for 2600 years — until now

The discovery of wine jugs from Greece indicates the importance of wine trade during ancient times, Carlo Casi, director of the Vulci Foundation and leader of the excavations, told Il Messaggero. He said the tomb and its contents likely belonged to an aristocratic family linked to the wine trade.

Experts also noted the tomb’s unique construction, Il Messaggero reported. The two-chamber tomb was carved from rock and its entry was blocked by massive rocks.

The tomb belonged to the Etruscans, officials with the municipality said on Facebook.

The Etruscans were an ancient people responsible for establishing the most powerful and advanced civilization in Italy before the Roman empire, according to Britannica. They are credited with inventing togas and influencing Roman architecture, and there is evidence that they taught the Romans the alphabet and numbers.

Ertruria reached its height around the sixth century B.C., before it was absorbed by Rome during the third century B.C., according to Britannica.

The Archaeological Park of Vulci is in central Italy about 75 miles northwest of Rome.

Facebook was used to translate a post from the Municipality of Montalto di Castro. Google Translate was used to translate stories from Finestre sull’Arte and Il Messaggero.

2,500-year-old last meal found inside intact tomb in Italy. It’s still popular today

Large 7-room building emerges from underwater. See the ruins from ancient Greece

2,500-year-old ‘monumental’ temple unearthed next to identical set of ruins in Italy

Titans’ Nicholas Petit-Frere: Leaves game Thursday

team logo

Petit-Frere is questionable to come back in after leaving the field with a shoulder injury, returning to action and then exiting again Thursday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

The 2022 third-round pick started 16 games as a rookie but missed the first four contests of 2023 on a gambling suspension. Petit-Frere has played in three games and started one this season.

