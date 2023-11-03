News
Iran warns of ‘harsh consequences’ if Gaza attacks continue
DUBAI (Reuters) – Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian warned on Wednesday of “harsh consequences” if attacks continue on the Gaza Strip, the latest in a series of warnings from the country, which backs Hamas in Gaza and militias elsewhere in the region.
“If an immediate ceasefire doesn’t take place in Gaza Strip and the rapid attacks by U.S. and Zionist Regime continue then the consequences would be harsh,” he said in Ankara.
The United States and Israel have struck Iranian-backed militias in the wider region in response to what they said were unprovoked attacks over the past few weeks that have fuelled fears the Gaza conflict could ignite a wider war.
Speaking during a news conference with his Turkish counterpart, Amirabdollahian gave no details of Iran’s plans.
The country says it supports Hamas but did not play any role in the militants’ attack on Israel last month. Both it and Turkey have condemned Israel’s subsequent bombardment of Gaza.
Amirabdollahian added that an imminent trip to Turkey by Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi is on the agenda.
(Reporting by Dubai Newsroom; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Philippa Fletcher)
Toronto Raptors 2023-24 City Edition Uniform: Drip Gold
· Shop at NBA Store
The Toronto Raptors 2023-24 City Edition uniform is an ode to Toronto’s vibrancy and passion for the game of basketball. For the first time the jersey has flipped color-way to have a gold base to allow all fans to ‘drip gold.”
Inspired by the Raptors history, they use color blocking and lightning iconography, and feature the Raptor’s battle cry, “We The North,” which is inscribed in multiple languages within the bolt. On the belt buckle is a Canadian maple leaf.
Missouri appeals court rules against ballot summary language that described ‘dangerous’ abortions
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri appeals court ruled Tuesday against Republican-written summaries of abortion-rights ballot measures that described several proposed amendments as allowing “dangerous and unregulated abortions until live birth.”
A three-judge panel of the Western District Court of Appeals found the summaries written by Republican Secretary of State , who is running for governor in 2024, are politically partisan.
Ballot summaries are used on Missouri ballots to help voters understand sometimes lengthy and complex constitutional amendments and policy changes.
Ashcroft’s original description of the amendments, which could go on the ballot in 2024 if supporters gather enough voter signatures, would have asked voters whether they want to “allow for dangerous, unregulated, and unrestricted abortions, from conception to live birth, without requiring a medical license or potentially being subject to medical malpractice.”
But the appeals-court panel wrote that allowing unrestricted abortion “during all nine months of pregnancy is not a probable effect of initiatives.”
The judges largely upheld summaries that were rewritten by a lower court judge to be more impartial.
The summaries approved by the appeals court would tell voters the amendments would “establish a right to make decisions about reproductive health care, including abortion and contraceptives” and “remove Missouri’s ban on abortion.”
Ashcroft said he plans to appeal the ruling.
“We stand by our language and believe it fairly and accurately reflects the scope and magnitude of each petition,” Ashcroft said in a statement.
Abortion-rights proponents lauded the Tuesday ruling.
“Today, the courts upheld Missourians’ constitutional right to direct democracy over the self-serving attacks of politicians desperately seeking to climb the political ladder,” the ACLU of Missouri said in a statement. It called the decision “a complete rebuke of the combined efforts from the Attorney General and Secretary of State to interfere and deny Missourian’s their right to initiative process.”
Republican Attorney General Andrew Bailey’s office is defending Ashcroft’s summary language in court.
“Missourians deserve meaningful access to abortion and the ability to fully participate in the democratic process,” Emily Wales, the president and CEO of the Planned Parenthood’s Great Plains affiliate, said in a statement. “The court rightfully struck down language that is misleading and stigmatizing.”
Missouri is among several states, including Ohio, where abortion opponents are fighting efforts to ensure or restore access to the procedure following the fall of Roe v. Wade last year.
A measure to ensure abortion access is on the November ballot in Ohio after withstanding legal challenges from opponents. That state’s voters in August rejected a measure that would have required at least 60% of the vote to amend the state constitution, an approach supported by abortion opponents that would have made it harder to adopt the November ballot question.
Measures to protect access already have spots in the 2024 votes in Maryland and New York. Legislative efforts or petition drives are underway in a variety of states. There are efforts to protect or expand access in Arizona, Florida, Nevada and South Dakota; and to restrict it in Iowa, Nebraska and Pennsylvania. Drives are on for both kinds of measures in Colorado.
Voters in every state with an abortion-related ballot measure since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022, effectively making abortion access a state-by-state question, have favored the side supported by abortion rights supporters.
An Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll earlier this year found that most voters — including those in states with bans on access at all stages of pregnancy — want abortion to be legal early in pregnancy. Most voters also favored some limits.
——-
Associated Press writer Heather Hollingsworth in Mission, Kansas and Geoff Mulvihill in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, contributed to this report.
Date, Venue, Players & All you need to know is here!
Ten city-based franchise clubs compete in the annual Indian Premier Competition (IPL), which is a men’s Twenty20 (T20) cricket competition. It is claimed that the IPL 2024 Mini Auction will take place overseas in Dubai on Tuesday, December 19, 2023. Although the precise location of the auction has not yet been determined, it will take place in Dubai.
IPL 2024 Auction
Every year, the Indian Premier League is held in the early months, to the great delight of over 50 million viewers. The BCCI has now announced that the IPL Mini Auction will take place in the future months, more specifically on December 19, 2023. Every player released by the franchises is purchased by a different franchise during this auction. The IPL 2024 Auction Schedule in its entirety as well as the players’ prices will be made public.
|Event
|Indian Premier League
|Season
|IPL 2024
|Authority
|Board of Control for Cricket in India
|IPL 2024 Teams
|CSK, DC, GT, RR, LSG, MI, PBKS
|Total Franchises
|10 Teams
|Total Players
|300+ Players
|IPL 2024 Mini Auction Date
|December 19, 2023
|IPL 2024 Mini Auction Venue
|Dubai
According to the IPL 2024 auction, all teams are instructed to submit the list of players who have been released and those who have been retained by a specific date. November 15 is the alleged date that the BCCI has set for the 10 franchises. The end of November will see the finalization of the auction pool.
IPL 2024 Auction Players
The players in the IPL 2024 Auction are listed below, along with their cricket-style names. Additionally, you may review the List of Players available for the impending IPL 2024 Auctions, which are set for December 2023. The players released by the franchises will be purchased by each club, and they will then represent that team in the next season. View the anticipated player list for the 2024 Indian Premier League in the table below.
|Name of the Player
|Cricket Style
|Ben Stokes
|All Rounder
|Simranjeet Singh
|Bowler
|Sheikh Rashid
|All Rounder
|Anukul Roy
|Bowler
|Mohammad Siraj
|Bowler
|Sisanda Magala
|Bowler
|A Nortje
|Bowler
IPL 2024 Auction Team Purse
IPL 2024 auction, the team purse has been raised by Rs 5 crore from Rs 95 crore the previous year to Rs 100 crore. The worth of the players each franchise releases will determine how much money they have on auction day. Additionally, 2023’s unspent funds will be carried over.
The biggest purse currently owned by Punjab Kings (PBKS) is Rs 12.20 crore (USD 1.47 million). Mumbai Indians now possess the lowest pocketbook, valued at Rs 0.05 crore (USD 0.006 million). The prize for Sunrisers Hyderabad is 6.55 crore, or USD 0.79 million. Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans both have Rs 4.45 crore (around USD 0.54 million) in their possession.
IPL Trade Window 2024
Teams intentionally position themselves during the IPL 2024 trade window in order to affect how well they do in the future season. This critical window, which comes before the IPL auction, allows clubs to trade players and make roster changes that are vital. Although the exact start date of this major window is unknown, the anticipation and joy it will bring to the cricketing world are increased by its nearing arrival. Keep checking back for more information on this crucial phase of the team’s IPL 2024 preparation.
- Ben Stokes: Ben Stokes is the first name on this list. He played for Chennai in the 16th season of the Indian Premier League, although he didn’t stand out in any of the games. But the Rajasthan Royals have suggested trading Ben Stokes to the Chennai side prior to the 2024 Indian Premier League. Whether Chennai decides to trade Ben Stokes or not will be intriguing to watch.
- Prithvi Shaw: It’s been reported that the Hyderabad club is interested in trading for and adding Prithvi Shaw to their roster. Shaw struggled to put up great performances for the Delhi side during the 16th season of the Indian Premier League.
- Ravi Sai Kishore: Although he was a member of the Gujarat side in the 2023 Indian Premier League, he didn’t play much. For this reason, he may be trying to sign with a team where he can guarantee a spot in the starting lineup. Perhaps the Mumbai Indians are after him.
- Shardul Thakur: Due to his continuously strong performances while playing for Kolkata, Kolkata may consider trading for him. RCB may go for him in such a situation since they need an all-round bowler.
Budget for the IPL 2024 Auction
IPL 2024 Auction budget of INR 100 crore (about USD 12.02 million) will be allotted to each team for the purpose of building their roster for the forthcoming season. Compared to the INR 95 crore budget for the previous season, this indicates a 5 crore rise. Each team’s ultimate budget for the auction will be determined by the choices they make on player retention and release.
The Indian Premier League 2024 has prompted the Board for Control of Cricket in India, or BCCI, to begin planning and to declare an increase in franchise budgets. The current goal for each player’s franchise has been raised to Rs 100 crore.
