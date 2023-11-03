News
Kats, Jeff Fisher back in Nashville as Arena Football returns
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Not only is the Arena Football League returning to Music City but the Kats will return as the Nashville franchise alongside a familiar face on the operational side of things.
The AFL announced Wednesday morning the Kats will be playing at the Municipal Auditorium and former Tennessee Titans head coach Jeff Fisher will be its chief advisor.
“We are excited to announce Nashville to the AFL! The Kats will play at the Municipal Auditorium in Nashville. The ownership group is led by attorneys Tamara Dadd Alan and Nancy D. Eckert. Gregg Johnson will serve as GM and Jeff Fisher as Chief Advisor,” the league said.
The return of the Kats is set for Saturday, April 27, 2024.
‘We’ve Had It’ With Muslims and Arab-Americans
Fox News host Jesse Watters, no stranger to accusations of racism and bigotry, decided to go full-on Islamophobic on Wednesday by claiming that he’s “had it” with Arab Americans and Muslims.
Amid the escalating violence in Gaza and increased calls for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war, college campuses and cities across the world have also seen a surge of anti-Israel protesters tearing down posters of hostages taken by Hamas terrorists.
Reporting on the incidents of the ubiquitous fliers being destroyed, The New York Times noted that displaying “the posters has become a form of activism, keeping the more than 200 hostages seized by Hamas in full view of the public.”
At the same time, the paper pointed out that the removal of the fliers had “quickly emerged as its own form of protest,” likening it to a “release valve” for those angry with the Israeli government’s treatment of Palestinians. “The battle has inflamed already tense emotions,” the Times stated. “And it captures one of the most fervently debated questions of the war: Whose suffering should command public attention and sympathy?”
Sparking outrage on Fox News, The Gray Lady’s framing of the poster-ripping incidents was the top story on Wednesday’s broadcast of The Five, the right-wing network’s most-watched show. With an on-air graphic blaring that the “Liberal Media” was defending the removal of the hostage posters, Watters went off on an unhinged and angry tirade.
“I want to say something about Arab Americans and about the Muslim world,” he began.
“We—and when I say we I mean the West and Western technology—have created the Middle East,” Watters continued. “We made them rich. We got that oil out of the ground, our military protects all of these oil shipments flying around the world, making them rich. We fund their military. We respect their kings. We kill their terrorists. Okay? But we’ve had it. We’ve had it with them!”
After saying that previous presidents have “tried to get the heck out of that stupid desert,” he raged that the Oct. 7 terror attacks happened “just as we’re about to get out” after arranging “this great balance of power.”
And it kept going.
“These crazy Muslim fanatics come in and massacre over a thousand of our allies. And hold Jewish people hostage, hold Americans hostage,” he bellowed before seemingly advocating for violence. “And so, if you’re an Arab American in this country, and you rip down posters of Jewish hostages, American hostages—no. No, no, no. Someone is going to get punched in the face.”
He then took issue with the Times article, saying they’ve “now made suffering a commodity” before agreeing with co-host Greg Gutfeld’s argument that minorities are given a “free punch” in today’s society.
“They’ll put a price tag on emotional suffering,” Watters declared. “You know, is it the Jews? Is it Black teens? The Native Americans? The Palestinians? Who’s suffered the most and he who suffered the most is allowed, as you say, a free punch.”
He concluded: “And so now they have justified violence to avenge suffering. And so now people are above the law. People are below the law and that’s making everybody crazy because we can’t live in a country like that. And I won’t live in a country like that.”
Following Watters’ over-the-top rant, Harold Ford, Jr.—the show’s resident “liberal” panelist—added that he doesn’t “necessarily disagree with what Jesse said.”
‘Big Brother’ host Julie Chen Moonves teases ‘Legends’ season
Have you noticed that there is a lot of reality television on the broadcast networks this fall? Dancing With the Stars is back after a stint on Disney+. Survivor and The Amazing Race have both been supersized to 90 minutes. And Big Brother — usually a summer staple — is now extending all the way into November.
Of course, most of that is due to the writers’ and actors’ strikes that brought scripted production to a standstill. And with the SAG-AFTRA walkout still in effect, one has to wonder when original scripted series will be back on the broadcast airwaves. And if networks like CBS don’t have any shows with initials like NCIS, FBI, or CSI to put on the air, what is their plan B?
With that in mind, we asked host Julie Chen Moonves if we might see another winter edition of Celebrity Big Brother. The truncated edition has aired three times since its debut in 2018 — with two of the seasons acting as counter-programming to the Winter Olympics. When we asked CBS back in January if there were any plans for future celebrity editions of the franchise, the network told EW there were none — but that was months before Hollywood shut down.
With so much uncertainly still swirling around broadcast schedules in 2024, we asked Chen Moonves about a possible early 2024 celebrity season, and the host told us she had been asking the very same thing. “I have been poking around with the producers asking the same question,” she says. “I think the SAG strike could position Big Brother to be in demand, but they have not made the call yet.”
Chen thinks the show could attract all manner of famous faces, even if a strike is still in effect, noting, “Now we can book the celebrities. This is something that they can participate in, like with Dancing With the Stars. They’re available now and people want to work.”
Actors were indeed permitted to appear on the current season of Dancing With the Stars with the union noting in a statement that “Our members appearing on Dancing With the Stars are working under the Network Code agreement, which is a non-struck contract. They are required to go to work, are not in violation of SAG-AFTRA strike rules, and we support them in fulfilling their contractual obligations…. The program is a SAG-AFTRA non-dramatic production under a separate agreement that is not subject to the union’s strike order.”
Even if the union changed its stance or actors would want to steer clear, the show could still attract athletes, musicians, comedians, and other reality stars — who usually comprise the bulk of a Celebrity Big Brother season anyway. But Chen is actually pitching a different kind of shortened winter installment. “I don’t think a celebrity run will happen,” the host says. “But maybe we will have a month’s worth that is special in its own way. Maybe you bring back Legends, for those are the real Big Brother celebrities.”
The concept of a Big Brother Legends season was first floated to EW by none other than season 13 champ Rachel Reilly in June of 2022. “I think the Big Brother fan base would love to see Rachel, Janelle, Danielle Reyes and Vanessa play together,” Reilly told EW then. ” This would be my DREAM COME TRUE!… Maybe we can save that for a ‘best of’ season in the Celebrity Big Brother spot. I think we could all make it happen during a three-week season. Hint… hint, CBS.”
Now, it seems Chen is singing the same tune. “They could play a fast, one-month version,” the host says. “Or maybe we get three months worth starting in January or February. Even if the strike ended right now, nothing’s going to go into production until January, so maybe you do need a month’s worth of Big Brother just to fill.”
With the likely lack of scripted programming at the start of the year, some sort of winter season of Big Brother almost makes too much sense to not happen. And if they can’t entice the likes of Rachel, Dan Gheesling, Taylor Hale, Dr. Will and others to return, Chen Moonves thinks in that case a celebrity edition could indeed work. And if that were to happen, whom would she like to see in the house? “In my unrealistic dream season, it would be Tom Brady, Taylor Swift, Kim Kardashian, Snoop Dogg, Martha Stewart — that whole group.”
Man Flips Between Quarterback Being Best Ever, Worst Ever 386 Times In Single Play
CHESWICK, PA—His mind racing as he watched his hometown Pittsburgh Steelers play on television, local man Troy Belvedere is said to have flipped this week between Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett being the best-ever and worst-ever quarterback 386 times in a single play. Coming off a successful completion, the quarterback had reportedly risen to the highest esteem in the eyes of the longtime fan, although this esteem wore off even while he huddled behind the center for the snap, at which point Belvedere decided that he didn’t have the confidence to succeed in the NFL. Belvedere, who sources confirm has watched thousands of football games in his life, mulled both “bust” and “Hall of Fame” several dozen times each as Pickett stood in the pocket searching for an open receiver. As the quarterback evaded a linebacker and scrambled around the backfield, Belvedere was overheard comparing him to a litany of quarterbacks, including Joe Montana, Ryan Leaf, John Elway, and Matt Leinert, before mentally anointing him the best quarterback in Steelers history. As Pickett’s throw sailed with little spin through the air, though, Belvedere reportedly concluded that he was most likely the worst quarterback on the Steelers’ current roster. At press time, Belvedere was heard asking why he even bothered to care about football.
