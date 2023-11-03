News
Man Flips Between Quarterback Being Best Ever, Worst Ever 386 Times In Single Play
CHESWICK, PA—His mind racing as he watched his hometown Pittsburgh Steelers play on television, local man Troy Belvedere is said to have flipped this week between Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett being the best-ever and worst-ever quarterback 386 times in a single play. Coming off a successful completion, the quarterback had reportedly risen to the highest esteem in the eyes of the longtime fan, although this esteem wore off even while he huddled behind the center for the snap, at which point Belvedere decided that he didn’t have the confidence to succeed in the NFL. Belvedere, who sources confirm has watched thousands of football games in his life, mulled both “bust” and “Hall of Fame” several dozen times each as Pickett stood in the pocket searching for an open receiver. As the quarterback evaded a linebacker and scrambled around the backfield, Belvedere was overheard comparing him to a litany of quarterbacks, including Joe Montana, Ryan Leaf, John Elway, and Matt Leinert, before mentally anointing him the best quarterback in Steelers history. As Pickett’s throw sailed with little spin through the air, though, Belvedere reportedly concluded that he was most likely the worst quarterback on the Steelers’ current roster. At press time, Belvedere was heard asking why he even bothered to care about football.
Woman Who Had Abortion Shares How She Regrets Not Stopping For M&M McFlurry Afterwards
News
South Alabama QB Carter Bradley out vs. Troy, freshman Gio Lopez to start
South Alabama quarterback Carter Bradley is out for tonight’s game at Troy, with freshman Gio Lopez set to make his first career start in the “Battle for the Belt,” a source told AL.com.
Bradley, who had started 21 consecutive games under center for the Jaguars and is the school’s all-time leading passer, injured his left knee late in last week’s loss to Louisiana. Bradley’s injury is not considered season-ending, the source said, and South Alabama coaches remain optimistic he will be ready to play in the Jaguars’ next game, Nov. 11 at home vs. Arkansas State.
Lopez, a first-team all-state pick last season at James Clemens High School in Madison, is considered South Alabama’s quarterback of the future. The 6-foot-1 left-hander has appeared in three games this season in a mop-up role, completing 10 of 15 passes for 128 yards with a touchdown and an interception while also rushing for a 20-yard touchdown.
South Alabama (4-4, 2-2 Sun Belt) is going with the freshman Lopez over the more-experienced Desmond Trotter, a sixth-year senior who has started 16 games in his career. Trotter started two games and played most of one other while filling in for the injured Jake Bentley in 2021, but has seen the field only sparingly the last two seasons.
Troy (6-2, 3-1) has beaten South Alabama five straight years, with the Jaguars’ last win in the “Battle for the Belt” coming 19-8 at Troy in 2017. The Trojans, the defending Sun Belt Conference champions, enter tonight’s game riding a five-game winning streak this season and winners of 17 of their last 19 games overall.
Bradley was dressed in sweats for South Alabama’s pre-game warmups on Thursday. Lopez was taking snaps from first-team Reggie Smith.
News
Inside the shed where presumed-dead Texas 6-year-old lived among Asante Morte paraphernalia
Cindy Rodriguez-Singh, the Texas mother who U.S. Marshals are trying to extradite back from India after her Monday indictment for the murder of six-year-old Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez, allegedly worshipped Santa Muerte. Police said this belief in the “Saint of Death” – disavowed by the Catholic church and often associated with violent cartels – was an important piece of their investigation.
News
Centennial Champion set to miss another Texas Tech game
LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech announced on Thursday the Centennial Champion will continue to rest for the rest of the week for the university’s home football game against Texas Christian University.
Texas Tech previously said the Masked Rider would ride on a stand-in horse during the game. Due to a situation beyond the spirit program’s control, there will be no stand-in horse at the game, Texas Tech said.
The horse was previously sidelined before the Kansas State game at the Jones AT&T Stadium on October 14 for inflammation.
Centennial Champion is expected to return to his normal pre-game duties for Texas Tech’s home finale on November 18 against the University of Central Florida, said Texas Tech.
Man Flips Between Quarterback Being Best Ever, Worst Ever 386 Times In Single Play
South Alabama QB Carter Bradley out vs. Troy, freshman Gio Lopez to start
Inside the shed where presumed-dead Texas 6-year-old lived among Asante Morte paraphernalia
Centennial Champion set to miss another Texas Tech game
Sprawling tomb sat untouched for 2,600 years — until now. See its remarkable treasures
Titans’ Nicholas Petit-Frere: Leaves game Thursday
Watch a Japanese research ship fire an electromagnetic railgun
Najee Harris run on first drive ends Steelers’ TD drought
Connecticut judge orders new mayoral primary after surveillance videos show possible ballot stuffing
A-10 Vs F-35 Close Air Support Flyoff Report Finally Emerges
California’s ‘right to repair’ bill is now California’s ‘right to repair’ law
Anger in Italy over road safety after deadly Venice bus crash
Wife of ex-Alaska Airlines pilot says she’s in shock after averted Horizon Air disaster
3 Filipino fishermen die in South China Sea after their boat is hit by a passing commercial vessel
Biden’s second try at student loan cancellation moves forward with debate over the plan’s details
China urges Philippines to end ‘provocations’ in South China Sea
Why you should carefully consider what Jamie Dimon, Elon Musk, and American Express just told the investing world
Ohio woman indicted on murder charges in deaths of at least four men, attorney general says
China says sends fighter jets to warn US Navy plane in Taiwan Strait
Who is Pavel Prigozhin – the 25-year-old who has inherited the Wagner group and its fortune?
Interesting Articles
Man Flips Between Quarterback Being Best Ever, Worst Ever 386 Times In Single Play
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
South Alabama QB Carter Bradley out vs. Troy, freshman Gio Lopez to start
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Inside the shed where presumed-dead Texas 6-year-old lived among Asante Morte paraphernalia
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Centennial Champion set to miss another Texas Tech game
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Sprawling tomb sat untouched for 2,600 years — until now. See its remarkable treasures
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Titans’ Nicholas Petit-Frere: Leaves game Thursday
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Watch a Japanese research ship fire an electromagnetic railgun
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Najee Harris run on first drive ends Steelers’ TD drought
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Connecticut judge orders new mayoral primary after surveillance videos show possible ballot stuffing
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
A-10 Vs F-35 Close Air Support Flyoff Report Finally Emerges
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Trending
-
News5 days ago
Wife of ex-Alaska Airlines pilot says she’s in shock after averted Horizon Air disaster
-
News6 days ago
Ohio woman indicted on murder charges in deaths of at least four men, attorney general says
-
News6 days ago
Qatar court hands down death penalty verdict for eight Indians
-
News6 days ago
India ‘exploring all legal options’ after Qatari court sentences 8 Indians to death for spying
-
News5 days ago
Drone blasts hit two Egyptian Red Sea towns, Israel points to Houthi
-
Law6 days ago
Birth Injuries Law Firm: Advocates for Families Seeking Justice and Support
-
News3 days ago
Video Shows Man Who Jumped Off Florida Cruise Boat and Drowned; Family’s Lawsuit Says Crew Member Spent Time Looking for a Life Ring Instead of Jumping In with Life Jacket
-
Law6 days ago
Meso Law Firm: Seeking Justice for Asbestos-Related Injuries