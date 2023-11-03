News
Nathan Martin will race in the New York City Marathon. Black runners are amped.
At first, Nathan Martin didn’t realize the scope of what he’d achieved when he crossed the finish line at the Marathon Project in Chandler, Arizona, two years ago. He just knew that running the 26.2 miles in 2:11:05 represented a personal best at a time when races were still being canceled and postponed because of the pandemic.
But soon enough his phone started blowing up. Friends, fellow athletes and Black running enthusiasts had news for him: Martin was now the fastest American-born Black marathoner, breaking Herm Atkins’ 2:11:52 record that had stood since 1979.
“Yeah, the energy in the Black community is beyond insane,” Martin, who lives in Jackson, Michigan, said with a smile in a video interview in October. Even at smaller races, he notes the enthusiasm Black runners and fans have for his presence, thanks to his record.
After winning a recent road race by a large margin, Martin was standing at the awards area, when he saw members of We Run 313, a Detroit-area Black running group, “and they were screaming like crazy,” he said. “I thought I did OK, but it was just awesome. Just that energy — you definitely can tell there’s something special, especially when other Black runners achieve something.”
It’s cause for celebration.
This weekend, Martin, 33, will line up on the Staten Island side of the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge with some of the most competitive runners in the world. When the gun goes off, he and 50,000 others will race around all five boroughs in the New York City Marathon.
He will be competing at the front of the pack in the elite open division alongside defending champion Evans Chebet of Kenya, the North American record holder Cam Levins of Canada, and Mosinet Geremew of Ethiopia, who has this year’s fastest marathon time of those running New York on Sunday. (Kelvin Kiptum, who broke the world marathon record in Chicago last month, with 2:00:35, is not on the roster for Sunday’s race.)
Martin said the New York City Marathon, an annual day of pride for New Yorkers, is unique.
“New York is very scenic,” he said. “There’s a lot of energy to it. Just the energy the crowd brings, and the atmosphere and all that kind of stuff is just awesome.”
Martin has been preparing for New York’s course with tempo runs, practicing at or near race pace, on a hilly seven-mile loop with elevation gains. “It’s just good training in general but definitely to prep for New York,” he said. He ran his first New York City Marathon last year — it was also his first World Marathon Major. He said he underestimated the terrain, complete with five bridges and plenty of hills.
“I was really ambitious, and I said, ‘I’m feeling good, so I’m just going to kind of go for it,’” he recalled. “So when a couple of guys surged and took off, I’m like, ‘You know what? I’m going to go with these guys, I’m feeling good. I’m going to just try to force a good day.’ And I felt good until I didn’t. So I’m just learning from that and learning that I need to be patient. I need to respect the hills.”
And yet, he managed to come in eighth overall last year. For this Sunday’s race, Martin said his focused training has him feeling cautiously optimistic.
“I don’t want to jinx myself and say I’ll come in with, like, a PR [personal record] or something, but I’m feeling really good,” he said. “And you know, it wouldn’t be out of the realm of possibility to get a PR in New York. So if that opportunity presents itself, I’ll definitely try and take it.”
Martin’s time — and his personal best — dropped even further, to 2:10:45 in June at Grandma’s Marathon in Duluth, Minnesota, making him one of the fastest marathoners in the country.
His success with running started after a tumultuous gym-class physical fitness test in sixth grade when he got his “butt kicked.” Soon enough, Martin’s class time began to improve enough for others to encourage him to join his middle school’s cross country team. He did, and then ran his way through school, winding up at Spring Arbor University in Michigan, where in 2013 he set the marathon record at the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics national championship by three minutes. It was his first marathon.
“I was like, ‘How in the world did I get myself in this situation?’” But with his coach’s encouragement, the wins did not stop there. “I trusted him and went for it.” Thirty-six hours after his record-breaking marathon, he won the NAIA national championship in the 10K.
And now, in addition to breaking records and marathoning across the country, Martin is working as a high school running coach in Michigan. And while his student-athletes respect his achievements, they also keep him humble with critiques on his Instagram posts. He keeps it all in stride, though. The goal is to help them foster a love of movement.
“Once you start coaching kids, you connect with them enough, it’s like they don’t really think about the kinds of achievements you have,” he said. “It’s really about just kind of showing them a way to move forward and think about running.”
President Biden just proposed a new retirement rule that could help Americans save ‘tens of thousands of dollars’ over time — here’s how it works
President Joe Biden’s administration has proposed a new rule that will protect Americans from being scammed out of their retirement savings by unscrupulous financial advisers.
“This is about basic fairness,” President Joe Biden remarked when announcing the proposed rule. “People are tired of being played for suckers.”
The Department of Labor’s proposal will close governance loopholes and require financial advisers to give retirement advice in the best interests of savers, rather than chasing the highest payday.
“Bad financial advice by unscrupulous financial advisers driven by their own self-interest can cost a retiree up to 1.2% per year in lost investment,” Biden said. “That doesn’t sound like much but if you’re living long, it’s a lot of money.
“Over a lifetime, it can add up to 20% less money when they retire. For a middle class household, that can amount to tens of thousands of dollars over time.”
Here’s how the Biden administration plans to put that money back in your pocket so that you can enjoy a safe and financially secure retirement.
Conflicts of interest
The Biden administration believes that some (not all) financial advisers are giving into conflicts of interest, where they’re recommending specific investment products to get more commission — sometimes as high as 6.5% — even if those products generate poor returns and aren’t in the best interests of retirement savers.
“They’re putting their self interests ahead of their clients and they are scamming Americans out of hard-earned money,” said Biden. “People should be able to … get advice from a so-called expert [knowing] they are getting real help, not getting ripped off.”
The White House highlighted fixed index annuities as a problematic product — rich in conflicts of interest — that could cost retirement savers as much as $5 billion per year.
“When advice is sound, many annuities can be steady, reliable sources of retirement income, much like Social Security,” said Biden. “But when the advice is self-serving, annuities drain people’s savings and deliver much less than is expected by that person.
“And they can be unclear and confusing. The fine print can be filled with hidden fees. They cost too much [and] they don’t pay much back. But some brokers sell bad annuities because these brokers get big commissions that amount to thousands of dollars over time going into the broker’s pocket instead of the client’s pocket.”
Read more: Thanks to Jeff Bezos, you can now use $100 to cash in on prime real estate — without the headache of being a landlord. Here’s how
New rule to protect retirement security
Under the new proposed rule, all financial advisers giving retirement advice and selling retirement products would have a fiduciary duty to act in their clients’ best interests — rather than chasing the highest payday.
Many advisers already have that fiduciary duty under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 (ERISA), which established minimum standards for pension plans in private industry.
That was the same year that Individual Retirement Accounts were created and six years before the first 401(k) plan was implemented — so as Biden pointed out: “Things are different now, but the rules haven’t caught up.”
Financial advisers are subject to the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) Regulation Best Interest (Reg BI), which means they must consider retirement savers’ best interests when recommending securities like mutual funds. But Reg BI doesn’t typically extend to commodities or insurance products, like fixed index annuities, which are governed by state laws.
“These inadequate protections and misaligned incentives have helped drive sales of fixed index annuities up 25% year-to-date,” according to the White House briefing.
The new rule would close that governance loophole and ensure that retirement advisers uphold the same fiduciary standards, regardless of whether they’re recommending a security or insurance product and where they are giving advice.
If advisers breach their fiduciary duty under this new rule, they would face serious penalties, including having to pay restitution and additional financial penalties.
Improving advice around 401(k)s
The Biden administration is also hoping to build on legislation Congress passed last year to ensure workers don’t lose money when they leave a job and enroll on their new employer’s 401(k) plan.
Under ERISA, advice that is provided on a one-time basis, such as advice to rollover assets from a 401(k) plan into an IRA or annuity, is not currently required to be in the saver’s best interest.
There is “real money at stake,” according to the White House briefing. In 2022 alone, Americans rolled over approximately $779 billion from defined contribution plans, such as 401(k)s, into IRAs. The Biden administration’s new proposed rule would close this loophole to ensure one-time advice about rollovers is in the saver’s best interest.
It would also cover advice to plan sponsors, including small employers, about which investments to include in 401(k) and other employer-sponsored plans.
“Tens of millions of people across the country have invested their hard-earned money into retirement accounts,” commented Joanne Jenkins, CEO of AARP, a non-profit focused on issues affecting Americans over the age of fifty. “They need to be able to trust their financial advisers to give them the advice that is solely and completely in their best interests.”
FDA proposes ban on additive found in sodas
The US Food and Drug Administration has proposed revoking its regulation authorizing the nationwide use of brominated vegetable oil, or BVO, as an additive in food.
The FDA’s decision comes after California banned the ingredient in October by passing the California Food Safety Act, the first state law in the United States to ban brominated vegetable oil. The additive is already banned in Europe and Japan.
“The agency concluded that the intended use of BVO in food is no longer considered safe after the results of studies conducted in collaboration with the National Institutes of Health … found the potential for adverse health effects in humans,” said James Jones, the FDA’s deputy commissioner for human foods, in a statement.
Brominated vegetable oil — vegetable oil modified by bromine, a pungent, deep red oily chemical — is used as an emulsifier in citrus-flavored beverages to keep the flavoring from separating and floating to the top. Bromine is also commonly used in flame retardants.
At least 90 products — mostly sodas — use brominated vegetable oil as an ingredient, according to the Eat Well Guide by the Environmental Working Group, a nonprofit research and advocacy group that focuses on consumer health, toxic chemicals and pollutants.
The low number of products containing this ingredient is due to past restrictions by the FDA.
“In 1970, the FDA determined BVO was no longer ‘Generally Recognized as Safe’ … and began overseeing its use under our food additive regulations,” Jones said in a statement. “Over the years many beverage makers reformulated their products to replace BVO with an alternative ingredient, and today, few beverages in the U.S. contain BVO.”
Additionally, a 2012 petition with more than 200,000 signatures also brought attention to health concerns, according to an EWG news release. It also said many companies eliminated it from consumer products due to market pressure.
Brominated vegetable oil has been linked to health hazards including nervous system damage, headaches, skin and mucous membrane irritation, fatigue, and loss of muscle coordination and memory, according to the EWG. The ingredient can also accumulate in the body over time.
The studies motivating the FDA’s decision were conducted in animals, but the observed negative health effects were at levels closely approximating real-world human exposure, according to a news release. One harm some research found is toxic effects on the thyroid gland, which produces hormones critical for the regulation of blood pressure, heart rate, body temperature and metabolism.
“Today’s announcement will ensure everyone has access to products that don’t contain BVO,” Scott Faber, the EWG’s senior vice president for government affairs, said in a statement.
Jones of the FDA said the proposed ban “is an example of how the agency monitors emerging evidence and, as needed, conducts scientific research to investigate safety related questions, and takes regulatory action when the science does not support the continued safe use of additives in foods.”
A final decision is yet to come — following reception of comments through January 17, 2024, and a review process — but if you want to avoid consuming brominated vegetable oil until then, check the ingredients lists of products before you buy them.
Senate confirms three military officers as Sen. Tuberville holds up hundreds more
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate confirmed three top military officers on Thursday — including the first female member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff — as bipartisan frustration swirled around Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville for blocking hundreds more nominees.
Republican senators plan to hold a closed-door meeting next week to discuss the Alabama senator’s blockade of senior military nominees, which he has been waging over a Pentagon abortion policy. Republicans have tried, unsuccessfully, for almost nine months to quietly persuade Tuberville to drop the holds on almost 400 nominees. Senior military officials have warned repeatedly that the situation threatens readiness and national security.
Anger over Tuberville’s tactic spilled out in the Senate on Wednesday evening, when a group of Republican senators held the floor for more than four hours and called up 61 of the nominations for votes, praising each nominee for their military service and challenging the Alabama senator to explain himself. Tuberville showed no signs of letting up, quietly standing and objecting to each one even as his colleagues lashed out at him.
With Tuberville dug in, there are no easy answers on how to move forward.
Republicans said they will continue to try and negotiate with him, hoping to persuade Tuberville to hold up civilian nominees instead, and said that they will also try to force more votes. Democrats want stronger action and are seeking to move forward with a resolution that would allow batches of military nominees to be passed over Tuberville’s objections. But that would need Republican support, and GOP senators are wary it could set a bad precedent that erodes the power of the minority in the Senate.
Whatever the next steps, Tuberville’s Republican colleagues made clear that they are fed up.
“It’s time to develop a new and smarter strategy,” said Republican Sen. Todd Young of Indiana, who served in the Marine Corps and was one of the senators who criticized Tuberville’s blockade on the Senate floor.
The Senate on Thursday confirmed three of the nominees that Tuberville was holding up — Adm. Lisa Franchetti to lead the Navy, Gen. David Allvin to be chief of staff of the U.S. Air Force and Lt. Gen. Christopher Mahoney to serve as assistant commandant for the U.S. Marine Corps. Franchetti is the first woman to serve as a Pentagon service chief and hold a seat on the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Thursday he was pleased that the Senate confirmed the three officers. But “we still have more than 370 superbly qualified leaders who have seen their nominations unnecessarily stalled,” he said. “As we face a variety of urgent challenges, the most powerful fighting force in history must be at full-strength.”
Austin said the delay is hurting readiness and “unnecessarily weighed down our military families, who already give up so much to support those who serve.”
Because of Tuberville’s holds and Senate procedure, confirmation of those three military officials took three days and six votes from start to finish — underscoring the difficulty majority Democrats have as they contemplate how to move hundreds of nominations. The Senate has traditionally approved large groups of military nominations by voice vote, but just one senator’s objection can upend that process.
Republican Sens. Young and Joni Ernst of Iowa each suggested on Thursday that there would be an effort to try and convince Tuberville to hold up civilian nominations linked to the abortion policy instead of military officers who have nothing to do with it.
“Why are we taking hostages that can’t change the policy?” Ernst said.
But Tuberville said Wednesday there is “zero chance” he will drop the holds, which he first announced in February. Despite several high-level vacancies and the growing backlog, he has said he will continue to hold the nominees up unless the Pentagon ends — or puts to a vote in Congress — its new policy of paying for travel when a servicemember has to go out of state to get an abortion or other reproductive care. President Joe Biden’s administration instituted the policy after the Supreme Court overturned the nationwide right to an abortion, and some states have limited or banned the procedure.
“I cannot simply sit idly by while the Biden administration injects politics in our military from the White House and spends taxpayers’ dollars on abortion,” Tuberville said Wednesday evening.
Confronting Tuberville publicly for the first time since he announced the holds, the Republican senators, led by Ernst and Alaska Sen. Dan Sullivan, read lengthy biographies, praised the nominees and lashed out at Tuberville as they called for vote after vote. They said they agree with the Alabama senator in opposing the abortion policy but questioned — as Democrats have for months — why he would hold up the highest ranks of the U.S. military.
As Wednesday night wore on, Sullivan, a colonel in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, and Ernst, a former commander in the U.S. Army Reserve and Iowa Army National Guard, appeared increasingly frustrated. Sullivan called the blockade a “national security suicide mission.”
The GOP senators noted that they were bringing up the nominations “one by one” as Tuberville had once called for, and they asked why he wouldn’t allow them to go forward. Tuberville did not answer.
“I do not respect men who do not honor their word,” Ernst said of her GOP colleague toward the end of the evening.
The Senate voted to confirm the three top officers on Thursday after the commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Eric Smith, was hospitalized Sunday after suffering a medical emergency at his official residence in Washington. Smith, who is listed in stable condition and is recovering, was confirmed to the top job last month, but he had been holding down two high-level posts for several months because of Tuberville’s holds.
Mahoney, who was confirmed as assistant commandant, could step into the acting commandant role as Smith recovers. He is a fighter pilot who has flown combat in Iraq and served as the deputy commander of Marine forces in the Pacific.
Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks said after Mahoney’s confirmation that the holds have placed significant stress on the military’s officers and families. “We have seen tragic effects to that stress,” Hicks said. “And I think that’s been well communicated on Capitol Hill.”
When Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., announced the vote this week on Mahoney’s nomination to be assistant commandant, he said Smith’s sudden medical emergency is “precisely the kind of avoidable emergency that Sen. Tuberville has provoked through his reckless holds.”
Also confirmed was Franchetti, who will lead the Navy. She is the second woman to be promoted to four-star admiral, and did multiple deployments, including as commander of a naval destroyer and two stints as aircraft carrier strike group commander. Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Jack Reed, D-R.I., called Franchetti a “trailblazer.”
Several women have served as military service secretaries as political appointees, but never as their top uniformed officer. Adm. Linda L. Fagan is the commandant of the Coast Guard, but she is not a member of the Joint Staff.
Allvin is the vice chief of staff of the Air Force but has been serving as acting chief since the previous top Air Force officer, Gen. CQ Brown, became chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff on Oct. 1. Allvin is a career air mobility pilot with more than 4,600 flight hours and key deployments in Afghanistan and Europe.
