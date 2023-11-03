News
Project Managers, Focus on Outcomes — Not Deliverables
If you’ve ever developed a product, you’ve almost certainly been derailed by scope creep. Features multiply, priorities blur, and schedules and budgets suffer. As a leader, how can you recognize scope creep and realign your team? Shift the focus from “what” you’re building (the deliverables) to “why” you’re building it (the outcomes). In this article, I’ll explain how you can keep your team’s efforts aligned with the genuine needs of your audience.
News
Column-California healthcare provider’s move shows pitfalls of Medicare Advantage
By Mark Miller
(Reuters) – Many people on Medicare look the other way when the program’s annual enrollment period rolls around, preferring simply to ignore the hassle. But for thousands of seniors in San Diego, California, Medicare enrollment this year has become a confusing scramble to find new insurance – or new health providers.
Scripps Health, a major Southern California healthcare provider, announced in September that beginning next year, its popular clinic and coastal medical groups will no longer accept patients enrolled in Medicare Advantage, the managed-care alternative to traditional Medicare offered by commercial insurance companies. That has left 32,000 San Diego seniors rushing to find either new healthcare options or new insurance for 2024.
Disabled people who qualify for Medicare before they turn 65 also are affected. And Scripps is not alone – at least a half-dozen other health systems around the U.S. are terminating Advantage contracts.
Medicare’s annual enrollment period is under way, and it ends on Dec. 7. If you are enrolled in traditional Medicare (Parts A and B) paired with a Medigap there is no need to review that coverage. But Part D prescription drug or Medicare Advantage coverage should be reviewed. This also is the time when you can move between Advantage and traditional Medicare.
Medicare Advantage enrollment has grown quickly over the past decade, partly due to its all-in-one features and lower upfront costs. Most Advantage plans include prescription drug benefits, and they are not used alongside supplemental Medigap policies, which cover out-of-pocket costs and can be expensive. Like all Medicare beneficiaries, Advantage enrollees pay their Part B premium, and they are on the hook for out-of-pocket costs up to a pre-set annual ceiling.
But the Scripps Health decision underscores an important downside to Medicare Advantage plans: there is no guarantee that you will be able to stick with your preferred doctors and hospitals. Medicare Advantage plans can drop healthcare providers from their networks – and that happens when providers and insurers cannot agree on contract terms.
The Scripps decision marks a new twist: healthcare systems deciding to drop out of Medicare Advantage. This inherent provider instability means that the choice between traditional Medicare and Advantage is not just financial – it is also a critical consideration for your health and quality of life.
When I spoke last week with Scripps Health CEO and President Chris Van Gorder, he noted that his institution is on track to lose $75 million or more on care it provides to Medicare Advantage patients this year. The two key issues that led to the decision to stop working with Advantage plans, he said, were the rates insurance companies were willing to pay, and the tendency of sicker patients to seek treatment at top-notch medical centers such as those run by Scripps.
He said that Scripps also has struggled with the administrative burden of dealing with Medicare Advantage “prior authorization” procedures – essentially, a process where an insurance company determines if it will cover a prescribed procedure, service or drug.
“This is probably the most difficult decision I have made in my role here,” he said. “I’m in the patient care business, certainly not the insurance business and not the cancellation business.”
The Scripps move has thousands of seniors scrambling, said Sophie Exdell, program manager of the San Diego area HICAP, which is California’s State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP). The SHIP program is funded by the federal and state governments, and it provides free, unbiased expert help with Medicare in all 50 states.
“We’re getting lots and lots of calls from people who are trying to figure out what to do,” she said. “The most common concern is people who are in the middle of treatment and want to keep seeing their doctors.”
WEIGHING THE OPTIONS
But Scripps patients really have just two options: switch healthcare providers or insurance coverage.
During the annual enrollment period, it is possible to drop Medicare Advantage in favor of traditional, fee-for-service Medicare. But traditional Medicare has no built-in annual out-of-pocket limit. That means patients can be exposed to thousands of dollars in co-pays and deductibles. Many close these coverage gaps by purchasing a Medigap supplemental policy – but that can be a problem when you are moving to traditional Medicare from an Advantage plan.
The best time to buy a Medigap policy is when you first sign up for Medicare Part B. At that time, you have a “guaranteed issue” window, which forbids Medigap plans from rejecting you because of a pre-existing condition. (Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts and New York provide some level of guarantee to enroll at a later time with pre-existing condition protection, and there are some other exceptions under federal law).
In California, one insurer is offering two of its plans to all comers, declaring a limited “underwriting holiday” that will not take your health into account.
Still, switching to Medigap will mean higher upfront premium costs. Medigap policies are priced according to your age; for those switching into a Medigap G plan in San Diego, the annual cost will range from roughly $2,500 at age 70 to $4,200 at age 80, according to the SHIP.
Some patients are open to switching healthcare providers, Exdell said. But even then, she notes, they face the challenge of navigating a crowded Advantage market with more than 90 plan offerings next year.
“It’s a very confusing landscape of options.”
The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a columnist for Reuters.
(Writing by Mark Miller; Editing by Matthew Lewis)
News
Bridgehead’s new policy to share tips with managers ‘doesn’t make any sense’: labour group
Baristas and shift supervisors at Ottawa’s Bridgehead coffeehouses who just got minimum wage boosts are being unfairly punished by a new policy that adds managers to their tip pools, a local labour group says.
Sean McKenny, president of the Ottawa & District Labour Council, said the tip-sharing change — which Bridgehead confirmed to CBC — takes away from the gains recently made by minimum wage workers.
The Ontario government hiked the minimum wage by just over a dollar, to $16.55 an hour, on Oct. 1.
“It really is hard to understand,” said McKenny of Bridgehead’s decision. “Especially at a time when those minimum wage workers need that increase in wages.”
Bridgehead, which began as an Ottawa-owned company and was acquired by Toronto-based Aegis Brands in 2019, declined to be interviewed.
In an emailed statement, Bridgehead president Paul Pascal said managers were added to the pool in October “to acknowledge their contributions.”
“Our coffeehouse managers have always been an integral part of the team, actively contributing to the exceptional guest experience we strive to provide,” Pascal said.
The inclusion of front-line managers in tip-sharing is not new, with workers at a restaurant in Niagara Falls, Ont., going on strike partly over that issue in 2019.
Change might be ‘distressing,’ company warns
Bridgehead operates 21 cafés in Ottawa, according to its website.
According to a staff note sent to employees at one downtown location, the minimum wage hike affected the hourly pay of baristas and supervisors, and “instead of increasing the managers’ salary accordingly, Bridgehead has decided to include managers in tips as their raise” as of Oct. 9.
“Since all our tips are divided equally by the hours worked at our store,” the note continued, “adding another person’s hours to this will impact the amount of money each of you can expect to receive in tips.”
The note acknowledged the change “may be distressing.” Coffeehouse staff were consulted about the change, Pascal added in his statement to CBC.
McKenny said it was “absolutely ridiculous” Bridgehead was using tips meant for their “lowest-paid workers” to boost managers’ pay.
“It just doesn’t make any sense,” he said.
Staff resent change, says barista
A barista who works at a different downtown location told CBC the minimum wage increase “was effectively [made] moot by the decrease in tips.”
CBC has agreed not to name her because she’s worried about losing her job.
The salaried managers’ raise came to the detriment of “our take-home income and not at the expense of the company,” she said via email.
Staff have met the news with a mix of annoyance and resentment, she added.
In an interview, she said that while she’s not personally opposed to managers sharing in tips, she’s worried the new system might incentivize them to schedule themselves for more floor hours, which could take hours away from baristas and supervisors.
The staff note at the other location said there is a limit on how many hours managers can claim for tips. It also encouraged employees to talk to a supervisor if they thought a manager was “claiming more than what they are owed in tips.”
The barista said she’s worried about how that process would work.
She also said staff at her coffeehouse were informed about the change just a few days before it took effect, and that she wasn’t consulted beforehand.
News
This hedge fund billionaire just issued a serious warning about the economy — says the S&P 500 will ‘go nowhere’ for a very long time. Is he right?
As a young boy growing up in the Bronx, Leon Cooperman could buy two pretzels for a nickel from a street vendor called Bob. Those days are long gone.
While Cooperman has significantly deeper pockets today, as the chairman and CEO of Omega Family Office, he was still shocked at the $13 price tag per pretzel and $6 bottles of water at the Yankee Stadium this summer.
Don’t miss
“Prices are crazy,” the hedge fund billionaire said on Fox Business’ “The Claman Countdown”, sharing that he also bought his youngest grandson a Yankees cap for a cool $56.
Inflation isn’t only stinging Americans at the ballpark; its effects have rippled through consumer prices, from gas and groceries to both new and used vehicles.
The Federal Reserve’s efforts to tame inflation through “higher for longer” interest rates could have a negative impact on “corporate profits and economic growth,” according to Cooperman — something that savvy stock market investors will want to keep a keen eye on.
Higher for longer rates
Last year, Cooperman said Fed chairman Jerome Powell “has no idea how high interest rates have to go to stem economic growth” — and he stands by that comment today.
“I don’t think interest rates are at a peak,” he said ahead of the Fed’s rate announcement on Nov. 1.
The problem with interest rates staying “higher for longer” is that it will keep borrowing costs high at a time when the U.S. government’s budget deficit and national debts are growing.
“I’m less worried about inflation than I’m worried about the fiscal position of the country,” said Cooperman. “We’re borrowing from the future through extremely aggressive fiscal policies, which bear no relationship to what the country can afford.”
The U.S. Department of the Treasury recently released its Final Monthly Treasury Statement for the fiscal year through Sept. 30, 2023, showing a deficit of $1.7 trillion — the largest outside the COVID era.
The deficit is up 23% from the previous year mainly due to a drop in revenues and an increase in spending on Social Security, Medicare and record-high interest costs on the federal debt.
Read more: Thanks to Jeff Bezos, you can now use $100 to cash in on prime real estate — without the headache of being a landlord. Here’s how
Guns or butter policy
When Fox Business anchor Liz Claman suggested Congress and President Joe Biden don’t seem to be “in the mood” to deal with the deficit, Cooperman said “both political parties” played a role in building the deficit and now they must deal with it.
“When Donald Trump was president, he was running a trillion dollar deficit and the economy was fully employed,” he said. “Biden has made it worse because of economic circumstances and what’s going on with two wars.”
Biden recently asked Congress for $100 billion in new foreign aid and security spending, including $61 billion for Ukraine and $14 billion for Israel — two drastic geopolitical situations that are “very negative for fiscal policy,” according to Cooperman.
He said the U.S. is currently facing a “guns or butter” situation — a tradeoff governments face in spending on national defense or on domestic programs. He thinks that policy could lead to more inflation, which will be “negative for stocks.”
Stocks under strain
The Fed’s “higher for longer” interest rate strategy has already started to impact the stock market.
In October, the yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note hit 5%, its highest level since 2007. Soaring Treasury yields have triggered a stock sell-off as investors reassess the balance of bonds and equities in their portfolios.
This is threatening to weigh on equity performance over the long-term — and stocks are already trending down. The S&P 500 dropped 1.77% in August and another 4.87% in September. Looking ahead, Cooperman thinks the S&P 500 is “going nowhere for a very long time.”
“I think the bulk of the market is coming down,” he added. “Earnings are up a bit … but if you take out the Sainted Seven, the market is down for the year. You see companies doing relatively well and not being rewarded and I think it’s because of the macro environment.”
Things aren’t going to get any easier for stock market investors in the New Year, according to Cooperman. He believes the U.S. will fall into recession in 2024 as a “result of qualitative tightening, the price of oil, the strong dollar or Fed tightening.”
A recession could result in stocks decreasing in value, making it more difficult for investors to realize capital gains. It can also lead to heightened stock market volatility, which can make active investing more challenging. But remember, it can also provide opportunities for value investors to buy shares in quality companies at a discount.
With traditional assets under strain, investors may seek to hedge against high inflation and interest rates by investing in alternative assets like precious metals, real estate or fine art.
What to read next
This article provides information only and should not be construed as advice. It is provided without warranty of any kind.
Project Managers, Focus on Outcomes — Not Deliverables
Column-California healthcare provider’s move shows pitfalls of Medicare Advantage
Bridgehead’s new policy to share tips with managers ‘doesn’t make any sense’: labour group
This hedge fund billionaire just issued a serious warning about the economy — says the S&P 500 will ‘go nowhere’ for a very long time. Is he right?
Kevin O’Leary explains why it’s so hard to make your first million dollars — and why getting to $5M after that isn’t as tough. Here’s what he means
Agent’s Take: Derrick Henry, Mike Gesicki and more players who should have been dealt by NFL trade deadline
El Salvador lawmakers repeal media crackdown, declare ‘war on gangs won’
Sources – Duke’s Riley Leonard out extended time with toe injury
600 sex toys and a diamond dog-collar – the last days of the Indian princes
Thursday ties record for coldest temperatures on Nov. 2 in Pittsburgh
California’s ‘right to repair’ bill is now California’s ‘right to repair’ law
Anger in Italy over road safety after deadly Venice bus crash
Wife of ex-Alaska Airlines pilot says she’s in shock after averted Horizon Air disaster
3 Filipino fishermen die in South China Sea after their boat is hit by a passing commercial vessel
Biden’s second try at student loan cancellation moves forward with debate over the plan’s details
China urges Philippines to end ‘provocations’ in South China Sea
Why you should carefully consider what Jamie Dimon, Elon Musk, and American Express just told the investing world
Ohio woman indicted on murder charges in deaths of at least four men, attorney general says
China says sends fighter jets to warn US Navy plane in Taiwan Strait
Who is Pavel Prigozhin – the 25-year-old who has inherited the Wagner group and its fortune?
Interesting Articles
Project Managers, Focus on Outcomes — Not Deliverables
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Column-California healthcare provider’s move shows pitfalls of Medicare Advantage
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Bridgehead’s new policy to share tips with managers ‘doesn’t make any sense’: labour group
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
This hedge fund billionaire just issued a serious warning about the economy — says the S&P 500 will ‘go nowhere’ for a very long time. Is he right?
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Kevin O’Leary explains why it’s so hard to make your first million dollars — and why getting to $5M after that isn’t as tough. Here’s what he means
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Agent’s Take: Derrick Henry, Mike Gesicki and more players who should have been dealt by NFL trade deadline
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
El Salvador lawmakers repeal media crackdown, declare ‘war on gangs won’
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Sources – Duke’s Riley Leonard out extended time with toe injury
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
600 sex toys and a diamond dog-collar – the last days of the Indian princes
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Thursday ties record for coldest temperatures on Nov. 2 in Pittsburgh
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Trending
-
News6 days ago
Wife of ex-Alaska Airlines pilot says she’s in shock after averted Horizon Air disaster
-
News6 days ago
Ohio woman indicted on murder charges in deaths of at least four men, attorney general says
-
News7 days ago
Qatar court hands down death penalty verdict for eight Indians
-
News6 days ago
India ‘exploring all legal options’ after Qatari court sentences 8 Indians to death for spying
-
News6 days ago
Drone blasts hit two Egyptian Red Sea towns, Israel points to Houthi
-
News21 hours ago
Mother wins lawsuit against American Airlines
-
News4 days ago
Video Shows Man Who Jumped Off Florida Cruise Boat and Drowned; Family’s Lawsuit Says Crew Member Spent Time Looking for a Life Ring Instead of Jumping In with Life Jacket
-
Law6 days ago
Birth Injuries Law Firm: Advocates for Families Seeking Justice and Support