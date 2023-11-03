Sources – Duke’s Riley Leonard out extended time with toe injury

Duke quarterback Riley Leonard will miss an “extended period of time” with a left toe injury suffered late in the game against Louisville on Saturday, sources told ESPN.
His absence against Wake Forest on Thursday night means that true freshman Grayson Loftis will get his first career start. He’s thrown just five total passes in his career.
A definitive timetable on Leonard’s potential return from this injury has yet to be determined, per sources. It’s not a certainty that he’ll be back this year, per ESPN sources, although any possibility of a return would come much later in the year.
Leonard emerged this year as one of the sport’s breakout stars, leading Duke to its highest Associated Press poll ranking — No. 16 — since 1994. He’s thrown for 1,102 yards and three touchdowns and is also Duke’s third leading rusher with 352 yards and four touchdowns.
The toe injury is different than the high ankle sprain he suffered late in the game against Notre Dame on Sept. 30 that forced him to miss one game earlier this season. He re-aggravated that ankle injury against Florida State two weeks ago before hurting the toe on the opposite foot last week against Louisville.
Duke went 9-4 last year in Leonard’s first season as a starter, which coincided with coach Mike Elko’s arrival in Durham. The Blue Devils are 5-3 this season and one win from back-to-back bowls, a significant accomplishment at a program that’s reached just 15 total bowls in program history.
Duke has lost two straight games after opening the season 5-1, which included a statement 28-7 win over Clemson to open the season. Duke is 2-2 in ACC play after starting conference play 2-0 with wins over the Tigers and NC State.
Duke’s normal back-up, Henry Belin IV, is still dealing with an upper-body injury and is expected to be limited against Wake Forest. His injury allowed Loftis to take first-team reps in practice this week.
Leonard’s toe injury appeared to emerge late in the game against Louisville. He was visibly hobbling after a long fourth-quarter completion with nearly seven minutes remaining. Loftis replaced him on the next drive with about four minutes remaining.
Wake Forest (4-4) is expected to enter the game healthy at quarterback, as starter Mitch Griffis returned last week after missing the Pittsburgh game two weeks ago with an undisclosed injury.
On July 25 1947, nearly 100 rajas, maharajas, khans and nawabs, bedecked in bejewelled turbans, met in the Chamber of Princes in Delhi to ponder their future. India was beginning to burn with tens of thousands dying in the spreading sectarian violence between Hindus, Muslims and Sikhs.
The 100 were just a fraction of the rulers of India’s 565 princely states, who under British paramountcy had ruled over nearly half of the country’s landmass and a third of its population. But now the time of reckoning had come. In three weeks, Britain would be withdrawing from India, leaving the princely rulers at the mercy of the newly constituted governments of India and Pakistan.
So begins this gripping history – exhaustively researched, and written with all the pace and tension of a thriller – of how the fate of the princely states would be determined in the face of independence and Partition. As one observer noted, the British had extended their Empire in India in “a fit of absent-mindedness”. Before independence the political map of India was “a jumble” of pinks representing British India and yellows representing the princely states of “Indian India”.
These states varied widely in size, from Hyderabad, with a population of some 16 million and an income rivalling that of Belgium, to the handkerchief-sized Bilbari with a population of just 27. While subject to British paramountcy, these mini-kingdoms enjoyed almost total autonomy, under the watchful eye of a British Resident, or political agent, their status ranked by a Ruritanian system, devised by the British, of gun salutes, ranging from 21 for the five largest states, down to nine. (The King Emperor was entitled to a 101-gun salute.)
Some rulers provided industry and infrastructure, others treated their people like feudal serfs. Extravagance was unbounded. Rolls Royces were two a rupee. The Maharajah of Indore commissioned Le Corbusier to design a tubular chaise-longue cover in leopard skin, while the Maharawal of Dungarpur travelled specially to Brighton to take lessons on how to do the foxtrot. The ruler of Junagadh, kept 3,000 dogs; his favourites had diamond-studded collars and a public holiday was declared when they mated. Gaekwar Pratap Singh of Baroda fired his salutes from a cannon made of solid gold.
From the moment the British announced their withdrawal from India, the days of the princely states were numbered. Jawaharlal Nehru, the incoming prime minister of India, was driven to distraction by the prospect of “these puppet princes setting themselves up as independent monarchs” following the British withdrawal.
But it was two government officials who shouldered the fiendishly complicated problem of Partition and integrating the princely states into the newly constituted Dominions of India and Pakistan, by a mixture of persuasion, threat and blatant strong-arming.
One was Vallabhbhai Patel, described as “a rough diamond in an iron casket”, and the most powerful man in the Congress party after Nehru. The other was VP Menon – a man with a penchant for “Savile Row suits, Cuban cigars and slate-blue Cadillacs”, who, locked away in a guesthouse with a bottle of whiskey and smoking his way through packets of cigarettes, drew up the blueprint giving both countries independence as members of the Commonwealth.
The offer that Lord Louis Mountbatten, the last Viceroy of India, had made to the princely states provided for their accession on just three conditions: defence, foreign affairs and communications would devolve to the new Dominions. But their internal affairs would be left untouched. They would even continue to receive honours and titles from the king. That did not reckon with the steely resolve of Patel and Menon. In the end virtually all of the princely states acceded almost unconditionally to the new India, and 10 to Pakistan.
Among these was the 17-gun-salute state of Bashawlpur, whose ruler Sadiq Muhammed Khan could trace his ancestry back to an uncle of the Prophet Muhammad and who, Zubrzycki writes, ruled with a mixture of “piety and perversion”. When the Pakistani army took over his palace they uncovered his collection of 600 sex toys, “some made of clay, some bought in England, some battery-operated”.
Some states continued in vain to dream of independence, some fought actively to resist accession. But as the journalist Ann Morrow wrote, the maharajas, khans and nawabs were “as vulnerable as the deer they had tied up between two lighted posts to be pounced on by a tiger at viceregal shoots”.
The Muslim majority state of Hyderabad was one of the last to hold out, eventually being brought to heel by military action by the Indian government resulting in the deaths of some 50,000 people (some estimates put the number at 200,000) with thousands more displaced. The territorial dispute between India and Pakistan would never be resolved, and has continued to fester to the present day.
It was Indihra Gandhi who as India’s third prime minister signed the states’ final death warrant. Gandhi harboured a pathological dislike for the princes, dating back to her hatred of a princess schoolmate, Gayatri Devi, who would spend her breaks surreptitiously smoking cigarettes behind the girls’ toilet block, while boasting of how she bagged her first leopard at 13. In 1971, Gandhi abolished the privy purses and privileges of the princely states, wiping out their remaining source of income and status at a stroke. She would later punish Devi by imprisoning her for violating currency laws, by not declaring £19 and a few Swiss francs found during a tax raid on one of her palaces.
Some royals proved more adaptable than others, entering politics with great success, while others saw their fortunes fade to nothing. Having once thrown banquets with battalions of servants and “monogrammed cigarettes for the ladies”, one maharajah was reduced to eating off a card-table in his crumbling palace. And spare a thought for Sawai Man Singh, the ruler of Jaipur, who was obliged not only to give up his railway and army, but also his Dakota aircraft that his wife used to fly to Delhi for her haircuts. One can only imagine how that went down.
Mick Brown’s latest book is The Nirvana Express: How the Search for Enlightenment Went West. Dethroned: The Downfall of India’s Princely States is published by Hurst at £25. To order your copy for £19.99, call 0844 871 1514 or visit Telegraph Books
Pittsburgh’s Action Weather meteorologist Ashley Dougherty said Thursday that a record was tied for the coldest temperatures on November 2nd ever in the city of Pittsburgh.The record is 26 degrees.The city saw that temperature at around 5:55 a.m. Thursday. Temperatures are expected to climb into the 40s later in the day.
Pittsburgh’s Action Weather meteorologist Ashley Dougherty said Thursday that a record was tied for the coldest temperatures on November 2nd ever in the city of Pittsburgh.
The record is 26 degrees.
The city saw that temperature at around 5:55 a.m. Thursday.
Temperatures are expected to climb into the 40s later in the day.
MOSCOW (Reuters) – Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev sneered at the Danish brewer Carlsberg on Wednesday for having thought it could quit Russia without penalty after the West sanctioned Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine.
Carlsberg CEO Jacob Aarup-Andersen on Tuesday said Russia had stolen its business when President Vladimir Putin in July granted temporary control of its majority stake in the Russian brewer Baltika to the federal government.
Russia says the move does not change the ownership structure, but Carlsberg said it had cut ties with Baltika, scrapping all licence agreements, and would not enter a deal with Moscow that would make the seizure look legitimate.
Medvedev, once seen as a liberal reformer but now an arch-hawk as deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, mocked the brewer in a typically profane posting on Telegram.
“Like their brethren in the Western menagerie, they abandoned everything in Russia for political reasons …, refused to fulfil their obligations to Russian contractors.
“And they thought they’d be left alone,” he wrote. “‘We give you sanctions, and weapons to the Ukrainian regime, but don’t you touch our property, or at least let us sell it profitably’.”
The Danish group halted investments in Russia shortly after the invasion and has been trying to sell Baltika since last year, following in the footsteps of many other Western companies exiting Russia.
Carlsberg had eight breweries and about 8,400 employees in Russia, and took a 9.9 billion Danish crown ($1.4 billion) write-down on Baltika last year.
($1 = 7.0694 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Reuters in Moscow and Alexander Marrow in London)