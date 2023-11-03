News
South Alabama QB Carter Bradley out vs. Troy, freshman Gio Lopez to start
South Alabama quarterback Carter Bradley is out for tonight’s game at Troy, with freshman Gio Lopez set to make his first career start in the “Battle for the Belt,” a source told AL.com.
Bradley, who had started 21 consecutive games under center for the Jaguars and is the school’s all-time leading passer, injured his left knee late in last week’s loss to Louisiana. Bradley’s injury is not considered season-ending, the source said, and South Alabama coaches remain optimistic he will be ready to play in the Jaguars’ next game, Nov. 11 at home vs. Arkansas State.
Lopez, a first-team all-state pick last season at James Clemens High School in Madison, is considered South Alabama’s quarterback of the future. The 6-foot-1 left-hander has appeared in three games this season in a mop-up role, completing 10 of 15 passes for 128 yards with a touchdown and an interception while also rushing for a 20-yard touchdown.
South Alabama (4-4, 2-2 Sun Belt) is going with the freshman Lopez over the more-experienced Desmond Trotter, a sixth-year senior who has started 16 games in his career. Trotter started two games and played most of one other while filling in for the injured Jake Bentley in 2021, but has seen the field only sparingly the last two seasons.
Troy (6-2, 3-1) has beaten South Alabama five straight years, with the Jaguars’ last win in the “Battle for the Belt” coming 19-8 at Troy in 2017. The Trojans, the defending Sun Belt Conference champions, enter tonight’s game riding a five-game winning streak this season and winners of 17 of their last 19 games overall.
Bradley was dressed in sweats for South Alabama’s pre-game warmups on Thursday. Lopez was taking snaps from first-team Reggie Smith.
Inside the shed where presumed-dead Texas 6-year-old lived among Asante Morte paraphernalia
Cindy Rodriguez-Singh, the Texas mother who U.S. Marshals are trying to extradite back from India after her Monday indictment for the murder of six-year-old Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez, allegedly worshipped Santa Muerte. Police said this belief in the “Saint of Death” – disavowed by the Catholic church and often associated with violent cartels – was an important piece of their investigation.
Centennial Champion set to miss another Texas Tech game
LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech announced on Thursday the Centennial Champion will continue to rest for the rest of the week for the university’s home football game against Texas Christian University.
Texas Tech previously said the Masked Rider would ride on a stand-in horse during the game. Due to a situation beyond the spirit program’s control, there will be no stand-in horse at the game, Texas Tech said.
The horse was previously sidelined before the Kansas State game at the Jones AT&T Stadium on October 14 for inflammation.
Centennial Champion is expected to return to his normal pre-game duties for Texas Tech’s home finale on November 18 against the University of Central Florida, said Texas Tech.
Sprawling tomb sat untouched for 2,600 years — until now. See its remarkable treasures
Nearly 2,600 years ago, a wealthy, high-class family was buried alongside their most expensive riches in Italy.
Their huge tomb remained sealed — until now.
Officials accompanied archaeologists for the tomb’s opening at the Osteria Necropolis in the Archaeological Park of Vulci, according to an Oct. 27 Facebook post from the Municipality of Montalto di Castro.
Archaeologists initially discovered the ancient tomb in April 2023 while exploring the necropolis, Finestre sull’Arte reported. It had been closed and untouched for about 2,600 years.
Inside the tomb, experts found a sprawling collection of pottery and wine jugs, including imports from the Greek island Chios, the outlet reported. Other artifacts included utensils, cups, bronze and iron objects, ceramics, a tablecloth for a ritual meal and a bronze cauldron. Everything was in near-perfect condition.
The discovery of wine jugs from Greece indicates the importance of wine trade during ancient times, Carlo Casi, director of the Vulci Foundation and leader of the excavations, told Il Messaggero. He said the tomb and its contents likely belonged to an aristocratic family linked to the wine trade.
Experts also noted the tomb’s unique construction, Il Messaggero reported. The two-chamber tomb was carved from rock and its entry was blocked by massive rocks.
The tomb belonged to the Etruscans, officials with the municipality said on Facebook.
The Etruscans were an ancient people responsible for establishing the most powerful and advanced civilization in Italy before the Roman empire, according to Britannica. They are credited with inventing togas and influencing Roman architecture, and there is evidence that they taught the Romans the alphabet and numbers.
Ertruria reached its height around the sixth century B.C., before it was absorbed by Rome during the third century B.C., according to Britannica.
The Archaeological Park of Vulci is in central Italy about 75 miles northwest of Rome.
Facebook was used to translate a post from the Municipality of Montalto di Castro. Google Translate was used to translate stories from Finestre sull’Arte and Il Messaggero.
