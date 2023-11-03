Connect with us

Thursday ties record for coldest temperatures on Nov. 2 in Pittsburgh

1 min ago

Pittsburgh's Action Weather meteorologist Ashley Dougherty said Thursday that a record was tied for the coldest temperatures on November 2nd ever in the city of Pittsburgh.The record is 26 degrees.The city saw that temperature at around 5:55 a.m. Thursday. Temperatures are expected to climb into the 40s later in the day.

PITTSBURGH —

Pittsburgh’s Action Weather meteorologist Ashley Dougherty said Thursday that a record was tied for the coldest temperatures on November 2nd ever in the city of Pittsburgh.

The record is 26 degrees.

The city saw that temperature at around 5:55 a.m. Thursday.

Temperatures are expected to climb into the 40s later in the day.

Russian ex-president mocks Carlsberg after brewer says its business was stolen

3 mins ago

November 3, 2023

By Alexander Marrow

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev sneered at the Danish brewer Carlsberg on Wednesday for having thought it could quit Russia without penalty after the West sanctioned Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine.

Carlsberg CEO Jacob Aarup-Andersen on Tuesday said Russia had stolen its business when President Vladimir Putin in July granted temporary control of its majority stake in the Russian brewer Baltika to the federal government.

Russia says the move does not change the ownership structure, but Carlsberg said it had cut ties with Baltika, scrapping all licence agreements, and would not enter a deal with Moscow that would make the seizure look legitimate.

Medvedev, once seen as a liberal reformer but now an arch-hawk as deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, mocked the brewer in a typically profane posting on Telegram.

“Like their brethren in the Western menagerie, they abandoned everything in Russia for political reasons …, refused to fulfil their obligations to Russian contractors.

“And they thought they’d be left alone,” he wrote. “‘We give you sanctions, and weapons to the Ukrainian regime, but don’t you touch our property, or at least let us sell it profitably’.”

The Danish group halted investments in Russia shortly after the invasion and has been trying to sell Baltika since last year, following in the footsteps of many other Western companies exiting Russia.

Carlsberg had eight breweries and about 8,400 employees in Russia, and took a 9.9 billion Danish crown ($1.4 billion) write-down on Baltika last year.

($1 = 7.0694 Danish crowns)

(Reporting by Reuters in Moscow and Alexander Marrow in London)

Kats, Jeff Fisher back in Nashville as Arena Football returns

1 hour ago

November 3, 2023

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Not only is the Arena Football League returning to Music City but the Kats will return as the Nashville franchise alongside a familiar face on the operational side of things.

The AFL announced Wednesday morning the Kats will be playing at the Municipal Auditorium and former Tennessee Titans head coach Jeff Fisher will be its chief advisor.

“We are excited to announce Nashville to the AFL! The Kats will play at the Municipal Auditorium in Nashville. The ownership group is led by attorneys Tamara Dadd Alan and Nancy D. Eckert. Gregg Johnson will serve as GM and Jeff Fisher as Chief Advisor,” the league said.

The return of the Kats is set for Saturday, April 27, 2024.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

‘We’ve Had It’ With Muslims and Arab-Americans

1 hour ago

November 3, 2023

The Daily Beast

Fox News host Jesse Watters, no stranger to accusations of racism and bigotry, decided to go full-on Islamophobic on Wednesday by claiming that he’s “had it” with Arab Americans and Muslims.

Amid the escalating violence in Gaza and increased calls for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war, college campuses and cities across the world have also seen a surge of anti-Israel protesters tearing down posters of hostages taken by Hamas terrorists.

Reporting on the incidents of the ubiquitous fliers being destroyed, The New York Times noted that displaying “the posters has become a form of activism, keeping the more than 200 hostages seized by Hamas in full view of the public.”

At the same time, the paper pointed out that the removal of the fliers had “quickly emerged as its own form of protest,” likening it to a “release valve” for those angry with the Israeli government’s treatment of Palestinians. “The battle has inflamed already tense emotions,” the Times stated. “And it captures one of the most fervently debated questions of the war: Whose suffering should command public attention and sympathy?”

Sparking outrage on Fox News, The Gray Lady’s framing of the poster-ripping incidents was the top story on Wednesday’s broadcast of The Five, the right-wing network’s most-watched show. With an on-air graphic blaring that the “Liberal Media” was defending the removal of the hostage posters, Watters went off on an unhinged and angry tirade.

“I want to say something about Arab Americans and about the Muslim world,” he began.

“We—and when I say we I mean the West and Western technology—have created the Middle East,” Watters continued. “We made them rich. We got that oil out of the ground, our military protects all of these oil shipments flying around the world, making them rich. We fund their military. We respect their kings. We kill their terrorists. Okay? But we’ve had it. We’ve had it with them!”

After saying that previous presidents have “tried to get the heck out of that stupid desert,” he raged that the Oct. 7 terror attacks happened “just as we’re about to get out” after arranging “this great balance of power.”

And it kept going.

“These crazy Muslim fanatics come in and massacre over a thousand of our allies. And hold Jewish people hostage, hold Americans hostage,” he bellowed before seemingly advocating for violence. “And so, if you’re an Arab American in this country, and you rip down posters of Jewish hostages, American hostages—no. No, no, no. Someone is going to get punched in the face.”

He then took issue with the Times article, saying they’ve “now made suffering a commodity” before agreeing with co-host Greg Gutfeld’s argument that minorities are given a “free punch” in today’s society.

“They’ll put a price tag on emotional suffering,” Watters declared. “You know, is it the Jews? Is it Black teens? The Native Americans? The Palestinians? Who’s suffered the most and he who suffered the most is allowed, as you say, a free punch.”

He concluded: “And so now they have justified violence to avenge suffering. And so now people are above the law. People are below the law and that’s making everybody crazy because we can’t live in a country like that. And I won’t live in a country like that.”

Following Watters’ over-the-top rant, Harold Ford, Jr.—the show’s resident “liberal” panelist—added that he doesn’t “necessarily disagree with what Jesse said.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

