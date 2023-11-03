News
Warriors unveil new Nike NBA City Edition uniform for 2023-24 season – NBC Sports Bay Area & California
The Warriors officially unveiled their Nike City Edition uniform for the 2023-24 NBA season Thursday, revealing new jerseys that celebrate the 150th anniversary of San Francisco’s iconic cable cars.
The uniform, inspired by the theme “The City Calls” and presented by Rakuten, features a sloping “San Francisco” typeface on the front of the jersey, along with embellishments and numbers inspired by the front of San Francisco’s oldest working cable car, No. 578.
The curvature of the city’s name represents the sloping hills found around San Francisco. Along the jersey’s side and down through the shorts, the pattern there symbolizes the cable car tracks throughout the city, while an image representing the steel cables and cogs of the cable car is printed on the waistband.
And last but not least, the new uniform also features a custom monogram on the front left leg — a unique symbol inspired by the classic insignia located on San Francisco cable cars.
Additionally, the Warriors also unveiled the new City Edition court that will take over the Chase Center hardwood this season.
The Warriors will debut their new City Edition uniform during their first home game of the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Nov. 14 at Chase Center.
Iran warns of ‘harsh consequences’ if Gaza attacks continue
DUBAI (Reuters) – Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian warned on Wednesday of “harsh consequences” if attacks continue on the Gaza Strip, the latest in a series of warnings from the country, which backs Hamas in Gaza and militias elsewhere in the region.
“If an immediate ceasefire doesn’t take place in Gaza Strip and the rapid attacks by U.S. and Zionist Regime continue then the consequences would be harsh,” he said in Ankara.
The United States and Israel have struck Iranian-backed militias in the wider region in response to what they said were unprovoked attacks over the past few weeks that have fuelled fears the Gaza conflict could ignite a wider war.
Speaking during a news conference with his Turkish counterpart, Amirabdollahian gave no details of Iran’s plans.
The country says it supports Hamas but did not play any role in the militants’ attack on Israel last month. Both it and Turkey have condemned Israel’s subsequent bombardment of Gaza.
Amirabdollahian added that an imminent trip to Turkey by Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi is on the agenda.
(Reporting by Dubai Newsroom; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Philippa Fletcher)
Toronto Raptors 2023-24 City Edition Uniform: Drip Gold
The Toronto Raptors 2023-24 City Edition uniform is an ode to Toronto’s vibrancy and passion for the game of basketball. For the first time the jersey has flipped color-way to have a gold base to allow all fans to ‘drip gold.”
Inspired by the Raptors history, they use color blocking and lightning iconography, and feature the Raptor’s battle cry, “We The North,” which is inscribed in multiple languages within the bolt. On the belt buckle is a Canadian maple leaf.
Missouri appeals court rules against ballot summary language that described ‘dangerous’ abortions
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri appeals court ruled Tuesday against Republican-written summaries of abortion-rights ballot measures that described several proposed amendments as allowing “dangerous and unregulated abortions until live birth.”
A three-judge panel of the Western District Court of Appeals found the summaries written by Republican Secretary of State , who is running for governor in 2024, are politically partisan.
Ballot summaries are used on Missouri ballots to help voters understand sometimes lengthy and complex constitutional amendments and policy changes.
Ashcroft’s original description of the amendments, which could go on the ballot in 2024 if supporters gather enough voter signatures, would have asked voters whether they want to “allow for dangerous, unregulated, and unrestricted abortions, from conception to live birth, without requiring a medical license or potentially being subject to medical malpractice.”
But the appeals-court panel wrote that allowing unrestricted abortion “during all nine months of pregnancy is not a probable effect of initiatives.”
The judges largely upheld summaries that were rewritten by a lower court judge to be more impartial.
The summaries approved by the appeals court would tell voters the amendments would “establish a right to make decisions about reproductive health care, including abortion and contraceptives” and “remove Missouri’s ban on abortion.”
Ashcroft said he plans to appeal the ruling.
“We stand by our language and believe it fairly and accurately reflects the scope and magnitude of each petition,” Ashcroft said in a statement.
Abortion-rights proponents lauded the Tuesday ruling.
“Today, the courts upheld Missourians’ constitutional right to direct democracy over the self-serving attacks of politicians desperately seeking to climb the political ladder,” the ACLU of Missouri said in a statement. It called the decision “a complete rebuke of the combined efforts from the Attorney General and Secretary of State to interfere and deny Missourian’s their right to initiative process.”
Republican Attorney General Andrew Bailey’s office is defending Ashcroft’s summary language in court.
“Missourians deserve meaningful access to abortion and the ability to fully participate in the democratic process,” Emily Wales, the president and CEO of the Planned Parenthood’s Great Plains affiliate, said in a statement. “The court rightfully struck down language that is misleading and stigmatizing.”
Missouri is among several states, including Ohio, where abortion opponents are fighting efforts to ensure or restore access to the procedure following the fall of Roe v. Wade last year.
A measure to ensure abortion access is on the November ballot in Ohio after withstanding legal challenges from opponents. That state’s voters in August rejected a measure that would have required at least 60% of the vote to amend the state constitution, an approach supported by abortion opponents that would have made it harder to adopt the November ballot question.
Measures to protect access already have spots in the 2024 votes in Maryland and New York. Legislative efforts or petition drives are underway in a variety of states. There are efforts to protect or expand access in Arizona, Florida, Nevada and South Dakota; and to restrict it in Iowa, Nebraska and Pennsylvania. Drives are on for both kinds of measures in Colorado.
Voters in every state with an abortion-related ballot measure since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022, effectively making abortion access a state-by-state question, have favored the side supported by abortion rights supporters.
An Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll earlier this year found that most voters — including those in states with bans on access at all stages of pregnancy — want abortion to be legal early in pregnancy. Most voters also favored some limits.
Associated Press writer Heather Hollingsworth in Mission, Kansas and Geoff Mulvihill in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, contributed to this report.
