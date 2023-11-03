Connect with us

Witnesses Describe Horror as Shark Tears Aussie Man Apart During Attack

Authorities in Australia postponed the search for the body of a 55-year-old man on Tuesday, believed to have been mauled by a shark in a known great white hotspot. Witnesses described their horror at seeing the surfer go under during the attack in South Australia, and poor ocean conditions have halted the search process for any remains. Police said witnesses spotted the attack around 10:20 a.m. Tuesday (local time), when “I saw the shark go and just launch and bite,” Ian Brophy told the Advertiser. “Over the top of the guy and bite and drag him down under the water and then nothing for a minute or two and blood everywhere and then up pops the board. That’s all it was, was this guy getting torn apart. I saw him in the wave and the shark had his body in his mouth. It was pretty gruesome. It took every bit of him I think. Sixty years of surfing and I’ve never seen anything like that before in my life.” Another surfer described the shark as a “f**king monster.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt, Tré Cool reunite as undead

Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt, Tré Cool reunite as undead

Hear me out: You release an album with a cover that looks like someone vomited the Hot Topic catalog over your most iconic record, advertise it with boomer energy descriptions like “NO FEATURES / NO SWEDISH SONGWRITERS / NO TRAP BEATS / 100% PURE UNCUT ROCK,” add vocal filters until the tracks sound like Chip/Phineas Flynn covers, make it the shortest album since your debut, fill it with songs so subpar some would consider them counter to punk counterculture, then call it Father of All Motherfuckers to spite your record label of over two decades by producing a nigh-unmarketable album. Green Day’s last LP followed these guidelines, and whether the cope/conspiracy is true or not, the project seemingly buried the band’s ability to release new music for years — until now.

Green Day’s latest single, “The American Dream is Killing Me,” starts with slightly swung strums much more reminiscent of their best work, with Mike Dirnt and Tré Cool contributing a killer build-up to the lead guitar as Billie Joe Armstrong’s (thankfully not pitched up) siren song finally rings out in the chorus: “The American dream is killin’ me / When it’s all double-talk of conspiracy.” Driven by a classic Green Day background grunge with power chords and snare slams breaking up the lines, the successive stanzas are short and sometimes sweet, including “From sea to shinin’ sea / Whitewashed upon the beach / My country under siege / On private property.” Other lines ring much more generic than insurgent — like “Bulldoze your family home / Now it’s a condo” — while others are downright corny, like when the single follows the subversive setup, “Don’t want no huddled masses” with our internet age inevitabilities: “TikTok and taxes.”

There’s a larger question for this modern age — as the bridge echoes the melody of “Basket Case” and the pre-chorus asks, “Are we not home?” and “Are we not well?” — that the single doesn’t raise explicitly: What is Green Day — and all of pop punk — now? When praxis has become almost omnipresent in the digital age, how can punk still push it forward in performance? What is the counterargument to Crass? In the single’s marketing and music video filled with the undead, Green Day answers by zombifying the genre, wearing the flesh of its past life without much of the brains — and like Father of All Motherfuckers, this drop in quality could be on purpose. The thing is, I don’t know if I’d prefer pop punk undead over dead.

Digital Culture Beat Editor Saarthak Johri can be reached at [email protected].

What happens to the thousands of dead NYC rats that are being exterminated with a wildly successful new method

What happens to the thousands of dead NYC rats that are being exterminated with a wildly successful new method

  • Rats are now being eliminated with carbon monoxide in New York City.

  • Some dead rats get carried away, but others get buried.

  • A rat exterminator spoke to Insider about why he prefers this method.

Rats are being killed left and right in New York City. But what happens with all the dead rodent corpses?

They get a burial, of course.

Matt Deodato, an exterminator fighting the rat battle in New York told Insider that he collapses the burrows that rats reside in after killing them with carbon monoxide.

Although, in the past, Deodato said he relied on companies to haul away the dead pests — or dear friends, to those who care — leaving them there has been beneficial, in his opinion.

“If you walk into a room and it’s full of smoke, you’re going to presume there’s a fire there and you’re going to stay out of that room, right? You’re not going to walk into a smokey house and say, ‘Oh, it’s okay, it’s a little smoke,'” Deodato, who also goes by “Matt the Rat Killer” in some circles, told Insider.

Deodato said this concept applies to the rats as well.

“I believe the rat does the same thing as it picks up the odor of decaying matter, a decaying rat. It figures, ‘Whatever killed that rat could kill me.’ So it kind of stays away from that area.”

From his observations, he has found that the rats are now thinking twice about burrowing in certain areas.

New York continues to struggle with its rat infestation problem. Just last year, residents reported nearly 3.2 million rat sightings in the city, Insider previously reported.

The city has tried everything from outdoor traps to rat poison.

However, NYC recently found a newer, and more humane, method. Pumping carbon monoxide into burrows is working to eliminate tons of rats. Per Gothamist, the city got rid of nearly all the rats from 100 rat burrows on a street in the city’s Upper East Side.

“It’s very quick,” Deodato previously told Insider. “It’s effective.”

Read the original article on Business Insider

Britney Spears' Memoir 'The Woman in Me' Sells 1.1 Million Copies

HOLLYWOOD - JUNE 28: Singer Britney Spears attends the MTV Bash at the Hollywood Palladium on June 28, 2003 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Britney Spears‘ long-awaited memoir “The Woman in Me” — which details her fight for freedom and tumultuous relationships with the men in her life — has sold 1.1 million copies in its first week across print, pre-sales, e-books and audiobooks in the United States.

“The Woman in Me” was released on Oct. 24 and has officially been out for just over a week. According to the book’s publisher, Gallery Books (a division of Simon and Schuster), Spears was quoted saying: “I poured my heart and soul into my memoir, and I am grateful to my fans and readers around the world for their unwavering support.”

The publisher also said it has gone back to press for a fourth printing of the book, bringing the total number of hardcover copies in print to more than 1.4 million. These sales figures represent the high demand to hear Spears’ side of her robustly publicized fight to break out of her 13-year conservatorship.

On Amazon.com, “The Woman in Me” was the No. 1 book on its list of most read and sold non-fiction titles before Matthew Perry’s memoir “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing” took the spot following his death on Oct. 28.

The memoir is 275 pages long and was also released as an audiobook that is narrated by actress Michelle Williams. The book featured a wild assortment of revelations that touched on Spears’ career, family, conservatorship and high profile relationships. Among them, Spears revealed that she and her ex-beau Justin Timberlake had gotten an abortion and she also claims Timberlake cheated on her with unnamed celebrities. Elsewhere, Spears reflects on her acting career, from “Crossroads” to her missing out on the lead role in “The Notebook” to Rachel McAdams.

Spears landed the massive publishing deal for a tell-all last February, just a few months after her conservatorship was terminated. Simon & Schuster acquired the rights to Spears’ book last year after a bidding war that involved multiple publishers though the financial terms of the transaction have not been revealed. An individual familiar with Spears told Variety the deal is “record-breaking.” Reports, at the time, said that the agreement was worth as much as $15 million.

Trending