Witnesses Describe Horror as Shark Tears Aussie Man Apart During Attack

Hear me out: You release an album with a cover that looks like someone vomited the Hot Topic catalog over your most iconic record, advertise it with boomer energy descriptions like “NO FEATURES / NO SWEDISH SONGWRITERS / NO TRAP BEATS / 100% PURE UNCUT ROCK,” add vocal filters until the tracks sound like Chip/Phineas Flynn covers, make it the shortest album since your debut, fill it with songs so subpar some would consider them counter to punk counterculture, then call it Father of All Motherfuckers to spite your record label of over two decades by producing a nigh-unmarketable album. Green Day’s last LP followed these guidelines, and whether the cope/conspiracy is true or not, the project seemingly buried the band’s ability to release new music for years — until now.

Green Day’s latest single, “The American Dream is Killing Me,” starts with slightly swung strums much more reminiscent of their best work, with Mike Dirnt and Tré Cool contributing a killer build-up to the lead guitar as Billie Joe Armstrong’s (thankfully not pitched up) siren song finally rings out in the chorus: “The American dream is killin’ me / When it’s all double-talk of conspiracy.” Driven by a classic Green Day background grunge with power chords and snare slams breaking up the lines, the successive stanzas are short and sometimes sweet, including “From sea to shinin’ sea / Whitewashed upon the beach / My country under siege / On private property.” Other lines ring much more generic than insurgent — like “Bulldoze your family home / Now it’s a condo” — while others are downright corny, like when the single follows the subversive setup, “Don’t want no huddled masses” with our internet age inevitabilities: “TikTok and taxes.”

There’s a larger question for this modern age — as the bridge echoes the melody of “Basket Case” and the pre-chorus asks, “Are we not home?” and “Are we not well?” — that the single doesn’t raise explicitly: What is Green Day — and all of pop punk — now? When praxis has become almost omnipresent in the digital age, how can punk still push it forward in performance? What is the counterargument to Crass? In the single’s marketing and music video filled with the undead, Green Day answers by zombifying the genre, wearing the flesh of its past life without much of the brains — and like Father of All Motherfuckers, this drop in quality could be on purpose. The thing is, I don’t know if I’d prefer pop punk undead over dead.

Digital Culture Beat Editor Saarthak Johri can be reached at [email protected].

Related articles