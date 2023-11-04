News
18 Teachers And Students Who Shocked Everyone With Horrifying Scandals
Recently Reddit user u/Cookie_Bear39 asked: “What was the most illegal thing that happened at your school?”
Folks got deep and revealed some pretty shocking and unbelievable scandals from their school days.
Their stories were so horrifying that they inspired the BuzzFeed Community to share some of their own.
So, here are some of the most shocking things teachers and students witnessed back in school:
Note: Some submissions include topics of sexual assault, verbal abuse, grooming, and child abuse. Please proceed with caution.
1.“Learned at a high school reunion that some cheerleaders were running their own ‘house of ill repute.’ Customers were adult males, and the girls were very careful not to reveal it to anyone in school. They were caught, and like most small towns containing ‘haves’ and ‘have-nots,’ they were ‘haves.’ It was brushed under the rug by the authorities.”
—markjens
2.“When I was in 7th and 8th grade, our principal was also our basketball coach. He was always touchy-feely with the girls on my team. He would sit next to us and roll our tall socks up and down, make weird sexual comments, make us change on the court while he was watching, and hold our hips when he was showing us something on the court. The list goes on and on.”
“I finally had enough and quit the basketball team because it became too much. He called me a ‘quitter’ and said I was ‘selfish’ for quitting.
Once the parents found out why I quit, there was a huge meeting and the guy simply got run out of town. He and his wife allegedly moved out of state, but he still has kids living in the same town as the school. Then I got into high school and it got even worse with those teachers…”
—kimwilliams06
3.“Now that they’ve been convicted, I can talk about this. Some guys in my school (two in the grade below me and one from the grade above me) were convicted of murdering a 17-year-old when the rest of us were in our twenties. They attacked him in a Walmart parking lot and left him for dead. His family found him when they went looking for him, and he died three days later. I went to a small Christian high school with about 30-60 people per grade level, so this was huge news.”
—ghcstxbcy
4.“When I was a freshman, a student and her mother got into a physical fight with each other over their respective boyfriend who was the audio visual teacher at the school. To my knowledge, no charges were filed, and the boyfriend ‘chose the daughter.'”
—randlemichelle7
5.“I was working in a boy’s high school in England, and after winter holidays in February, the principal was nowhere to be found. Turns out he fled with all the school’s money, and the principal of the twin girls school had to take over his job. The school was broke, they had to let many people go, cancel events, and we couldn’t make copies without approval…”
“10 years later I learned the principal who fled also left his family because he was dating a 16-year-old girl from the twin girls school, and he got her pregnant.”
—itsallinyrhead1
6.“I’m a Canadian high school student. My school is notorious for a lot of stuff, including a few kids murdering somebody and for getting swatted. However, before I came to my high school, there was a science teacher who would always have this student over in his classroom after school. Kids who were vaping behind the school always saw them together. The moment the student graduated, he and the student started publicly dating. I’m pretty sure he left his job before that because he knew what would follow.”
—amnaf1499
7.“At a middle school in our hometown in the mid-2010s, a group of boys got caught operating a child pornography ring. They were convincing girls to send them nude sexts, collecting them, and then selling them to other students. It also came out at the same time that one kid who had largely absentee parents was holding drunken sex parties at his house to get more of those pics.”
—axj66
8.“In 8th grade, a guy and a girl were dating and sent nudes to each other. After they broke up, the girl sent her ex-boyfriend’s nudes to other people. She got in huge trouble, and a police investigation happened — the guy had to switch schools. I had a massive crush on the guy then, and I never saw him again. I was so sad.”
—melody_taylorsversion
9.“When I was in high school the guidance counselor got caught having sex with a student…in his office…BY HIS WIFE! He went to jail and last I heard he has been spotted partying at shanty bars in the neighboring city.”
—squarewatermelon
10.“In my high school, there were two kids who sprayed pepper spray into the school’s ventilation system because they didn’t want to go to class. A lot of people got sick, and people wearing hazmat suits would show up each time it happened. At first, the evacuation would be for a few minutes, then half an hour, then an hour or two, then half the day. Eventually, students would say ‘fuck it’ and leave school entirely. Come exam time, two separate bomb threats were called in from the same kids. Our principal at the time was a former cop who ended up helping the police figure out who the culprits were, and the kids were brought up on a slew of charges.”
—msjwoods181
11.“There was a really big fight among at least 10 kids, and one kid got hit in the head so hard he had a seizure. He was in a coma and gone for months. Luckily he recovered and is doing much better now.”
—veelavi
12.“In 7th grade a bunch of kids got caught on the playground in one of those play fort things naked during recess. Turns out they had spent weeks worth of those 15-minute recesses learning both male and female anatomy.”
—thegassygoose
13.“In middle school, my basketball coach got arrested for having a relationship with a student. In high school, one of the football coaches/my geography teacher got arrested for soliciting a sex worker who was actually a cop (he was married — I think they got divorced). There was also a time a senior gave an 8th grade girl some weed and she got caught smoking it in one of the restrooms at school.”
—idam4b9f0935c
14.“I went to a school in an area where there were a lot of ‘rival gangs.’ I saw someone get shanked and bleed out in the cafeteria.”
—heyhello123456
15.“My high school had to be evacuated because someone tried to light the curtains in the auditorium on fire during my junior year.”
—rebeccaswishl
16.“In middle school a kid in my class was busted for having a water bottle full of vodka. I don’t know where he got it. He claimed he mixed up his grandma’s with his own, but knowing him, he was the type to test boundaries. I don’t think he intended to actually drink it — he just wanted to see if he could get away with it.”
“In response, the school had an assembly about underage drinking. That kid also jumped down a flight of stairs and broke his leg because he wanted to see if he could do it.”
—torbielillies
17.“During graduation week at my Catholic high school in New Jersey, some of us seniors had a day party with kegs and liquor at the school. Down the basement steps came three pair of black-clad priests, the principal, and dean. We were BUSTED! We thought we weren’t going to graduate. But get this: They all joined our party — playing poker and drinking.”
—chrisbrindley
18.And: “When I was in 7th grade there was a teacher who was caught having sex with her male 13-year-old student. Apparently they had sex 28 times within a week — she allowed the boy’s 12-year-old friend watch them on multiple occasions. She gave them alcohol, let them drive her car, and even talked the father of the 13-year-old into letting him spend the night at her house. She got busted when the boy’s father thought it was strange his son constantly had ‘detention’ and needed to stay after school all the time.”
“This SHOOK our community of parents, teachers, and students. A good portion of us middle schoolers went to the elementary school where it occurred just the school year prior, so a lot us either had her as a teacher or knew of her extremely well.”
—alysiashae
Note: Some submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.
If you are concerned that a child is experiencing or may be in danger of abuse, you can call or text the National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-422-4453 (4.A.CHILD); service can be provided in over 140 languages.
News
Daughter of late N.J. running legend to run NYC Marathon 50 years after he won it
Tom Fleming won his first New York City Marathon in 1973, three years after the now-iconic race was first held and more than a decade before his daughter was born.
On Sunday, Margot Fleming will be running it for the first time, to mark the 50th anniversary of her late father’s victory.
Margot Fleming will be crossing the finish line near where she and her father — a lifelong New Jersey resident, running coach and teacher who died in 2017 — used to cheer on the marathoners.
“It’s just a nice, coming-home sort of moment,” said Margot Fleming, 38.
Tom Fleming was attending William Paterson College, today known as William Paterson University, and living in Bloomfield when he won the New York City Marathon in 1973. He won again in 1975 and remains the only New Jersey resident to win the marathon, according to race organizer New York Road Runners.
Margot Fleming is a 2003 Glen Ridge High School graduate and ultra marathoner. She completed a 62-mile race three weeks ago. She lives in Los Angeles and works as a senior manager at Lululemon, the athletic apparel retail company.
Prior to 1976, when the marathon switched to its five-borough course starting on Staten Island, the race consisted of four-plus loops of Central Park.
Tom Fleming won the Jersey Shore Marathon three times, in addition to winning marathons in Cleveland, Washington, D.C., Toronto and Los Angeles. He also had two second-place finishes at the Boston Marathon.
Starting in 2000, he was head coach of cross country and track and field at the Montclair Kimberley Academy, where he taught fourth grade. On April 19, 2017, Tom Fleming was coaching at a track meet in Verona when he fell ill and was taken to a hospital, where he died. He was 65.
Officials in Essex County dedicated a portion of Brookdale Park in his memory and organizers of a 5-mile race in Bloomfield renamed it the Tom Fleming Sunset Classic.
“What I’m most proud of is just the impact that he’s left on people,” his daughter said.
Margot Fleming signed up for the New York City Marathon once before, in 2012, but that year’s race was cancelled in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy. Undaunted, she joined hundreds of other displaced runners in unofficially completing the race distance in Central Park.
“It made me even more appreciative of what my dad did, because that’s the race he ran,” she said, referring to the pre-1976 course around the park.
The New York City Marathon of a half-century ago was a much simpler experience than what awaits Margot Fleming and 50,000 others on Nov. 5. When the marathon began in 1970, the entry fee was $1, the race budget was $1,000 and trophies substituted for prize money.
Only 395 runners started the 1973 race. Tom Fleming finished in two hours, 21 minutes and 54 seconds, more than 1.5 minutes before the second-place finisher. His winning time in 1975 of 2:19:27 was nearly six minutes ahead.
Tom Fleming finished sixth in the 1976 race, the first to use streets throughout the city, in a change that set in motion the race’s growth as an international draw. It is also remembered for Bill Rodgers winning the first of his four consecutive New York City Marathons. He and Rodgers were rivals, training partners and friends with a shared interest in education.
When Margot Fleming ran her first marathon, about 15 years ago in Philadelphia, she drew some high-profile support.
“Dad and Bill Rodgers showed up at the finish line to give me my medal,” Margot Fleming said.
Rodgers, now 77, was present in 2017, two months after Tom Fleming’s death, when a portion of Brookdale Park was named the Essex County Tom Fleming Athletics Complex.
“Margot has Tom’s competitive determination and I know he was very proud of her. I’ll be cheering for her,” Rodgers said.
Margot Fleming finished the Marathon des Sables — a 160-mile race in the Sahara Desert of southern Morocco, spread out over six days — in just over 47 hours in April. She followed up in August with a 100-mile race in Oregon and, three weeks ago, with a 100-kilometer (62-mile) race in California.
She said she “only dabbled in” ultra marathoning before moving several years ago to California.
“He didn’t get to see me do much of this crazy stuff,” she said of her father.
“I don’t know that he would think it was completely sane. I know that he would be super supportive of it,” she said.
Margot Fleming is designing a race shirt for Nov. 5 that will resemble the one her father wore when competing. She said she will be thinking of her father, especially when entering Central Park and approaching where she and her father used to watch the race.
“Spectating was great. It was also something I was always doing with my dad,” she said.
Please subscribe now and support the local journalism you rely on and trust.
Rob Jennings may be reached at [email protected].
News
Israel sends thousands of cross-border Palestinian workers back to Gaza
By Nidal al-Mughrabi
GAZA (Reuters) -Israel sent thousands of Palestinians back to besieged Gaza on Friday, pursuing a crackdown on workers and labourers from the territory who had previously been given permits to take jobs in Israel and the occupied West Bank.
Large numbers of workers returned through the Kerem Shalom crossing east of the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip, which has been pounded by Israeli jets and tanks for weeks since the Oct. 7 attack on southwestern Israel by gunmen of the territory’s ruling Hamas group.
“We used to serve them, work for them, in houses, in restaurants, and in markets in return for the lowest wages, and despite that we have now been humiliated,” said Jamal Ismail, a worker from the Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza.
Israel previously issued more than 18,000 permits allowing Gazans to cross into Israel and the Israeli-occupied West Bank to take jobs in sectors like agriculture or construction that typically carried salaries up to 10 times what a worker could earn in the blockaded Gaza Strip.
However, the system has been scrapped as Israel has reversed its previous policy of offering economic incentives to stability and instead mounted a combined air and ground offensive to eradicate the militant Hamas movement that controls Gaza.
“Israel is severing all contact with Gaza. There will be no more Palestinian workers from Gaza,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said in a statement. “Those workers from Gaza who were in Israel on the day of the outbreak of the war will be returned to Gaza.”
Israel has since bombed the coastal Palestinian enclave nonstop and launched a ground offensive, killing more than 9,200 Palestinians, almost half of them children, according to Gaza health authorities. U.N. officials say more than 1.4 million of Gaza’s population of about 2.3 million have been displaced.
It is unclear how many Gaza residents were in Israel on Oct. 7, when Hamas gunmen burst through the fenced border and rampaged through southern communities, killing 1,400 people and taking 240 into captivity in Gaza.
However, a senior Palestinian Authority official said 4,950 Gaza residents had fled to the West Bank from Israel and some 5,000 were believed to have been detained by Israel.
“Nobody knows what’s going on,” said Ghazal Ghazal, 50, who worked at a sweets factory in Tel Aviv before escaping to the West Bank last month, after hearing from colleagues that Israeli authorities were conducting arrests.
Palestinians have limited self-rule in areas where they live in the West Bank, which is under Israel military occupation.
For those who remain in the West Bank, patchy Internet and phone connections have meant that news from home has been sporadic as the Israeli bombardment has continued.
Nidal Abu Jidian, a father of three who had been working as a road paver in Israel before seeking refuge in a community centre in the West Bank city of Ramallah, said he follows the news on his phone to try to learn about his family’s condition.
“I was on the phone with my uncle. He was shelled while I was talking to him. I was checking in on him and my children and he was killed. I heard the strike. The phone went dead.”
(Additional reporting by Henriette Chacar in Ramallah; editing by Jason Neely, Angus MacSwan and Mark Heinrich)
News
Huskers Rally From Down 0-2 to Stun No. 16 Penn State – University of Nebraska
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The No. 1 Nebraska volleyball team fought back from an 0-2 deficit to beat No. 16 Penn State 3-2 at Rec Hall on Friday night.
In front of the largest Penn State home crowd in 20 years (6,645), the Huskers stormed back after dropping the first two sets by scores of 25-15 and 25-23. Nebraska turned it around in sets three and four, winning 25-18 and 25-20. In the fifth set, the Huskers led 8-3 but allowed Penn State to come back and tie the score, and it remained tied at 13-13 before Harper Murray and Merritt Beason recorded back-to-back kills to win the match and help the Huskers (22-0, 13-0 Big Ten) remain unbeaten. Penn State fell to 15-7 overall and 9-4 in the Big Ten.
The last time the Huskers came back from an 0-2 deficit to win in five sets was on March 12, 2021 against Ohio State at the Devaney Center. The last time the Huskers accomplished that feat in a true road match was Sept. 6, 2018 at Creighton. The Huskers won their seventh match in a row against Penn State.
Beason had a career-high 27 kills on .426 hitting with five digs and three blocks. Her 27 kills tied Mikaela Foecke’s 27 kills in 2018 as the most by a Husker since 2013.
Murray finished with 15 kills and 14 digs and hit .379. Bekka Allick had a season-high 11 kills with a .381 hitting percentage and a team-high five blocks. Andi Jackson provided nine kills on .389 hitting with three blocks, and Ally Batenhorst finished with seven kills and four blocks.
Bergen Reilly set the Huskers to a .288 hitting percentage with 52 assists and 13 digs. Lexi Rodriguez had 13 digs and a career-high 11 set assists.
Penn State hit .298 for the match and had a 17-9 edge in blocks. But the Huskers had 12 more kills (71-59) and six more digs (56-50). NU served two aces and wasn’t aced by the Nittany Lions all night. Both teams had 12 service errors.
Jezz Mruzik had 21 kills for Penn State.
Set 1: Nebraska got off to a slow start as Penn State scored the first four points and led 7-1. The Nittany Lions proceeded to go up 15-5 before two kills by Murray and one by Allick brought the Big Red within 15-8. But after seven straight sideout rallies, Taylor Trammell put Penn State ahead 20-11 with a kill. The Nittany Lions won 25-15, hitting .552 in the set, while Nebraska hit .310.
Set 2: Penn State used a 6-0 run to take a 9-4 lead. Two kills by Allick and a block by Allick and Beason pulled the Huskers within 12-11. The Nittany Lions answered with a 4-1 run to go up 16-12, but a kill by Jackson helped the Huskers get back within one, 17-16. Once again, Penn State answered and went back up by five, 23-18. Beason and Allick had kills as NU cut it to 23-21, but Penn State claimed set point after a successful challenge resulted in a kill. Beason brought the Huskers within one again after back-to-back kills, but Mruzik ended the set at 25-23 with a kill.
Set 3: Nebraska tried to get some momentum going with a 4-0 start to the third set. Allick, Beason and Murray all had kills with Reilly at the service line. The Huskers led 6-1 before Penn State went on a 5-1 run to cut it to 7-6. Beason had a kill before a solo block by Batenhorst and kill by Jackson made it 10-6 Big Red. The teams traded sideouts with Murray and Beason posting kills to keep NU in front by four. A service error by Penn State gave the Huskers a 15-10 lead, but the Nittany Lions scored three of the next four to cut it to 16-13. Then Beason and Murray came up with kills for an 18-14 advantage, and Reilly dumped a kill before teaming up with Allick for a block that made it 20-15 Huskers. Murray had two more kills, and Beason and Jackson each had one as the Huskers closed out a 25-18 win to stay alive.
Set 4: Holding a 9-8 lead, the Huskers went on a 7-1 run to seize control at 16-9. Beason started the spurt with a kill and a block with Jackson. Jackson and Batenhorst added kills during a Beason service run, which included an ace by the junior captain. Batenhorst, Beason and Reilly tallied kills for a 19-13 advantage, but Penn State chipped away to get within 22-19. Batenhorst and Murray answered with key kills for the Big Red to earn set point, 24-19, and Murray finished the set with a kill for a 25-20 win.
Set 5: After Penn State scored first, Beason and Murray tallied kills before a block by Allick and Batenhorst and another kill by Beason made it 4-1. Penn State scored the next two, but Allick sided out with a kill and Beason connected on two in a row before Batenhorst put the Huskers up 8-3 as the teams changed sides. Penn State scored a 4-0 run to close the gap to 8-7 before Beason earned a sideout kill. The Nittany Lions tied the set 9-9, but NU went back in front with kills by Batenhorst, Allick and Murray to make it 13-11. A Husker hitting error and Penn State block tied the score at 13-13, but Murray and Beason provided the final two kills for a 15-13 win.
Up Next: The Huskers will head to Rutgers for a match on Sunday at Noon (CT).
18 Teachers And Students Who Shocked Everyone With Horrifying Scandals
Daughter of late N.J. running legend to run NYC Marathon 50 years after he won it
Israel sends thousands of cross-border Palestinian workers back to Gaza
Huskers Rally From Down 0-2 to Stun No. 16 Penn State – University of Nebraska
The FBI is investigating a Texas sheriff’s office, a woman interviewed by agents says
Abigail Breslin refused to be alone with Aaron Eckhart on set. Now the production is suing her
Investigators are being sent to US research base on Antarctica to look into sexual violence concerns
Pakistan squad for Cricket World Cup 2023: Who’s in and who’s out
The glass bridge that broke and killed a tourist in Indonesia wasn’t even half an inch thick, investigators say
Premier League LIVE: Fulham vs Man Utd, Man City vs Bournemouth, Everton vs Brighton & Newcastle vs Arsenal score, commentary & updates – Live
California’s ‘right to repair’ bill is now California’s ‘right to repair’ law
Wife of ex-Alaska Airlines pilot says she’s in shock after averted Horizon Air disaster
Biden’s second try at student loan cancellation moves forward with debate over the plan’s details
Why you should carefully consider what Jamie Dimon, Elon Musk, and American Express just told the investing world
China urges Philippines to end ‘provocations’ in South China Sea
Ohio woman indicted on murder charges in deaths of at least four men, attorney general says
China says sends fighter jets to warn US Navy plane in Taiwan Strait
Who is Pavel Prigozhin – the 25-year-old who has inherited the Wagner group and its fortune?
An American couple left their rent-free life in Mexico and moved to a $7,500 abandoned home in Japan: ‘We feel overwhelmingly welcome’
Israel releases bodycam footage from Hamas gunmen who carried out massacre
Interesting Articles
18 Teachers And Students Who Shocked Everyone With Horrifying Scandals
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Daughter of late N.J. running legend to run NYC Marathon 50 years after he won it
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Israel sends thousands of cross-border Palestinian workers back to Gaza
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Huskers Rally From Down 0-2 to Stun No. 16 Penn State – University of Nebraska
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
The FBI is investigating a Texas sheriff’s office, a woman interviewed by agents says
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Abigail Breslin refused to be alone with Aaron Eckhart on set. Now the production is suing her
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Investigators are being sent to US research base on Antarctica to look into sexual violence concerns
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Pakistan squad for Cricket World Cup 2023: Who’s in and who’s out
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
The glass bridge that broke and killed a tourist in Indonesia wasn’t even half an inch thick, investigators say
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Premier League LIVE: Fulham vs Man Utd, Man City vs Bournemouth, Everton vs Brighton & Newcastle vs Arsenal score, commentary & updates – Live
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Trending
-
News7 days ago
Wife of ex-Alaska Airlines pilot says she’s in shock after averted Horizon Air disaster
-
News2 days ago
Mother wins lawsuit against American Airlines
-
News7 days ago
Drone blasts hit two Egyptian Red Sea towns, Israel points to Houthi
-
News5 days ago
Video Shows Man Who Jumped Off Florida Cruise Boat and Drowned; Family’s Lawsuit Says Crew Member Spent Time Looking for a Life Ring Instead of Jumping In with Life Jacket
-
News2 days ago
Yemen’s Houthis wade into Israel-Hamas war
-
News6 days ago
US judge asks Trump if he wants his federal election trial televised
-
News2 days ago
Yemen’s Houthis enter Mideast fray, hardening spillover fears
-
News1 day ago
‘We’ve Had It’ With Muslims and Arab-Americans