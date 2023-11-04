Connect with us

News

A pilot accused of threatening to shoot a commercial airline captain is an Air Force Reserve officer

Published

5 seconds ago

on

By

A pilot accused of threatening to shoot a commercial airline captain is an Air Force Reserve officer

Share this post:

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp
Google News

Google News

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A pilot accused of threatening to shoot a commercial airline captain if they diverted their flight to give a passenger medical attention is an Air Force Reserve lieutenant colonel who was relieved of command for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine.

Jonathan J. Dunn’s military service came to light in a Utah U.S. Attorney’s Office filing Thursday in which a judge was asked to delay his arraignment for 45 to 60 days to allow time for the U.S. military to bring Dunn back from overseas.

Dunn was indicted Oct. 18 and charged with interfering with a flight crew over the alleged in-flight incident in August 2022. The Transportation Department’s inspector general had said Dunn threatened to shoot the captain during the disagreement over whether to divert because of the passenger’s medical issue.

Dunn was afterward sent on orders to Ramstein Air Base in Germany, training to serve at the 603rd Air Operations Center. The Air Force has suspended his access to sensitive information and to the air operations center because of the airline incident, according to a spokesman for the Air Force in Europe.

Phone messages and an email seeking comment from Dunn’s lawyer were not immediately returned Thursday.

Though Dunn flew for Delta Air Lines, investigators have not said on which airline or route the confrontation happened. On Wednesday, Delta said Dunn no longer worked there, and federal officials say his authority to carry a gun on board was revoked.

He is the same Jonathan Dunn who unsuccessfully sued the Pentagon to prevent the Air Force from disciplining him for refusing to receive a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination, according to a person familiar with the matter who would only discuss non-public information on condition of anonymity.

Dunn objected to the vaccine on religious grounds. He also argued that he was already protected because he contracted the virus in 2021. The U.S. Supreme Court declined in a 6-3 decision to consider whether to block further punishment for him while his case proceeded.

Dunn had been relieved of command after contracting the coronavirus and refusing the vaccine in 2021, and faced being sent to the Individual Ready Reserve where he could not serve in any unit or be eligible for training opportunities, according to a Supreme Court filing.

Whether Dunn was punished further was unclear from court documents.

According to court records, Dunn was commissioned as an Air Force officer in 2003 and logged more than 1,400 hours flying combat missions over Afghanistan. He left active duty and joined the Air Force Reserve in 2014, serving as commander of a reserve squadron at March Air Reserve Base in California, according to the Air Force.

During active duty, Dunn flew a bomber and reconnaissance plane in combat over Afghanistan, as well as training aircraft, according to the Supreme Court filing.

After the Air Force rejected his request for a religious exemption from a required COVID-19 vaccination, Dunn was removed as a commander in February 2022. He immediately sued the Pentagon and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

Dunn’s lawyers said he had received many other vaccines but raised a religious objection to the COVID-19 vaccine because government leaders elevated it from a health measure to a procedure with “symbolic and sacramental quality.” After losing in lower courts, Dunn’s appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court was dismissed in April 2022 in an unsigned order that gave no explanation for the decision. Three conservative justices – Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch – opposed dismissal of the case.

A grand jury in Utah issued the indictment against Dunn on Oct. 18 over the alleged threat against a fellow pilot in August 2022, charging him with interference with a flight crew, according to federal court records.

Dunn was the first officer, or co-pilot, on the flight and authorized to carry a gun under a program run by the Transportation Security Administration, according to the inspector general office for the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Dunn had threatened the captain with being shot “multiple times” if they diverted, the inspector general’s office said in an email Tuesday.

Why the indictment came down more than a year after the incident was unclear. Utah U.S. Attorney’s Office spokeswoman Felicia Martinez did not immediately return phone or email messages Thursday.

Interference with a flight crew is a felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison. An arraignment was scheduled for Nov. 16.

The pilot’s indictment came a few days before an off-duty Alaska Airlines pilot riding in the cockpit jump seat tried to shut down the engines of a Horizon Air jet in mid-flight, according to authorities. He was subdued by the captain and co-pilot and arrested after the plane diverted to Portland, Oregon.

Joseph David Emerson of Pleasant Hill, California, told police he was suffering from depression and had taken psychedelic mushrooms 48 hours before the flight. He pleaded not guilty in state court in Oregon to charges of attempted murder.

___

Baldor reported from Washington, D.C., and Koenig from Dallas.

Share this post:

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp
Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

India, Nepal: A magnitude-5.6 earthquake occurs in Karnali Province at around 23:47 Nov. 3

Published

59 mins ago

on

November 4, 2023

By

Share this post:

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp
Google News

Google News




Share this post:

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp
Continue Reading

News

Jordan to tell Blinken Israel must immediately stop war on Gaza -official statement

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 4, 2023

By

Jordan to tell Blinken Israel must immediately stop war on Gaza -official statement

Share this post:

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp
Google News

Google News

AMMAN (Reuters) – Jordanian Foreign Minister will tell U.S. Secretary of State in Amman on Saturday that Israel must end its war on Gaza where he said it was committing war crimes by bombing civilians and imposing a siege.

In a foreign ministry statement, Safadi warned that Israel’s unreadiness to end the war was pushing the region rapidly towards a regional war that threatened world peace.

“Safadi will stress (to Blinken) the need to move immediately to stop the Israeli war on Gaza … and that Israel abide by international law and stop its breaches,” Safadi said.

Speaking to reporters moments before departing on his second

Middle East trip in less than a month, Blinken said discussions on the future of Gaza when and if Hamas is defeated, and ways to ensure the conflict does not spread will also be areas of focus during his trip.

The conflict has stirred long-standing fears in Jordan, home to a large population of Palestinian refugees and their descendants, that a wider conflagration would give Israel the chance to implement a transfer policy to expel Palestinians en masse from the West Bank.

Jordan, which shares a border with the West Bank, absorbed the bulk of Palestinians who fled or were driven out of their homes when Israel was created in 1948.

King Abdullah on Wednesday said Israel’s “military and security solution” against Palestinians would not succeed, adding the only path to a just and comprehensive Arab-Israeli peace were negotiations leading to a two-state solution.

(Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Chris Reese and Sandra Maler)

Share this post:

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp
Continue Reading

News

Rams / Bronc Playoff Football Today / Cowboys Host the “Border war” With CSU Tonight / Junior Hawks at Gillette – Sheridan Media

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 4, 2023

By

Rams / Bronc Playoff Football Today / Cowboys Host the “Border war” With CSU Tonight / Junior Hawks at Gillette – Sheridan Media

Share this post:

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp
Google News

Google News

Ron Richter – Sheridan Media

BIG HORN RAMS FOOTBALL – For the second year in a row, the Big Horn Rams will host Lyman in the 2A semi-finals, with a trip to Laramie waiting in the wings for the winner. Kickoff is scheduled for noon at Big Horn high school, we’ll have it live for you on KWYO 1410 AM and 106.9 FM, James Timberlake will have the play by play.

SHERIDAN BRONC FOOTBALL – Game two of our double header will have the Sheridan Broncs hosting Thunder Basin high school the First Federal bank and trust pregame show will start at 5:30 with kickoff at 6:00.

Broncs Head coach Jeff Mowry says Thunder Basin is a much improved team from the first time they played during the regular season.

And he says the Broncs are going to come out and do what they do.

COWBOY FOOTBALL – The Wyoming Cowboys play Colorado state at home tonight, the “Border War” will kickoff at War Memorial stadium at 6:00 and you can hear it live on Smart Talk 106.3 FM.
BRONCO FOOTBALL – The Denver Broncos are on their bye week and will get back into action at Buffalo November 13th for Monday Night Football.

JUNIOR HAWKS – The Sheridan Junior Hawks play home and home with the Gillette Wild this weekend, they play in the “Razor” city tonight and host game two tomorrow night, they drop the puck at 7:30 at the M&M Center.

Share this post:

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp
Continue Reading

Interesting Articles

A pilot accused of threatening to shoot a commercial airline captain is an Air Force Reserve officer A pilot accused of threatening to shoot a commercial airline captain is an Air Force Reserve officer
News5 seconds ago

A pilot accused of threatening to shoot a commercial airline captain is an Air Force Reserve officer

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
News59 mins ago

India, Nepal: A magnitude-5.6 earthquake occurs in Karnali Province at around 23:47 Nov. 3

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Jordan to tell Blinken Israel must immediately stop war on Gaza -official statement Jordan to tell Blinken Israel must immediately stop war on Gaza -official statement
News1 hour ago

Jordan to tell Blinken Israel must immediately stop war on Gaza -official statement

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Rams / Bronc Playoff Football Today / Cowboys Host the “Border war” With CSU Tonight / Junior Hawks at Gillette – Sheridan Media Rams / Bronc Playoff Football Today / Cowboys Host the “Border war” With CSU Tonight / Junior Hawks at Gillette – Sheridan Media
News2 hours ago

Rams / Bronc Playoff Football Today / Cowboys Host the “Border war” With CSU Tonight / Junior Hawks at Gillette – Sheridan Media

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Family of Utah Teen Who Died in Tetherball Rope Accident Recalls His ‘Joy’ and ‘Strength’ Family of Utah Teen Who Died in Tetherball Rope Accident Recalls His ‘Joy’ and ‘Strength’
News2 hours ago

Family of Utah Teen Who Died in Tetherball Rope Accident Recalls His ‘Joy’ and ‘Strength’

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
SpaceX Starlink launch Friday from Cape Canaveral in Florida SpaceX Starlink launch Friday from Cape Canaveral in Florida
News3 hours ago

SpaceX Starlink launch Friday from Cape Canaveral in Florida

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Following an Israeli airstrike, crowded Gaza hospital struggles to treat wounded children Following an Israeli airstrike, crowded Gaza hospital struggles to treat wounded children
News3 hours ago

Following an Israeli airstrike, crowded Gaza hospital struggles to treat wounded children

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Sia, H.E.R., Common Celebrate Chaka Khan at Rock Hall Induction Sia, H.E.R., Common Celebrate Chaka Khan at Rock Hall Induction
News4 hours ago

Sia, H.E.R., Common Celebrate Chaka Khan at Rock Hall Induction

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Atlanta Black Star Atlanta Black Star
News4 hours ago

Unapologetic North Dakota GOP Leader Quits After Racist Tweet Suggesting Black People Should ‘Move to Wakanda’ Resurfaces

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
In ‘Nyad,’ Annette Bening and Jodie Foster shatter the limits of age In ‘Nyad,’ Annette Bening and Jodie Foster shatter the limits of age
News5 hours ago

In ‘Nyad,’ Annette Bening and Jodie Foster shatter the limits of age

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...

Trending