Colorado State University
Thursday night on the road in San Jose, a different, vengeful Spartans teams was on the other side of the net.
Needing all five sets to close out Thursday night’s matchup, the Rams survived the trip to San Jose with their ninth conference win of the year, allowing Colorado State to remain in third place of the conference standing. Colorado State claimed the second, fourth and fifth sets to take the match with set scores of 20-26, 25-14, 24-26, 25-15 and 15-11.
Both offenses were hot and cold all night as the Rams eventually outhit the Spartans .232 to .147, but in set one, San Jose State came out of the gate with energy and a defensive powerhouse in the Mountain West’s leading blocker Jiana Lawson and teammate Alyssa Bjork. While the Spartans’ offense hit at a .333 efficiency, their defense earned seven blocks over Colorado State with Lawson and Bjork combining for five of those blocks.
Set two completely flipped the script. Colorado State hit over .500 in the second frame with San Jose State only hitting .030. The Rams also added three blocks in the second compared to none from the Spartans. Opposite hitter Malaya Jones had four of her game-leading 16 kills in the second set alone. Colorado State rallied to a 25-15 set win to tie the match.
Onto the third, once again the hitting percentages and total block number for each team flipped. Despite four service aces for the Rams, Colorado State hit at only a .047 efficiency compared to San Jose State’s .237 while the Spartans again added seven blocks in the set compared to the Rams’ one. Now down 2-1, Colorado State knew the only way to walk out of Spartan Gymnasium with a win was to play in and win their 11th five-set match this season.
The service aces continued for the Rams in a dominant 25-15 fourth set win with Emery Herman recording four aces herself in the fourth frame. Herman totaled six aces on the night while also dishing out 44 assists and totaling 15 digs as the captain setter led her team to the fifth set while the Rams finished the fourth on a 9-1 run.
In the fifth, neither team scored three points in a row until the 12-8 mark where the Spartans closed the gap on the Rams to make it 12-11. After a timeout taken by head coach Emily Kohan, the Rams responded with three straight points of their own to claim a 15-11 fifth set and 3-2 match victory.
Colorado State continues to see fifth-year veteran Annie Sullivan step up in big moments as the outside hitter finished the night with 15 kills at a .237 efficiency. Another bright spot for the Rams was middle blocker Naeemah Weathers who not only recorded a season-high 13 kills on the night, but also did it at a .500 percentage while adding five block assists and a solo block.
The Rams’ defense was once again led by redshirt-sophomore libero Kate Yoshimoto who finished the night with 17 digs and five assists.
With only two weeks remaining in the Mountain West regular season, the Rams will take their weekend off to focus in on conference foes UNLV and San Diego State as they continue on the road next week before returning to Moby Arena and Fort Collins for senior weekend against New Mexico and Air Force in two weeks.
A pilot accused of threatening to shoot a commercial airline captain is an Air Force Reserve officer
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A pilot accused of threatening to shoot a commercial airline captain if they diverted their flight to give a passenger medical attention is an Air Force Reserve lieutenant colonel who was relieved of command for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine.
Jonathan J. Dunn’s military service came to light in a Utah U.S. Attorney’s Office filing Thursday in which a judge was asked to delay his arraignment for 45 to 60 days to allow time for the U.S. military to bring Dunn back from overseas.
Dunn was indicted Oct. 18 and charged with interfering with a flight crew over the alleged in-flight incident in August 2022. The Transportation Department’s inspector general had said Dunn threatened to shoot the captain during the disagreement over whether to divert because of the passenger’s medical issue.
Dunn was afterward sent on orders to Ramstein Air Base in Germany, training to serve at the 603rd Air Operations Center. The Air Force has suspended his access to sensitive information and to the air operations center because of the airline incident, according to a spokesman for the Air Force in Europe.
Phone messages and an email seeking comment from Dunn’s lawyer were not immediately returned Thursday.
Though Dunn flew for Delta Air Lines, investigators have not said on which airline or route the confrontation happened. On Wednesday, Delta said Dunn no longer worked there, and federal officials say his authority to carry a gun on board was revoked.
He is the same Jonathan Dunn who unsuccessfully sued the Pentagon to prevent the Air Force from disciplining him for refusing to receive a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination, according to a person familiar with the matter who would only discuss non-public information on condition of anonymity.
Dunn objected to the vaccine on religious grounds. He also argued that he was already protected because he contracted the virus in 2021. The U.S. Supreme Court declined in a 6-3 decision to consider whether to block further punishment for him while his case proceeded.
Dunn had been relieved of command after contracting the coronavirus and refusing the vaccine in 2021, and faced being sent to the Individual Ready Reserve where he could not serve in any unit or be eligible for training opportunities, according to a Supreme Court filing.
Whether Dunn was punished further was unclear from court documents.
According to court records, Dunn was commissioned as an Air Force officer in 2003 and logged more than 1,400 hours flying combat missions over Afghanistan. He left active duty and joined the Air Force Reserve in 2014, serving as commander of a reserve squadron at March Air Reserve Base in California, according to the Air Force.
During active duty, Dunn flew a bomber and reconnaissance plane in combat over Afghanistan, as well as training aircraft, according to the Supreme Court filing.
After the Air Force rejected his request for a religious exemption from a required COVID-19 vaccination, Dunn was removed as a commander in February 2022. He immediately sued the Pentagon and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.
Dunn’s lawyers said he had received many other vaccines but raised a religious objection to the COVID-19 vaccine because government leaders elevated it from a health measure to a procedure with “symbolic and sacramental quality.” After losing in lower courts, Dunn’s appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court was dismissed in April 2022 in an unsigned order that gave no explanation for the decision. Three conservative justices – Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch – opposed dismissal of the case.
A grand jury in Utah issued the indictment against Dunn on Oct. 18 over the alleged threat against a fellow pilot in August 2022, charging him with interference with a flight crew, according to federal court records.
Dunn was the first officer, or co-pilot, on the flight and authorized to carry a gun under a program run by the Transportation Security Administration, according to the inspector general office for the U.S. Department of Transportation.
Dunn had threatened the captain with being shot “multiple times” if they diverted, the inspector general’s office said in an email Tuesday.
Why the indictment came down more than a year after the incident was unclear. Utah U.S. Attorney’s Office spokeswoman Felicia Martinez did not immediately return phone or email messages Thursday.
Interference with a flight crew is a felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison. An arraignment was scheduled for Nov. 16.
The pilot’s indictment came a few days before an off-duty Alaska Airlines pilot riding in the cockpit jump seat tried to shut down the engines of a Horizon Air jet in mid-flight, according to authorities. He was subdued by the captain and co-pilot and arrested after the plane diverted to Portland, Oregon.
Joseph David Emerson of Pleasant Hill, California, told police he was suffering from depression and had taken psychedelic mushrooms 48 hours before the flight. He pleaded not guilty in state court in Oregon to charges of attempted murder.
___
Baldor reported from Washington, D.C., and Koenig from Dallas.
India, Nepal: A magnitude-5.6 earthquake occurs in Karnali Province at around 23:47 Nov. 3
Jordan to tell Blinken Israel must immediately stop war on Gaza -official statement
AMMAN (Reuters) – Jordanian Foreign Minister will tell U.S. Secretary of State in Amman on Saturday that Israel must end its war on Gaza where he said it was committing war crimes by bombing civilians and imposing a siege.
In a foreign ministry statement, Safadi warned that Israel’s unreadiness to end the war was pushing the region rapidly towards a regional war that threatened world peace.
“Safadi will stress (to Blinken) the need to move immediately to stop the Israeli war on Gaza … and that Israel abide by international law and stop its breaches,” Safadi said.
Speaking to reporters moments before departing on his second
Middle East trip in less than a month, Blinken said discussions on the future of Gaza when and if Hamas is defeated, and ways to ensure the conflict does not spread will also be areas of focus during his trip.
The conflict has stirred long-standing fears in Jordan, home to a large population of Palestinian refugees and their descendants, that a wider conflagration would give Israel the chance to implement a transfer policy to expel Palestinians en masse from the West Bank.
Jordan, which shares a border with the West Bank, absorbed the bulk of Palestinians who fled or were driven out of their homes when Israel was created in 1948.
King Abdullah on Wednesday said Israel’s “military and security solution” against Palestinians would not succeed, adding the only path to a just and comprehensive Arab-Israeli peace were negotiations leading to a two-state solution.
(Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Chris Reese and Sandra Maler)
