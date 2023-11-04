Daughter of late N.J. running legend to run NYC Marathon 50 years after he won it

Tom Fleming won his first New York City Marathon in 1973, three years after the now-iconic race was first held and more than a decade before his daughter was born.

On Sunday, Margot Fleming will be running it for the first time, to mark the 50th anniversary of her late father’s victory.

Margot Fleming will be crossing the finish line near where she and her father — a lifelong New Jersey resident, running coach and teacher who died in 2017 — used to cheer on the marathoners.

“It’s just a nice, coming-home sort of moment,” said Margot Fleming, 38.

Tom Fleming was attending William Paterson College, today known as William Paterson University, and living in Bloomfield when he won the New York City Marathon in 1973. He won again in 1975 and remains the only New Jersey resident to win the marathon, according to race organizer New York Road Runners.

Margot Fleming is a 2003 Glen Ridge High School graduate and ultra marathoner. She completed a 62-mile race three weeks ago. She lives in Los Angeles and works as a senior manager at Lululemon, the athletic apparel retail company.

Prior to 1976, when the marathon switched to its five-borough course starting on Staten Island, the race consisted of four-plus loops of Central Park.

Tom Fleming won the Jersey Shore Marathon three times, in addition to winning marathons in Cleveland, Washington, D.C., Toronto and Los Angeles. He also had two second-place finishes at the Boston Marathon.

Starting in 2000, he was head coach of cross country and track and field at the Montclair Kimberley Academy, where he taught fourth grade. On April 19, 2017, Tom Fleming was coaching at a track meet in Verona when he fell ill and was taken to a hospital, where he died. He was 65.

Officials in Essex County dedicated a portion of Brookdale Park in his memory and organizers of a 5-mile race in Bloomfield renamed it the Tom Fleming Sunset Classic.

“What I’m most proud of is just the impact that he’s left on people,” his daughter said.

Tom Fleming (5) running the Boston Marathon on April 17, 1984, eleven years after the first of his two New York City Marathon wins.AP

Margot Fleming signed up for the New York City Marathon once before, in 2012, but that year’s race was cancelled in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy. Undaunted, she joined hundreds of other displaced runners in unofficially completing the race distance in Central Park.

“It made me even more appreciative of what my dad did, because that’s the race he ran,” she said, referring to the pre-1976 course around the park.

The New York City Marathon of a half-century ago was a much simpler experience than what awaits Margot Fleming and 50,000 others on Nov. 5. When the marathon began in 1970, the entry fee was $1, the race budget was $1,000 and trophies substituted for prize money.

Only 395 runners started the 1973 race. Tom Fleming finished in two hours, 21 minutes and 54 seconds, more than 1.5 minutes before the second-place finisher. His winning time in 1975 of 2:19:27 was nearly six minutes ahead.

Tom Fleming finished sixth in the 1976 race, the first to use streets throughout the city, in a change that set in motion the race’s growth as an international draw. It is also remembered for Bill Rodgers winning the first of his four consecutive New York City Marathons. He and Rodgers were rivals, training partners and friends with a shared interest in education.

When Margot Fleming ran her first marathon, about 15 years ago in Philadelphia, she drew some high-profile support.

“Dad and Bill Rodgers showed up at the finish line to give me my medal,” Margot Fleming said.

Margot Fleming speaking at a ceremony in June 2017 naming a section of Brookdale Park in Essex County in memory of her father, Tom Fleming, a two-time winner of the New York City Marathon.Avalon Zoppo | For NJ.com

Rodgers, now 77, was present in 2017, two months after Tom Fleming’s death, when a portion of Brookdale Park was named the Essex County Tom Fleming Athletics Complex.

“Margot has Tom’s competitive determination and I know he was very proud of her. I’ll be cheering for her,” Rodgers said.

Margot Fleming finished the Marathon des Sables — a 160-mile race in the Sahara Desert of southern Morocco, spread out over six days — in just over 47 hours in April. She followed up in August with a 100-mile race in Oregon and, three weeks ago, with a 100-kilometer (62-mile) race in California.

She said she “only dabbled in” ultra marathoning before moving several years ago to California.

“He didn’t get to see me do much of this crazy stuff,” she said of her father.

“I don’t know that he would think it was completely sane. I know that he would be super supportive of it,” she said.

Margot Fleming is designing a race shirt for Nov. 5 that will resemble the one her father wore when competing. She said she will be thinking of her father, especially when entering Central Park and approaching where she and her father used to watch the race.

“Spectating was great. It was also something I was always doing with my dad,” she said.

Essex County officials dedicated a section of Brookdale Park in memory of Tom Fleming in 2017.Avalon Zoppo | For NJ.com

