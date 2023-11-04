News
Dead bodies litter Mount Everest because it’s so dangerous and expensive to get them down — and 2023 could be the most deadly season yet
More than 310 people have died climbing Everest since exploration first started in the early 1900s.
It’s dangerous to retrieve the bodies, so many litter the mountain to this day.
Many have blamed overcrowding for deaths in recent years, and 2023 saw a record number of climbers.
Dead bodies are a common sight on top of Mount Everest.
On average, six people die climbing the world’s tallest peak each year. The year 2015 was the mountain’s deadliest in recent history, when an avalanche killed 19.
Climbing season in 2023 came close to that record with at least 12 deaths and five more climbers missing and presumed dead. It was also the most crowded year on the mountain yet. Nepal issued a record 463 permits.
Including sherpas that accompany climbers, that means about 900 people tried to summit the mountain from the South side during the main 2023 climbing season, which only lasts about eight weeks, each April and May
In April, three Nepalese sherpas died while trying to set the summit rope up for other climbers. In May, an American man died on his way to the summit.
When people die on Everest, it can be difficult to remove their bodies. Final repatriation costs tens of thousands of dollars (in some cases, around $70,000) and can also come at a fatal price itself: Two Nepalese climbers died trying to recover a body from Everest in 1984.
Lhakpa Sherpa, who is the women’s record-holder for most Everest summits, said she saw seven dead bodies on her way to the top of the mountain in 2018.
“Only near the top,” she told Insider in 2018, remembering one man’s body in particular that “looked alive, because the wind was blowing his hair.”
Her memory is a grim reminder that removing dead bodies from Mount Everest is a pricey and potentially deadly chore.
Everest is crowded with tourists
These days, tourists spend anywhere from $50,000 to well over $130,000 to complete a once-in-a-lifetime Everest summit. It’s difficult to know for sure exactly how many people have died trying to get up and down, and where all those bodies have ended up.
Recent fatality estimates are as high as 322 after an especially deadly 2023 season. A BBC investigation in 2015 concluded “there are certainly more than 200” corpses lying on Everest’s slopes.
Some hikers are blaming the surges in deaths in recent decades, in part, on preventable overcrowding.
As May temperatures warm and winds stall, favorable springtime Everest climbing conditions sometimes only last a few days. These brief climbing windows can create conveyor-belt style lines that snake toward the top of the mountain.
Climbers can be so eager to reach the peak and stake their claim on an Everest summit that they develop what’s called “Summit Fever,” risking their lives just to make it happen.
Other Everest climbers complain about risky human traffic jams in the mountain’s “death zone,” the area of the hike that reaches above 8,000 meters (about 26,250 feet), where air is dangerously thin and most people use oxygen masks.
Even with masks, this zone is not a great place to hang out for too long, and it’s a spot where some deliriously loopy trekkers may start removing desperately-needed clothes, and talking to imaginary companions, despite the freezing conditions.
Removing bodies is dangerous and costs thousands of dollars
Getting bodies out of the death zone is a hazardous chore.
“Even picking up a candy wrapper high up on the mountain is a lot of effort, because it’s totally frozen and you have to dig around it,” Ang Tshering Sherpa former president of the Nepal Mountaineering Association, told the BBC in 2015. “A dead body that normally weighs 80kg might weigh 150kg when frozen and dug out with the surrounding ice attached.”
Mountaineer Alan Arnette previously told the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation that he signed some grim “body disposal” forms before he climbed Everest, ordering that his corpse should rest in place on the mountain in case he died during the trek.
“Typically you have your spouse sign this, so think about that conversation,” he added. “You say ‘leave me on the mountain,’ or ‘get me back to Kathmandu and cremate,’ or ‘try to get me back to my home country.'”
For years, Everest climbers often referenced one particular dead body they called “Green Boots” who some spotted lying in a cave roughly 1,130 feet from the peak. It was the body of Tsewang Paljor, a 28 year-old Indian climber who died on the mountain in 1996, during the same storm that inspired Jon Krakauer’s bestseller, “Into Thin Air.”
But in recent years, Everest’s most infamous corpse has been tougher for hikers to spot, leading to widespread speculation that the body was either moved, or covered by rocks, as climber Noel Hanna told the BBC.
Nepalese Sherpas generally consider it inappropriate and disrespectful to their mountain gods to leave dead bodies littering their holy mountain. In 2019, at least four bodies were taken down from the mountain by Nepalese trash collectors.
“There’s sort of this idea that there’s only one mountain that really matters in the kind of Western, popular imagination,” filmmaker and director Jennifer Peedom told Insider when her documentary, “Mountain” was released in 2017.
Peedom had climbed Everest herself four times as of 2018, but said the thrill of summiting Everest is largely relegated to the history books, and for “true mountaineers,” it’s just an exercise in crowd control these days.
“There seems to be a disaster mystique around Everest that seems to only serve to heighten the allure of the place,” she said. “It is extremely overcrowded now and just getting more and more every year.”
This story was originally published in May 2019. It has been updated.
Read the original article on Business Insider
Knicks vs. Bucks prediction, odds, line, spread, time: 2023 NBA picks, Nov. 3 best bets from proven model
Fiserv Forum hosts a top-tier matchup between Eastern Conference contenders on Friday. The Milwaukee Bucks host the New York Knicks on the opening night of the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament, and the slate features seven group play contests. Milwaukee is 2-2 overall and 2-1 at home this season, though the Bucks are coming off a blowout loss to the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday. New York is 2-3 overall and 2-1 on the road to begin the 2023-24 campaign. RJ Barrett (knee) is listed as questionable for New York.
For this game, SportsLine consensus lists Milwaukee as 5.5-point favorites, and tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. The total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 224.5 in the latest Knicks vs. Bucks odds. Before making any Bucks vs. Knicks picks, you need to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine’s advanced computer simulation model.
The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five seasons. The model enters Week 2 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a 77-41 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning nearly $3,000. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.
Now, the model has set its sights on Knicks vs. Bucks and just locked in its picks and NBA predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model’s picks. Now, here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Knicks vs. Bucks:
- Knicks vs. Bucks spread: Bucks -5.5
- Knicks vs. Bucks over/under: 224.5 points
- Knicks vs. Bucks money line: Bucks -209, Knicks +173
- NYK: The Knicks are 2-2-1 against the spread this season
- MIL: The Bucks are 1-3 against the spread this season
- Knicks vs. Bucks picks: See picks at SportsLine
Why the Knicks can cover
The Knicks have the edge on the defensive side of the floor when comparing the teams this season. New York leads the NBA in defensive rebound rate (78.8%) and second-chance points allowed (7.6 per game), and is in the top six in both 3-point accuracy allowed (31.6%) and assists allowed (21.4 per game). New York also allows fewer than 21 free throw attempts per game, and the Knicks led the league in points allowed in the paint (45.9 per game) during the 2022-23 season. The Knicks were also in the top five in opponent shooting and fast break points allowed last year, and the Bucks are off to a rocky defensive start.
Milwaukee is in the bottom three of the NBA in defensive rating (119.0), and opponents are shooting 51.4% from the field, 41.0% from 3-point range, and 58.7% from inside the arc against the Bucks. No team is allowing more fast break points per game (21.5) than Milwaukee, and the Bucks are No. 29 in assists allowed (29.8 per game). See which team to pick here.
Why the Bucks can cover
Though the Bucks have not found their footing at full force, Milwaukee’s roster features two top-flight superstars in Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard. Antetokounmpo is averaging 24.5 points and 8.5 rebounds per game this season, and the two-time NBA MVP also generated 31.1 points and 11.8 rebounds per contest in 2022-23 while bringing elite defensive production. Antetokounmpo has averaged 29.2 points and 12.1 rebounds per game over the last six seasons combined, and he is flanked by an elite perimeter creator in Lillard.
Lillard is a seven-time All-NBA selection who ranks No. 6 on the all-time list for career 3-pointers (2,396). He is averaging 21.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game since joining Milwaukee, and Lillard is averaging 29.3 points and 7.5 assists per game over the last five seasons combined. Milwaukee is also leading the NBA with 31.0 free throw attempts per game this season, and the Bucks are shooting 57.8% from inside the 3-point arc in 2023-24. See which team to pick here.
How to make Knicks vs. Bucks picks
SportsLine’s model is leaning Over on the point total, projecting a combined 226 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the model’s pick at SportsLine.
So who wins Knicks vs. Bucks, and which side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Knicks vs. Bucks spread you need to jump on Friday, all from the model on a 77-41 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, and find out.
Indiana attorney general reprimanded over abortion doctor remarks
By David Thomas
(Reuters) -A divided Indiana Supreme Court on Thursday publicly reprimanded Republican Attorney General for statements he made about a doctor in the state who performed an abortion on a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio.
The court found that Rokita violated professional conduct rules for lawyers when he described Dr. Caitlin Bernard in a July 2022 Fox News interview as an “abortion activist acting as a doctor” who had failed to report past child abuse cases.
Rokita admitted his comments violated rules barring lawyers from making public statements with a substantial likelihood of “materially prejudicing” a case, the state’s high court said.
Two of the panel’s five justices dissented on the proper punishment, calling a public reprimand “too lenient” due to Rokita’s position as attorney general and “the scope and breadth of the admitted misconduct.”
Rokita claimed vindication in a statement, saying he was not found to have violated state law or anyone’s privacy and was not fined. He blamed the disciplinary case on “liberal activists” who “hate the fact that I stand up for liberty.”
Bernard’s case became a flashpoint in the debate over abortion access after the U.S. Supreme Court last year overturned Roe v. Wade, the 1973 case that guaranteed federal abortion rights.
Rokita accused Bernard in a November 2022 medical licensing board complaint of violating her patient’s privacy rights and failing to immediately report child abuse to Indiana authorities.
The board in May reprimanded Bernard for speaking publicly about her patient’s condition in violation of privacy laws and fined her $3,000.
A lawyer for Bernard, Kathleen DeLaney, said in statement on Thursday that Rokita should apologize after he “admitted to violating two attorney ethics rules by attacking Dr. Bernard on national television.”
Bernard has said the Ohio child was referred to her three days after Roe was overturned.
Ohio and other states quickly enforced strict limits on abortion in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court ruling, sometimes without exceptions involving rape. The Indiana Supreme Court in June upheld a law banning nearly all abortions in the state.
(Reporting by David Thomas; Editing by David Bario, Nick Macfie and Richard Chang)
Watch Sheryl Crow Perform With Olivia Rodrigo, Stevie Nicks, and Peter Frampton for Rock Hall 2023
Sheryl Crow joined forces with Olivia Rodrigo, Stevie Nicks, and Peter Frampton on stage at the 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame tonight, where they performed songs from Crow’s discography. Rodrigo and Crow performed “If It Makes You Happy” from her 1996 self-titled album. Crow also played “Strong Enough” with Nicks, and “Every Day is a Winding Road” with Nicks and Frampton. Crow opened the show with Rodrigo before being inducted by Laura Dern into the Rock Hall’s Class of 2023 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Watch it all happen below.
Rodrigo said of the performance: “It was an honor to join Sheryl on stage and I am so excited for her to be inducted into the RRHOF! I am a massive fan of hers and her incredible songwriting. She’s equally as kind as she is talented and I feel so lucky that I was able to be part of celebrating such a legend.”
Crow is being inducted alongside Kate Bush, Missy Elliott, George Michael, Willie Nelson, Rage Against the Machine, and the Spinners. This year marked the first time Crow was nominated; she has been eligible since 2019.
The singer-songwriter recently announced a new studio album titled Evolution, which arrives March 29. She also shared lead single and album opener “Alarm Clock.” The upcoming LP follows Crow’s 2019 full length Threads.
Crow was recently the subject of a Showtime documentary about her career, which was released with a companion double-album soundtrack featuring Crow’s hits and more recent recordings.
Read the Sunday Review of Sheryl Crow.
Dead bodies litter Mount Everest because it's so dangerous and expensive to get them down — and 2023 could be the most deadly season yet
Knicks vs. Bucks prediction, odds, line, spread, time: 2023 NBA picks, Nov. 3 best bets from proven model
Indiana attorney general reprimanded over abortion doctor remarks
Watch Sheryl Crow Perform With Olivia Rodrigo, Stevie Nicks, and Peter Frampton for Rock Hall 2023
