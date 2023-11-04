Connect with us

Elton John, Olivia Rodrigo and Carrie Underwood hope to add to Rock & Roll Hall of Fame electricity

Elton John, Olivia Rodrigo and Carrie Underwood hope to add to Rock & Roll Hall of Fame electricity

NEW YORK (AP) — Missy Elliott, Sheryl Crow, Chaka Khan and Willie Nelson won’t just be attending their starry induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Friday night — they’ll also be taking the mic.

The ceremony — streaming live for the first time on Disney+ — will feature several of the honorees singing their hits alongside admirers, like Stevie Nicks, Peter Frampton and Olivia Rodrigo joining Crow onstage. It is the second appearance in a row for Rodrigo, who last year helped induct Carly Simon by performing “You’re So Vain.”

Elton John is coming out of retirement to perform and toast his songwriting partner Bernie Taupin, and Andrew Ridgeley will honor his partner in Wham!, the late George Michael, who attracted an intriguing trio of performers in his honor: Miguel, Carrie Underwood and Adam Levine. Another posthumous inductee is “Soul Train” creator Don Cornelius.

The ceremony in Brooklyn will feature St. Vincent honoring Kate Bush, who is riding a new wave in popularity after the TV show “Stranger Things” featured her song “Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God).” Bush in 2022 became the oldest female artist to have a No. 1 single in the UK and got a mention in the Guinness World Records as the artists with the longest gap between No. 1 singles in the UK.

Queen Latifah will present Elliott, who becomes the first female hip-hop artist in the rock hall. Elliott will then take the Barclay’s Center stage for a performance. The four-time Grammy Award-winner is also the first female rapper inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Dave Matthews, Brandi Carlile and Chris Stapleton will join Nelson onstage, while New Edition will perform for inductees The Spinners. H.E.R., Sia and Common will accompany Khan, described by the hall as “one of the mightiest and most influential voices in music.”

Also entering the hall as the class of 2023 are Rage Against the Machine, DJ Kool Herc, Link Wray and Al Kooper. LL COOL J will present DJ Kool Herc and Ice-T will present Rage Against the Machine.

The ceremony’s strong representation of women this year comes not long after the hall removed Rolling Stone co-founder Jann Wenner from its board of directors. Wenner, who also co-founded the hall, had said that Black and female musicians “didn’t articulate at the level” of the white musicians featured in his new book of interviews. He later apologized.

Artists must have released their first commercial recording at least 25 years before they’re eligible for induction. Nominees were voted on by more than 1,000 artists, historians and music industry professionals.

ABC will air a special featuring performance highlights and standout moments on Jan. 1.

Mark Kennedy is at http://twitter.com/KennedyTwits

Potentially Habitable Super-Earth Has Water Vapor in Atmosphere

Potentially Habitable Super-Earth Has Water Vapor in Atmosphere

Researchers using the Hubble Space Telescope have discovered water vapor in the atmosphere of planet K2-18b, located about 110 light-years from Earth. Story: [Water Vapor Detected in Atmosphere of an Alien World Nearly Twice the Size of Earth. Credit: Space.com / animations courtesy: ESA/Hubble/M. Kornmesser/L. L. Christensen/NASA/Kepler/Dana Berry / produced & edited by Steve Spaleta

The Lehrer Report: Nov. 3, 2023

The Lehrer Report: Nov. 3, 2023

Reminder: Tuesday, Nov. 7 is Election Day in Amherst. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. I will be at Crocker Farm for the early morning shift.

***

Reminder 2: This is the weekend to change clocks. Daylight Saving Time ends Saturday and you will wake up to a different time on Sunday.

***

Flora and fauna report: The Thanksgiving cactus will now become the Veterans Day cactus since it has buds that will be gone by Thanksgiving Day. Meanwhile, the lilac still has blossoms.

The deer that was pictured in a recent column is back. Besides the deer, I have had bear, fox, rabbit, cats, chipmunk and a snake in the yard. I can now add flamingos. They are pink and plastic but still flamingos. Four were left on my lawn Sunday morning with a card attached but no signature. Neighbors later confessed via email to the donation.

***

The Wesley United Methodist Church Fall Fair will be held Saturday, Nov. 4 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to an email from Dana Tarr. The event includes pies, baked goods, canned items, quilts, handcrafted one-of-a-kind items, jewelry, pulled pork, mac and cheese, soups for lunch, a silent auction, Grandma’s Treasures and local vendors, she wrote. The church is located at 98 North Maple St. in Hadley.

***

Nat Herold, owner of Amherst Books, turns 70 this Saturday, according to an email from Mary StrunkSitze of Amherst. The party is Friday, Nov. 3 from 4 to 6 p.m. It also marks the 20th anniversary of the bookstore on Main Street.

With all that paper, I doubt there will be candles.

***

Susan Mulholland of Leverett sent me an email about her art exhibit that will be in the Hall Gallery at Leverett Arts and Crafts. She was well known as a silk screen printer but has switched to oils.

A reception will be held Sunday, Nov. 5 from 4 to 6 p.m. The exhibit can be seen Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays from10 a.m to 5:30 p.m.

***

Kari Ridge of Leverett sent an email saying the Leverett Co-op Harvest Festival had to be canceled last Sunday because of the rain. Good news, the festival will be held Sunday, Nov. 5 from noon until 4 p.m. at 180 Rattlesnake Gutter Road.

“We’re looking forward to hosting a fun day for all ages with a sunnier weather forecast. The horses may not be able to come that day, but all the other festivities and arts and crafts booths will go on as planned,” she wrote.

***

Healing Waters: Stories of Loss, Mourning, Solace and Hope is a storytelling event that will be held Sunday, Nov. 5 at 2 p.m. at the Shea Theater in Turners Falls. The event is a benefit for Hospice of the Fisher Home. Tickets are sliding scale and available at the door. For information, email [email protected].

Several local residents will share their stories.

***

Send items for the Lehrer Report to [email protected].

I cannot overstate how damaging these admissions are

"I cannot overstate how damaging these admissions are"

Donald Trump Jr. returned to the witness stand in his and his father’s civil fraud trial Thursday, testifying that he doesn’t recall the details of several documents he was shown in court, but that the Trump Organization’s accountants and accounting firm, Mazars USA, would be better acquainted with the specifics, NBC News reports. He explained that he relied on the accounting team, which included former Trump Org CFO Allen Weisselberg, and would ask relevant parties if the information in the documents were correct before authorizing them.

When asked about a 2017 loan document from Deutsche Bank on which he signed as “attorney in fact,” Trump Jr. said he didn’t recall signing it, adding, “I’m sure I’ve signed dozens of these in my time as trustee.” He also testified that he did not “have anything to do” with the organization’s statements of financial condition. Donald Bender, who worked at Mazars and compiled the Trump Organization’s financial statements, blamed the inflated values in the statements on information he got from the Trumps during his testimony earlier in the trial. Conservative attorney George Conway called Trump Jr.’s claims “ridiculous” because “Management representation letters are called management representation letters for a reason: They contain representations made 𝙗𝙮 𝙢𝙖𝙣𝙖𝙜𝙚𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩 and it’s the 𝙖𝙘𝙘𝙤𝙪𝙣𝙩𝙖𝙣𝙩𝙨 who are entitled to rely upon them.”

“I cannot overstate how damaging these admissions are for Trump Jr., as pleasant and relatively yawn-inducing as this review of financial documents sounds,” MSNBC legal analyst Lisa Rubin tweeted. Rubin added: “Not only does the AG take issue with the veracity of those representations, but the fact that Trump Jr. signed it, after this investigation is underway, without having more than a cursory discussion with the same accountants to whom the representations were made is stunning.”

Trending