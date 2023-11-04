News
‘Fortnite’ Maker Epic Pays $23 Million in Back Taxes in Japan
Epic Games Inc., the maker of the popular Fortnite video game, paid $23 million, or 3.5 billion yen, in back taxes in Japan after failing to properly declare its tax obligations on revenue from sales of in-game Fortnite items.
Epic confirmed Wednesday that it had “inadvertently omitted” the payments due between 2018 and 2020. “Upon realizing the omission we paid the outstanding” Japanese consumption tax, Epic spokesperson Natalie Munoz said.
News
White Texas Man Sentenced to Life Apologizes for Fatally Shooting His Black Neighbor After His Kids Left Their Toys on the Apartment Sidewalk
A Texas man was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday, Nov. 1, for fatally shooting his neighbor in front of his apartment.
In addition, a jury ordered Edward Murray, 57, to pay a $10,000 fine in connection to the death of Antonio Robinson in September 2020, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported.
“I feel sorry for the family and the kids,” Murray said in court, per the outlet, also admitting he drank vodka before the encounter. “I’m sorry that I let this happen. “It’s not about me. It’s about everybody else that I hurt.”
The sentence comes three years after Murray grabbed his hammerless revolver and opened fire at Robinson, a Black man, ultimately killing him, according to the report. Robinson lived in the apartment across from Murray with his girlfriend and three children.
The kids — aged two, three, and nine — would play with their toys on the concrete sidewalk outside of both units, leaving Murray angry, per the Star-Telegram. The sidewalk reportedly connected the doors of apartments separated by about 10 feet and belonging to the two men. On the day of the shooting, Murray saw a ball belonging to the children, kicked it, and decided to go inside his home to grab his firearm.
Unprovoked, Murray fired three shots at Robinson, and his family attempted to stop the bleeding, as the outlet reported, citing court records, adding that he pointed his gun at the victim’s girlfriend before he left the scene. Robinson was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Authorities arrested Murray hours later, and he was charged with murder. He was reportedly found guilty on Tuesday.
Robinson’s girlfriend, Ashley Lacy, said that Murray, who is white, had a habit of calling the family racial slurs. Lacy said she believed the shooting was a “hate crime,” according to KXAS-TV.
“My children are going to be so traumatized because they went to sleep and took a nap, and they woke up to no daddy,” she told the outlet in 2020.
Read the original story here.
Trending NOW:
Never miss a story — sign up for ATLANTA BLACK STAR’S free daily newsletters to stay up-to-date on the latest developments, from top news headlines to celebrity news.
News
Elton John, Olivia Rodrigo and Carrie Underwood hope to add to Rock & Roll Hall of Fame electricity
NEW YORK (AP) — Missy Elliott, Sheryl Crow, Chaka Khan and Willie Nelson won’t just be attending their starry induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Friday night — they’ll also be taking the mic.
The ceremony — streaming live for the first time on Disney+ — will feature several of the honorees singing their hits alongside admirers, like Stevie Nicks, Peter Frampton and Olivia Rodrigo joining Crow onstage. It is the second appearance in a row for Rodrigo, who last year helped induct Carly Simon by performing “You’re So Vain.”
Elton John is coming out of retirement to perform and toast his songwriting partner Bernie Taupin, and Andrew Ridgeley will honor his partner in Wham!, the late George Michael, who attracted an intriguing trio of performers in his honor: Miguel, Carrie Underwood and Adam Levine. Another posthumous inductee is “Soul Train” creator Don Cornelius.
The ceremony in Brooklyn will feature St. Vincent honoring Kate Bush, who is riding a new wave in popularity after the TV show “Stranger Things” featured her song “Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God).” Bush in 2022 became the oldest female artist to have a No. 1 single in the UK and got a mention in the Guinness World Records as the artists with the longest gap between No. 1 singles in the UK.
Queen Latifah will present Elliott, who becomes the first female hip-hop artist in the rock hall. Elliott will then take the Barclay’s Center stage for a performance. The four-time Grammy Award-winner is also the first female rapper inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.
Dave Matthews, Brandi Carlile and Chris Stapleton will join Nelson onstage, while New Edition will perform for inductees The Spinners. H.E.R., Sia and Common will accompany Khan, described by the hall as “one of the mightiest and most influential voices in music.”
Also entering the hall as the class of 2023 are Rage Against the Machine, DJ Kool Herc, Link Wray and Al Kooper. LL COOL J will present DJ Kool Herc and Ice-T will present Rage Against the Machine.
The ceremony’s strong representation of women this year comes not long after the hall removed Rolling Stone co-founder Jann Wenner from its board of directors. Wenner, who also co-founded the hall, had said that Black and female musicians “didn’t articulate at the level” of the white musicians featured in his new book of interviews. He later apologized.
Artists must have released their first commercial recording at least 25 years before they’re eligible for induction. Nominees were voted on by more than 1,000 artists, historians and music industry professionals.
ABC will air a special featuring performance highlights and standout moments on Jan. 1.
___
Mark Kennedy is at http://twitter.com/KennedyTwits
News
Potentially Habitable Super-Earth Has Water Vapor in Atmosphere
Researchers using the Hubble Space Telescope have discovered water vapor in the atmosphere of planet K2-18b, located about 110 light-years from Earth. Story: [Water Vapor Detected in Atmosphere of an Alien World Nearly Twice the Size of Earth. Credit: Space.com / animations courtesy: ESA/Hubble/M. Kornmesser/L. L. Christensen/NASA/Kepler/Dana Berry / produced & edited by Steve Spaleta
‘Fortnite’ Maker Epic Pays $23 Million in Back Taxes in Japan
White Texas Man Sentenced to Life Apologizes for Fatally Shooting His Black Neighbor After His Kids Left Their Toys on the Apartment Sidewalk
Elton John, Olivia Rodrigo and Carrie Underwood hope to add to Rock & Roll Hall of Fame electricity
Potentially Habitable Super-Earth Has Water Vapor in Atmosphere
The Lehrer Report: Nov. 3, 2023
I cannot overstate how damaging these admissions are
No fatalities in Wappingers Falls explosion: What caused the collapse
Just-married Iowa teacher accused of sex acts with students as young as 13
Titans Elevate RB Jonathan Ward For Steelers Game
Israel Scores F-35’s First Cruise Missile Kill
California’s ‘right to repair’ bill is now California’s ‘right to repair’ law
Wife of ex-Alaska Airlines pilot says she’s in shock after averted Horizon Air disaster
Biden’s second try at student loan cancellation moves forward with debate over the plan’s details
China urges Philippines to end ‘provocations’ in South China Sea
Why you should carefully consider what Jamie Dimon, Elon Musk, and American Express just told the investing world
Ohio woman indicted on murder charges in deaths of at least four men, attorney general says
China says sends fighter jets to warn US Navy plane in Taiwan Strait
Who is Pavel Prigozhin – the 25-year-old who has inherited the Wagner group and its fortune?
An American couple left their rent-free life in Mexico and moved to a $7,500 abandoned home in Japan: ‘We feel overwhelmingly welcome’
Israel releases bodycam footage from Hamas gunmen who carried out massacre
Interesting Articles
‘Fortnite’ Maker Epic Pays $23 Million in Back Taxes in Japan
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
White Texas Man Sentenced to Life Apologizes for Fatally Shooting His Black Neighbor After His Kids Left Their Toys on the Apartment Sidewalk
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Elton John, Olivia Rodrigo and Carrie Underwood hope to add to Rock & Roll Hall of Fame electricity
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Potentially Habitable Super-Earth Has Water Vapor in Atmosphere
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
The Lehrer Report: Nov. 3, 2023
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
I cannot overstate how damaging these admissions are
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
No fatalities in Wappingers Falls explosion: What caused the collapse
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Just-married Iowa teacher accused of sex acts with students as young as 13
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Titans Elevate RB Jonathan Ward For Steelers Game
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Israel Scores F-35’s First Cruise Missile Kill
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Trending
-
News6 days ago
Wife of ex-Alaska Airlines pilot says she’s in shock after averted Horizon Air disaster
-
News7 days ago
Ohio woman indicted on murder charges in deaths of at least four men, attorney general says
-
News7 days ago
Qatar court hands down death penalty verdict for eight Indians
-
News7 days ago
India ‘exploring all legal options’ after Qatari court sentences 8 Indians to death for spying
-
News6 days ago
Drone blasts hit two Egyptian Red Sea towns, Israel points to Houthi
-
News1 day ago
Mother wins lawsuit against American Airlines
-
News4 days ago
Video Shows Man Who Jumped Off Florida Cruise Boat and Drowned; Family’s Lawsuit Says Crew Member Spent Time Looking for a Life Ring Instead of Jumping In with Life Jacket
-
Law6 days ago
Birth Injuries Law Firm: Advocates for Families Seeking Justice and Support