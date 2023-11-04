I cannot overstate how damaging these admissions are

WAPPINGERS FALLS − Eight adults and two children were injured when a devastating explosion caused a building collapse and fire on Brick Row in the village Thursday afternoon.

Fifteen fire departments and nine police departments, as well as building and trench collapse technical rescue teams, responded to the scene at 2 Brick Row, where smoke and flames billowed from the sunken structure.

Injured people were pulled from the rubble, and one child and two adults were flown by helicopter to Westchester Medical Center. At a press briefing Thursday evening, authorities did not disclose the severity of the injuries, but said there were no fatalities.

Multiple people were trapped in the rubble while there was a working fire, said Wappingers Falls Fire Chief Jason Enson. One of them was trapped from the waist down and another from the chest down, he explained.

One responding firefighter and four police officers also sustained minor injuries at the scene.

According to Wappingers Falls village police, as of Friday afternoon, seven of the injured people had been treated and released. The other eight were at Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla. Their status was undisclosed.

“Keep in mind that this is an ongoing investigation,” said William Beale, Dutchess County Director of Emergency Management. “With respect to facts and information that we have, we are limited at this time.”

Roads closed near building collapse on Brick Row

The 911 call came in at 12:15 p.m., according to law enforcement, after which first responders arrived at the scene.

Residents across the village heard the explosion and felt their homes shake when it happened, sparking a swirl of confusion on social media until it became clear what had occurred nearby.

Traffic in the surrounding area was shut down for several hours while emergency crews responded to the scene and worked to rescue the injured.

In a statement Thursday, Gov. Kathy Hochul said she would be sending state resources to assist at the scene as well.

Dutchess County Emergency Management asked people to avoid the area of Main Street, Mesier Park, Mill Street and High Street while firefighters and other emergency responders continued to work.

East and West Main streets, which were closed between South and Delavergne avenues for most of the afternoon, had reopened as of 5 p.m.

What caused Wappingers explosion

Central Hudson spokesman Joseph Jenkins said while an investigation is continuing, preliminary reports indicate a contractor for Central Hudson struck a 3/4-inch gas line, causing the explosion and fire.

Central Hudson temporarily cut all electric and gas service in that area and had representatives on site gathering more information, Jenkins said. They anticipated most of those customers would have service restored sometime Thursday night.

For those who do not, Central Hudson would be coordinating with officials to make sure they have hotel rooms, Jenkins said.

