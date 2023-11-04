News
I cannot overstate how damaging these admissions are
Donald Trump Jr. returned to the witness stand in his and his father’s civil fraud trial Thursday, testifying that he doesn’t recall the details of several documents he was shown in court, but that the Trump Organization’s accountants and accounting firm, Mazars USA, would be better acquainted with the specifics, NBC News reports. He explained that he relied on the accounting team, which included former Trump Org CFO Allen Weisselberg, and would ask relevant parties if the information in the documents were correct before authorizing them.
When asked about a 2017 loan document from Deutsche Bank on which he signed as “attorney in fact,” Trump Jr. said he didn’t recall signing it, adding, “I’m sure I’ve signed dozens of these in my time as trustee.” He also testified that he did not “have anything to do” with the organization’s statements of financial condition. Donald Bender, who worked at Mazars and compiled the Trump Organization’s financial statements, blamed the inflated values in the statements on information he got from the Trumps during his testimony earlier in the trial. Conservative attorney George Conway called Trump Jr.’s claims “ridiculous” because “Management representation letters are called management representation letters for a reason: They contain representations made 𝙗𝙮 𝙢𝙖𝙣𝙖𝙜𝙚𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩 and it’s the 𝙖𝙘𝙘𝙤𝙪𝙣𝙩𝙖𝙣𝙩𝙨 who are entitled to rely upon them.”
“I cannot overstate how damaging these admissions are for Trump Jr., as pleasant and relatively yawn-inducing as this review of financial documents sounds,” MSNBC legal analyst Lisa Rubin tweeted. Rubin added: “Not only does the AG take issue with the veracity of those representations, but the fact that Trump Jr. signed it, after this investigation is underway, without having more than a cursory discussion with the same accountants to whom the representations were made is stunning.”
No fatalities in Wappingers Falls explosion: What caused the collapse
WAPPINGERS FALLS − Eight adults and two children were injured when a devastating explosion caused a building collapse and fire on Brick Row in the village Thursday afternoon.
Fifteen fire departments and nine police departments, as well as building and trench collapse technical rescue teams, responded to the scene at 2 Brick Row, where smoke and flames billowed from the sunken structure.
Injured people were pulled from the rubble, and one child and two adults were flown by helicopter to Westchester Medical Center. At a press briefing Thursday evening, authorities did not disclose the severity of the injuries, but said there were no fatalities.
Multiple people were trapped in the rubble while there was a working fire, said Wappingers Falls Fire Chief Jason Enson. One of them was trapped from the waist down and another from the chest down, he explained.
One responding firefighter and four police officers also sustained minor injuries at the scene.
According to Wappingers Falls village police, as of Friday afternoon, seven of the injured people had been treated and released. The other eight were at Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla. Their status was undisclosed.
“Keep in mind that this is an ongoing investigation,” said William Beale, Dutchess County Director of Emergency Management. “With respect to facts and information that we have, we are limited at this time.”
Roads closed near building collapse on Brick Row
The 911 call came in at 12:15 p.m., according to law enforcement, after which first responders arrived at the scene.
Residents across the village heard the explosion and felt their homes shake when it happened, sparking a swirl of confusion on social media until it became clear what had occurred nearby.
Traffic in the surrounding area was shut down for several hours while emergency crews responded to the scene and worked to rescue the injured.
In a statement Thursday, Gov. Kathy Hochul said she would be sending state resources to assist at the scene as well.
Dutchess County Emergency Management asked people to avoid the area of Main Street, Mesier Park, Mill Street and High Street while firefighters and other emergency responders continued to work.
East and West Main streets, which were closed between South and Delavergne avenues for most of the afternoon, had reopened as of 5 p.m.
What caused Wappingers explosion
Central Hudson spokesman Joseph Jenkins said while an investigation is continuing, preliminary reports indicate a contractor for Central Hudson struck a 3/4-inch gas line, causing the explosion and fire.
Central Hudson temporarily cut all electric and gas service in that area and had representatives on site gathering more information, Jenkins said. They anticipated most of those customers would have service restored sometime Thursday night.
For those who do not, Central Hudson would be coordinating with officials to make sure they have hotel rooms, Jenkins said.
Mike Randall covers breaking news for the Times Herald-Recor and the, Poughkeepsie Journal. Reach him at [email protected] or on Twitter @mikerandall845.
Just-married Iowa teacher accused of sex acts with students as young as 13
Months after her wedding, an Iowa teacher faces criminal charges for allegedly “engag[ing] in multiple sexually-oriented acts with at least three [male] students, the youngest of which being 13,” according to area police.
Cassidy Kraus of Westside, 24, was just married to her husband on July 1, according to an online announcement from the couple. Court records show that her new husband filed for divorce on August 28.
Three days before the filing, Inside Edition reported, Kraus tendered her resignation in lieu of termination at IKM-Manning Schools.
The school board announced the news at the time and noted that the teacher had been on leave since an investigation was launched into her alleged conduct after the school received reports from a parent that she was distributing illicit material.
75-YEAR-OLD TEACHER LEARNS FATE AFTER FACING 600 YEARS IN PRISON FOR STUDENT SEX ASSAULT
Just last week, Kraus was arrested on two counts of lascivious acts with a child, three counts of dissemination of obscene material to a minor and third-degree sexual abuse, according to a press release from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.
READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP
A criminal complaint filed against Kraus and obtained by Fox News Digital goes into slightly more detail. Allegedly, the Iowa teacher “perform[ed] sex acts with a person 14 years of age and “disseminat[ed] obscene material” to one victim via Snapchat in 2022 and two more in 2023.
In at least two instances, Kraus allegedly “fondl[ed] or touch[ed] the pubes or genitals” of children, per the Carroll County Court complaint.
ARIZONA TEACHER ON LEAVE AFTER DRESSING UP AS DEVIL, TELLING STUDENTS ‘HAIL SATAN’
The other two victims were between the ages of 13 and 14, KTIV reported.
Kraus posted $10,000 bond the morning after her arrest, according to the police press release, and was released from Carroll County Jail ahead of her first court appearance, which is scheduled for Thursday.
EX-MISSOURI TEACHER WHO DITCHED CLASSROOM FOR ONLYFANS HAS NO REGRETS: ‘FAR EXCEEDED MY TEACHER SALARY’
She has yet to enter a plea, according to online records. Kraus’s attorney, Kevin Hobbs, declined to comment on his client’s pending case. Fox News Digital could not reach IKM-Manning Schools for comment at press time.
If convicted on all counts, under Iowa sentencing guidelines, Kraus could face up to 33 years in prison.
Original article source: Just-married Iowa teacher accused of sex acts with students as young as 13
Titans Elevate RB Jonathan Ward For Steelers Game
The Tennessee Titans are making a roster move ahead of tonight’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Per Jim Wyatt, who covers the Titans for the team’s website, RB Jonathan Ward is being elevated from the practice squad to the Active/Inactive roster.
Undrafted out Central Michigan in 2020, Ward has appeared in 36 career NFL games. Only four of those have come with the Titans, carrying the ball five times last season for 25 yards. Since being signed by Tennessee mid-way through last season, Ward hasn’t seen the field much and when he has, most of his time has come on special teams.
He began his NFL career with the Arizona Cardinals, seeing nine carries over parts of three seasons with the team. In his rookie and sophomore seasons, he was a core special teamer, logging 174 snaps as a rookie and 201 as a sophomore in 2021. Ward will be the team’s third-string back behind Derrick Henry and rookie Tyjae Spears, the team’s two primary runners.
Pittsburgh and Tennessee kick off tonight at 8:15 PM/EST at Acrisure Stadium. The game can be watched online via Amazon or their Twitch account. It can also be viewed locally on WPXI in the Pittsburgh area.
