News

I cannot overstate how damaging these admissions are

Published

4 seconds ago

on

By

Donald Trump Jr. returned to the witness stand in his and his father’s civil fraud trial Thursday, testifying that he doesn’t recall the details of several documents he was shown in court, but that the Trump Organization’s accountants and accounting firm, Mazars USA, would be better acquainted with the specifics, NBC News reports. He explained that he relied on the accounting team, which included former Trump Org CFO Allen Weisselberg, and would ask relevant parties if the information in the documents were correct before authorizing them.

When asked about a 2017 loan document from Deutsche Bank on which he signed as “attorney in fact,” Trump Jr. said he didn’t recall signing it, adding, “I’m sure I’ve signed dozens of these in my time as trustee.” He also testified that he did not “have anything to do” with the organization’s statements of financial condition. Donald Bender, who worked at Mazars and compiled the Trump Organization’s financial statements, blamed the inflated values in the statements on information he got from the Trumps during his testimony earlier in the trial. Conservative attorney George Conway called Trump Jr.’s claims “ridiculous” because “Management representation letters are called management representation letters for a reason: They contain representations made 𝙗𝙮 𝙢𝙖𝙣𝙖𝙜𝙚𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩 and it’s the 𝙖𝙘𝙘𝙤𝙪𝙣𝙩𝙖𝙣𝙩𝙨 who are entitled to rely upon them.”

“I cannot overstate how damaging these admissions are for Trump Jr., as pleasant and relatively yawn-inducing as this review of financial documents sounds,” MSNBC legal analyst Lisa Rubin tweeted. Rubin added: “Not only does the AG take issue with the veracity of those representations, but the fact that Trump Jr. signed it, after this investigation is underway, without having more than a cursory discussion with the same accountants to whom the representations were made is stunning.”

News

No fatalities in Wappingers Falls explosion: What caused the collapse

Published

59 mins ago

on

November 4, 2023

By

No fatalities in Wappingers Falls explosion: What caused the collapse

News

Just-married Iowa teacher accused of sex acts with students as young as 13

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 4, 2023

By

Just-married Iowa teacher accused of sex acts with students as young as 13

Months after her wedding, an Iowa teacher faces criminal charges for allegedly “engag[ing] in multiple sexually-oriented acts with at least three [male] students, the youngest of which being 13,” according to area police.

Cassidy Kraus of Westside, 24, was just married to her husband on July 1, according to an online announcement from the couple. Court records show that her new husband filed for divorce on August 28.

Three days before the filing, Inside Edition reported, Kraus tendered her resignation in lieu of termination at IKM-Manning Schools.

The school board announced the news at the time and noted that the teacher had been on leave since an investigation was launched into her alleged conduct after the school received reports from a parent that she was distributing illicit material.

75-YEAR-OLD TEACHER LEARNS FATE AFTER FACING 600 YEARS IN PRISON FOR STUDENT SEX ASSAULT

Cassidy Kraus

Cassidy Kraus, a 24-year-old educator at IKM-Manning Schools in Iowa, faces criminal charges for allegedly engaging in sexually inappropriate conduct with three students aged 13 to 14.

Just last week, Kraus was arrested on two counts of lascivious acts with a child, three counts of dissemination of obscene material to a minor and third-degree sexual abuse, according to a press release from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

A criminal complaint filed against Kraus and obtained by Fox News Digital goes into slightly more detail. Allegedly, the Iowa teacher “perform[ed] sex acts with a person 14 years of age and “disseminat[ed] obscene material” to one victim via Snapchat in 2022 and two more in 2023.

In at least two instances, Kraus allegedly “fondl[ed] or touch[ed] the pubes or genitals” of children, per the Carroll County Court complaint.

ARIZONA TEACHER ON LEAVE AFTER DRESSING UP AS DEVIL, TELLING STUDENTS ‘HAIL SATAN’

Carroll County Sheriff's OfficeCarroll County Sheriff's Office

Kraus posted $10,000 bond the morning after her arrest last week, according to a press release from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, pictured.

The other two victims were between the ages of 13 and 14, KTIV reported.

Kraus posted $10,000 bond the morning after her arrest, according to the police press release, and was released from Carroll County Jail ahead of her first court appearance, which is scheduled for Thursday.

EX-MISSOURI TEACHER WHO DITCHED CLASSROOM FOR ONLYFANS HAS NO REGRETS: ‘FAR EXCEEDED MY TEACHER SALARY’

She has yet to enter a plea, according to online records. Kraus’s attorney, Kevin Hobbs, declined to comment on his client’s pending case. Fox News Digital could not reach IKM-Manning Schools for comment at press time.

If convicted on all counts, under Iowa sentencing guidelines, Kraus could face up to 33 years in prison.

Original article source: Just-married Iowa teacher accused of sex acts with students as young as 13

News

Titans Elevate RB Jonathan Ward For Steelers Game

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 4, 2023

By

Titans Elevate RB Jonathan Ward For Steelers Game

The Tennessee Titans are making a roster move ahead of tonight’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Per Jim Wyatt, who covers the Titans for the team’s website, RB Jonathan Ward is being elevated from the practice squad to the Active/Inactive roster.

Undrafted out Central Michigan in 2020, Ward has appeared in 36 career NFL games. Only four of those have come with the Titans, carrying the ball five times last season for 25 yards. Since being signed by Tennessee mid-way through last season, Ward hasn’t seen the field much and when he has, most of his time has come on special teams.

He began his NFL career with the Arizona Cardinals, seeing nine carries over parts of three seasons with the team. In his rookie and sophomore seasons, he was a core special teamer, logging 174 snaps as a rookie and 201 as a sophomore in 2021. Ward will be the team’s third-string back behind Derrick Henry and rookie Tyjae Spears, the team’s two primary runners.

Pittsburgh and Tennessee kick off tonight at 8:15 PM/EST at Acrisure Stadium. The game can be watched online via Amazon or their Twitch account. It can also be viewed locally on WPXI in the Pittsburgh area.

Trending