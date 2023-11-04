News
Indiana attorney general reprimanded over abortion doctor remarks
By David Thomas
(Reuters) -A divided Indiana Supreme Court on Thursday publicly reprimanded Republican Attorney General for statements he made about a doctor in the state who performed an abortion on a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio.
The court found that Rokita violated professional conduct rules for lawyers when he described Dr. Caitlin Bernard in a July 2022 Fox News interview as an “abortion activist acting as a doctor” who had failed to report past child abuse cases.
Rokita admitted his comments violated rules barring lawyers from making public statements with a substantial likelihood of “materially prejudicing” a case, the state’s high court said.
Two of the panel’s five justices dissented on the proper punishment, calling a public reprimand “too lenient” due to Rokita’s position as attorney general and “the scope and breadth of the admitted misconduct.”
Rokita claimed vindication in a statement, saying he was not found to have violated state law or anyone’s privacy and was not fined. He blamed the disciplinary case on “liberal activists” who “hate the fact that I stand up for liberty.”
Bernard’s case became a flashpoint in the debate over abortion access after the U.S. Supreme Court last year overturned Roe v. Wade, the 1973 case that guaranteed federal abortion rights.
Rokita accused Bernard in a November 2022 medical licensing board complaint of violating her patient’s privacy rights and failing to immediately report child abuse to Indiana authorities.
The board in May reprimanded Bernard for speaking publicly about her patient’s condition in violation of privacy laws and fined her $3,000.
A lawyer for Bernard, Kathleen DeLaney, said in statement on Thursday that Rokita should apologize after he “admitted to violating two attorney ethics rules by attacking Dr. Bernard on national television.”
Bernard has said the Ohio child was referred to her three days after Roe was overturned.
Ohio and other states quickly enforced strict limits on abortion in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court ruling, sometimes without exceptions involving rape. The Indiana Supreme Court in June upheld a law banning nearly all abortions in the state.
(Reporting by David Thomas; Editing by David Bario, Nick Macfie and Richard Chang)
Watch Sheryl Crow Perform With Olivia Rodrigo, Stevie Nicks, and Peter Frampton for Rock Hall 2023
Sheryl Crow joined forces with Olivia Rodrigo, Stevie Nicks, and Peter Frampton on stage at the 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame tonight, where they performed songs from Crow’s discography. Rodrigo and Crow performed “If It Makes You Happy” from her 1996 self-titled album. Crow also played “Strong Enough” with Nicks, and “Every Day is a Winding Road” with Nicks and Frampton. Crow opened the show with Rodrigo before being inducted by Laura Dern into the Rock Hall’s Class of 2023 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Watch it all happen below.
Rodrigo said of the performance: “It was an honor to join Sheryl on stage and I am so excited for her to be inducted into the RRHOF! I am a massive fan of hers and her incredible songwriting. She’s equally as kind as she is talented and I feel so lucky that I was able to be part of celebrating such a legend.”
Crow is being inducted alongside Kate Bush, Missy Elliott, George Michael, Willie Nelson, Rage Against the Machine, and the Spinners. This year marked the first time Crow was nominated; she has been eligible since 2019.
The singer-songwriter recently announced a new studio album titled Evolution, which arrives March 29. She also shared lead single and album opener “Alarm Clock.” The upcoming LP follows Crow’s 2019 full length Threads.
Crow was recently the subject of a Showtime documentary about her career, which was released with a companion double-album soundtrack featuring Crow’s hits and more recent recordings.
Read the Sunday Review of Sheryl Crow.
North Dakota lawmaker’s plane took off without runway lights before the crash that killed his family
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota state senator took off from a remote Utah airport last month with his wife and two young sons in the plane without the runway lights on a night with no moonlight and crashed just a minute later, killing everyone aboard, investigators said in a preliminary report released Thursday.
Security video and a witness confirmed the runway lights that are controlled by the pilot remained dark when the plane took off on Oct. 1 from the airport outside Moab, but the report from the National Transportation Safety Board didn’t explain why the lights weren’t on. Investigators also didn’t find any mechanical problems in their initial inspection of the wreckage, so it won’t be clear what caused the crash until they finish their full report more than a year from now.
Doug and Amy Larsen and their two sons, 11-year-old Christian and 8-year-old Everett, were on the ground in Utah for less than three hours on their way home from a family gathering in Arizona.
Security video showed Larsen buying 27 gallons (102 liters) of fuel at a self-serve island at the airport shortly after landing around 5:45 p.m., when it was still daylight, and borrowing a car to drive into town, the NTSB said.
By the time the family got back to the airport shortly after 8 p.m., — more than an hour after sunset — it would have been exquisitely dark in an area known as prime stargazing territory because of the lack of lights. After the Larsens got back into the plane, the video showed the plane’s lights illuminate before it rolled down the runway and took off at 8:23 p.m.
The plane climbed 200 feet (61 meters) into the air and turned 180 degrees steeply to the right to fly back past the airport, the report said, without noting whether this was the correct path to head to North Dakota.
After that, the plane started to descend. Investigators found that it gouged a hilltop before crashing about 455 feet (139 meters) later. The plane finally stopped on a second hill about 65 feet (20 meters) from the second impact point and amid the debris of the landing gear and wheel covers.
A pilot can typically turn on runway lights easily with just a few clicks on the microphone at an uncontrolled airport like Moab’s, said Steven Wallace, who led the Federal Aviation Administration’s accident investigations for eight years. But the report said the runway lights remained dark.
“I consider it very significant,” Wallace said. “There’s just no reason to do that.”
But Wallace thinks the investigation will likely focus on how much experience the 47-year-old Larsen had flying using instruments alone. It was so dark that he could have quickly lost track of the horizon after takeoff and become disoriented unless he relied on instruments.
“I think that’s going to be in the minds of the accident investigators. It’s a well-known, documented, recurring cause of accidents — disorientation,” Wallace said.
Wallace said that when only 200 feet off the ground, there is little room for errors.
The fact that Larsen flew Black Hawk helicopters during his 29 years with the North Dakota Army National Guard suggests he was likely trained to fly with instruments, Wallace said, but flying helicopters is almost entirely done visually.
He was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal, Bronze Service Star and Army Aviator Badge, among other honors. He had logged about 1,800 total military flight hours, according to National Guard spokesperson Nathan Rivard.
Larsen was posthumously promoted from lieutenant colonel to colonel, having met the criteria for promotion, Rivard said.
The Associated Press was unable to independently verify that Larsen had instrument training. Larsen had recently earned his commercial pilot’s license and had hopes of one day flying for a major airline, state Sen. Jim Roers said.
Over the next year, investigators will spend more time examining the wreckage and tearing apart the plane’s engine for clues. But the NTSB said its initial examination of the wreckage “revealed no mechanical malfunctions or failures that would have precluded normal operations.”
Investigators also will carefully calculate just how much weight was on the plane with four people aboard and the additional fuel that Larsen just bought.
“I won’t be the least bit surprised if the final report shows the airplane was over its maximum certified takeoff weight,” Wallace said.
Funerals were held Oct. 10 for the Larsens, and they were laid to rest in the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery.
Larsen, a Republican, was elected to the North Dakota Senate in 2020. In the 2023 session, he chaired a Senate panel that handled industry- and business-related legislation.
District Republicans recently appointed a successor for his seat representing Mandan, the city neighboring Bismarck to the west across the Missouri River. Justin Gerhardt, a project manager with a construction company who served nine years with the North Dakota Army National Guard, will serve the remainder of Larsen’s term through November 2024. The seat is on the ballot next year for a full, four-year term.
Funk contributed to this report from Omaha, Nebraska.
Slain model’s autopsy was highly unusual, LAPD detective says
As Los Angeles police detectives continue to investigate the apparent murder of model Maleesa Mooney, they are grappling with an anomaly from last week’s autopsy report: no clear cause of death.
Mooney, 31, had been bound, beaten, gagged and wedged inside a refrigerator inside her downtown L.A. apartment. Her body was discovered on Sept. 12 when police conducted a welfare check.
In the autopsy report obtained by KTLA last week, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner listed the cause of death as “homicidal violence” but could not identify a specific injury that clearly took her life.
David Marcinek, LAPD’s lead detective on the Mooney homicide, told KTLA that he has never investigated a case where the coroner listed “homicidal violence” as the cause of death.
Mooney suffered blunt force trauma to her head, torso and arms with multiple lacerations and contusions, the autopsy report states. She also had cocaine and alcohol in her system.
“The blunt force traumatic injuries observed at autopsy are generally not considered life-threatening on their own,” the medical examiner stated. “However, based on the circumstances of how Ms. Mooney was found, these injuries suggest she was likely involved in [a] violent physical altercation prior to her death.”
Marcinek believes the young model succumbed to a “totality” of her injuries, he said.
Also, Mooney’s family originally told police and the news media that she was two months pregnant at the time of her death. The autopsy report, however, indicated that was not the case. Whether this becomes a material fact remains to be seen.
Detectives, Marcinek says, have received many tips and reviewed security camera video from Mooney’s apartment on South Figueroa Street – but so far none has led to an arrest. He won’t say whether or not they have identified a person of interest but does say this appears to be an isolated incident.
He encourages anyone with information to call LAPD’s Central Bureau Homicide unit at (213) 996-4150.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.
