Investigators are being sent to US research base on Antarctica to look into sexual violence concerns
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The watchdog office overseeing the National Science Foundation is sending investigators to Antarctica’s McMurdo Station after hearing concerns about the prevalence of sexual violence at the U.S. research base.
Meanwhile the NSF, a federal agency, said it’s furthering its own efforts to address the “pervasive problem.” It announced Friday it is appointing Renée Ferranti as a special assistant to the NSF director to focus on sexual assault and harassment prevention and response.
An Associated Press investigation in August uncovered a pattern of women at McMurdo Station who said their claims of harassment or assault were minimized by their employers, often leading to them or others being put in further danger.
Internal communications obtained by the AP indicated the NSF Office of Inspector General would send investigators for a site visit from Monday through Nov. 17.
“We are in the process of expanding our investigative mission to include the investigation of criminal violations that occur in Antarctica,” Lisa Vonder Haar, the chief of staff for the OIG, wrote in an email to the AP confirming the visit. “Such violations include aggravated sexual abuse, sexual abuse, abusive sexual contact, and stalking.”
Vonder Haar said its special agents have been responding remotely to complaints from workers in Antarctica since July and it plans to have a presence on the ice during future summers.
The AP investigation detailed the lack of support many women felt from those running the Antarctic program. One woman felt compelled to carry a hammer with her at all times for protection. Another woman who reported a colleague had groped her was made to work alongside him again.
In another case, a woman who told her employer she was sexually assaulted was fired two months later. A fourth woman said that bosses at the base downgraded her allegations from rape to harassment.
A 2022 NSF report found 59% of women said they’d experienced harassment or assault while on the ice. Alcohol was a factor in some cases.
In October, the NSF decided to stop serving alcohol at McMurdo Station’s bars, although workers can still buy a weekly alcohol ration from the station store. The NSF told the AP the alcohol changes were related to morale and welfare, and were not aimed at preventing sexual harassment or assault.
On Friday, NSF Director Sethuraman Panchanathan said he was delighted to welcome Ferranti, who had more than 25 years of experience in sexual assault prevention.
“Addressing this pervasive problem remains a top priority for me and the agency, and with Renée’s expertise we will continue to adapt and further accelerate our efforts to address the evolving landscape of sexual assault prevention and response,” Panchanathan said in a statement.
Ferranti said in the release she hopes “to make a meaningful impact to advance NSF’s progress in addressing sexual violence.”
Pakistan squad for Cricket World Cup 2023: Who’s in and who’s out
Pakistan have not played a one-day international in India since 2012-13, but have already beaten New Zealand and Afghanistan comfortably this calendar year in the format.
While cricket is not officially the national sport in Pakistan, that has been hockey, it is hard to walk through a park on a day off without seeing hundreds of people of all ages, bat and ball in hand emulating their heroes.
For the national side, they will want to impress not only in India but on cricket’s biggest stage, after unconvincing performances during the recent Asia Cup.
In the last 50-over World Cup back in 2019, Pakistan narrowly missed out on qualification for the knockout rounds, finishing level on points with fourth-placed New Zealand who went on to become tournament runners up, but behind them on net run rate.
But the nation has a rich cricketing history in the format and in the sport, especially when they lifted the trophy in 1992, beating England in the final in Australia. It was a side that contained some of the biggest names in the sport, Imran Khan, Wasim Akram, Javed Miandad and Inzamam-ul-Haq.
After an absence of tours of the country from 2009 to 2015 Pakistan cricket has rebounded, hosting Australia, New Zealand and England in the last two years. The country’s flagship franchise tournament, the Pakistan Super League has also attracted some of the biggest stars in the game alongside developing domestic talent.
Babar Azam’s team will want to impress in a tournament that, unlike the T20 World Cup, only comes around every four to five years. But the side’s chances of success were dealt a blow during the Asia Cup when Naseem Shah sustained a problematic shoulder injury that was more serious than feared and he was not included in their World Cup squad.
Haris Rauf sustained an injury during the Asia Cup, but the Pakistan Cricket Board has since posted videos of the fast bowler training and he was included in the final confirmed 15.
Confirmed 15-man squad:
Babar Azam (captain) (batter)
Shadab Khan
Fakhar Zaman
Imam-ul-Haq
Abdullah Shafique
Iftikhar Ahmed
Mohammad Rizwan
Saud Shakeel
Salman Ali Agha
Mohammad Wasim
Shaheen Shah Afridi
Haris Rauf
Usama Mir
Mohammad Nawaz
Hasan Ali
Pakistan have also named three travelling reserves, Mohammad Haris, Abrar Ahmed and Zaman Khan.
The glass bridge that broke and killed a tourist in Indonesia wasn’t even half an inch thick, investigators say
A glass panel broke on a 32-foot-high suspension bridge in Indonesia on October 25.
The accident resulted in one death, according to The Jakarta Post.
The company that constructed the bridge was negligent and used thin glass, according to local authorities.
A tourist was killed after a glass panel broke on a suspension bridge in Indonesia on October 25, the The Jakarta Post reported, citing local police.
The 32-foot-high suspension bridge was a popular tourist attraction in the Limpakuwus Pine Forest in Central Java’s Banyumas Regency. The glass broke while 11 tourists were walking on the bridge at 10 a.m., per The Post.
A video of the incident went viral on TikTok, garnering over two million views. The video appears to show a person hanging off the bridge and two people pulling the person back up. An object that looks like glass can be seen and heard falling to the ground in the video.
Edy Suranta Sitepu, the chief of the Bayumas City Police, told The Jakarta Post two people fell to the ground when the bridge’s glass panels shattered, while two others held onto the handles. One of the people who fell was killed, while the other suffered minor injuries. Insider has not been able to independently verify how many people were killed or injured.
Agus Supriadi, the head of the criminal investigation unit at Banyumas City Police, told The Post on October 27 that the construction company that built the bridge was negligent and used thin glass. The bridge was also poorly maintained and failed to undergo safety testing, Supriadi said. Indonesian police’s public relations division did not respond to Insider’s requests for comment.
Investigators said the glass was less than half an inch thick, per the Post. Each glass panel used on the Grand Canyon Skywalk in Arizona is nearly 3 inches thick and has a top layer of glass that can be replaced if damaged.
Edy Suranta Sitepu, the chief senior commander of the Bayumas City Police, told The Post on Wednesday that Edi Suseno, the owner and manager of the bridge, has been charged with negligence that led to the death of the tourist. Suseno has since been detained, per the report.
Sitepu told Tribun Solo, a local news outlet, on Monday that Suseno had designed the bridge. Suseno faces up to five years in prison if found guilty of committing negligence that resulted in either death or serious injury, Sitepu said. Insider has not been able to independently verify that Edi Suseno has been detained or the name of his construction company.
It’s not the first time a glass suspension bridge has raised safety concerns. In May 2021, a man was stranded on a glass suspension bridge in China after strong winds shattered several of the bridge’s panels. In February 2022, cracks were seen on the panels of the tallest glass suspension bridge in Vietnam, prompting authorities to conduct safety checks.
Read the original article on Insider
