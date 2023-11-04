News
Israel Scores F-35’s First Cruise Missile Kill
Israel has acknowledged that its fleet of F-35I stealth fighters is playing an active role in the current Gaza conflict, with the announcement today that these jets were recently used to intercept and bring down a cruise missile. As well as verifying that these advanced aircraft are engaged in the fighting, this is also the first confirmation that an F-35I has been used to bring down a target of this kind.
https://twitter.com/IAFsite/status/1720052642276118552
In the above post to X, formerly known as Twitter, today, the Israeli Air Force said:
“In recent days, a cruise missile launched from the southeast toward the airspace of the State of Israel was detected by the control and detection systems of the Air Force. The systems followed the trajectory of the cruise missile and launched fighter jets from the Adir formation, which successfully intercepted it.”
Adir is the Israeli Air Force name for the F-35I, roughly translated as “Mighty” or “Mighty one.”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9pN0DQTuPFcu0026t=1s
A brief video accompanying the tweet shows footage apparently gathered from an F-35I’s helmet-mounted display (or perhaps from its Electro-Optical Targeting System), clearly showing a jet-propelled winged cruise missile in the crosshairs. The moment of launch of what is almost certainly an AIM-9X Sidewinder infrared-guided missile can be seen, with what appears to be a shower of sparks and debris coming close into the frame as the missile leaves the wing. That weapon then makes a hard left turn before impacting the target. This looks to be a good example of the AIM-9X’s high off-boresight engagement capabilities.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) stated that the F-35I’s cruise missile kill was followed later the same day by the destruction of a surface-to-surface missile over the Red Sea by the Arrow anti-ballistic missile system (known as Hetz in IDF terminology).
“From the north to the south, the IAF and its air defense array are deployed to provide multi-dimensional defense and provide additional layers of protection against a multitude of threats to the State of Israel,” the IDF said. You can read our full analysis of the Israeli air defense network in this previous article.
As to the F-35I’s intercept, no details have so far been provided about the exact time and location this happened, or the precise origin of the cruise missile itself. However, the claim that the missile was “launched from the southeast” toward Israel points with near certainty to the reality that it was launched by the Iranian-backed Houthi militants in Yemen. The Times of Israel also concludes that the missile was fired by the Houthis, noting that the IDF “has intercepted several other targets — apparently drones launched from Yemen — over the Red Sea in recent days.”
It has also been noted that the cruise missile in question looks very similar to the Quds series of weapons used by the Houthis. For their part, the Houthis have also released video footage that they say shows cruise missiles and drones being launched against targets in Israel as retaliation over ongoing Israeli operations targeting groups in the Gaza Strip.
https://twitter.com/manniefabian/status/1719643636697116701
If this is the case, the missile could have flown from the Houthi-controlled west of Yemen, over the Red Sea, toward Eilat, Israel’s southernmost city. Alternatively, the missile could have overflown Saudi Arabia, though that raises the question of why it was not intercepted there. Saudi Arabia has extensive experience in countering Houthi missiles and drones, including using its fighters to shoot them down.
A Royal Saudi Air Force F-15 shoots down a Houthi drone:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xsnoS4WaNIE
Saudi Arabia has also been involved in intercepting Houthi missiles and drones during the latest Gaza fighting. On October 19, the Houthis launched at least four cruise missiles and nearly 20 drones that were intercepted by the Arleigh Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Carney in a nine-hour engagement. Saudi Arabia also engaged aerial targets during this incident and it may have intercepted others.
It’s interesting to note, too, that photos have recently been circulating on social media purporting to show wreckage from a Houthi Quds-type cruise missile, or similar, in Jordan.
https://twitter.com/BashaReport/status/1719408013079929224
At the same time, there was a notable spike in U.S. Air Force tanker activity over Saudi Arabia and the Red Sea last night, with flight-tracking data showing a significant number of flights by KC-135 Stratotankers out of their base at Al Udeid in Qatar. While unconfirmed, it’s possible that these refueling tracks were related to Houthi missile or drone activities.
https://twitter.com/TheIntelFrog/status/1719896970754502962
So far, the Israeli Air Force has provided plenty of evidence of its F-15 and F-16 fighters playing an active role in the current Gaza conflict, mainly dropping air-to-ground munitions, both guided and unguided. AH-64 attack helicopters and various drones, including armed ones, have also been participating in the fighting. Until now, however, there was no official confirmation that the F-35I was involved.
In many ways, however, Israeli use of the F-35I in the current conflict should not be surprising. Israel has repeatedly shown a willingness to expose its F-35I fleet to combat operations. Israel announced in May 2018 that it had become the first operator to use the jet on offensive operations and, since then, it has also recorded success in aerial combat against Iranian drones.
In 2022, the Israeli Air Force revealed that its F-35Is had, the previous year, taken part in their first aerial engagements, shooting down at least two Iranian drones that it says were heading toward Israeli territory. This was the first time that F-35s operated by any nation had been confirmed as having destroyed airborne threats.
https://twitter.com/IAFsite/status/1500851354557898760
Overall, Israel has taken a unique approach to operating its F-35Is, continuing its tradition of adapting U.S.-provided military aircraft to its exacting specifications. Israel is currently buying 75 F-35I models and these will incorporate an increasing proportion of Israeli-made technology and weapons. To help this effort, the Israeli Air Force also operates a unique F-35I test jet, which you can read more about here and here.
When it comes to downing drones, in particular, incidents like these underscore the continued mismatch between expensive high-end fighters and their missile armament, as well as other air defense systems, and the relatively low-cost but proliferating threats that they face in the Middle East.
The F-35 is, however, notably well equipped to deal with cruise missiles and drones, thanks to its extensive sensor suite including a highly advanced active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar, Electro-Optical Targeting System (EOTS), and sensor-fusion capabilities. Typically, cruise missiles and drones fly at low levels and this combined with their relatively small radar cross-section makes them a particular challenge for air defenses. Modern AESAs far exceed the abilities of traditional mechanically scanned array radars when ‘looking down’ for hard-to-detect targets and tracking and engaging them once detected.
For air-to-air engagements, Israeli F-35Is are armed with AIM-120 Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missiles, or AMRAAMs, as well as short-range AIM-9X missiles, with the latter apparently having been used to down the cruise missile.
In terms of costs, the U.S. Air Force can expect to pay around $1 million for a single AIM-120C round while each AIM-9X costs the U.S. Air Force around $475,000. On top of that, other costs such as aircraft acquisition, maintenance, training, and basic running costs must be factored in. Saudi Arabia, in its ongoing battle with Houthi drones and missiles, has made such extensive use of its AMRAAMs that it has needed to replenish its stocks.
While the F-35I is often considered a ‘silver bullet’ strike asset to attack heavily defended ground targets at long ranges, its ability to tackle cruise missiles is a significant advantage, too. Israel is a country that, more than any other, is used to investing considerable sums in comprehensive air defenses that can take on threats of all types.
With the Houthis effectively having declared war on Israel, more intercepts of their weapons are bound to happen. If Hezbollah also enters the conflict on a larger scale, the Israeli fighter force will be taxed heavily with defending against attacks from north and south by both cruise missiles and drones.
Nathan Martin will race in the New York City Marathon. Black runners are amped.
At first, Nathan Martin didn’t realize the scope of what he’d achieved when he crossed the finish line at the Marathon Project in Chandler, Arizona, two years ago. He just knew that running the 26.2 miles in 2:11:05 represented a personal best at a time when races were still being canceled and postponed because of the pandemic.
But soon enough his phone started blowing up. Friends, fellow athletes and Black running enthusiasts had news for him: Martin was now the fastest American-born Black marathoner, breaking Herm Atkins’ 2:11:52 record that had stood since 1979.
“Yeah, the energy in the Black community is beyond insane,” Martin, who lives in Jackson, Michigan, said with a smile in a video interview in October. Even at smaller races, he notes the enthusiasm Black runners and fans have for his presence, thanks to his record.
After winning a recent road race by a large margin, Martin was standing at the awards area, when he saw members of We Run 313, a Detroit-area Black running group, “and they were screaming like crazy,” he said. “I thought I did OK, but it was just awesome. Just that energy — you definitely can tell there’s something special, especially when other Black runners achieve something.”
It’s cause for celebration.
This weekend, Martin, 33, will line up on the Staten Island side of the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge with some of the most competitive runners in the world. When the gun goes off, he and 50,000 others will race around all five boroughs in the New York City Marathon.
He will be competing at the front of the pack in the elite open division alongside defending champion Evans Chebet of Kenya, the North American record holder Cam Levins of Canada, and Mosinet Geremew of Ethiopia, who has this year’s fastest marathon time of those running New York on Sunday. (Kelvin Kiptum, who broke the world marathon record in Chicago last month, with 2:00:35, is not on the roster for Sunday’s race.)
Martin said the New York City Marathon, an annual day of pride for New Yorkers, is unique.
“New York is very scenic,” he said. “There’s a lot of energy to it. Just the energy the crowd brings, and the atmosphere and all that kind of stuff is just awesome.”
Martin has been preparing for New York’s course with tempo runs, practicing at or near race pace, on a hilly seven-mile loop with elevation gains. “It’s just good training in general but definitely to prep for New York,” he said. He ran his first New York City Marathon last year — it was also his first World Marathon Major. He said he underestimated the terrain, complete with five bridges and plenty of hills.
“I was really ambitious, and I said, ‘I’m feeling good, so I’m just going to kind of go for it,’” he recalled. “So when a couple of guys surged and took off, I’m like, ‘You know what? I’m going to go with these guys, I’m feeling good. I’m going to just try to force a good day.’ And I felt good until I didn’t. So I’m just learning from that and learning that I need to be patient. I need to respect the hills.”
And yet, he managed to come in eighth overall last year. For this Sunday’s race, Martin said his focused training has him feeling cautiously optimistic.
“I don’t want to jinx myself and say I’ll come in with, like, a PR [personal record] or something, but I’m feeling really good,” he said. “And you know, it wouldn’t be out of the realm of possibility to get a PR in New York. So if that opportunity presents itself, I’ll definitely try and take it.”
Martin’s time — and his personal best — dropped even further, to 2:10:45 in June at Grandma’s Marathon in Duluth, Minnesota, making him one of the fastest marathoners in the country.
His success with running started after a tumultuous gym-class physical fitness test in sixth grade when he got his “butt kicked.” Soon enough, Martin’s class time began to improve enough for others to encourage him to join his middle school’s cross country team. He did, and then ran his way through school, winding up at Spring Arbor University in Michigan, where in 2013 he set the marathon record at the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics national championship by three minutes. It was his first marathon.
“I was like, ‘How in the world did I get myself in this situation?’” But with his coach’s encouragement, the wins did not stop there. “I trusted him and went for it.” Thirty-six hours after his record-breaking marathon, he won the NAIA national championship in the 10K.
And now, in addition to breaking records and marathoning across the country, Martin is working as a high school running coach in Michigan. And while his student-athletes respect his achievements, they also keep him humble with critiques on his Instagram posts. He keeps it all in stride, though. The goal is to help them foster a love of movement.
“Once you start coaching kids, you connect with them enough, it’s like they don’t really think about the kinds of achievements you have,” he said. “It’s really about just kind of showing them a way to move forward and think about running.”
President Biden just proposed a new retirement rule that could help Americans save ‘tens of thousands of dollars’ over time — here’s how it works
President Joe Biden’s administration has proposed a new rule that will protect Americans from being scammed out of their retirement savings by unscrupulous financial advisers.
“This is about basic fairness,” President Joe Biden remarked when announcing the proposed rule. “People are tired of being played for suckers.”
The Department of Labor’s proposal will close governance loopholes and require financial advisers to give retirement advice in the best interests of savers, rather than chasing the highest payday.
“Bad financial advice by unscrupulous financial advisers driven by their own self-interest can cost a retiree up to 1.2% per year in lost investment,” Biden said. “That doesn’t sound like much but if you’re living long, it’s a lot of money.
“Over a lifetime, it can add up to 20% less money when they retire. For a middle class household, that can amount to tens of thousands of dollars over time.”
Here’s how the Biden administration plans to put that money back in your pocket so that you can enjoy a safe and financially secure retirement.
Conflicts of interest
The Biden administration believes that some (not all) financial advisers are giving into conflicts of interest, where they’re recommending specific investment products to get more commission — sometimes as high as 6.5% — even if those products generate poor returns and aren’t in the best interests of retirement savers.
“They’re putting their self interests ahead of their clients and they are scamming Americans out of hard-earned money,” said Biden. “People should be able to … get advice from a so-called expert [knowing] they are getting real help, not getting ripped off.”
The White House highlighted fixed index annuities as a problematic product — rich in conflicts of interest — that could cost retirement savers as much as $5 billion per year.
“When advice is sound, many annuities can be steady, reliable sources of retirement income, much like Social Security,” said Biden. “But when the advice is self-serving, annuities drain people’s savings and deliver much less than is expected by that person.
“And they can be unclear and confusing. The fine print can be filled with hidden fees. They cost too much [and] they don’t pay much back. But some brokers sell bad annuities because these brokers get big commissions that amount to thousands of dollars over time going into the broker’s pocket instead of the client’s pocket.”
New rule to protect retirement security
Under the new proposed rule, all financial advisers giving retirement advice and selling retirement products would have a fiduciary duty to act in their clients’ best interests — rather than chasing the highest payday.
Many advisers already have that fiduciary duty under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 (ERISA), which established minimum standards for pension plans in private industry.
That was the same year that Individual Retirement Accounts were created and six years before the first 401(k) plan was implemented — so as Biden pointed out: “Things are different now, but the rules haven’t caught up.”
Financial advisers are subject to the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) Regulation Best Interest (Reg BI), which means they must consider retirement savers’ best interests when recommending securities like mutual funds. But Reg BI doesn’t typically extend to commodities or insurance products, like fixed index annuities, which are governed by state laws.
“These inadequate protections and misaligned incentives have helped drive sales of fixed index annuities up 25% year-to-date,” according to the White House briefing.
The new rule would close that governance loophole and ensure that retirement advisers uphold the same fiduciary standards, regardless of whether they’re recommending a security or insurance product and where they are giving advice.
If advisers breach their fiduciary duty under this new rule, they would face serious penalties, including having to pay restitution and additional financial penalties.
Improving advice around 401(k)s
The Biden administration is also hoping to build on legislation Congress passed last year to ensure workers don’t lose money when they leave a job and enroll on their new employer’s 401(k) plan.
Under ERISA, advice that is provided on a one-time basis, such as advice to rollover assets from a 401(k) plan into an IRA or annuity, is not currently required to be in the saver’s best interest.
There is “real money at stake,” according to the White House briefing. In 2022 alone, Americans rolled over approximately $779 billion from defined contribution plans, such as 401(k)s, into IRAs. The Biden administration’s new proposed rule would close this loophole to ensure one-time advice about rollovers is in the saver’s best interest.
It would also cover advice to plan sponsors, including small employers, about which investments to include in 401(k) and other employer-sponsored plans.
“Tens of millions of people across the country have invested their hard-earned money into retirement accounts,” commented Joanne Jenkins, CEO of AARP, a non-profit focused on issues affecting Americans over the age of fifty. “They need to be able to trust their financial advisers to give them the advice that is solely and completely in their best interests.”
This article provides information only and should not be construed as advice. It is provided without warranty of any kind.
FDA proposes ban on additive found in sodas
The US Food and Drug Administration has proposed revoking its regulation authorizing the nationwide use of brominated vegetable oil, or BVO, as an additive in food.
The FDA’s decision comes after California banned the ingredient in October by passing the California Food Safety Act, the first state law in the United States to ban brominated vegetable oil. The additive is already banned in Europe and Japan.
“The agency concluded that the intended use of BVO in food is no longer considered safe after the results of studies conducted in collaboration with the National Institutes of Health … found the potential for adverse health effects in humans,” said James Jones, the FDA’s deputy commissioner for human foods, in a statement.
Brominated vegetable oil — vegetable oil modified by bromine, a pungent, deep red oily chemical — is used as an emulsifier in citrus-flavored beverages to keep the flavoring from separating and floating to the top. Bromine is also commonly used in flame retardants.
At least 90 products — mostly sodas — use brominated vegetable oil as an ingredient, according to the Eat Well Guide by the Environmental Working Group, a nonprofit research and advocacy group that focuses on consumer health, toxic chemicals and pollutants.
The low number of products containing this ingredient is due to past restrictions by the FDA.
“In 1970, the FDA determined BVO was no longer ‘Generally Recognized as Safe’ … and began overseeing its use under our food additive regulations,” Jones said in a statement. “Over the years many beverage makers reformulated their products to replace BVO with an alternative ingredient, and today, few beverages in the U.S. contain BVO.”
Additionally, a 2012 petition with more than 200,000 signatures also brought attention to health concerns, according to an EWG news release. It also said many companies eliminated it from consumer products due to market pressure.
Brominated vegetable oil has been linked to health hazards including nervous system damage, headaches, skin and mucous membrane irritation, fatigue, and loss of muscle coordination and memory, according to the EWG. The ingredient can also accumulate in the body over time.
The studies motivating the FDA’s decision were conducted in animals, but the observed negative health effects were at levels closely approximating real-world human exposure, according to a news release. One harm some research found is toxic effects on the thyroid gland, which produces hormones critical for the regulation of blood pressure, heart rate, body temperature and metabolism.
“Today’s announcement will ensure everyone has access to products that don’t contain BVO,” Scott Faber, the EWG’s senior vice president for government affairs, said in a statement.
Jones of the FDA said the proposed ban “is an example of how the agency monitors emerging evidence and, as needed, conducts scientific research to investigate safety related questions, and takes regulatory action when the science does not support the continued safe use of additives in foods.”
A final decision is yet to come — following reception of comments through January 17, 2024, and a review process — but if you want to avoid consuming brominated vegetable oil until then, check the ingredients lists of products before you buy them.
