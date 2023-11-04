News
Israel sends thousands of cross-border Palestinian workers back to Gaza
By Nidal al-Mughrabi
GAZA (Reuters) -Israel sent thousands of Palestinians back to besieged Gaza on Friday, pursuing a crackdown on workers and labourers from the territory who had previously been given permits to take jobs in Israel and the occupied West Bank.
Large numbers of workers returned through the Kerem Shalom crossing east of the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip, which has been pounded by Israeli jets and tanks for weeks since the Oct. 7 attack on southwestern Israel by gunmen of the territory’s ruling Hamas group.
“We used to serve them, work for them, in houses, in restaurants, and in markets in return for the lowest wages, and despite that we have now been humiliated,” said Jamal Ismail, a worker from the Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza.
Israel previously issued more than 18,000 permits allowing Gazans to cross into Israel and the Israeli-occupied West Bank to take jobs in sectors like agriculture or construction that typically carried salaries up to 10 times what a worker could earn in the blockaded Gaza Strip.
However, the system has been scrapped as Israel has reversed its previous policy of offering economic incentives to stability and instead mounted a combined air and ground offensive to eradicate the militant Hamas movement that controls Gaza.
“Israel is severing all contact with Gaza. There will be no more Palestinian workers from Gaza,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said in a statement. “Those workers from Gaza who were in Israel on the day of the outbreak of the war will be returned to Gaza.”
Israel has since bombed the coastal Palestinian enclave nonstop and launched a ground offensive, killing more than 9,200 Palestinians, almost half of them children, according to Gaza health authorities. U.N. officials say more than 1.4 million of Gaza’s population of about 2.3 million have been displaced.
It is unclear how many Gaza residents were in Israel on Oct. 7, when Hamas gunmen burst through the fenced border and rampaged through southern communities, killing 1,400 people and taking 240 into captivity in Gaza.
However, a senior Palestinian Authority official said 4,950 Gaza residents had fled to the West Bank from Israel and some 5,000 were believed to have been detained by Israel.
“Nobody knows what’s going on,” said Ghazal Ghazal, 50, who worked at a sweets factory in Tel Aviv before escaping to the West Bank last month, after hearing from colleagues that Israeli authorities were conducting arrests.
Palestinians have limited self-rule in areas where they live in the West Bank, which is under Israel military occupation.
For those who remain in the West Bank, patchy Internet and phone connections have meant that news from home has been sporadic as the Israeli bombardment has continued.
Nidal Abu Jidian, a father of three who had been working as a road paver in Israel before seeking refuge in a community centre in the West Bank city of Ramallah, said he follows the news on his phone to try to learn about his family’s condition.
“I was on the phone with my uncle. He was shelled while I was talking to him. I was checking in on him and my children and he was killed. I heard the strike. The phone went dead.”
(Additional reporting by Henriette Chacar in Ramallah; editing by Jason Neely, Angus MacSwan and Mark Heinrich)
News
Huskers Rally From Down 0-2 to Stun No. 16 Penn State – University of Nebraska
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The No. 1 Nebraska volleyball team fought back from an 0-2 deficit to beat No. 16 Penn State 3-2 at Rec Hall on Friday night.
In front of the largest Penn State home crowd in 20 years (6,645), the Huskers stormed back after dropping the first two sets by scores of 25-15 and 25-23. Nebraska turned it around in sets three and four, winning 25-18 and 25-20. In the fifth set, the Huskers led 8-3 but allowed Penn State to come back and tie the score, and it remained tied at 13-13 before Harper Murray and Merritt Beason recorded back-to-back kills to win the match and help the Huskers (22-0, 13-0 Big Ten) remain unbeaten. Penn State fell to 15-7 overall and 9-4 in the Big Ten.
The last time the Huskers came back from an 0-2 deficit to win in five sets was on March 12, 2021 against Ohio State at the Devaney Center. The last time the Huskers accomplished that feat in a true road match was Sept. 6, 2018 at Creighton. The Huskers won their seventh match in a row against Penn State.
Beason had a career-high 27 kills on .426 hitting with five digs and three blocks. Her 27 kills tied Mikaela Foecke’s 27 kills in 2018 as the most by a Husker since 2013.
Murray finished with 15 kills and 14 digs and hit .379. Bekka Allick had a season-high 11 kills with a .381 hitting percentage and a team-high five blocks. Andi Jackson provided nine kills on .389 hitting with three blocks, and Ally Batenhorst finished with seven kills and four blocks.
Bergen Reilly set the Huskers to a .288 hitting percentage with 52 assists and 13 digs. Lexi Rodriguez had 13 digs and a career-high 11 set assists.
Penn State hit .298 for the match and had a 17-9 edge in blocks. But the Huskers had 12 more kills (71-59) and six more digs (56-50). NU served two aces and wasn’t aced by the Nittany Lions all night. Both teams had 12 service errors.
Jezz Mruzik had 21 kills for Penn State.
Set 1: Nebraska got off to a slow start as Penn State scored the first four points and led 7-1. The Nittany Lions proceeded to go up 15-5 before two kills by Murray and one by Allick brought the Big Red within 15-8. But after seven straight sideout rallies, Taylor Trammell put Penn State ahead 20-11 with a kill. The Nittany Lions won 25-15, hitting .552 in the set, while Nebraska hit .310.
Set 2: Penn State used a 6-0 run to take a 9-4 lead. Two kills by Allick and a block by Allick and Beason pulled the Huskers within 12-11. The Nittany Lions answered with a 4-1 run to go up 16-12, but a kill by Jackson helped the Huskers get back within one, 17-16. Once again, Penn State answered and went back up by five, 23-18. Beason and Allick had kills as NU cut it to 23-21, but Penn State claimed set point after a successful challenge resulted in a kill. Beason brought the Huskers within one again after back-to-back kills, but Mruzik ended the set at 25-23 with a kill.
Set 3: Nebraska tried to get some momentum going with a 4-0 start to the third set. Allick, Beason and Murray all had kills with Reilly at the service line. The Huskers led 6-1 before Penn State went on a 5-1 run to cut it to 7-6. Beason had a kill before a solo block by Batenhorst and kill by Jackson made it 10-6 Big Red. The teams traded sideouts with Murray and Beason posting kills to keep NU in front by four. A service error by Penn State gave the Huskers a 15-10 lead, but the Nittany Lions scored three of the next four to cut it to 16-13. Then Beason and Murray came up with kills for an 18-14 advantage, and Reilly dumped a kill before teaming up with Allick for a block that made it 20-15 Huskers. Murray had two more kills, and Beason and Jackson each had one as the Huskers closed out a 25-18 win to stay alive.
Set 4: Holding a 9-8 lead, the Huskers went on a 7-1 run to seize control at 16-9. Beason started the spurt with a kill and a block with Jackson. Jackson and Batenhorst added kills during a Beason service run, which included an ace by the junior captain. Batenhorst, Beason and Reilly tallied kills for a 19-13 advantage, but Penn State chipped away to get within 22-19. Batenhorst and Murray answered with key kills for the Big Red to earn set point, 24-19, and Murray finished the set with a kill for a 25-20 win.
Set 5: After Penn State scored first, Beason and Murray tallied kills before a block by Allick and Batenhorst and another kill by Beason made it 4-1. Penn State scored the next two, but Allick sided out with a kill and Beason connected on two in a row before Batenhorst put the Huskers up 8-3 as the teams changed sides. Penn State scored a 4-0 run to close the gap to 8-7 before Beason earned a sideout kill. The Nittany Lions tied the set 9-9, but NU went back in front with kills by Batenhorst, Allick and Murray to make it 13-11. A Husker hitting error and Penn State block tied the score at 13-13, but Murray and Beason provided the final two kills for a 15-13 win.
Up Next: The Huskers will head to Rutgers for a match on Sunday at Noon (CT).
News
The FBI is investigating a Texas sheriff’s office, a woman interviewed by agents says
DALLAS (AP) — The FBI is investigating a Texas sheriff who faced complaints of corruption from his own deputies for years before drawing broader scrutiny for his agency’s response to a mass shooting, according to a woman interviewed by federal agents.
The woman said she’s twice met with a pair of FBI agents in recent months after contacting them about what she feels was the sheriff’s botched investigation of her brother’s killing. Jenifer Jones told The Associated Press the agents gathered records accusing San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers and his staff of wide-ranging misconduct and told her they were looking for potential civil rights violations. During hourslong interviews, Jones said they asked specific questions about cases and events well beyond her brother’s death.
Federal investigators’ interest in the rural sheriff comes after an AP investigation found longstanding accusations that Capers has ignored deputies’ misconduct and neglected basic police work while pursuing asset seizures that boost his office’s $3.5 million budget but don’t always hold up in court.
It’s unclear how far along the FBI investigation is or when it might be concluded. Many federal investigations never result in criminal charges. An FBI spokesperson said the agency neither confirms nor denies investigations.
Capers did not directly respond to calls seeking comment, but his second-in-command said they haven’t heard from agents and that their office is always open to outside scrutiny.
“I look forward to the visit, if they’ll show up here and ask the other half of the story,” Chief Deputy Tim Kean said.
The probe follows years of complaints by the sheriff’s staff to state and federal law enforcement. Capers gained prominence in May while leading the dayslong search for a man who fatally shot five neighbors in the county, which is an hour’s drive from Houston. But he also drew criticism for initially providing inaccurate information about deputies’ response time and from some residents who said they felt neglected by and even fear the sheriff.
The time agents spent with Jones shows they have “a great deal of interest in information she’s providing,” said Michelle Lee, a retired FBI agent in Texas. She noted that’s a strong indicator of an open investigation, but warned that such probes can go on under-the-radar for years.
Jones, 47, said she reached out to the FBI over the summer, hoping the scrutiny of Capers following the shooting would make it easier for her to draw attention to the sheriff’s investigation into her brother’s death.
Jones’ brother, John Wayne Dodge, was fatally shot in 2020 and sheriff’s deputies arrested his son for murder. But in 2022 prosecutors dropped the case “in the interest of justice,” court records show. Jones believes another man is responsible for her brother’s death and was never adequately investigated.
San Jacinto County District Attorney Todd Dillon said information about that man was also presented to a grand jury in 2020. Dillon said that he couldn’t comment on another agency’s investigation, but that after taking office last year he concluded there wasn’t “sufficient evidence or cause to proceed” with the case against Dodge’s son.
In September, Jones said she met with two FBI agents from Bryan, Texas. During the interview, she said they indicated there might not be much they could do about Dodge’s case but asked for her help connecting them with people who may have been wronged by the sheriff.
Jones said she also gave the agents a copy of a police consultant’s report that compares the sheriff’s office to organized crime. The county leaders who paid nearly $50,000 for the report last year disregarded its recommendation to ask the Texas Rangers’ public corruption squad to investigate Capers.
Agents would consider it a “red flag” that officials ignored the conclusion of a report they paid for, Lee said.
Jones provided the names and official email addresses of the agents she met with. A law enforcement official confirmed agents with those names work for the FBI in Bryan. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to talk to the media.
Jones said she met with them again in October, providing more records and contact information for other people who were interested in talking about the sheriff. She recalled one agent telling her they were looking for cases in which people’s rights were violated.
Jones said she wants county residents to know there is an outside authority they can turn to with complaints about the sheriff.
“I feel like the victims of this county have nowhere else to go,” she said.
News
Abigail Breslin refused to be alone with Aaron Eckhart on set. Now the production is suing her
Abigail Breslin said Aaron Eckhart allegedly behaved so aggressively on the set of the movie they recently co-starred in, she was scared to be alone with him, according to a new lawsuit obtained by The Times.
The filing stated that Breslin allegedly refused to be alone with Eckhart on the set of their forthcoming action-thriller, “Classified.” Breslin plays an analyst for the U.K.’s MI6 who is also the long-lost daughter of a CIA hitman, played by Eckhart.
Now Dream Team Studios and WM Holdings are suing the “Little Miss Sunshine” star for breach of contract, claiming that what they call “specious” accusations by Breslin cost the project $80,000. The finished film is also facing possible “delivery issues” because, according to the suit, it has “few scenes” in which Breslin and Eckhart appear together.
The suit, filed Friday in Los Angeles, claims that the Oscar-nominated “Definitely, Maybe” actor raised her concerns about the conditions on set earlier this year. According to court documents, she wrote a letter to SAG-AFTRA “setting forth her fears and blasting Mr. Eckhart’s behavior.”
Read more: Aaron Eckhart: On the challenges of playing a real-life character
“The entire production almost ground to a halt when Breslin advised the production of Eckhart’s aggressive, demeaning, and unprofessional behavior which she insisted placed her at various times in peril,” the lawsuit said. “In order for the production to continue, among other things, Breslin refused to be alone in several scenes with Eckhart and costly accommodations had to be made by the production to accommodate Breslin’s demands or else Breslin would not continue to perform her contractual obligations.”
The plaintiffs still don’t know if Breslin confronted Eckhart about the alleged abuse before raising concerns with production and contacting her guild, the complaint said.
Representatives for Eckhart and Breslin did not immediately respond to The Times’ requests for comment. However, a rep for Breslin told Rolling Stone that Breslin “is not aware of any action filed against her and has not been served with any legal notice. Ms. Breslin categorically denies all contended allegations and unequivocally stands by her statement which she provided confidentially to SAG.”
Read more: Who’s the ‘loser’ now? Abigail Breslin, whose dad died of COVID, shames mask critic
According to the suit, the film’s on-set producer, identified as “Mr. Georgiev,” conducted an investigation into Breslin’s claims. He found no evidence of aggressive behavior by Eckhart, the lawsuit said, and the plaintiffs alleged Breslin’s accusations were “wild, hysterical and imaginary.”
The plaintiffs further allege that Breslin has since demanded “additional monies beyond her contract fee” to sign a final agreement. Without Breslin’s signature, the film apparently cannot be distributed and the producers cannot claim tax credits in Malta, where “Classified” was shot in February and March of this year. According to the complaint, Breslin withholding her signature “has completely imperiled the financial wellbeing of the production, including concluding distribution agreements and delivering under the terms of existing distribution agreements.”
Plaintiffs are seeking $80,000 in real damages, plus punitive damages.
Read more: Steven Tyler accused of 1970s sexual assault by a second woman who was a teen at the time
In 2016, Eckhart detailed his acting process to BAFTA Guru.”Going into the first day of film, I know that script backwards and forwards, not my part just, everybody’s part, so when I get on set, I can let it all go and be free. It’s no good getting to know me, Aaron, because that’s not going to help the film,” he said.
“If I’m working with a child and I’m playing his father, then from the second I meet him, I am my character,” he continued. “If it’s a woman — a love interest — I do the same thing with that. I mean, obviously not crossing the lines. But if I’m a villain, and this guy has to hate me, I’ll make him hate me. I’ll play little games with them. You know? I just feel like the little moments that the audience is looking for — if you want those moments, and you want real natural energy, it really behooves you to play these sort of psychological games with people.”
“Classified” is directed by L.A.-based director Roel Reiné, who is Dutch and also directed Paramount’s “HALO,” the Starz series “Black Sails” and Netflix’s “Fistful of Vengeance.” The new film weaves an international espionage story line in with a father-daughter relationship story.
Sign up for L.A. Goes Out, a weekly newsletter about exploring and experiencing Los Angeles from the L.A. Times.
This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.
