Joseph fifty clinches women’s series for Windies A

Recently Reddit user u/Cookie_Bear39 asked: “What was the most illegal thing that happened at your school?”

Folks got deep and revealed some pretty shocking and unbelievable scandals from their school days.

Their stories were so horrifying that they inspired the BuzzFeed Community to share some of their own.

So, here are some of the most shocking things teachers and students witnessed back in school:

Note: Some submissions include topics of sexual assault, verbal abuse, grooming, and child abuse. Please proceed with caution.

1.“Learned at a high school reunion that some cheerleaders were running their own ‘house of ill repute.’ Customers were adult males, and the girls were very careful not to reveal it to anyone in school. They were caught, and like most small towns containing ‘haves’ and ‘have-nots,’ they were ‘haves.’ It was brushed under the rug by the authorities.”

—markjens

2.“When I was in 7th and 8th grade, our principal was also our basketball coach. He was always touchy-feely with the girls on my team. He would sit next to us and roll our tall socks up and down, make weird sexual comments, make us change on the court while he was watching, and hold our hips when he was showing us something on the court. The list goes on and on.”

“I finally had enough and quit the basketball team because it became too much. He called me a ‘quitter’ and said I was ‘selfish’ for quitting.

Once the parents found out why I quit, there was a huge meeting and the guy simply got run out of town. He and his wife allegedly moved out of state, but he still has kids living in the same town as the school. Then I got into high school and it got even worse with those teachers…”

—kimwilliams06

3.“Now that they’ve been convicted, I can talk about this. Some guys in my school (two in the grade below me and one from the grade above me) were convicted of murdering a 17-year-old when the rest of us were in our twenties. They attacked him in a Walmart parking lot and left him for dead. His family found him when they went looking for him, and he died three days later. I went to a small Christian high school with about 30-60 people per grade level, so this was huge news.”

—ghcstxbcy

4.“When I was a freshman, a student and her mother got into a physical fight with each other over their respective boyfriend who was the audio visual teacher at the school. To my knowledge, no charges were filed, and the boyfriend ‘chose the daughter.'”

—randlemichelle7

5.“I was working in a boy’s high school in England, and after winter holidays in February, the principal was nowhere to be found. Turns out he fled with all the school’s money, and the principal of the twin girls school had to take over his job. The school was broke, they had to let many people go, cancel events, and we couldn’t make copies without approval…”

“10 years later I learned the principal who fled also left his family because he was dating a 16-year-old girl from the twin girls school, and he got her pregnant.”

—itsallinyrhead1

6.“I’m a Canadian high school student. My school is notorious for a lot of stuff, including a few kids murdering somebody and for getting swatted. However, before I came to my high school, there was a science teacher who would always have this student over in his classroom after school. Kids who were vaping behind the school always saw them together. The moment the student graduated, he and the student started publicly dating. I’m pretty sure he left his job before that because he knew what would follow.”

—amnaf1499

7.“At a middle school in our hometown in the mid-2010s, a group of boys got caught operating a child pornography ring. They were convincing girls to send them nude sexts, collecting them, and then selling them to other students. It also came out at the same time that one kid who had largely absentee parents was holding drunken sex parties at his house to get more of those pics.”

—axj66

8.“In 8th grade, a guy and a girl were dating and sent nudes to each other. After they broke up, the girl sent her ex-boyfriend’s nudes to other people. She got in huge trouble, and a police investigation happened — the guy had to switch schools. I had a massive crush on the guy then, and I never saw him again. I was so sad.”

—melody_taylorsversion

9.“When I was in high school the guidance counselor got caught having sex with a student…in his office…BY HIS WIFE! He went to jail and last I heard he has been spotted partying at shanty bars in the neighboring city.”

—squarewatermelon

10.“In my high school, there were two kids who sprayed pepper spray into the school’s ventilation system because they didn’t want to go to class. A lot of people got sick, and people wearing hazmat suits would show up each time it happened. At first, the evacuation would be for a few minutes, then half an hour, then an hour or two, then half the day. Eventually, students would say ‘fuck it’ and leave school entirely. Come exam time, two separate bomb threats were called in from the same kids. Our principal at the time was a former cop who ended up helping the police figure out who the culprits were, and the kids were brought up on a slew of charges.”

—msjwoods181

11.“There was a really big fight among at least 10 kids, and one kid got hit in the head so hard he had a seizure. He was in a coma and gone for months. Luckily he recovered and is doing much better now.”

—veelavi

12.“In 7th grade a bunch of kids got caught on the playground in one of those play fort things naked during recess. Turns out they had spent weeks worth of those 15-minute recesses learning both male and female anatomy.”

—thegassygoose

13.“In middle school, my basketball coach got arrested for having a relationship with a student. In high school, one of the football coaches/my geography teacher got arrested for soliciting a sex worker who was actually a cop (he was married — I think they got divorced). There was also a time a senior gave an 8th grade girl some weed and she got caught smoking it in one of the restrooms at school.”

—idam4b9f0935c

14.“I went to a school in an area where there were a lot of ‘rival gangs.’ I saw someone get shanked and bleed out in the cafeteria.”

—heyhello123456

15.“My high school had to be evacuated because someone tried to light the curtains in the auditorium on fire during my junior year.”

—rebeccaswishl

16.“In middle school a kid in my class was busted for having a water bottle full of vodka. I don’t know where he got it. He claimed he mixed up his grandma’s with his own, but knowing him, he was the type to test boundaries. I don’t think he intended to actually drink it — he just wanted to see if he could get away with it.”

“In response, the school had an assembly about underage drinking. That kid also jumped down a flight of stairs and broke his leg because he wanted to see if he could do it.”

—torbielillies

17.“During graduation week at my Catholic high school in New Jersey, some of us seniors had a day party with kegs and liquor at the school. Down the basement steps came three pair of black-clad priests, the principal, and dean. We were BUSTED! We thought we weren’t going to graduate. But get this: They all joined our party — playing poker and drinking.”

—chrisbrindley

18.And: “When I was in 7th grade there was a teacher who was caught having sex with her male 13-year-old student. Apparently they had sex 28 times within a week — she allowed the boy’s 12-year-old friend watch them on multiple occasions. She gave them alcohol, let them drive her car, and even talked the father of the 13-year-old into letting him spend the night at her house. She got busted when the boy’s father thought it was strange his son constantly had ‘detention’ and needed to stay after school all the time.”

“This SHOOK our community of parents, teachers, and students. A good portion of us middle schoolers went to the elementary school where it occurred just the school year prior, so a lot us either had her as a teacher or knew of her extremely well.”

—alysiashae

