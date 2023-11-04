Knicks vs. Bucks prediction, odds, line, spread, time: 2023 NBA picks, Nov. 3 best bets from proven model

Fiserv Forum hosts a top-tier matchup between Eastern Conference contenders on Friday. The Milwaukee Bucks host the New York Knicks on the opening night of the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament, and the slate features seven group play contests. Milwaukee is 2-2 overall and 2-1 at home this season, though the Bucks are coming off a blowout loss to the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday. New York is 2-3 overall and 2-1 on the road to begin the 2023-24 campaign. RJ Barrett (knee) is listed as questionable for New York.

For this game, SportsLine consensus lists Milwaukee as 5.5-point favorites, and tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. The total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 224.5 in the latest Knicks vs. Bucks odds. Before making any Bucks vs. Knicks picks, you need to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine’s advanced computer simulation model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five seasons. The model enters Week 2 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a 77-41 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning nearly $3,000. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Knicks vs. Bucks and just locked in its picks and NBA predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model’s picks. Now, here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Knicks vs. Bucks:

Knicks vs. Bucks spread: Bucks -5.5

Knicks vs. Bucks over/under: 224.5 points

Knicks vs. Bucks money line: Bucks -209, Knicks +173

NYK: The Knicks are 2-2-1 against the spread this season

MIL: The Bucks are 1-3 against the spread this season

Knicks vs. Bucks picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Knicks can cover

The Knicks have the edge on the defensive side of the floor when comparing the teams this season. New York leads the NBA in defensive rebound rate (78.8%) and second-chance points allowed (7.6 per game), and is in the top six in both 3-point accuracy allowed (31.6%) and assists allowed (21.4 per game). New York also allows fewer than 21 free throw attempts per game, and the Knicks led the league in points allowed in the paint (45.9 per game) during the 2022-23 season. The Knicks were also in the top five in opponent shooting and fast break points allowed last year, and the Bucks are off to a rocky defensive start.

Milwaukee is in the bottom three of the NBA in defensive rating (119.0), and opponents are shooting 51.4% from the field, 41.0% from 3-point range, and 58.7% from inside the arc against the Bucks. No team is allowing more fast break points per game (21.5) than Milwaukee, and the Bucks are No. 29 in assists allowed (29.8 per game). See which team to pick here.

Why the Bucks can cover

Though the Bucks have not found their footing at full force, Milwaukee’s roster features two top-flight superstars in Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard. Antetokounmpo is averaging 24.5 points and 8.5 rebounds per game this season, and the two-time NBA MVP also generated 31.1 points and 11.8 rebounds per contest in 2022-23 while bringing elite defensive production. Antetokounmpo has averaged 29.2 points and 12.1 rebounds per game over the last six seasons combined, and he is flanked by an elite perimeter creator in Lillard.

Lillard is a seven-time All-NBA selection who ranks No. 6 on the all-time list for career 3-pointers (2,396). He is averaging 21.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game since joining Milwaukee, and Lillard is averaging 29.3 points and 7.5 assists per game over the last five seasons combined. Milwaukee is also leading the NBA with 31.0 free throw attempts per game this season, and the Bucks are shooting 57.8% from inside the 3-point arc in 2023-24. See which team to pick here.

How to make Knicks vs. Bucks picks

SportsLine’s model is leaning Over on the point total, projecting a combined 226 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the model’s pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Knicks vs. Bucks, and which side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Knicks vs. Bucks spread you need to jump on Friday, all from the model on a 77-41 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, and find out.