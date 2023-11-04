News
North Dakota lawmaker’s plane took off without runway lights before the crash that killed his family
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota state senator took off from a remote Utah airport last month with his wife and two young sons in the plane without the runway lights on a night with no moonlight and crashed just a minute later, killing everyone aboard, investigators said in a preliminary report released Thursday.
Security video and a witness confirmed the runway lights that are controlled by the pilot remained dark when the plane took off on Oct. 1 from the airport outside Moab, but the report from the National Transportation Safety Board didn’t explain why the lights weren’t on. Investigators also didn’t find any mechanical problems in their initial inspection of the wreckage, so it won’t be clear what caused the crash until they finish their full report more than a year from now.
Doug and Amy Larsen and their two sons, 11-year-old Christian and 8-year-old Everett, were on the ground in Utah for less than three hours on their way home from a family gathering in Arizona.
Security video showed Larsen buying 27 gallons (102 liters) of fuel at a self-serve island at the airport shortly after landing around 5:45 p.m., when it was still daylight, and borrowing a car to drive into town, the NTSB said.
By the time the family got back to the airport shortly after 8 p.m., — more than an hour after sunset — it would have been exquisitely dark in an area known as prime stargazing territory because of the lack of lights. After the Larsens got back into the plane, the video showed the plane’s lights illuminate before it rolled down the runway and took off at 8:23 p.m.
The plane climbed 200 feet (61 meters) into the air and turned 180 degrees steeply to the right to fly back past the airport, the report said, without noting whether this was the correct path to head to North Dakota.
After that, the plane started to descend. Investigators found that it gouged a hilltop before crashing about 455 feet (139 meters) later. The plane finally stopped on a second hill about 65 feet (20 meters) from the second impact point and amid the debris of the landing gear and wheel covers.
A pilot can typically turn on runway lights easily with just a few clicks on the microphone at an uncontrolled airport like Moab’s, said Steven Wallace, who led the Federal Aviation Administration’s accident investigations for eight years. But the report said the runway lights remained dark.
“I consider it very significant,” Wallace said. “There’s just no reason to do that.”
But Wallace thinks the investigation will likely focus on how much experience the 47-year-old Larsen had flying using instruments alone. It was so dark that he could have quickly lost track of the horizon after takeoff and become disoriented unless he relied on instruments.
“I think that’s going to be in the minds of the accident investigators. It’s a well-known, documented, recurring cause of accidents — disorientation,” Wallace said.
Wallace said that when only 200 feet off the ground, there is little room for errors.
The fact that Larsen flew Black Hawk helicopters during his 29 years with the North Dakota Army National Guard suggests he was likely trained to fly with instruments, Wallace said, but flying helicopters is almost entirely done visually.
He was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal, Bronze Service Star and Army Aviator Badge, among other honors. He had logged about 1,800 total military flight hours, according to National Guard spokesperson Nathan Rivard.
Larsen was posthumously promoted from lieutenant colonel to colonel, having met the criteria for promotion, Rivard said.
The Associated Press was unable to independently verify that Larsen had instrument training. Larsen had recently earned his commercial pilot’s license and had hopes of one day flying for a major airline, state Sen. Jim Roers said.
Over the next year, investigators will spend more time examining the wreckage and tearing apart the plane’s engine for clues. But the NTSB said its initial examination of the wreckage “revealed no mechanical malfunctions or failures that would have precluded normal operations.”
Investigators also will carefully calculate just how much weight was on the plane with four people aboard and the additional fuel that Larsen just bought.
“I won’t be the least bit surprised if the final report shows the airplane was over its maximum certified takeoff weight,” Wallace said.
Funerals were held Oct. 10 for the Larsens, and they were laid to rest in the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery.
Larsen, a Republican, was elected to the North Dakota Senate in 2020. In the 2023 session, he chaired a Senate panel that handled industry- and business-related legislation.
District Republicans recently appointed a successor for his seat representing Mandan, the city neighboring Bismarck to the west across the Missouri River. Justin Gerhardt, a project manager with a construction company who served nine years with the North Dakota Army National Guard, will serve the remainder of Larsen’s term through November 2024. The seat is on the ballot next year for a full, four-year term.
___
Funk contributed to this report from Omaha, Nebraska.
Slain model’s autopsy was highly unusual, LAPD detective says
As Los Angeles police detectives continue to investigate the apparent murder of model Maleesa Mooney, they are grappling with an anomaly from last week’s autopsy report: no clear cause of death.
Mooney, 31, had been bound, beaten, gagged and wedged inside a refrigerator inside her downtown L.A. apartment. Her body was discovered on Sept. 12 when police conducted a welfare check.
In the autopsy report obtained by KTLA last week, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner listed the cause of death as “homicidal violence” but could not identify a specific injury that clearly took her life.
David Marcinek, LAPD’s lead detective on the Mooney homicide, told KTLA that he has never investigated a case where the coroner listed “homicidal violence” as the cause of death.
Mooney suffered blunt force trauma to her head, torso and arms with multiple lacerations and contusions, the autopsy report states. She also had cocaine and alcohol in her system.
“The blunt force traumatic injuries observed at autopsy are generally not considered life-threatening on their own,” the medical examiner stated. “However, based on the circumstances of how Ms. Mooney was found, these injuries suggest she was likely involved in [a] violent physical altercation prior to her death.”
Marcinek believes the young model succumbed to a “totality” of her injuries, he said.
Also, Mooney’s family originally told police and the news media that she was two months pregnant at the time of her death. The autopsy report, however, indicated that was not the case. Whether this becomes a material fact remains to be seen.
Detectives, Marcinek says, have received many tips and reviewed security camera video from Mooney’s apartment on South Figueroa Street – but so far none has led to an arrest. He won’t say whether or not they have identified a person of interest but does say this appears to be an isolated incident.
He encourages anyone with information to call LAPD’s Central Bureau Homicide unit at (213) 996-4150.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.
Titans WR Treylon Burks carted off field after hard fall during game vs. Steelers
Tennessee Titans receiver Treylon Burks was carted off the field Thursday after a hard fall in the fourth quarter of the team’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The play occurred with 2:06 left in the contest. With the Titans trailing by four points, the team decided to go for it on fourth down. Quarterback Will Levis aired it out, tossing a deep pass to Burks down the sideline. Burks leapt to catch the ball and nearly hauled it in before falling hard on his shoulder and hitting his head against the ground.
The game was momentarily halted as Burks received medical attention on the field. He was surrounded by teammates as medical professionals placed Burks on a backboard and carted him off the field. Burks gave a thumbs up to fans as he was taken back into the tunnel.
Amazon Prime’s Kaylee Hartung reported Burks had feeling in all his extremities following the play and was being evaluated to determine whether he needed to go to a local hospital. As Hartung gave her report, the broadcast showed an ambulance waiting at the stadium to potentially take Burks away.
That was, thankfully, not necessary. Burks was “alert and moving” after the game, per Titans head coach Mike Vrabel, who said Burks was being evaluated in the training room. Amazon reporter Michael Smith said he saw Burks walk to the training room with assistance.
Burks was later able to walk out of the locker room on his own and head to the team bus.
Treylon Burks just walked out of the locker room on his own. Stopped and talked to one of the coaches then walked to the bus.
— TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) November 3, 2023
Burks was selected by the Titans in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. After a promising rookie season, Burks missed time early in 2023 due to a knee injury sustained during training camp. Prior to leaving Thursday’s game, Burks caught one pass for 5 yards in the Titans’ 20-16 loss.
36 “One In A Million” Stories That May Sound Fake, But Are Actually Totally True
Reddit user u/yankeevandal posed the question: “What statistically improbable thing happened to you?” The thread promptly filled with hundreds of chilling, shocking, and fascinating stories of brushes with death, eerie coincidences, and unfortunate mishaps. BuzzFeed Community users also chimed in with their own one-in-a-million stories. Here are some of the most interesting anecdotes:
1.“I was 8-months pregnant and putting my mother’s ashes to sea. My mom had died a couple years prior on her 60th birthday, but my grandmother hadn’t been ready to say goodbye then. My grandma was concerned about me being on the boat, but I insisted I’d be fine. As I dropped her ashes into the water, my own water broke. The captain rushed us back to land. My daughter was born the same day and hour as my mother had been over 60 years prior. We named her after her.”
—goety
2.“I got my tonsils out twice because they grew back. Let me tell you: Throwing up blood that runs down the back of your throat after surgery was an exorcist-level event. I’m glad the pain pills were so huge that I had to break them up into smaller, jagged bits…”
—u/browngreyhound
3.“My sister’s husband was taking classes at a community college in their city. He met a girl in his class who told him she was from the same small town where he and my sister (along with my parents) used to live. They talked some more, and he learned that her mom and stepfather worked at the same prison as our dad. He mentioned my dad’s name to her, and she said, ‘That’s weird. That’s my stepdad’s name.’ That’s how we learned about my dad’s affair and his other family.”
—u/jmezme
4.“My husband and I visited our old hometown and went to a used bookstore we used to frequent. I picked up a familiar title in nostalgia and flipped it open to find a student’s school ID card. The name and photo on the ID? My husband’s. Turns out his mom had donated books to that store many years before we all moved away from that area. He must have been using it as a bookmark and forgotten. It’s not so surprising considering we used to live in that area, but the ID was nearly 10 years old by the time we found it. That book was sitting on the shelf for nearly a decade, untouched, waiting for me to come along and pick it up. Bizarre.”
—u/misshepburn15
5.“My son died at 11 months old for two and a half minutes. I got to hold him as he took his first breaths, hold him while he took his ‘last’ breaths, and then got to hold him as he took his first breaths again. It’s something that, as a mother, I don’t wish on anyone. It was by far the scariest night of my life. I’ll never forget it: New Year’s Eve 2007 in Fairbanks, Alaska. My son statistically was not supposed to survive the pregnancy. I nearly lost him three times in the first trimester. I started going into active labor at 20 weeks, got put on strict bed rest, and then developed preeclampsia. I also had Hyperemesis through the whole pregnancy. I couldn’t even hold down water and needed daily IV fluid and nutrition. I was 17 pounds lighter than my pre-pregnancy weight when I delivered him at 39 weeks. Because of all of that, he shouldn’t be here now.”
“To make things even weirder, the doctor who kept me from losing him in my pregnancy was the doctor who treated him in Alaska — at a completely different hospital, all the way across the country from where we first met. It felt like divine intervention seeing his face. I knew, deep in my soul, that my son was going to be okay. My son is a happy, healthy teenager now. I am sitting here crying thinking about that night. It definitely still feels like a gut punch when I think about it.”
—u/iwishiwereonabeach
6.“I was hit by lightning…sort of. Indirectly. Lightning hit a tree near the wellhead while I was doing dishes. It exploded the tree, fried the well, and gave me a jolt that made my metal fillings so hot, they burned my tongue. Other than that, I was fine.”
—u/Weedhopper24
7.“I was almost murdered in a case of mistaken identity. A guy came chasing after my car on the highway, waving his gun out the window. He eventually got in front of me, blocked my car, and stopped his car and got out. He came right up to my window, pointed the gun right at my head, looked me in the eyes, and said, ‘Sorry, wrong chick,’ then got back in his car and drove away. I still have no idea who he was or who the ‘right chick’ was.”
—u/notprescriptive
8.“Earlier this summer, I was walking in the woods with my dog, a 5-year-old, 65-pound pit/lab mix. We were on one of our usual trails, and at a narrow part of it. My dog randomly stopped, stared, and laid down. About 30 feet in front of us was a lone deer blocking the path. It just stood there staring at us for about 30 seconds. I decided to let it take its time; I was in no rush. Eventually, the lone deer ran back into the brush, and my dog and I continued on our path. When we got to where the deer was, a MASSIVE branch fell 30 feet in front of us — where we WOULD HAVE BEEN if we hadn’t stopped to wait for the deer. Once I realized that, I was so shook, and we went back the other way. I’m not a superstitious or ‘everything happens for a reason’ person, but when I told my mom about it, she said it was the deer ‘paying it forward’ because I work with animals (vet nurse).”
“If I was hit, I think I’d at least be dealing with some nasty hospital bills, and if my dog were hit, I hate to think about what could’ve happened. The whole thing broke my brain and made me feel really lucky.”
—thisisfine
9.“I was contacted by the FBI in regards to a criminal on the most wanted list. There were so many coincidences in our lives that the agents thought that I had to know where he was. They grilled me for a couple of hours trying to get information, but I had never heard of the guy. It was incredible since our lives seemed so connected. We lived two streets apart as kids, attended the same elementary, middle, and high schools, and were members of the same church. He was three years older than me, so we never met at school, and his family attended church during a different time slot. We both studied French at the same university. As language tutors, we worked in the same office and had the same boss and general phone number. The age difference kept us from ever meeting, and he switched from French to business before I got there.”
“We both did a church missionary service in the same part of France, and even lived at the same address twice. Our time in France never overlapped, and those mission apartments changed tenants every couple of months. When we both lived in Salt Lake, we lived in the same (large) apartment complex. He robbed an armored car outside of a movie theater on a Monday morning, getting away with a lot of cash and murdering the driver. I was working the overnight shift at a grocery store (from Sunday night to Monday morning) on that exact morning. The theater and the grocery store shared a parking lot. Every six months or so, the FBI checks in with me.”
—u/Jameseatscheese
10.“When I was a teenager, I picked up a hitchhiker, and then a few years later, the same guy picked me up when I was walking after I ran out of gas. Never saw him before or after those two occasions.”
—u/Perrin_Aybara_PL
11.“I survived two attempted kidnappings between the ages of 2 and 5. I don’t remember the first, but I remember the second time vividly.”
—u/Bada_Ping
12.“I was driving with the windows down, and my friend was riding shotgun telling me about his friend, nicknamed Bird, whose death anniversary it was. We stopped at a red light and a feather flew into the car and landed on his arm. His arm has a feather tattoo in honor of his friend.”
—u/cheesy-mgeezy
13.“While riding my bicycle on a commercial fishing pier as a kid, I lost control and rode off the edge with a 20-foot drop to exposed rocks at low tide. I tried to stop myself going over by planting my feet on the edge of the pier, but I knew my bike was too heavy. Somehow, the bike stopped halfway over at a 45-degree angle. However, the seat was in the small of my back, preventing me from getting off. I couldn’t budge it at all to get the bike back up. A fisherman finally ran over to help me, and we decided he would pull me as hard as he could, and I’d let the bike fall.”
“I jumped to the side as he pulled me back to the pier, and it worked. However, my bike remained there, not moving at all. When I examined what had happened, there was a piece of rebar sticking out from the edge of the pier bent upwards in an L-shape, and it passed diagonally through the spokes of my front tire and completely wedged my bike in place. It was the ONLY spot on the 300-foot-long pier with ANYTHING sticking out. I most certainly did not stop myself and my bike from going over.”
—u/Vandesco
14.“I found a dropped phone, tried my birthday as the passcode, and it unlocked.”
—u/LostInRVA
15.“When I was 16, I was driving with two of my friends on a back road. It had just started raining, which reminded us to put on our seat belts. About one minute later, the SUV hydroplaned and slid off the shoulder of the road. Being an inexperienced driver, I over-corrected, and the vehicle did a 180° in the road, then flipped over the other side and rolled three times. We landed upside down, all hanging from our seatbelts. One of my friends (who had watched too many action movies) started screaming that the car was going to explode, so we all tried to get out as quickly as possible. I remember hooking my feet on the steering wheel to get to unlatch the belt. We all slid out of our broken windows and ran back.”
“Thankfully, another vehicle was driving behind us and saw the whole thing. He called 911, then told us what he saw. He thought we were all dead, and we should have been! It was miraculous to survive the accident, but here’s all the ‘one-in-a-million’ stuff: Turns out the car flipped right between a light pole and a huge tree, only missing both by a few feet. One of my friends was missing her cell phone, which was in her hand before the accident. We found it perfectly placed in her open purse, sitting upright beside the tree. EMS arrived and checked us out at the scene. We declined going to the hospital. Police officers claimed we were lucky to be alive. Seatbelts certainly played a role in saving our lives, but the roof was completely caved in and could have killed us all, with or without seatbelts.
The next day, we went to the tow truck yard to check out the car. Turns out my mom had left a box of roofing nails in the back that she was supposed to tell me to give to my stepdad, but of course forgot. They were scattered throughout the car, mostly nailed into the ceiling that had caved in. So, not only did we survive the accident mostly unscathed, we also had avoided nail shrapnel during it.”
—brittanymechielle
16.“I was hit in a crosswalk two times as a pedestrian by the same person. The incidents were four years apart and in different states.”
—u/Feeling_Wishbone_864
17.“I received my heart transplant after being on the list for only seven hours.”
—u/dekion101
18.“A traffic light fell off of its cable and directly in front of my car while I was stopped at the red light.”
—u/Jessers3192
19.“A bird crapped in my mouth. I had the car door barely open while my boyfriend pumped gas and was mid-sentence when a bird flew under the awning and pooped at the perfect angle to go through the barely open door, right into my mouth. Gross.”
—u/TheLazyNoodle505
20.“I was driving to a friend’s house when a huge tree fell on the road. My car passed under it as it was falling, so as soon as I could pull over, I called the emergency services and messaged my friend to say I would be late. When I got to his house, I found that his girlfriend’s mum was in the car behind, and the tree fell on her car. Luckily, she only had minor injuries, but one tree almost took us both out.”
—u/charlie1701
21.“After losing an AirPod while skiing, I was able to find it the next run.”
—u/BrickOutside1740
22.“I go to the same dentist with a woman who has the same first, middle, and last name, and same birth month and day as me. We’ve never crossed paths, but the hygienist tells me we both make them double-check the birth year every time we come in.”
—ambam8813
23.“We moved out of our family home that my parents had lived in for about 25 years. We’d already moved out, and the new owners had moved in, but about a week later, my mum remembered that she’d left some old photo albums in the attic. She went back to collect them, and when we were looking through them, she realized that a young boy in a few photos of family friends was actually the new owner of our old home. I still find it funny that before moving any of his possessions into his new home, there were already photographs of this man as a child in his house.”
—u/Dragonemmafly
24.“I got left a written message to call a girl, and I mistakenly called another girl with the same name instead. We’ve been married for 14 years.”
—u/DrFadTastic
25.“My wife and I were on a long cross-county road trip killing time in the car by listening to comedy albums. We finished listening to a Jim Gaffigan special as we were pulling into a rest stop off of 80 in Ohio. Who do I see coming out of the bathroom at the rest stop?? Jim freakin’ Gaffigan. I lived in NYC for 20 years and never ran into him, saw him perform, or knew his material, but now, I was seeing him at some random rest stop after listening to him for an hour?! For the first time in my life, I thought that we were living in a simulation, and something glitched. It was like we conjured his presence or something.”
—u/Prestigious_Emu_2684
26.“I was on a train that derailed.”
—u/sharethebite
27.“I saw an ad on a Pepsi case at a grocery store for a text-to-win contest to see Beyoncé in concert. I figured why not, so I sent a text and was entered. A few weeks later, I got a text back from the same number that told me I won the grand prize! I ended up winning two tickets to Beyoncé’s Mrs. Carter Show world tour in Brooklyn and $500 on a Visa gift card. I used the $500 for some bus tickets and a hotel down the street from Barclays. The seats were awesome, and it’s something I’ll never forget!”
—u/michellemybell
28.“Lost a small (real) pearl earring in the snow down the street from my boyfriend-at-the-time’s house. I was adjusting a scarf, and it flung out of my ear. I was sad because my grandmother got them for me. The next spring, my boyfriend-at-the-time flicked a joint into the woods and was paranoid it didn’t go out all the way. He went to go step on it, and right next to his foot was the earring.”
—u/Delicious-Plantain-3
29.“In 2006, I bought a travel guide to Costa Rica from a used bookstore to prepare for an upcoming trip. Inside the book was a copy of a shipping receipt from someone who’d ordered the book online a few years earlier. I did a double-take when I saw the shipping address on the receipt. The previous owner of the book had lived not only at my address, but IN MY SPECIFIC APARTMENT. And, presumably also took a vacation to Costa Rica, because that’s usually why people buy travel guides.”
—u/TheCervus
30.“I got attacked by a robin in the morning, then attacked by a hawk three hours later. Weird day.”
—u/BlackberryNeon
31.“About 10 years ago, I was in Baltimore for the large east coast earthquake that resulted in damage to the Washington Monument. It was major news because the east coast rarely has earthquakes, let alone ones large enough to cause a commotion. That day, I was packing bags to take a trip back west to the Bay Area. When I landed and got back to my parents’ house at about 11:30 p.m., we were sitting, having a glass of wine, and chatting when we felt a magnitude 3 to 4 earthquake hit. Normal for the Bay. I may be one of the few people ever to experience an earthquake on two different US coasts on the same day.”
—u/speckledfloor
32.“My sister passed away in 2019, and a bunch of us went on a float trip about a year later. It was our first trip without her, so I brought a koozie that had her name on it to have a piece of her there with us. We got caught up in some branches soon after our trip started, and I lost the koozie. I was bummed. Not long after, we stopped on a beach, and my sister’s daughter and I were hanging out in the middle of the river. All of a sudden, the koozie brushed my hand! It was down in the water, not floating at the top, and the water was moving so fast, the koozie should have been much farther down the river by that point. Of course, I started screaming in celebration that I found it. Still blows my mind that I found it, and there’s no other explanation other than my sister made it happen!”
—brikmill
33.“I once got into a car accident while driving home from work. I hydroplaned and got pitched off the road. My car ended up flipping over entirely, and I ended up upside-down. My airbags didn’t deploy, and my car was completely totaled, but I walked away with only a few bruises and a small piece of glass in my thumb. The cops that arrived on-scene were amazed that I came out practically unscathed. They didn’t even have to use the jaws of life to get me out; I just opened the door and crawled out. There was definitely a guardian angel looking out for me that day.”
—u/DisneyFoodie20
34.“My brother had his wallet stolen. At the time, my mom was working a second job at night at a gas station on the other side of town. Three obviously underage kids were trying to buy beer, and when she asked for ID, it was my brother’s! She gave those kids hell, and demanded his wallet back. They threw it on the counter and ran.”
—wheeler6262
35.“I got hit by a car and wound up in the front passenger seat without going through a window or open door. I went through the open moonroof.”
—u/dstanton
36.And: “I met my boyfriend on a dating website when we were both in our 40s. We are a perfect match for each other. We grew up in the same town and lived in the same town as adults. He was in the same third-grade class as my older sister. Here’s where it gets weird. Two years into the relationship, my grandmother passed away one month before her 101st birthday. I had been living in her house for about four years (to help care for her before and while she resided in a nursing home). My boyfriend’s dad attended the wake and recognized my aunt and uncle. Turns out, my grandfather’s brother was married to my boyfriend’s grandfather’s sister! Our parents have mutual first cousins, but my boyfriend and I are not related by blood. We are now in the process of buying my grandparent’s house — a home his grandparents visited many times so long ago.”
—christym2715
Absolutely. Wild. What’s your one-in-a-million story? Tell us in the comments! 👀
Note: Submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.
