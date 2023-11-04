Potentially Habitable Super-Earth Has Water Vapor in Atmosphere

Reminder: Tuesday, Nov. 7 is Election Day in Amherst. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. I will be at Crocker Farm for the early morning shift.

Reminder 2: This is the weekend to change clocks. Daylight Saving Time ends Saturday and you will wake up to a different time on Sunday.

Flora and fauna report: The Thanksgiving cactus will now become the Veterans Day cactus since it has buds that will be gone by Thanksgiving Day. Meanwhile, the lilac still has blossoms.

The deer that was pictured in a recent column is back. Besides the deer, I have had bear, fox, rabbit, cats, chipmunk and a snake in the yard. I can now add flamingos. They are pink and plastic but still flamingos. Four were left on my lawn Sunday morning with a card attached but no signature. Neighbors later confessed via email to the donation.

The Wesley United Methodist Church Fall Fair will be held Saturday, Nov. 4 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to an email from Dana Tarr. The event includes pies, baked goods, canned items, quilts, handcrafted one-of-a-kind items, jewelry, pulled pork, mac and cheese, soups for lunch, a silent auction, Grandma’s Treasures and local vendors, she wrote. The church is located at 98 North Maple St. in Hadley.

Nat Herold, owner of Amherst Books, turns 70 this Saturday, according to an email from Mary StrunkSitze of Amherst. The party is Friday, Nov. 3 from 4 to 6 p.m. It also marks the 20th anniversary of the bookstore on Main Street.

With all that paper, I doubt there will be candles.

Susan Mulholland of Leverett sent me an email about her art exhibit that will be in the Hall Gallery at Leverett Arts and Crafts. She was well known as a silk screen printer but has switched to oils.

A reception will be held Sunday, Nov. 5 from 4 to 6 p.m. The exhibit can be seen Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays from10 a.m to 5:30 p.m.

Kari Ridge of Leverett sent an email saying the Leverett Co-op Harvest Festival had to be canceled last Sunday because of the rain. Good news, the festival will be held Sunday, Nov. 5 from noon until 4 p.m. at 180 Rattlesnake Gutter Road.

“We’re looking forward to hosting a fun day for all ages with a sunnier weather forecast. The horses may not be able to come that day, but all the other festivities and arts and crafts booths will go on as planned,” she wrote.

Healing Waters: Stories of Loss, Mourning, Solace and Hope is a storytelling event that will be held Sunday, Nov. 5 at 2 p.m. at the Shea Theater in Turners Falls. The event is a benefit for Hospice of the Fisher Home. Tickets are sliding scale and available at the door. For information, email [email protected].

Several local residents will share their stories.

