Premier League LIVE: Fulham vs Man Utd, Man City vs Bournemouth, Everton vs Brighton & Newcastle vs Arsenal score, commentary & updates – Live
House Democrat Schools Marjorie Taylor Greene With A Brutal U.S. History Lesson
Rep. Chellie Pingree (D-Maine) checked Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) on Thursday, after the Republican brought up the removal of a Gen. Robert E. Lee statue while going to bat for an amendment that bars the use of certain funds to take down national monuments.
Greene — who cited George Orwell’s “1984” while rambling about “communist Democrats” erasing the past — touched on the removal of Confederate symbols in 2020 before noting the recent melting of a Lee statue previously taken down in Charlottesville, the Virginia city where 2017′s Unite the Right rally was held.
“This is the Democrats’ and the [President Joe] Biden administration’s effort to erase our history, just as they have done to the statue of Robert E. Lee. This is an outrage,” said Greene, who has sought to stand up for Confederate monuments in the past and was once criticized by a Lee relative.
Greene’s comments arrived after Rep. Ryan Zinke (R-Mont.) said the amendment “only pertains to monuments” recognizing the Founding Fathers. Pingree cited a provision describing how “none of the funds made available by this act may be used to remove any monument” on land under Interior Department jurisdiction.
Greene replied by declaring that there should be no funds allocated to remove “any monument,” before Pingree hit back with a history lesson.
“Just to clear up a couple of things, my colleague mentioned the Founding Fathers. Robert E. Lee was not actually one of the Founding Fathers; he was a general of the Confederacy. That was the city of Charlottesville; that wasn’t a national monument when that statue was removed,” she said.
“And I just have to say, I find it rich that the party that has supported book banning in our libraries, rewriting curriculum, not talking about our history over and over again is the very one that is saying that we have to often keep painful monuments in places where they do damage, where they interfere with people’s ability to enjoy the particular area that they’re in.”
Zinke: This amendment only applies to monuments that commemorate the founding founders
Pingree: It says all monuments
Greene: Yes all monuments… Robert E. Lee
Pingree to Zinke: Robert E. Lee was not a founding father pic.twitter.com/engayo6kzz
— Acyn (@Acyn) November 3, 2023
2 Teens Arrested After Allegedly Firing 100 Rounds Into Wrong Home, Killing Woman
Two Texas teenagers were arrested this week over the death of a 25-year-old woman after the pair allegedly fired more than 100 rounds into her home, mistaking it for that of a rival gang member.
Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar announced in a Tuesday press conference that the teens, ages 15 and 17, face charges of aggravated assault with a weapon and murder in the October 2022 shooting of Novita Brazil. Salazar added that the older teen had taken to social media to challenge Bexar County’s gang unit to catch him.
Authorities did not name the 15-year-old because he is charged as a juvenile. The 17-year-old is being charged as an adult; HuffPost is not naming him because he is a minor.
A photo composite shows Novita Brazil (left) and the 17-year-old accused of killing her.
Brazil, a college student, was at her San Antonio home last year when the shooting occurred, killing her and injuring a 41-year-old Airbnb guest who was renting a room.
On a GoFundMe honoring Brazil, loved ones described her as “the sweetest person you would ever meet,” adding that she’d had a husband of three years. According to the fundraiser, a funeral was planned in Indonesia, where she was from and her family still lives.
Authorities said the teens, who were 16 and 14 at the time of the shooting, had driven by Brazil’s residence in a stolen vehicle and fired dozens of rounds, believing that the people inside were members of an opposing gang who had previously shot at them.
They then allegedly fled in the vehicle and dumped out several firearms, including an assault-style rifle. The two were soon taken into custody and later released on bail.
An arrest warrant for the older teen was issued last month. But authorities said he attempted to evade them by cutting off his ankle monitor.
“Tell everyone at gang unit I said catch me,” he allegedly wrote on social media, alongside a photo in which he obscured his face with multiple firearms.
At the time of his Tuesday arrest, he was livestreaming on Facebook and taunting officers, authorities said.
In the video, which was played at Salazar’s press conference, the 17-year-old is seen laughing as he is escorted by deputies.
The sheriff said the video showed him to be an “extremely cocky, very confident young man, confident that he’s going to take full advantage of the legal system.”
The 15-year-old was also taken into custody Tuesday and had similarly livestreamed his own capture.
“This is how much of a joke it is to these guys: During that pursuit, he was actually on Instagram shooting a live video, knowing full well that he was running from the cops, knowing full well he was going to be arrested at any given time, if they didn’t end up killing someone in the course this pursuit,” Salazar said. “It was just a big joke to them.”
The teens’ family members are likely to face charges related to harboring suspects and lying to authorities about their location, Salazar said.
According to court records, the 17-year-old’s arraignment is set for Dec. 1.
Colorado State University
Thursday night on the road in San Jose, a different, vengeful Spartans teams was on the other side of the net.
Needing all five sets to close out Thursday night’s matchup, the Rams survived the trip to San Jose with their ninth conference win of the year, allowing Colorado State to remain in third place of the conference standing. Colorado State claimed the second, fourth and fifth sets to take the match with set scores of 20-26, 25-14, 24-26, 25-15 and 15-11.
Both offenses were hot and cold all night as the Rams eventually outhit the Spartans .232 to .147, but in set one, San Jose State came out of the gate with energy and a defensive powerhouse in the Mountain West’s leading blocker Jiana Lawson and teammate Alyssa Bjork. While the Spartans’ offense hit at a .333 efficiency, their defense earned seven blocks over Colorado State with Lawson and Bjork combining for five of those blocks.
Set two completely flipped the script. Colorado State hit over .500 in the second frame with San Jose State only hitting .030. The Rams also added three blocks in the second compared to none from the Spartans. Opposite hitter Malaya Jones had four of her game-leading 16 kills in the second set alone. Colorado State rallied to a 25-15 set win to tie the match.
Onto the third, once again the hitting percentages and total block number for each team flipped. Despite four service aces for the Rams, Colorado State hit at only a .047 efficiency compared to San Jose State’s .237 while the Spartans again added seven blocks in the set compared to the Rams’ one. Now down 2-1, Colorado State knew the only way to walk out of Spartan Gymnasium with a win was to play in and win their 11th five-set match this season.
The service aces continued for the Rams in a dominant 25-15 fourth set win with Emery Herman recording four aces herself in the fourth frame. Herman totaled six aces on the night while also dishing out 44 assists and totaling 15 digs as the captain setter led her team to the fifth set while the Rams finished the fourth on a 9-1 run.
In the fifth, neither team scored three points in a row until the 12-8 mark where the Spartans closed the gap on the Rams to make it 12-11. After a timeout taken by head coach Emily Kohan, the Rams responded with three straight points of their own to claim a 15-11 fifth set and 3-2 match victory.
Colorado State continues to see fifth-year veteran Annie Sullivan step up in big moments as the outside hitter finished the night with 15 kills at a .237 efficiency. Another bright spot for the Rams was middle blocker Naeemah Weathers who not only recorded a season-high 13 kills on the night, but also did it at a .500 percentage while adding five block assists and a solo block.
The Rams’ defense was once again led by redshirt-sophomore libero Kate Yoshimoto who finished the night with 17 digs and five assists.
With only two weeks remaining in the Mountain West regular season, the Rams will take their weekend off to focus in on conference foes UNLV and San Diego State as they continue on the road next week before returning to Moby Arena and Fort Collins for senior weekend against New Mexico and Air Force in two weeks.
