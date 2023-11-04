Rams / Bronc Playoff Football Today / Cowboys Host the “Border war” With CSU Tonight / Junior Hawks at Gillette – Sheridan Media

BIG HORN RAMS FOOTBALL – For the second year in a row, the Big Horn Rams will host Lyman in the 2A semi-finals, with a trip to Laramie waiting in the wings for the winner. Kickoff is scheduled for noon at Big Horn high school, we’ll have it live for you on KWYO 1410 AM and 106.9 FM, James Timberlake will have the play by play.
SHERIDAN BRONC FOOTBALL – Game two of our double header will have the Sheridan Broncs hosting Thunder Basin high school the First Federal bank and trust pregame show will start at 5:30 with kickoff at 6:00.
Broncs Head coach Jeff Mowry says Thunder Basin is a much improved team from the first time they played during the regular season.
And he says the Broncs are going to come out and do what they do.
COWBOY FOOTBALL – The Wyoming Cowboys play Colorado state at home tonight, the “Border War” will kickoff at War Memorial stadium at 6:00 and you can hear it live on Smart Talk 106.3 FM. BRONCO FOOTBALL – The Denver Broncos are on their bye week and will get back into action at Buffalo November 13th for Monday Night Football.
JUNIOR HAWKS – The Sheridan Junior Hawks play home and home with the Gillette Wild this weekend, they play in the “Razor” city tonight and host game two tomorrow night, they drop the puck at 7:30 at the M&M Center.
Maximus Knight, 13, died after he was found with a rope from a tetherball pole wrapped around his neck
The family of a 13-year-old Utah boy who died on Oct. 28 after he was found with a tetherball rope around his neck is remembering him as “bright” and an “example of kindness & service” to his loved ones.
In a statement provided to PEOPLE Wednesday on behalf of the family of Maximus Knight, Jill Christianson, the boy’s aunt, said: “Our hearts are broken, he was so bright, so beautiful, a most perfect example of kindness & service to his fellow friends & family. He was adventure & risk, he was joy & sweetness, he was tease & laughter, he was bravery & strength. He was love.”
The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office earlier said that a teen, later identified as Maximus, was helping to clean up at his family’s corn maze in Venice, Utah, per Fox affiliate KSTU-TV reported. The boy’s family searched for him after they noticed he was missing, per KSL.com.
The sheriff’s office said Maximus was later discovered with a rope from a tetherball pole around his neck. At the time, he was neither breathing nor had a pulse, ABC affiliate KTVX-TV reported. The boy’s pulse was restored after an EMS crew arrived.
Maximus was transported to a local hospital and then transferred to another location for additional care where he later died, reported KSTU.
Maxiumus’ death was confirmed by the Utah Medical Examiner to USA Today. Sevier County Sheriff Nathan Curtis earlier said, per KSL.com, that there was no indication of foul play or suspicious activity, and that what happened to Maximus is believed to be an accident.
PEOPLE contacted the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office and the Utah Medical Examiner Thursday for additional information.
According to his obituary, Maximus was the fifth child of parents Lee and April Knight. He is survived by them and his four siblings Audrey, Owen, Grace and Guy.
“He spent many of his early years being adored as the little baby brother by his older siblings,” it read. “He delighted in outings with his family at a very early age, including even boating as a baby. He always had a strong bond with his mother and is the best cuddler in his family.
The obituary noted that Maximus’ interests included wrestling and driving a tractor in the corn maze, adding that he also served as a deacon in the Venice ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Before his death, Maximus attended Red Hills Middle School and participated in wrestling.
“Max would happily do anything that was asked of him – a benefit of working with his family from a young age,” the obituary added. “He loved trying to catch lizards, paddle boarding and being with family and friends at Lake Powell.”
“He was thoughtful of others’ feelings. He sought out his sisters for help when being chased by his brothers, or his dog, Daisy. He liked to cuddle up to his sisters and share about his day. While Owen was on his mission, Max looked forward to his calls and enjoyed hearing his mission stories. Max would show him his wrestling moves on video chats and couldn’t wait to show him in person.”
Treyton, a friend of Maximus, said of the boy, per KTVX: “He would always stick up for others if anyone was talking bad about us. He would always stand up for us … he wasn’t scared to put people in their place.”
A GoFundMe was established by Maximus’ aunt, Laurie Ann Thor, who wrote in the description: “Maximus was a beautiful, sweet and loving child who brought so much joy to his family and to his community,” wrote Laurie Ann Thor in the fundraiser description. “The youngest of his family, Maximus made every effort to impress his big brothers and care for those around him. Our hearts are broken as we struggle to make sense of this tragedy. We will forever mourn his passing.”
The fundraiser generated over $25,000 before donations were closed.
Funeral services for Maximus will be held Saturday in Richfield, according to his obituary.
Updates: Following is live coverage of the 8:37 p.m. EDT Friday liftoff of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on the Starlink 6-26 mission from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.
Welcome to FLORIDA TODAY’s Space Team live coverage of SpaceX’s Falcon 9 Starlink 6-26 mission from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.
SpaceX is now targeting 8:37 p.m. EDT for an evening launch of a Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.
If delays arise, three backup launch opportunities are available from 9:01 p.m. to 10:22 p.m. EDT, SpaceX reports.
After liftoff, the two-stage, 230-foot Falcon 9 will deploy another batch of 23 Starlink internet satellites into low-Earth orbit.
No local sonic booms are expected along the Space Coast. After soaring skyward along a southeastern trajectory, the rocket’s first stage booster will target landing aboard a drone ship out on the Atlantic Ocean about 8½ minutes after liftoff.
SpaceX Falcon 9 booster lands
Update 8:45 p.m. EDT: The Falcon 9 first-stage booster just landed aboard SpaceX’s drone ship A Shortfall of Gravitas out on the Atlantic Ocean, completing its 18th mission.
Liftoff!
Update 8:37 p.m. EDT: SpaceX has launched a Falcon 9 rocket carrying 23 Starlink satellites from Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.
The first-stage booster should land on a drone ship out on the Atlantic Ocean in 8½ minutes.
SpaceX live launch webcast begins
Update 8:33 p.m. EDT: SpaceX’s live launch webcast hosted on X (formerly Twitter) is now posted at the top of this page.
Liftoff is scheduled in four minutes.
SpaceX launch only 10 minutes away
Update 8:27 p.m. EDT: With only 10 minutes remaining before SpaceX’s scheduled 8:37 p.m. EDT Falcon 9 launch, the countdown appears to be proceeding as planned.
Fueling is well underway at Launch Complex 40.
SpaceX booster to land on drone ship at sea
Update 8:16 p.m. EDT: Tonight’s mission marks the 18th flight for this Falcon 9 first-stage booster, SpaceX reports.
Following stage separation, the booster is slated to land on the drone ship A Shortfall of Gravitas out on the Atlantic Ocean 8 minutes, 27 seconds after liftoff.
SpaceX Falcon 9 fueling now underway
Update 8:03 p.m. EDT: Falcon 9 fueling procedures are now underway at Launch Complex 40, SpaceX just announced.
This critical step means the Starlink 6-26 mission is now committed to lift off at 8:37 p.m. EDT, or else the launch must be postponed.
“All systems and weather are currently go for launch,” SpaceX officials announced.
SpaceX launch countdown timeline
Update 7:34 p.m. EDT: Here’s a behind-the-scenes rundown of SpaceX’s upcoming Falcon 9 countdown timeline. T-minus:
38 minutes: SpaceX launch director verifies “go” for propellant load.
35 minutes: Rocket-grade kerosene and first-stage liquid oxygen loading begins.
7 minutes: Falcon 9 begins engine chill prior to launch.
1 minute: Command flight computer begins final prelaunch checks; propellant tank pressurization to flight pressure begins.
45 seconds: SpaceX launch director verifies “go” for launch.
3 seconds: Engine controller commands engine ignition sequence to start.
0 seconds: Liftoff.
SpaceX targeting Cape’s 60th launch of 2023
Update 7:14 p.m. EDT: Tonight’s Falcon 9 liftoff is slated to be the record-breaking 60th of the year from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station and Kennedy Space Center.
The previous record of 57 launches was established last year.
Space Force: 80% chance of good weather
The Space Force’s 45th Weather Squadron pegs the odds of “go” launch weather at 80% at the Cape for the Starlink 6-26 mission. Scattered cumulous clouds ranging from 3,000 to 6,000 feet above ground level should dot the sky, with isolated showers and northeast winds of 15 to 20 mph at 200 feet of elevation.
“A strong surface high is settling over the eastern United States and providing continuous onshore flow over the Space Coast. The influence of this surface high will keep the mid-levels quite dry and confine moisture to the lower levels,” the launch forecast said.
“As a result, the Cumulus Cloud Rule will be the primary concern as onshore showers may move over the pad,” the forecast said.
When is the next scheduled launch from Florida’s Space Coast?
NASA’s SpaceX CRS-29 mission — a cargo resupply mission to the International Space Station — is now targeted for launch at 8:28 p.m. EDT Thursday. This marks the second delay since Sunday’s former target launch time. Some quick facts:
Rocket: SpaceX Falcon 9.
Location: Pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center.
Trajectory: Northeast.
Weather: TBD.
Landing: Cape Canaveral Space Force Station’s Landing Zone 1.
Live coverage: Starts 90 minutes before liftoff at floridatoday.com/space.
About: This marks SpaceX’s 29th commercial resupply mission for NASA to the ISS. A Dragon cargo capsule will deliver new science investigations, food, supplies and equipment to the international crew. The research includes laser communications and work to understand interactions between Earth’s weather and space.
For the latest schedule updates at the Cape, visit floridatoday.com/launchschedule.
Rick Neale is a Space Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY (for more of his stories, click here.) Contact Neale at 321-242-3638 or [email protected]. Twitter/X: @RickNeale1
BUREIJ REFUGEE CAMP, Gaza Strip (AP) — The gray film covering the faces of children rushed to Al-Aqsa Hospital in central Gaza Thursday made it hard to distinguish between the living and the dead.
After two Israeli airstrikes flattened an entire block of apartment buildings in the Bureij refugee camp and damaged two U.N. schools-turned-shelters, rubble-covered Palestinians big and small arrived at a hospital too packed to take them.
Tiny, motionless bodies lay flat against the hospital’s hard floor. A small boy bled out onto the tiles as medics tried to staunch the flow from his head. A baby lay next to him with an oxygen mask strapped on — covered in ash, his chest struggled to rise and fall. Their father sat beside them.
“Here they are, America! Here they are, Israel!” he screamed. “They are children. Our children die every day.”
More than 3,700 Palestinian children and minors have been killed in just under a month of fighting, and bombings have driven more than half the territory’s 2.3 million people from their homes, while food, water and fuel run low.
As Israeli troops encircle Gaza City and press ahead with a ground offensive, the death toll is expected to grow.
The war was triggered by the Hamas militant group’s brutal cross-border attack on Oct. 7, which killed some 1,400 people in Israel and took some 240 others hostage. More than 9,000 Palestinians in Gaza have been killed since then, according to the Health Ministry in Hamas-ruled Gaza. It is the fifth and by far deadliest war between the two enemies.
It was not immediately clear why Israel targeted Bureij, which is located in central Gaza in an area where Israel has urged people to go to stay safe from heavy fighting further north.
The army said that airstrikes across Gaza had targeted Hamas military command centers hidden in civilian areas. But its statement did not mention Bureij specifically. Israel accuses Hamas of using civilians as human shields.
The Bureij strikes Thursday killed at least 15, Gaza’s Civil Defense said. It said dozens of others were believed to be buried in the rubble.
Paramedics and first-responders have struggled to evacuate the injured and the dead due to crippled infrastructure and fuel shortages. Instead, casualties flow into hospitals in the arms of relatives, neighbors or anyone able to transport the wounded.
In Bureij, which is home to an estimated 46,000 people, Palestinians hacked at the rubble, searching for survivors. A young girl found under the deluge was carried into the emergency room. With her foot bloody and her face covered in ash, she insisted to medics she was fine.
___
Frankel reported from Jerusalem.
___
Find more of AP’s coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/israel-hamas-war