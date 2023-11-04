There are two foes in the film “Nyad”: nature and age. It is no spoiler to say that Annette Bening and Jodie Foster achieve a conquest over those opponents, not in some trite, scripted or airbrushed way, but with the sinews and cartilage of real athletes. Every now and then a cultural moment comes along that exposes how severely and artificially we continue to limit the conceptual range of female ideals, and the cannonball biceps of these two actresses in their 60s constitutes a significant one. Sun-scorched, straw-haired, scored with tendons, they are glorious.
Sia, H.E.R., Common Celebrate Chaka Khan at Rock Hall Induction
After years of nominations, Chaka Khan was finally inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on Friday, with Common, H.E.R., Sia, and Jazmine Sullivan welcoming the singer to the hall at the Brooklyn’s Barclay Center induction ceremony.
Sullivan — who previously performed alongside Khan in a star-studded rendition of “I’m Every Woman” at the 2017 Essence Festival — first delivered the induction speech.
“That voice, as raw as it is sweet, as sensual as it is soulful, has guided us through good times and bad, through meet-ups and breakups, through desire and despair, through hard times and higher love,” Sullivan said. “Chaka’s voice will never get lost among her peers or fade in the background, her tone stands alone. Everything about Chaka is fire.”
Sullivan gave an emotional induction for Khan, recalling when Khan called Sullivan’s mother after she went into remission for breast cancer. “I can still see my mother falling off the couch in pure excitement when she saw Chaka appear on the screen. Not to mention that day that the woman whose voice carried you through so much of your life was equally a beautiful and empathetic soul as well.
“The fact that she took the time to reach out to my mother at that point in my life,” she continued with a long pause as the crowd applauded, “puts her in my personal hall of fame. This year Chaka is celebrating 50 years in the music industry, that’s five decades of peerless artistry, five decades of hits, five decades of influencing generations of artists, especially young women like me.”
What followed was a medley of Khan’s biggest hits from her Rufus era to her solo career, with Common kicking things off with the Prince-penned “I Feel for You” before H.E.R. took over on vocals and guitar with Rufus gems “Ain’t Nobody” and “Sweet Thing.”
Sia, wearing an intricate pink rainbow coat and matching wig covering her eyes, closed out the celebration of Khan’s legacy with a rendition of her anthem, “I’m Every Woman.” Khan was a Rock Hall finalist several times over the past decades, both as a solo artist and with Rufus, before finally and rightfully receiving the honor as part of the Class of 2023.
Khan gave a brief speech after her medley, bringing Rufus guitarist Tony Maiden on stage and citing him as a key figure in her musical success. “I used to be called Rufus,” Khan told the crowd. “I brought Rufus with me tonight. Without [Maiden] and the band Rufus, I would not be where I am today, and that’s a fact. We’ve been through a whole lot of good and crazy stuff together. He is a great musician, writer and guitar player, and I wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for Tony Maiden. Thank you so much.”
“Funk queen, rock goddess, jazz singer, disco diva – Chaka Khan embodies and transcends these. With a voice of seductive fire and sweet smoke, Khan came to prominence with the innovative funk/rock group Rufus in the 1970s,” the Rock Hall said of the singer. “Equally ferocious and feminine, she was Rufus’ secret weapon. At a time when audiences for rock and soul were splitting into different camps, Khan’s voice and presence represented the racial and social integration at the heart of rock & roll.”
Unapologetic North Dakota GOP Leader Quits After Racist Tweet Suggesting Black People Should ‘Move to Wakanda’ Resurfaces
The newly-appointed executive director of the North Dakota Republican Party is officially on the outs early into his position after it was discovered that his X account is riddled with racist and sexist tweets.
It took only 10 days after Dave Roetman was hired on to be the state’s party executive for him to resign after those social media posts were found and reported.
According to thorough reports by The Forum of Fargo-Moorhead, Roetman made “dozens and dozens of ignorant social media posts,” including comments underneath photos of half-naked women, jokes about women making sandwiches and pies, and a suggestion that Black people should move out of the United States and migrate to Wakanda, the fictional African kingdom that was the setting for Marvel film “Black Panther.”
“I believe the best path forward for the NDGOP is for me to take a different path,” said Dave Roetman in a brief statement announcing his resignation. “I wish them all the best.”
It was also reported that in response to a woman’s post about relationship advice, he said, “Here’s a quarter, keep it between your knees.” He approved groping women, and in response to another X user’s post about whether an attractive woman in a photograph could make sandwiches, made a joke about making pies.
He also commented, “Narcissist?” in response to a story about a Black female reporter leaving a country music festival after a man called her a racial slur.
When reporter Rob Port asked Roetman about the posts, he was completely unapologetic.
“I am a man who stands by his words,” he told Rob Port.
Roetman joined X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, in April 2022 and has been an avid user since.
He was hired after the former executive director, Samantha Holly, abruptly vacated the position in September due to her conflict with some party members’ desires to exclude traditionally conservative Republicans in favor of Donald Trump loyalists.
Roetman seems to have no issue with that sect of the party—recent social posts on his X account hint at his support for the devoted Trump GOP faction.
Read the original story here.
In ‘Nyad,’ Annette Bening and Jodie Foster shatter the limits of age
“Nyad,” directed by husband and wife Jimmy Chin and Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi of “Free Solo” fame, is a biopic of the marathon swimmer Diana Nyad’s 110-mile open water journey from Cuba to Florida in 2013 at age 64 with the help of her closest friend and trainer, Bonnie Stoll. But there is a story within a story in the film, which debuts on Netflix on Friday: the partnership of two women frustrated by a Hollywood culture that permits so few dynamic roles for mature women, and who do something about it. When “Nyad” began filming in a 233-by-233-foot tank of water off the coast of the Dominican Republic in April 2022, Bening showed up on set for a “safety” rehearsal with stunt doubles — whom she promptly rendered bystanders. She knifed into the water and glided the length of the tank, swimming 70 yards with elite-quality strokes that barely rippled the water. “We were all jaw-dropped,” says Chin.
Chin, a fabled extreme athlete himself who has scaled peaks, skied Mount Everest and grew up swimming competitively, had not known until that moment how committed Bening was in preparing for the role. “We weren’t sure how far she was willing to take it,” he says. They left Bening alone during preproduction “to respect the actor’s process.” Bening used the time to train every day for a year under the tutelage of a former U.S. Olympian, Rada Owen. “She was incredibly strong, her stroke was beautiful, she was just flying through the water,” Chin says. ” … She took it all the way.” Bening was “adamant” that she would swim every stroke in the film — which meant spending four to eight hours a day in the water. “One of the unanticipated consequences was that she was so strong, she had this endurance which allowed us to maximize our shooting schedule,” Vasarhelyi says.
Bening, 65, and Foster, 60, have been unable to promote the film because of the screen actors strike. But it’s plain in conversation with their filmmakers and trainers that both women explicitly wanted to shatter age archetypes — really, really break them all to pieces. “It was important to both actors that we not touch their bodies, as in touch up,” Vasarhelyi said. “They were committed to play women of their age.” They were also committed to demonstrating the metamorphosing possibilities of strenuous athleticism. Foster told the directors she wanted to join the film in part because she wanted to show audiences two older women who were “badasses.”
Bening prepared for the role by hanging out with Nyad and even doing an open water swim with her. She began the project with a slender yoga-fit frame but put on slabs of muscle in her shoulders to cultivate the right heavy endurance build. “When you looked at her, she had a swimmer’s back,” Vasarhelyi says. Bening had little experience in the water other than crewing on a scuba boat as a teenager. But she told the former Olympian Owen that she considered acting an athletic pursuit, saying that “Movement is very important to me.” The first time the former Olympian put her through a pool interval workout with just five seconds rest between laps, she gasped almost to the point of panic. Owen taught her to manage her breath and energy and elongate her strokes. Most untrained swimmers tend to chop vainly in the water, taking 20 to 30 strokes to swim a 25-yard pool length, “kind of like trying to Kayak with a straw,” Owen says. An Olympian such as Owen only needs 11 strokes. By the end of their training sessions, Bening could torque through the water in multiple 300-yard sets without gasping and glide a pool lap in only 15 or so strokes.B
Bening added enough inches to her shoulders that she told Stoll, “My jackets fit differently.” She also became a dedicated swimmer who still spends an hour or so daily in the pool. When “Nyad” began to screen at film festivals, Vasarhelyi got a text from a friend’s mother. “Did you airbrush Annette’s legs?” it said. “No, that’s God’s work,” Vasarhelyi replied. But it was also Bening’s.
Review: ‘Nyad’ is a celebration of perseverance and self-belief
Foster’s first appearance on the set came with a similar jolt of awe for the directors. On the day she agreed to take the role of Stoll, Foster stood on a New York sidewalk after meeting with Bening and told the directors, “I’m going to have to start training tomorrow for this role.” Stoll, 71, a Los Angeles-based physical trainer and a former world class racquetball player, is a burnished specimen who does 100 reps of shoulder, biceps and abdominal work a day, powerwalks for two hours at a clip, and also does sets of military style chin ups and pull ups.
In her last film, “The Mauritanian,” Foster had played a slack-armed, helmet-haired lawyer in a suit. After that day with Foster on the sidewalk, “We never really heard anything more from her,” Chin says. “And then she showed up just ripped.”
Foster hung out with Stoll regularly, studying her mannerisms and honing an imitative physique. The actress embarked on a regimen of daily workouts that continued through the film, alternating kettlebells with heavy weightlifting. She combined it with a sufferingly strict diet that to the directors seemed to consist of “mostly brown rice, chicken and broccoli.” At the end of the film, she told Stoll, “I hope I never see chicken again.”
It is arguably the most limber acting job of Foster’s career. She exudes a jubilant physicality, and the audience will be pardoned for doing a doubletake when she appears on a boat deck wearing cargo shorts and a sports bra, and grabbing for their phones to look up Foster’s age. She will turn 61 on Nov. 19. Recently, the directors met her at a social occasion. “I’m being objectified,” she teased them. Vasarhelyi says, “For me, she’s a new body goal, like a new measure that I personally aspire to.”
The theme of Nyad is simply: Aging is an inevitability, but weakness isn’t, not if you’re willing to keep lifting things above your shoulders. “You know, we don’t have to lose our muscle,” Stoll says.
But there is an underlying message, too, a more subtle one delivered by Bening and Foster in their transfigurations from slender actresses into absolute athletes. Not much really separates great athleticism from great acting. Both require rigor, practice, the development of fine sensory perception and a fundamental lack of vanity, in search of a mysterious elevation. Bening and Foster give the audience both acting and athleticism, and along the way a reminder of the exultation to be found in any physically immersive endeavor, no matter what your age or state of being.
“I’m not done,” Bening tells Foster in the movie, “and neither are you.”
Help, I Can’t Stop Laughing At These 35 Extremely Dumb Things People Actually Posted On The Internet Last Month
1.On the upcoming time change:
2.On mutual attraction:
3.On drones:
4.On brain issues:
5.On dietary restrictions:
6.On the Titanic:
7.On holy matrimony:
8.On the finer things in life:
9.On nails:
10.On medical advice:
11.On mirrors:
12.On grandpa’s glory days:
13.On that one emergency alert we all got:
14.On equations:
15.On shopping experiences:
16.On spying:
17.On Florida:
18.On beef:
19.On Superman:
20.On left-handedness:
21.On selfishness:
22.On the continents:
23.On the USA:
24.On order of operations:
25.On cleaning:
26.On gentlemanly behavior:
27.On true beauty:
28.On rocks:
29.On fruits:
30.On weirdness:
31.On the Sun:
32.On dangerous plants:
33.On relationships:
34.On public school:
35.And on DNA:
