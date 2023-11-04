SpaceX Starlink launch Friday from Cape Canaveral in Florida

Updates: Following is live coverage of the 8:37 p.m. EDT Friday liftoff of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on the Starlink 6-26 mission from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

Welcome to FLORIDA TODAY’s Space Team live coverage of SpaceX’s Falcon 9 Starlink 6-26 mission from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

SpaceX is now targeting 8:37 p.m. EDT for an evening launch of a Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

If delays arise, three backup launch opportunities are available from 9:01 p.m. to 10:22 p.m. EDT, SpaceX reports.

After liftoff, the two-stage, 230-foot Falcon 9 will deploy another batch of 23 Starlink internet satellites into low-Earth orbit.

No local sonic booms are expected along the Space Coast. After soaring skyward along a southeastern trajectory, the rocket’s first stage booster will target landing aboard a drone ship out on the Atlantic Ocean about 8½ minutes after liftoff.

SpaceX Falcon 9 booster lands

Update 8:45 p.m. EDT: The Falcon 9 first-stage booster just landed aboard SpaceX’s drone ship A Shortfall of Gravitas out on the Atlantic Ocean, completing its 18th mission.

Update 8:37 p.m. EDT: SpaceX has launched a Falcon 9 rocket carrying 23 Starlink satellites from Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The first-stage booster should land on a drone ship out on the Atlantic Ocean in 8½ minutes.

SpaceX live launch webcast begins

Update 8:33 p.m. EDT: SpaceX’s live launch webcast hosted on X (formerly Twitter) is now posted at the top of this page.

Liftoff is scheduled in four minutes.

SpaceX launch only 10 minutes away

Update 8:27 p.m. EDT: With only 10 minutes remaining before SpaceX’s scheduled 8:37 p.m. EDT Falcon 9 launch, the countdown appears to be proceeding as planned.

Fueling is well underway at Launch Complex 40.

SpaceX booster to land on drone ship at sea

Update 8:16 p.m. EDT: Tonight’s mission marks the 18th flight for this Falcon 9 first-stage booster, SpaceX reports.

Following stage separation, the booster is slated to land on the drone ship A Shortfall of Gravitas out on the Atlantic Ocean 8 minutes, 27 seconds after liftoff.

SpaceX Falcon 9 fueling now underway

Update 8:03 p.m. EDT: Falcon 9 fueling procedures are now underway at Launch Complex 40, SpaceX just announced.

This critical step means the Starlink 6-26 mission is now committed to lift off at 8:37 p.m. EDT, or else the launch must be postponed.

“All systems and weather are currently go for launch,” SpaceX officials announced.

SpaceX launch countdown timeline

Update 7:34 p.m. EDT: Here’s a behind-the-scenes rundown of SpaceX’s upcoming Falcon 9 countdown timeline. T-minus:

38 minutes: SpaceX launch director verifies “go” for propellant load.

SpaceX launch director verifies “go” for propellant load. 35 minutes: Rocket-grade kerosene and first-stage liquid oxygen loading begins.

Rocket-grade kerosene and first-stage liquid oxygen loading begins. 16 minutes: Second-stage liquid oxygen loading begins.

Second-stage liquid oxygen loading begins. 7 minutes: Falcon 9 begins engine chill prior to launch.

Falcon 9 begins engine chill prior to launch. 1 minute: Command flight computer begins final prelaunch checks; propellant tank pressurization to flight pressure begins.

Command flight computer begins final prelaunch checks; propellant tank pressurization to flight pressure begins. 45 seconds: SpaceX launch director verifies “go” for launch.

SpaceX launch director verifies “go” for launch. 3 seconds: Engine controller commands engine ignition sequence to start.

Engine controller commands engine ignition sequence to start. 0 seconds: Liftoff.

SpaceX targeting Cape’s 60th launch of 2023

Update 7:14 p.m. EDT: Tonight’s Falcon 9 liftoff is slated to be the record-breaking 60th of the year from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station and Kennedy Space Center.

The previous record of 57 launches was established last year.

Space Force: 80% chance of good weather

The Space Force’s 45th Weather Squadron pegs the odds of “go” launch weather at 80% at the Cape for the Starlink 6-26 mission. Scattered cumulous clouds ranging from 3,000 to 6,000 feet above ground level should dot the sky, with isolated showers and northeast winds of 15 to 20 mph at 200 feet of elevation.

“A strong surface high is settling over the eastern United States and providing continuous onshore flow over the Space Coast. The influence of this surface high will keep the mid-levels quite dry and confine moisture to the lower levels,” the launch forecast said.

“As a result, the Cumulus Cloud Rule will be the primary concern as onshore showers may move over the pad,” the forecast said.

When is the next scheduled launch from Florida’s Space Coast?

NASA’s SpaceX CRS-29 mission — a cargo resupply mission to the International Space Station — is now targeted for launch at 8:28 p.m. EDT Thursday. This marks the second delay since Sunday’s former target launch time. Some quick facts:

Rocket: SpaceX Falcon 9.

SpaceX Falcon 9. Location: Pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center.

Pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center. Trajectory: Northeast.

Northeast. Weather: TBD.

TBD. Landing: Cape Canaveral Space Force Station’s Landing Zone 1.

Cape Canaveral Space Force Station’s Landing Zone 1. Live coverage: Starts 90 minutes before liftoff at floridatoday.com/space.

Starts 90 minutes before liftoff at floridatoday.com/space. About: This marks SpaceX’s 29th commercial resupply mission for NASA to the ISS. A Dragon cargo capsule will deliver new science investigations, food, supplies and equipment to the international crew. The research includes laser communications and work to understand interactions between Earth’s weather and space.

