SpaceX Starlink launch Friday from Cape Canaveral in Florida
Updates: Following is live coverage of the 8:37 p.m. EDT Friday liftoff of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on the Starlink 6-26 mission from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.
Welcome to FLORIDA TODAY’s Space Team live coverage of SpaceX’s Falcon 9 Starlink 6-26 mission from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.
SpaceX is now targeting 8:37 p.m. EDT for an evening launch of a Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.
If delays arise, three backup launch opportunities are available from 9:01 p.m. to 10:22 p.m. EDT, SpaceX reports.
After liftoff, the two-stage, 230-foot Falcon 9 will deploy another batch of 23 Starlink internet satellites into low-Earth orbit.
No local sonic booms are expected along the Space Coast. After soaring skyward along a southeastern trajectory, the rocket’s first stage booster will target landing aboard a drone ship out on the Atlantic Ocean about 8½ minutes after liftoff.
SpaceX Falcon 9 booster lands
Update 8:45 p.m. EDT: The Falcon 9 first-stage booster just landed aboard SpaceX’s drone ship A Shortfall of Gravitas out on the Atlantic Ocean, completing its 18th mission.
Liftoff!
Update 8:37 p.m. EDT: SpaceX has launched a Falcon 9 rocket carrying 23 Starlink satellites from Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.
The first-stage booster should land on a drone ship out on the Atlantic Ocean in 8½ minutes.
SpaceX live launch webcast begins
Update 8:33 p.m. EDT: SpaceX’s live launch webcast hosted on X (formerly Twitter) is now posted at the top of this page.
Liftoff is scheduled in four minutes.
SpaceX launch only 10 minutes away
Update 8:27 p.m. EDT: With only 10 minutes remaining before SpaceX’s scheduled 8:37 p.m. EDT Falcon 9 launch, the countdown appears to be proceeding as planned.
Fueling is well underway at Launch Complex 40.
SpaceX booster to land on drone ship at sea
Update 8:16 p.m. EDT: Tonight’s mission marks the 18th flight for this Falcon 9 first-stage booster, SpaceX reports.
Following stage separation, the booster is slated to land on the drone ship A Shortfall of Gravitas out on the Atlantic Ocean 8 minutes, 27 seconds after liftoff.
SpaceX Falcon 9 fueling now underway
Update 8:03 p.m. EDT: Falcon 9 fueling procedures are now underway at Launch Complex 40, SpaceX just announced.
This critical step means the Starlink 6-26 mission is now committed to lift off at 8:37 p.m. EDT, or else the launch must be postponed.
“All systems and weather are currently go for launch,” SpaceX officials announced.
SpaceX launch countdown timeline
Update 7:34 p.m. EDT: Here’s a behind-the-scenes rundown of SpaceX’s upcoming Falcon 9 countdown timeline. T-minus:
- 38 minutes: SpaceX launch director verifies “go” for propellant load.
- 35 minutes: Rocket-grade kerosene and first-stage liquid oxygen loading begins.
- 16 minutes: Second-stage liquid oxygen loading begins.
- 7 minutes: Falcon 9 begins engine chill prior to launch.
- 1 minute: Command flight computer begins final prelaunch checks; propellant tank pressurization to flight pressure begins.
- 45 seconds: SpaceX launch director verifies “go” for launch.
- 3 seconds: Engine controller commands engine ignition sequence to start.
- 0 seconds: Liftoff.
SpaceX targeting Cape’s 60th launch of 2023
Update 7:14 p.m. EDT: Tonight’s Falcon 9 liftoff is slated to be the record-breaking 60th of the year from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station and Kennedy Space Center.
The previous record of 57 launches was established last year.
Space Force: 80% chance of good weather
The Space Force’s 45th Weather Squadron pegs the odds of “go” launch weather at 80% at the Cape for the Starlink 6-26 mission. Scattered cumulous clouds ranging from 3,000 to 6,000 feet above ground level should dot the sky, with isolated showers and northeast winds of 15 to 20 mph at 200 feet of elevation.
“A strong surface high is settling over the eastern United States and providing continuous onshore flow over the Space Coast. The influence of this surface high will keep the mid-levels quite dry and confine moisture to the lower levels,” the launch forecast said.
“As a result, the Cumulus Cloud Rule will be the primary concern as onshore showers may move over the pad,” the forecast said.
More:See how SpaceX’s Starlink is driving record rocket launches on Florida’s Space Coast
When is the next scheduled launch from Florida’s Space Coast?
NASA’s SpaceX CRS-29 mission — a cargo resupply mission to the International Space Station — is now targeted for launch at 8:28 p.m. EDT Thursday. This marks the second delay since Sunday’s former target launch time. Some quick facts:
- Rocket: SpaceX Falcon 9.
- Location: Pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center.
- Trajectory: Northeast.
- Weather: TBD.
- Landing: Cape Canaveral Space Force Station’s Landing Zone 1.
- Live coverage: Starts 90 minutes before liftoff at floridatoday.com/space.
- About: This marks SpaceX’s 29th commercial resupply mission for NASA to the ISS. A Dragon cargo capsule will deliver new science investigations, food, supplies and equipment to the international crew. The research includes laser communications and work to understand interactions between Earth’s weather and space.
For the latest schedule updates at the Cape, visit floridatoday.com/launchschedule.
Rick Neale is a Space Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY (for more of his stories, click here.) Contact Neale at 321-242-3638 or [email protected]. Twitter/X: @RickNeale1
Space is important to us and that’s why we’re working to bring you top coverage of the industry and Florida launches. Journalism like this takes time and resources. Please support it with a subscription here.
Following an Israeli airstrike, crowded Gaza hospital struggles to treat wounded children
BUREIJ REFUGEE CAMP, Gaza Strip (AP) — The gray film covering the faces of children rushed to Al-Aqsa Hospital in central Gaza Thursday made it hard to distinguish between the living and the dead.
After two Israeli airstrikes flattened an entire block of apartment buildings in the Bureij refugee camp and damaged two U.N. schools-turned-shelters, rubble-covered Palestinians big and small arrived at a hospital too packed to take them.
Tiny, motionless bodies lay flat against the hospital’s hard floor. A small boy bled out onto the tiles as medics tried to staunch the flow from his head. A baby lay next to him with an oxygen mask strapped on — covered in ash, his chest struggled to rise and fall. Their father sat beside them.
“Here they are, America! Here they are, Israel!” he screamed. “They are children. Our children die every day.”
More than 3,700 Palestinian children and minors have been killed in just under a month of fighting, and bombings have driven more than half the territory’s 2.3 million people from their homes, while food, water and fuel run low.
As Israeli troops encircle Gaza City and press ahead with a ground offensive, the death toll is expected to grow.
The war was triggered by the Hamas militant group’s brutal cross-border attack on Oct. 7, which killed some 1,400 people in Israel and took some 240 others hostage. More than 9,000 Palestinians in Gaza have been killed since then, according to the Health Ministry in Hamas-ruled Gaza. It is the fifth and by far deadliest war between the two enemies.
It was not immediately clear why Israel targeted Bureij, which is located in central Gaza in an area where Israel has urged people to go to stay safe from heavy fighting further north.
The army said that airstrikes across Gaza had targeted Hamas military command centers hidden in civilian areas. But its statement did not mention Bureij specifically. Israel accuses Hamas of using civilians as human shields.
The Bureij strikes Thursday killed at least 15, Gaza’s Civil Defense said. It said dozens of others were believed to be buried in the rubble.
Paramedics and first-responders have struggled to evacuate the injured and the dead due to crippled infrastructure and fuel shortages. Instead, casualties flow into hospitals in the arms of relatives, neighbors or anyone able to transport the wounded.
In Bureij, which is home to an estimated 46,000 people, Palestinians hacked at the rubble, searching for survivors. A young girl found under the deluge was carried into the emergency room. With her foot bloody and her face covered in ash, she insisted to medics she was fine.
___
Frankel reported from Jerusalem.
___
Find more of AP’s coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/israel-hamas-war
Sia, H.E.R., Common Celebrate Chaka Khan at Rock Hall Induction
After years of nominations, Chaka Khan was finally inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on Friday, with Common, H.E.R., Sia, and Jazmine Sullivan welcoming the singer to the hall at the Brooklyn’s Barclay Center induction ceremony.
Sullivan — who previously performed alongside Khan in a star-studded rendition of “I’m Every Woman” at the 2017 Essence Festival — first delivered the induction speech.
“That voice, as raw as it is sweet, as sensual as it is soulful, has guided us through good times and bad, through meet-ups and breakups, through desire and despair, through hard times and higher love,” Sullivan said. “Chaka’s voice will never get lost among her peers or fade in the background, her tone stands alone. Everything about Chaka is fire.”
Sullivan gave an emotional induction for Khan, recalling when Khan called Sullivan’s mother after she went into remission for breast cancer. “I can still see my mother falling off the couch in pure excitement when she saw Chaka appear on the screen. Not to mention that day that the woman whose voice carried you through so much of your life was equally a beautiful and empathetic soul as well.
“The fact that she took the time to reach out to my mother at that point in my life,” she continued with a long pause as the crowd applauded, “puts her in my personal hall of fame. This year Chaka is celebrating 50 years in the music industry, that’s five decades of peerless artistry, five decades of hits, five decades of influencing generations of artists, especially young women like me.”
What followed was a medley of Khan’s biggest hits from her Rufus era to her solo career, with Common kicking things off with the Prince-penned “I Feel for You” before H.E.R. took over on vocals and guitar with Rufus gems “Ain’t Nobody” and “Sweet Thing.”
Sia, wearing an intricate pink rainbow coat and matching wig covering her eyes, closed out the celebration of Khan’s legacy with a rendition of her anthem, “I’m Every Woman.” Khan was a Rock Hall finalist several times over the past decades, both as a solo artist and with Rufus, before finally and rightfully receiving the honor as part of the Class of 2023.
Khan gave a brief speech after her medley, bringing Rufus guitarist Tony Maiden on stage and citing him as a key figure in her musical success. “I used to be called Rufus,” Khan told the crowd. “I brought Rufus with me tonight. Without [Maiden] and the band Rufus, I would not be where I am today, and that’s a fact. We’ve been through a whole lot of good and crazy stuff together. He is a great musician, writer and guitar player, and I wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for Tony Maiden. Thank you so much.”
“Funk queen, rock goddess, jazz singer, disco diva – Chaka Khan embodies and transcends these. With a voice of seductive fire and sweet smoke, Khan came to prominence with the innovative funk/rock group Rufus in the 1970s,” the Rock Hall said of the singer. “Equally ferocious and feminine, she was Rufus’ secret weapon. At a time when audiences for rock and soul were splitting into different camps, Khan’s voice and presence represented the racial and social integration at the heart of rock & roll.”
Unapologetic North Dakota GOP Leader Quits After Racist Tweet Suggesting Black People Should ‘Move to Wakanda’ Resurfaces
The newly-appointed executive director of the North Dakota Republican Party is officially on the outs early into his position after it was discovered that his X account is riddled with racist and sexist tweets.
It took only 10 days after Dave Roetman was hired on to be the state’s party executive for him to resign after those social media posts were found and reported.
According to thorough reports by The Forum of Fargo-Moorhead, Roetman made “dozens and dozens of ignorant social media posts,” including comments underneath photos of half-naked women, jokes about women making sandwiches and pies, and a suggestion that Black people should move out of the United States and migrate to Wakanda, the fictional African kingdom that was the setting for Marvel film “Black Panther.”
“I believe the best path forward for the NDGOP is for me to take a different path,” said Dave Roetman in a brief statement announcing his resignation. “I wish them all the best.”
It was also reported that in response to a woman’s post about relationship advice, he said, “Here’s a quarter, keep it between your knees.” He approved groping women, and in response to another X user’s post about whether an attractive woman in a photograph could make sandwiches, made a joke about making pies.
He also commented, “Narcissist?” in response to a story about a Black female reporter leaving a country music festival after a man called her a racial slur.
When reporter Rob Port asked Roetman about the posts, he was completely unapologetic.
“I am a man who stands by his words,” he told Rob Port.
Roetman joined X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, in April 2022 and has been an avid user since.
He was hired after the former executive director, Samantha Holly, abruptly vacated the position in September due to her conflict with some party members’ desires to exclude traditionally conservative Republicans in favor of Donald Trump loyalists.
Roetman seems to have no issue with that sect of the party—recent social posts on his X account hint at his support for the devoted Trump GOP faction.
Read the original story here.
