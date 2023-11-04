News
The FBI is investigating a Texas sheriff’s office, a woman interviewed by agents says
DALLAS (AP) — The FBI is investigating a Texas sheriff who faced complaints of corruption from his own deputies for years before drawing broader scrutiny for his agency’s response to a mass shooting, according to a woman interviewed by federal agents.
The woman said she’s twice met with a pair of FBI agents in recent months after contacting them about what she feels was the sheriff’s botched investigation of her brother’s killing. Jenifer Jones told The Associated Press the agents gathered records accusing San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers and his staff of wide-ranging misconduct and told her they were looking for potential civil rights violations. During hourslong interviews, Jones said they asked specific questions about cases and events well beyond her brother’s death.
Federal investigators’ interest in the rural sheriff comes after an AP investigation found longstanding accusations that Capers has ignored deputies’ misconduct and neglected basic police work while pursuing asset seizures that boost his office’s $3.5 million budget but don’t always hold up in court.
It’s unclear how far along the FBI investigation is or when it might be concluded. Many federal investigations never result in criminal charges. An FBI spokesperson said the agency neither confirms nor denies investigations.
Capers did not directly respond to calls seeking comment, but his second-in-command said they haven’t heard from agents and that their office is always open to outside scrutiny.
“I look forward to the visit, if they’ll show up here and ask the other half of the story,” Chief Deputy Tim Kean said.
The probe follows years of complaints by the sheriff’s staff to state and federal law enforcement. Capers gained prominence in May while leading the dayslong search for a man who fatally shot five neighbors in the county, which is an hour’s drive from Houston. But he also drew criticism for initially providing inaccurate information about deputies’ response time and from some residents who said they felt neglected by and even fear the sheriff.
The time agents spent with Jones shows they have “a great deal of interest in information she’s providing,” said Michelle Lee, a retired FBI agent in Texas. She noted that’s a strong indicator of an open investigation, but warned that such probes can go on under-the-radar for years.
Jones, 47, said she reached out to the FBI over the summer, hoping the scrutiny of Capers following the shooting would make it easier for her to draw attention to the sheriff’s investigation into her brother’s death.
Jones’ brother, John Wayne Dodge, was fatally shot in 2020 and sheriff’s deputies arrested his son for murder. But in 2022 prosecutors dropped the case “in the interest of justice,” court records show. Jones believes another man is responsible for her brother’s death and was never adequately investigated.
San Jacinto County District Attorney Todd Dillon said information about that man was also presented to a grand jury in 2020. Dillon said that he couldn’t comment on another agency’s investigation, but that after taking office last year he concluded there wasn’t “sufficient evidence or cause to proceed” with the case against Dodge’s son.
In September, Jones said she met with two FBI agents from Bryan, Texas. During the interview, she said they indicated there might not be much they could do about Dodge’s case but asked for her help connecting them with people who may have been wronged by the sheriff.
Jones said she also gave the agents a copy of a police consultant’s report that compares the sheriff’s office to organized crime. The county leaders who paid nearly $50,000 for the report last year disregarded its recommendation to ask the Texas Rangers’ public corruption squad to investigate Capers.
Agents would consider it a “red flag” that officials ignored the conclusion of a report they paid for, Lee said.
Jones provided the names and official email addresses of the agents she met with. A law enforcement official confirmed agents with those names work for the FBI in Bryan. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to talk to the media.
Jones said she met with them again in October, providing more records and contact information for other people who were interested in talking about the sheriff. She recalled one agent telling her they were looking for cases in which people’s rights were violated.
Jones said she wants county residents to know there is an outside authority they can turn to with complaints about the sheriff.
“I feel like the victims of this county have nowhere else to go,” she said.
Abigail Breslin refused to be alone with Aaron Eckhart on set. Now the production is suing her
Abigail Breslin said Aaron Eckhart allegedly behaved so aggressively on the set of the movie they recently co-starred in, she was scared to be alone with him, according to a new lawsuit obtained by The Times.
The filing stated that Breslin allegedly refused to be alone with Eckhart on the set of their forthcoming action-thriller, “Classified.” Breslin plays an analyst for the U.K.’s MI6 who is also the long-lost daughter of a CIA hitman, played by Eckhart.
Now Dream Team Studios and WM Holdings are suing the “Little Miss Sunshine” star for breach of contract, claiming that what they call “specious” accusations by Breslin cost the project $80,000. The finished film is also facing possible “delivery issues” because, according to the suit, it has “few scenes” in which Breslin and Eckhart appear together.
The suit, filed Friday in Los Angeles, claims that the Oscar-nominated “Definitely, Maybe” actor raised her concerns about the conditions on set earlier this year. According to court documents, she wrote a letter to SAG-AFTRA “setting forth her fears and blasting Mr. Eckhart’s behavior.”
Read more: Aaron Eckhart: On the challenges of playing a real-life character
“The entire production almost ground to a halt when Breslin advised the production of Eckhart’s aggressive, demeaning, and unprofessional behavior which she insisted placed her at various times in peril,” the lawsuit said. “In order for the production to continue, among other things, Breslin refused to be alone in several scenes with Eckhart and costly accommodations had to be made by the production to accommodate Breslin’s demands or else Breslin would not continue to perform her contractual obligations.”
The plaintiffs still don’t know if Breslin confronted Eckhart about the alleged abuse before raising concerns with production and contacting her guild, the complaint said.
Representatives for Eckhart and Breslin did not immediately respond to The Times’ requests for comment. However, a rep for Breslin told Rolling Stone that Breslin “is not aware of any action filed against her and has not been served with any legal notice. Ms. Breslin categorically denies all contended allegations and unequivocally stands by her statement which she provided confidentially to SAG.”
Read more: Who’s the ‘loser’ now? Abigail Breslin, whose dad died of COVID, shames mask critic
According to the suit, the film’s on-set producer, identified as “Mr. Georgiev,” conducted an investigation into Breslin’s claims. He found no evidence of aggressive behavior by Eckhart, the lawsuit said, and the plaintiffs alleged Breslin’s accusations were “wild, hysterical and imaginary.”
The plaintiffs further allege that Breslin has since demanded “additional monies beyond her contract fee” to sign a final agreement. Without Breslin’s signature, the film apparently cannot be distributed and the producers cannot claim tax credits in Malta, where “Classified” was shot in February and March of this year. According to the complaint, Breslin withholding her signature “has completely imperiled the financial wellbeing of the production, including concluding distribution agreements and delivering under the terms of existing distribution agreements.”
Plaintiffs are seeking $80,000 in real damages, plus punitive damages.
Read more: Steven Tyler accused of 1970s sexual assault by a second woman who was a teen at the time
In 2016, Eckhart detailed his acting process to BAFTA Guru.”Going into the first day of film, I know that script backwards and forwards, not my part just, everybody’s part, so when I get on set, I can let it all go and be free. It’s no good getting to know me, Aaron, because that’s not going to help the film,” he said.
“If I’m working with a child and I’m playing his father, then from the second I meet him, I am my character,” he continued. “If it’s a woman — a love interest — I do the same thing with that. I mean, obviously not crossing the lines. But if I’m a villain, and this guy has to hate me, I’ll make him hate me. I’ll play little games with them. You know? I just feel like the little moments that the audience is looking for — if you want those moments, and you want real natural energy, it really behooves you to play these sort of psychological games with people.”
“Classified” is directed by L.A.-based director Roel Reiné, who is Dutch and also directed Paramount’s “HALO,” the Starz series “Black Sails” and Netflix’s “Fistful of Vengeance.” The new film weaves an international espionage story line in with a father-daughter relationship story.
This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.
This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.
Investigators are being sent to US research base on Antarctica to look into sexual violence concerns
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The watchdog office overseeing the National Science Foundation is sending investigators to Antarctica’s McMurdo Station after hearing concerns about the prevalence of sexual violence at the U.S. research base.
Meanwhile the NSF, a federal agency, said it’s furthering its own efforts to address the “pervasive problem.” It announced Friday it is appointing Renée Ferranti as a special assistant to the NSF director to focus on sexual assault and harassment prevention and response.
An Associated Press investigation in August uncovered a pattern of women at McMurdo Station who said their claims of harassment or assault were minimized by their employers, often leading to them or others being put in further danger.
Internal communications obtained by the AP indicated the NSF Office of Inspector General would send investigators for a site visit from Monday through Nov. 17.
“We are in the process of expanding our investigative mission to include the investigation of criminal violations that occur in Antarctica,” Lisa Vonder Haar, the chief of staff for the OIG, wrote in an email to the AP confirming the visit. “Such violations include aggravated sexual abuse, sexual abuse, abusive sexual contact, and stalking.”
Vonder Haar said its special agents have been responding remotely to complaints from workers in Antarctica since July and it plans to have a presence on the ice during future summers.
The AP investigation detailed the lack of support many women felt from those running the Antarctic program. One woman felt compelled to carry a hammer with her at all times for protection. Another woman who reported a colleague had groped her was made to work alongside him again.
In another case, a woman who told her employer she was sexually assaulted was fired two months later. A fourth woman said that bosses at the base downgraded her allegations from rape to harassment.
A 2022 NSF report found 59% of women said they’d experienced harassment or assault while on the ice. Alcohol was a factor in some cases.
In October, the NSF decided to stop serving alcohol at McMurdo Station’s bars, although workers can still buy a weekly alcohol ration from the station store. The NSF told the AP the alcohol changes were related to morale and welfare, and were not aimed at preventing sexual harassment or assault.
On Friday, NSF Director Sethuraman Panchanathan said he was delighted to welcome Ferranti, who had more than 25 years of experience in sexual assault prevention.
“Addressing this pervasive problem remains a top priority for me and the agency, and with Renée’s expertise we will continue to adapt and further accelerate our efforts to address the evolving landscape of sexual assault prevention and response,” Panchanathan said in a statement.
Ferranti said in the release she hopes “to make a meaningful impact to advance NSF’s progress in addressing sexual violence.”
Pakistan squad for Cricket World Cup 2023: Who’s in and who’s out
Pakistan have not played a one-day international in India since 2012-13, but have already beaten New Zealand and Afghanistan comfortably this calendar year in the format.
While cricket is not officially the national sport in Pakistan, that has been hockey, it is hard to walk through a park on a day off without seeing hundreds of people of all ages, bat and ball in hand emulating their heroes.
For the national side, they will want to impress not only in India but on cricket’s biggest stage, after unconvincing performances during the recent Asia Cup.
In the last 50-over World Cup back in 2019, Pakistan narrowly missed out on qualification for the knockout rounds, finishing level on points with fourth-placed New Zealand who went on to become tournament runners up, but behind them on net run rate.
But the nation has a rich cricketing history in the format and in the sport, especially when they lifted the trophy in 1992, beating England in the final in Australia. It was a side that contained some of the biggest names in the sport, Imran Khan, Wasim Akram, Javed Miandad and Inzamam-ul-Haq.
After an absence of tours of the country from 2009 to 2015 Pakistan cricket has rebounded, hosting Australia, New Zealand and England in the last two years. The country’s flagship franchise tournament, the Pakistan Super League has also attracted some of the biggest stars in the game alongside developing domestic talent.
Babar Azam’s team will want to impress in a tournament that, unlike the T20 World Cup, only comes around every four to five years. But the side’s chances of success were dealt a blow during the Asia Cup when Naseem Shah sustained a problematic shoulder injury that was more serious than feared and he was not included in their World Cup squad.
Haris Rauf sustained an injury during the Asia Cup, but the Pakistan Cricket Board has since posted videos of the fast bowler training and he was included in the final confirmed 15.
Confirmed 15-man squad:
Babar Azam (captain) (batter)
Shadab Khan
Fakhar Zaman
Imam-ul-Haq
Abdullah Shafique
Iftikhar Ahmed
Mohammad Rizwan
Saud Shakeel
Salman Ali Agha
Mohammad Wasim
Shaheen Shah Afridi
Haris Rauf
Usama Mir
Mohammad Nawaz
Hasan Ali
Pakistan have also named three travelling reserves, Mohammad Haris, Abrar Ahmed and Zaman Khan.
