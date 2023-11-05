Connect with us

2023 ACC Men’s Soccer Championship Bracket Announced

Published

11 seconds ago

on

By

2023 ACC Men’s Soccer Championship Bracket Announced

2023 ACC Championship Bracket
Purchase Championship Game Tickets
 
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – The bracket and seeds for the 2023 ACC Men’s Soccer Championship were announced Friday evening following the conclusion of regular-season play. The tournament includes all 12 of the league’s men’s soccer programs and kicks off Wednesday, Nov. 1, with first-round matches at four campus sites.
 
The tournament’s No. 1 seed for the first time since 2014, Notre Dame (11-1-4, 6-0-2 ACC) won the Coastal Division and is unbeaten in its last 10 matches. Wake Forest (11-1-5, 4-1-3) earned the No. 2 seed after clinching the Atlantic Division championship on Friday, and the Demon Deacons are unbeaten in their last 12 matches. Virginia (10-3-3, 5-2-1) claimed the No. 3 seed, while Clemson (9-3-3, 4-2-2) nabbed the No. 4 seed. The top four seeds earned first-round byes and will host quarterfinal games on Sunday, Nov. 5.
 
The tournament begins Wednesday and features a doubleheader on ACC Network, beginning with the reigning ACC and national champions, No. 6 seed Syracuse (7-3-6, 2-1-5), playing host to No. 11 NC State (6-8-3, 1-5-2) at 6 p.m. The second game of the ACCN doubleheader is No. 9 Louisville (9-4-3, 2-4-2) at No. 8 Pitt (6-5-4, 2-3-3). No. 12 Boston College (3-8-5, 0-5-3) plays at No. 5 Duke (10-3-2, 4-3-1) and No. 10 Virginia Tech (4-8-4, 2-5-1) travels to No. 7 North Carolina (7-3-5, 2-3-3), with both games airing at 6 p.m. Wednesday on ACCNX.
 
The quarterfinal round features a quadruple-header on Sunday, Nov. 5, on ACC Network and begins at 2 p.m. with No. 3 Virginia hosting Syracuse or NC State. No. 2 Wake Forest entertains North Carolina or Virginia Tech at 4 p.m., followed by No. 4 Clemson hosting Duke or Boston College at 6 p.m. Top-seeded Notre Dame wraps up the quarterfinals by facing Pitt or Louisville at 8 p.m.
 
The semifinals will be played Wednesday, Nov. 8, at campus sites, with the matches airing on ACC Network at 6 and 8 p.m. The championship match will be broadcast from WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina, on ESPNU on Sunday, Nov. 12 at noon.
 
Syracuse is the tournament’s reigning champion. The Orange defeated Clemson, 2-0, for the 2022 ACC title, the second in program history.
 
In the latest NCAA RPI release, announced Monday, eight ACC teams are among the top 25. Eight ACC teams also are ranked in the top 20 of the latest United Soccer Coaches poll. That also is the most of any league. Both totals are most of any conference. Wake Forest is No. 3 in the USC poll this week and is followed by Notre Dame (5), Duke (8), North Carolina and Clemson (T10), Virginia (14), Syracuse (19) and Pitt (20).
 
ACC teams have won 19 NCAA men’s soccer championships, including 10 since 2001, with Clemson (2021) and Syracuse (2022) capturing the last two national titles.
 
Tickets are on sale now for the championship match at WakeMed Soccer Park and can be purchased HERE. General admission tickets are $10. Admission is free for youth ages 18 and under, as well as students of ACC institutions (with valid ID). 
 
2023 ACC Men’s Soccer Championship
First Round – Wednesday, Nov. 1
No. 11 NC State at No. 6 Syracuse | 6 p.m. | ACCN
No. 12 Boston College at No. 5 Duke | 6 p.m. | ACCNX
No. 10 Virginia Tech at No. 7 North Carolina | 6 p.m. | ACCNX
No. 9 Louisville at No. 8 PItt | 8 p.m. | ACCN

Quarterfinals – Sunday, Nov. 5

Syracuse/NC State at No. 3 Virginia | 2 p.m. | ACCN

North Carolina/Virginia Tech at No. 2 Wake Forest | 4 p.m. | ACCN

Boston College/Duke at No. 4 Clemson | 6 p.m. | ACCN

Pitt/Louisville at No. 1 Notre Dame | 8 p.m. | ACCN

Semifinals – Wednesday, Nov. 8

6 and 8 p.m. | ACC Network

Final – WakeMed Soccer Park, Cary, N.C. – Sunday, Nov. 12

Noon | ESPNU

 

 

 

Related Topics:

For Daniel, journalism is a way of life. He lives and breathes art and anything even remotely related to it. Politics, Cinema, books, music, fashion are a part of his lifestyle.

News

I’m an American who sent her daughter to public school in Mexico. She wore a uniform, and the day ended at 2 p.m.

Published

2 mins ago

on

November 5, 2023

By

I'm an American who sent her daughter to public school in Mexico. She wore a uniform, and the day ended at 2 p.m.

  • I lived in Chiapas, Mexico, from 2002 to 2020 while teaching English.

  • My oldest daughter went to public school there during those years.

  • Even in a public school, she had to wear a uniform, which I appreciated.

I taught English in Chiapas, Mexico, from 2002 to 2020 and raised my oldest daughter in the public-school system there.

She started elementary school in 2007 in San Cristóbal de las Casas. Later, she attended junior high in Playa del Carmen and went to high school back in San Cristóbal.

Schooling in Mexico is different than it is in the US. I appreciated some differences, while I found others challenging.

She wore a uniform

In Mexico, students in public schools wear uniforms. School uniforms can be controversial in the US, but I embraced school uniforms; for a busy single parent who relied on the laundromat, the simplicity of the uniforms was a relief. There was no morning stress about clothes.

At the beginning of every school year, I received the school-supplies list that included normal items such as markers, paper, and glue. But the list also included office supplies and things such as toilet paper, soap, and lightbulbs. The school struggled with a lack of funding and required parents to donate building and bathroom supplies. When the rainy season came, we often had to chip in to repair leaky spots in the roof, too.

Students left at 2 p.m. to have lunch at home

There were no school lunches because students went home at 2 p.m. The school had a snack break where kids could eat something from home or buy snacks at the privately run snack shack. As a working single mother, I missed the ease of the school providing a hot meal.

While students in both countries get a similar number of instruction days, they’re distributed differently. In Mexico, summer break is only about four weeks, with holidays sprinkled in throughout the year. Without the long summer, my daughter didn’t lose any academic progress or connections with her peers, and I didn’t have to entertain her at home all summer.

Schools in Mexico embrace both secular and religious holidays and celebrations such as the Day of the Dead, which is about honoring those who lived before us. Each year, students made elaborate alters of flowers, candies, and sweet bread.

Some students leave school after junior high

Students in Mexico can leave school at 15, right after junior high, so many junior highs have vocational classes in addition to academic curricula. In the US, there isn’t an emphasis on vocational programs in junior high.

My daughter’s school in the tourist town of Playa del Carmen offered classes in hospitality. One class had the students making mixed drinks and learning bartending skills; my daughter was 12 at the time. She assured me it was fine because the bottles had colored water, not alcohol.

High school emphasizes relationships

In high school, the curriculum was similar to that in the US, and the key difference was that she was with the same students throughout the year. She loved being with the same peers, and it fostered stronger connections and friendships. She finished high school in the US and missed that cohort-style learning. In the US, the importance placed on sports and extracurriculars surprised her. Her schools in Mexico did not offer either.

As a parent, I never worried about school shootings in Mexico. My youngest daughter started school in the US last year, and she has already been on lockdown several times. She’s only in the first grade.

I am grateful my oldest daughter experienced school in Mexico. She is bilingual, has made lifelong friends, and has empathy rooted in her experiences.

Read the original article on Insider

Continue Reading

News

Sam Burns talks LSU-Alabama football game, playing golf at LSU

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 5, 2023

By

Sam Burns talks LSU-Alabama football game, playing golf at LSU

Sam Burns played his college golf at LSU, a school just 10 minutes down the road from his hometown of Shreveport, Louisiana.

Golfweek‘s equipment guru David Dusek caught up with Burns to talk about the school’s upcoming rivalry football game with Alabama, what it was like playing golf at LSU and what the environment was like in the locker room during his college days.

“Oh, yeah,” Burns said when smiling after being asked if he and Justin Thomas were sending each other texts this week (Thomas played golf in Tuscaloosa). “There’s been many comments exchanged.”

Check out the entire chat with the United States Ryder Cupper here.

Continue Reading

News

This Gen Z TikToker quit her office job and proclaimed she’s happier struggling to pay bills than being a ‘corporate drone’ — this is why

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 5, 2023

By

This Gen Z TikToker quit her office job and proclaimed she's happier struggling to pay bills than being a ‘corporate drone’ — this is why

‘I would rather clock out eternally’: This Gen Z TikToker quit her office job and proclaimed she’s happier struggling to pay bills than being a ‘corporate drone’ — this is why

Remember back in 2022, all the blowback Kim Kardashian received for saying “nobody wants to work these days” during a Variety interview? Well, Gen Z is now shouting that exact sentiment from the rooftops — just for different reasons.

Andra Berghoff (@hopeyoufindyourdad) received 4 million views on her recent TikTok about Gen Z’s overall disdain for office work culture.

Don’t miss

The Minnesota native goes on to describe her brief stint in a marketing role at a health care company. She says she was paid poorly and did “little to nothing” in office, 9-5, five days a week.

“If I had to do this corporate drone thing for the rest of my life,” Berghoff adds in the video, “I would rather clock out eternally.”

Gen Z’s seemingly anti-work attitude appears to stem more from their cost-benefit analysis rather than from a lazy work ethic.

So what’s a working Zoomer to do?

Wage stagnation leads to apathy

Over 12,000 comments on her TikTok prove that Berghoff isn’t alone in her struggles.

“People forget boomers got pensions[,] they had an incentive to stay and the pay was equitable,” says a comment with more than 28,000 likes. “[I]t’s no longer that way.”

Recent data shows that wage stagnation over the last few decades is having a huge impact on Americans’ purchasing power.

The minimum hourly wage was $3.10 in 1980; today, it sits at $7.25. This may sound like a 50% increase, but a dollar in 1980 has the equivalent of today’s $3.68 of purchasing power. If you factor in inflation and cost of living, the minimum wage would need to be $11.40 for Americans to have as much purchasing power as they did in 1980.

It’s not just younger workers who can’t make ends meet. Berghoff says that she was gobsmacked to hear that her 40-year-old coworkers weren’t being paid much more than her.

“There were people in their 40s in the company who were making the same amount of money as me, still in the same struggling to get by position,” Berghoff says in her TikTok clip.

“And I was like: ‘This is it? This is life?'”

In fact, in the face of the steep cost of living, baby boomers are now becoming homeless at a rate not seen since the Great Depression.

With this kind of wage stagnation affecting workers of all generations, can you blame Gen Z for being disillusioned with traditional employment?

Read more: Thanks to Jeff Bezos, you can now use $100 to cash in on prime real estate — without the headache of being a landlord. Here’s how

Gen Z prioritizes work-life balance

Berghoff eventually left the health care company because her marketing role was “soul crushing” and her health suffered.

“I’ve sadly been happier doing odd jobs here and there, struggling to pay bills, and just living life and having fun,” she says.

This sentiment is shared by 73% of Gen Zers, who prioritize a healthy work-life balance over a higher salary, according to a recent ResumeLab survey.

This may be due to the rocky start that many of Gen Z are having as they begin their careers.

They have faced and are facing events like the pandemic, the climate crisis and inflation. This has led this young generation to have the least positive outlook of all generations, according to a 2022 McKinsey study. And that translates into work.

Gen Z has a point

As Gen Z starts to take over the workforce, companies can’t ignore their demands for higher salaries and more work-life balance.

For instance, a survey from student well-being platform TimelyCare found that 36% of this year’s college seniors prioritize companies with mental health benefits in their job search.

Older generations are starting to make mental health a priority as well.

Data from workplace mental health non-profit Mind Share Partners shows half of the surveyed millennials (some of whom are now in their 40s) left their jobs because of declining mental health.

So what are they doing instead? Side hustles and freelancing. From writing to nannying to renting out extra space, young Americans are finding ways to make ends meet outside of the 9-to-5 grind.

Roughly 43% of all Gen Zers and 46% of millennial professionals took on freelance work in 2022, according to freelance marketplace platform Upwork.

Berghoff warns employers that they need to listen to her generation – or else.

“Gen Z, to their core, takes the motto, ‘work to live, do not live to work’ very seriously,” she says. “If corporations don’t start understanding that, it’s just going to keep getting worse for everybody.”

What to read next

This article provides information only and should not be construed as advice. It is provided without warranty of any kind.

Trending