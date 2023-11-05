News
3 Big Social Security Changes Taking Effect in 2024 That Retirees Must Know
Social Security benefits are a key source of income in retirement, and they tend to become increasingly important over time as beneficiaries spend down the balance of 401(k) plans, IRAs, and other accounts. For that reason, retired workers need to stay informed about any changes that could impact their benefits.
Read on to learn about three big changes to Social Security that will take effect in 2024.
1. Social Security benefits will get a modest cost-of-living increase
Social Security benefits will get a 3.2% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in 2024 to account for rising prices across the economy. Retired workers, many of whom feel Congress should do more to protect benefits from inflation, may be disappointed by that figure after receiving COLAs of 8.7% in 2023 and 5.9% in 2022. In other words, Social Security payouts will increase next year, but not as much as they did in the two preceding years.
However, a smaller cost-of-living increase in 2024 means inflation is slowing and there is a silver lining to that trend. The Social Security trustees assumed the 2024 COLA would range from 3.1% to 4% in their most recent financial assessment. Anything above that range could have accelerated the timeline to trust fund depletion, meaning a bigger COLA could have brought possible benefit cuts even closer.
The Social Security Administration says the average retiree will get an additional $59 per month after the 3.2% COLA is applied in 2024, but individualized COLA notices will be mailed out during December. Alternatively, retirees can review their updated benefit amount through their My Social Security account starting in early December.
One unfortunate consequence of the cost-of-living increase is that more retired workers may owe taxes on Social Security benefits.
2. The maximum retired worker benefit for new beneficiaries will increase
The Social Security Administration indexes benefit payments to the national average wage index to account for living standard increases that occur over time. That means the maximum Social Security payout for newly awarded beneficiaries tends to rise each year. For instance, the maximum payout at full retirement age (FRA) will be $3,822 per month in 2024, up from $3,627 per month in 2023.
The table below shows the maximum monthly retired worker benefit at different ages in 2024.
|
Age
|
Maximum Retired Worker Benefit in 2024
|
62
|
$2,710
|
65
|
$3,426
|
66
|
$3,652
|
FRA
|
$3,822
|
67
|
$3,911
|
70
|
$4,873
Readers will spot an important lesson buried in that table. While workers are entitled to retirement benefits at age 62, delaying Social Security makes the payout incrementally larger. Indeed, the maximum retired worker benefit at age 70 is about 27% larger than the maximum benefit at FRA and 80% greater than the maximum benefit at age 62.
3. The income limits for workers receiving Social Security retirement benefits will increase
As mentioned above, workers are entitled to retirement benefits at age 62, but those that claim before FRA and continue working will have some of their Social Security check temporarily withheld if their income exceeds certain limits. Those limits, referred to as the retirement earnings test exempt amounts, are adjusted each year based on changes in general wage levels.
Here are the retirement earnings test exempt amounts for 2024:
- Lower limit: $22,320 per year (or $1,860 per month), up from $21,240 per year (or $1,770 per month) in 2023.
- Upper limit: $59,520 per year (or $4,960 per month), up from $56,520 per year (or $4,710 per month) in 2023.
The lower limit applies workers under FRA for the full year, such that $1 in benefits will be withheld for every $2 in earnings that exceed $22,320 in 2024. The higher limit applies to workers that reach FRA during the year, such that $1 in benefits will be withheld for every $3 in earnings that exceed $59,520 in 2024.
Retirees should be clear on two points: First, the retirement earnings test exempt amounts no longer matter once a worker reaches FRA. At that point, Social Security benefits will be paid in full without regard for other income. Second, workers who have benefits withheld will be compensated with a bigger Social Security check once they reach FRA. Those beneficiaries will recoup most or all of the “lost” income over a normal life span, according to the Social Security Administration.
News
MFL MarMac finally breaks through to the state football semifinals with win over Iowa City Regina
News
Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah leader threatens escalation with Israel as its war with Hamas rages on
BEIRUT (AP) — Hezbollah leader said Friday that his powerful militia is already engaged in unprecedented fighting along the Lebanon-Israel border and threatened a further escalation as Israel’s war with Hamas nears the one-month mark.
In televised remarks — his first since the Palestinian militants’ deadly Oct. 7 attack on southern Israel — Nasrallah stopped short of announcing that Hezbollah would fully enter the war, a move that would have devastating consequences for both Lebanon and Israel.
The United States, Israel’s strongest backer, has warned Hezbollah and its patron Iran against entering the fray and has sent warships to the Mediterranean, a move Nasrallah said “will not scare us.”
Hezbollah is prepared for all options, he declared, “and we can resort to them at any time.” The fighting would “not be limited” to the scale seen so far, he added. In recent weeks, Hezbollah has fired rockets across the border daily, mainly hitting military targets in northern Israel, but it has a substantial arsenal capable of hitting anywhere in Israel and thousands of battle-hardened fighters.
Nasrallah’s speech had been widely anticipated throughout the region as an indication of whether the Israel-Hamas conflict would spiral into a regional war.
“Some say I’m going to announce that we have entered the battle,” Nasrallah said Friday. “We already entered the battle on Oct. 8.” He argued that Hezbollah’s cross-border strikes have pulled away Israeli forces that would otherwise be focused on Hamas in Gaza.
Celebratory gunshots rang out over Beirut as thousands packed into a square in the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital to watch Nasrallah’s speech broadcast via video-link on a massive screen.
Thursday saw the most significant escalation on the Israel-Lebanon border since the war started, with Hezbollah firing off a barrage of mortar shells and anti-tank missiles and, for the first time, exploding drones.
In Israel, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday to urge protections for civilians in the fighting with Hamas, as Israeli troops tightened their encirclement of Gaza City.
Nasrallah criticized the strong U.S. backing of Israel’s bombardment of Gaza that has killed more than 9,000 people, mostly civilians. While U.S. officials in recent days have pushed more publicly for protecting civilians in Gaza, they have yet to call for a cease-fire.
The Hezbollah leader said U.S. President Joe Biden had made a “fake argument that Hamas cut off children’s heads (without) evidence, but stayed silent for the thousands of children in Gaza who were decapitated and their limbs were torn apart” by Israeli bombing.
Nasrallah praised Hamas’ Oct. 7 rampage across southern Israel. The militants attacked farming villages, towns and military posts, killing more than 1,400 people — most of them civilians — and taking hundreds of hostages back to Gaza while Israeli forces were slow to respond.
It was “proof that Israel is weaker than a spider’s web” and one month into the war, it “has not been able to make any achievement,” Nasrallah said.
He insisted that Hamas had planned the attack in secrecy and that Hezbollah had no part in it. “This great, large-scale operation was purely the result of Palestinian planning and implementation,” Nasrallah said.
Facing a relentless aerial bombardment and now a ground incursion by Israeli forces in Gaza, Hamas leaders have been pushing — sometimes publicly — for Hezbollah to widen its involvement in the war. Nasrallah met last week in Beirut with senior Hamas official Saleh al-Arouri and with Ziad Nakhaleh of the allied group Islamic Jihad.
However, Hezbollah officials have avoided publicly setting a specific red line, saying vaguely that they would join the war if they see that Hamas is on the verge of defeat. Instead, Hezbollah has taken calculated steps to keep Israel’s military busy on its border with Lebanon, but not to the extent of igniting an all-out war.
The Israeli military said seven of their soldiers and one civilian had been killed on the northern border as of Friday. More than 50 Hezbollah fighters and 10 militants with allied groups, as well as 10 civilians, including a Reuters journalist, have been killed on the Lebanese side.
“Don’t test us,” Netanyahu warned Hezbollah on Friday. A mistake, he said, “will exact a price you can’t even imagine.”
Israel considers the Iran-backed Lebanese Shiite militant group its most serious immediate threat, estimating that Hezbollah has around 150,000 rockets and missiles aimed at Israel, as well as drones and surface-to-air and surface-to-sea missiles.
But a full-on conflict would be costly for Hezbollah, which fought a 34-day war with Israel in 2006 that ended with a draw — but not before Israeli bombing reduced swaths of southern Lebanon, the eastern Bekaa Valley and Beirut’s southern suburbs to rubble.
A new all-out war would also displace hundreds of thousands of Hezbollah’s supporters in southern Lebanon and cause wide damage at a time when Lebanon is in the throes of a historic four-year economic meltdown.
Julia Norman, an associate professor of politics and international relations at University College London, said that Blinken and Nasrallah, two actors who “are going to be very influential on how the conflict moves from this point” both offered signals Friday against a wider war.
“That’s not to say it won’t, but the messaging today from both seemed to be … trying to operate within a sense of restraint and to not have this ripple out even further,” she said.
___
Associated Press writers Bassem Mroue and Kareem Chehayeb in Beirut, Danica Kirka in London and Josef Federman in Jerusalem contributed to this report.
News
Experts stunned after judge explodes at Trump lawyer’s “misogyny”
The Manhattan judge overseeing ’s civil fraud case blew up at the former president’s legal team for complaining about his law clerk on Thursday.
Judge Arthur Engoron, who previously issued a gag order and fined Trump twice for targeting law clerk Allison Greenfield, warned Trump attorney Chris Kise that he may expand the gag order after the lawyer made a comment about the clerk.
“Do not refer to my staff again,” Engoron said, according to The Messenger, later adding: “She’s a civil servant.”
Trump previously attacked Greenfield on Truth Social, sharing a post falsely claiming that she was Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s, D-N.Y., “girlfriend.”
“Sometimes I think there’s a bit of misogyny in you referring to my female principal law clerk,” Engoron told Kise on Thursday, warning that he may expand the gag order to include Trump’s legal team.
“I am not a misogynist,” Kise told the judge, according to The New York Times, noting that he’s happily married and has a daughter.
“I assure you that’s not the issue,” fellow Trump lawyer Alina Habba insisted, before complaining about Greenfield having improper influences over the judge and arguing she can’t be a misogynist because she is a woman, according to the Times.
Kise and Habba continued to accuse the clerk of bias, claiming that she had written notes to the judge against the defense, according to The Messenger.
Engoron at one point became so frustrated he slammed the table.
“I have an absolute unfettered right to get advice from my principal law clerk!” he exclaimed.
Kise is continuing to complain about the clerk, saying she is passing notes to the judge.
Judge Engoron pounded on the bench: “That’s right!” he shouted. “Confidential communications for my record. Absolute right to it. You don’t have any right to see it” https://t.co/0CkoXfunQ0
— erica orden (@eorden) November 2, 2023
MSNBC’s Lisa Rubin reported that Kise took a shot at Greenfield before the judge’s explosion.
“I’ll wait again to get the note that you have from Ms. Greenfield. You may have a question for me. Maybe it is about dinner,” Kise told the judge, according to Rubin.
“That is an absolutely crazy thing to say to a judge. Nutso,” tweeted conservative attorney George Conway.
“Kise acts as if he’s never been in court before,” wrote former federal prosecutor Elizabeth de la Vega, calling the attorney’s behavior “appalling.”
“Courthouse personnel shouldn’t be the object of abuse by lawyers or parties, no matter who they are. Justice Engoron is absolutely right to protect his clerk,” wrote former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance.
The Messenger’s report noted that while Habba was out of court on October 19, Kise got into a “verbal altercation” with two other female lawyers present in court, Greenfield and attorney general counsel Colleen Faherty, during a private huddle with Engoron. Though most of the conversation was inaudible to reporters, Faherty at one point snapped at Kise to “be more respectful.”
“No,” Kise shot back.
“That was rude,” Faherty said.
The exchange reportedly happened after Kise “made a dismissive comment in response to a question by Greenfield, questioned Faherty’s intelligence, and then apologized,” according to The Messenger.
Former Trump fixer Michael Cohen, a key witness at the trial, told MSNBC that the incident was part of a pattern for Kise.
“Chris Kise, there’s something seriously wrong with him,” Cohen said. “He attacked me vociferously when I was on the stand, getting up, calling me all sorts of — that’s all they do, is they know how to denigrate. It’s not going to bode well for him. It’s about the last thing that you want to do.”
3 Big Social Security Changes Taking Effect in 2024 That Retirees Must Know
MFL MarMac finally breaks through to the state football semifinals with win over Iowa City Regina
Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah leader threatens escalation with Israel as its war with Hamas rages on
Experts stunned after judge explodes at Trump lawyer’s “misogyny”
Dave Ramsey revealed the real reason Americans are going broke — and it’s not inflation. 3 simple steps to fix your finances now
Syracuse football has reached the point of no return with Dino Babers (podcast)
Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller says US seniors need to ‘take a cut’ in Social Security — at a time when it isn’t enough for many boomers. Do you agree?
For America’s Political Adults, Look Outside Washington
Saudi Arabia eyes stake in $30 billion Indian Premier League
Joseph fifty clinches women’s series for Windies A
California’s ‘right to repair’ bill is now California’s ‘right to repair’ law
Wife of ex-Alaska Airlines pilot says she’s in shock after averted Horizon Air disaster
Biden’s second try at student loan cancellation moves forward with debate over the plan’s details
Why you should carefully consider what Jamie Dimon, Elon Musk, and American Express just told the investing world
China urges Philippines to end ‘provocations’ in South China Sea
Ohio woman indicted on murder charges in deaths of at least four men, attorney general says
China says sends fighter jets to warn US Navy plane in Taiwan Strait
Who is Pavel Prigozhin – the 25-year-old who has inherited the Wagner group and its fortune?
An American couple left their rent-free life in Mexico and moved to a $7,500 abandoned home in Japan: ‘We feel overwhelmingly welcome’
Israel releases bodycam footage from Hamas gunmen who carried out massacre
Interesting Articles
3 Big Social Security Changes Taking Effect in 2024 That Retirees Must Know
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
MFL MarMac finally breaks through to the state football semifinals with win over Iowa City Regina
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah leader threatens escalation with Israel as its war with Hamas rages on
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Experts stunned after judge explodes at Trump lawyer’s “misogyny”
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Dave Ramsey revealed the real reason Americans are going broke — and it’s not inflation. 3 simple steps to fix your finances now
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Syracuse football has reached the point of no return with Dino Babers (podcast)
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller says US seniors need to ‘take a cut’ in Social Security — at a time when it isn’t enough for many boomers. Do you agree?
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
For America’s Political Adults, Look Outside Washington
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Saudi Arabia eyes stake in $30 billion Indian Premier League
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Joseph fifty clinches women’s series for Windies A
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Trending
-
News2 days ago
Mother wins lawsuit against American Airlines
-
News5 days ago
Video Shows Man Who Jumped Off Florida Cruise Boat and Drowned; Family’s Lawsuit Says Crew Member Spent Time Looking for a Life Ring Instead of Jumping In with Life Jacket
-
News3 days ago
Yemen’s Houthis wade into Israel-Hamas war
-
News3 days ago
Yemen’s Houthis enter Mideast fray, hardening spillover fears
-
News6 days ago
US judge asks Trump if he wants his federal election trial televised
-
News7 days ago
‘Trump Too Small’ T-shirt slogan turns into US Supreme Court battle
-
News2 days ago
‘We’ve Had It’ With Muslims and Arab-Americans
-
News7 days ago
A 73-year-old Arizona woman told Dave Ramsey she has student loans and no savings — 5 retirement catch-up tactics that don’t sacrifice your lifestyle