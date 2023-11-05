News
Al Pacino has agreed to pay his girlfriend Noor Alfallah $30,000 a month in child support and another $110,000 for her to get her own place, court docs show
-
Al Pacino has agreed to pay Noor Alfallah $30,000 a month in child support, court documents show.
-
Pacino, 83, will also have to pay Alfallah, 29, a sum of $110,000, according to the docs.
-
The two are set to share joint custody of their son, but Alfallah is set to have primary physical custody.
Al Pacino has agreed to pay his girlfriend, Noor Alfallah, $30,000 a month in child support for the pair’s four-month-old son as well as a slew of other payments, according to new court documents obtained by Insider.
The court papers filed in the Superior Court of California say a judge ruled that 83-year-old Pacino and 29-year-old Alfallah would share joint custody of their son, Roman, but that Alfallah would have primary physical custody of the child.
A representative for Pacino declined to comment on the matter to Insider on Friday.
In addition to the $30,000 a month in child support, the Oscar-winning actor will also have to pay Alfallah an extra payment of $110,000, the court documents say.
The lump sum is “intended to be utilized” by Alfallah “to assist her with relocating to a new residence for her and Roman as well as any furniture, furnishings and moving expenses that may be necessary for same,” according to the court papers.
The court papers also say that for as long as the “Scarface” actor is alive, he will have to make a yearly deposit of $15,000 for a college savings account for Roman.
On top of all that, Pacino will have to pay “100%” of all healthcare costs for Roman not covered by insurance, as well as “100%” of Roman’s “mutually agreed upon extracurricular activities and lessons,” according to the court documents.
The court papers say the “Serpico” actor and Alfallah have “reached a compromised amount of child support in the interests of a peaceful resolution and consistent with their desire to maintain an amicable relationship for the best interest of their minor child.”
Alfallah filed for physical custody of Roman back in September. At the time, a rep for Pacino told Insider that the couple was “still together.”
“Al and Noor have successfully worked together and have mutually reached agreements regarding their child Roman,” the rep said at the time.
Pacino is also father to 22-year-old twins, Olivia and Anton, whom he welcomed with his former girlfriend, Beverly D’Angelo, and a 33-year-old daughter, Julie, whom he shares with the acting coach Jan Tarrant.
Read the original article on Insider
News
Jamon Dumas-Johnson suffers a left shoulder injury, exits game
ATHENS — Georgia saw one of its key leaders on defense exit the game, as Jamon Dumas-Johnson sustained a left shoulder injury.
Dumas-Johnson made a tackle on Missouri quarterback Brady Cook to end the third quarter and Dumas-Johnson immediately went to sideline in pain.
After getting checked out on the sideline, Dumas-Johnson went to the locker room with trainers.
Dumas-Johnson was leading Georgia in tackles with 7 on the afternoon. With Dumas-Johnson out, expect the Bulldogs to rotate in freshman linebacker CJ Allen and Raylen Wilson to play alongside Smael Mondon. Allen subbed in for Dumas-Johnson on the next play.
The Missouri drive ended with a touchdown and two-point conversion to cut Georgia’s lead to 24-21.
Georgia is already without inside linebacker Xavian Sorey, who has not been spotted in uniform on Saturday.
Georgia could also insert Jalon Walker, but he has primarily played outside linebacker on the afternoon.
News
‘I just want to crawl in a hole and disappear.‘ How a Sacramento mom became homeless
On Monday morning, in a one-bedroom, roach-infested apartment in Natomas, Kristie Phillips waited for law enforcement to come and evict her.
She had been told that they would arrive the Friday before, but they never came. Over the weekend, she moved her couch, chairs and other large pieces of furniture under a tarp in the backyard of the small complex, where a man was patching up a hole in the fence thieves had used to break into the car lot next door. The items weren’t necessarily safer outside than in, but at least she’d have access to them after the lock was placed on the door, she thought.
This is not the first time Phillips, 50, has been homeless, and it will likely not be the last. She gave birth to her first two children, now 33 and 31, on Skid Row in Los Angeles while addicted to methamphetamines as a teenager, though she’s been clean for several years now. She said her mother and stepfather first gave her the stimulant when she was 15, and that the family struggled to have stable housing for much of her own childhood.
Every time Phillips tries to dig herself out of the situation she’s in, it just gets deeper. A situation that would be, at worst, annoying for you or I, is a calamity for her: A towed car has spiraled into losing her license and a total lack of transportation; and staying on a friend’s couch has led to tolerating a disgusting apartment. Now, when she tried to force the owners to do better, she’s facing eviction.
It doesn’t matter that she’s been calling every homeless program in Sacramento and beyond, trying to find emergency shelter for herself and her son, because she cannot find assistance beyond being placed on a waiting list. There is no winning when you’re at the bottom of a hole like this, there’s only maintaining surviving until the next calamity comes.
Too often, we only think of “the homeless” as those living in tents on streets corners or under overpasses, but it’s people like Phillips and her children — who always seem to be teetering on the fence line of indigency — that are discounted in our tallies and surveys.
This is what generational poverty and homelessness looks like.
Waiting for eviction
The police didn’t come on Monday either, though she was expecting them to at any minute, all day. That kind of anxiety can take a toll, Phillips said.
“I just want to crawl in a hole and disappear,” she said. “I’m ready to lose my mind. I’m so stressed and I’m so mad. It’s so cold outside right now, and I just don’t know where my son and I are going to go.”
When I met her that morning, Phillips was fielding calls on her cell phone from the few homeless outreach programs who were returning the emergency inquiries she’d made on Friday. At the same time, she was receiving calls from her son’s high school principal; Ty, her 14-year-old son, was truant from class yet again. The principal wanted her to come in for a meeting that day, whenever Ty was found, and discuss his possible expulsion.
But Phillips couldn’t leave her apartment near the corner of West El Camino Avenue and Northgate Boulevard in northern Sacramento even if she wanted to. Her car had been towed several months ago, and she doesn’t have a driver’s license anymore. She also wanted to be there when the police arrived, because she planned to ask them how she could retrieve her family’s possessions which would be locked inside — despite multiple tries, she hadn’t been able to get the apartment manager on the phone to find out what her options were.
When the police didn’t show up that day, Phillips knew she’d have at least one more day with a roof overhead. But she had no idea when that might happen again. She had no plan. She had no help. Her family has been homeless or housing insecure for much of her young children’s lives, and the pressures of poverty have taken a heavy emotional toll on her family.
Generational poverty
While Phillips’ eldest, a daughter, is doing well and lives in the Sacramento region with her own children, her eldest son, Brandon, has also had issues with addiction, which he blames on his mother, she said. He no longer speaks to Phillips.
Her two youngest children, both daughters, have been living with their father up the road, though often stay with their mother when possible. But now, the youngest daughter, 9, has been starting to have behavioral issues at home and at school, Phillips said.
Children who experience housing insecurity are at a much greater risk than the general populace to experience homelessness as adults, said Ryan Finnigan, an Associate Research Director for the Terner Center for Housing Innovation at UC Berkeley.
“When kids are dealing with this instability, obviously it’s more difficult for them to stay more focused in school,” Finnigan said. “That can continue to snowball into lower grades, getting held back or kicked out of school, then they struggle to find jobs that pay living wages. Then all of this can snowball into continued risks throughout their life.”
A U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development report released in 2020 said more than 1,100 homeless people in families with children live in Sacramento, and according to the National Conference of State legislatures, homeless youth generally have much higher rates of early death, and suicide is the leading cause of death for unaccompanied homeless youth.
Phillips said the children’s schools have been far more helpful with finding immediate assistance for the family than any of the city or county’s homeless programs. They’ve been on the city’s Section 8 housing voucher waitlist for more than 14 years.
“I got more help from the school district than I did from (the city),” Phillips said.
When she called the city’s 2-1-1 number, she was told a shelter referral is all they can do. But from prior experience, she said she doesn’t trust the Volunteers of America, because she said they take her food stamps away. And she can’t go to Sacramento’s main women’s shelter — St. John’s Program For Real Change — because her son is too old to stay there.
No one can help
The police finally showed up on Tuesday, “three deep to lock me out,” Phillips said. She has 15 days to come back and get her things before the apartment dispenses with them. Her cat, Macy, was picked up by a foster mom while she and her son cried.
If you’re not facing the imminent threat of sleeping on the street, then it might be easy to dismiss how hard it is to find emergency help. But when the final domino falls and the last bit of shelter is finally torn away from a family, where do they go? There’s no one in Sacramento to call when someone like Phillips and her children are teetering on the edge of homelessness. There’s no magic number to find them shelter for the night.
Phillips has spoken to Sacramento’s Department of Human Assistance, and she’s already called Next Move. They told her to go down to Francis House Center in Midtown Sacramento, but she can’t get any transportation there. She’s also waiting on calls back from Women’s Empowerment and the Black Child Legacy Campaign, both of which contacted her earlier in the week, but nothing and no one has come through yet.
This is not to heap blame on any of these programs. The homeless crisis in Sacramento overwhelms the people trying to help in all sectors of our community
There is no simple solution to homelessness, just as there is no simple number to call to stop a mother of five from sleeping on the street tonight. But that knowledge will be cold comfort for Phillips as the winter sun sets on another day of homelessness.
News
Fan walks 1,500 miles to cup final … without a ticket
How far would you walk to see your team play in a cup final? Boca Juniors fan Leandro Fortunato has walked 1,500 miles (2,451 kilometres) from his native Argentina to Rio de Janeiro in Brazil ahead of Saturday’s match against Fluminense in the final of the Copa Libertadores, South America’s version of the UEFA Champions League.
Fortunato walked for 24 days from Santa Fe to Rio, where the match will be staged at the city’s iconic Maracanã stadium. Along the way, he shared his route and details of his travels on Instagram.
– Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)
“I went out in search of clarifying body, head, soul and heart,” Fortunato told ESPN Argentina’s “Generacion F.” “I found that Boca reached the final of the Libertadores and I started to walk. I was at my uncle’s house in Santo Tomé, Santa Fe, and I told him ‘I’m going to Rio.’ And I started [to walk.] I went to Paraná and left from there.”
Fortunato had to hitchhike to cross to Uruguay because the border bridge between Paso de los Libres and Uruguayana was “too damaged” to walk on. He arrived in Rio on Monday, on what would have been Argentina legend Diego Maradona’s 63rd birthday. Fortunato said: “It was like a sign. I felt like he told me ‘come on lad, you will get there today.’
“When I arrived, I couldn’t believe it. I went through heat, rain, leg pain. The pain in my knee is incredible … but I’m excited. The first thing I saw was a Boca contingent who shouted at me: ‘You’re here!’ It was the first photo I uploaded on Instagram. And they told me ‘you are a source of pride for everyone, you are going to make history.'”
Boca fans donated money for Fortunato to be able to complete his trip. “With the help of all the Boca people, they gave me money to be able to rent a room and be able to sleep,” he said.
Fortunato’s efforts have been rewarded with Argentine streamer Martin “Coscu” Perez and “Generacion F” giving him a ticket to the final at the Maracana Stadium.
“It’s the best news of the day,” Fortunato said. “I’m very happy. I’m dreaming, I can’t believe everything I did. That the people of Boca greet me … It’s a privilege to be here.”
Fortunato posted a photograph on a beach in Rio wearing a Boca jersey with his arms open on his Instagram story and he wrote: “How can I not feel this way?”
Buenos Aires-based Boca, who are looking to lift their seventh title on Saturday, have not won the Copa Libertadores since 2007. They have lost two finals in the intervening years, memorably being beaten by bitter city rivals River Plate in the 2018, the second leg of which was played at Real Madrid’s Bernabeu stadium.
Al Pacino has agreed to pay his girlfriend Noor Alfallah $30,000 a month in child support and another $110,000 for her to get her own place, court docs show
Jamon Dumas-Johnson suffers a left shoulder injury, exits game
‘I just want to crawl in a hole and disappear.‘ How a Sacramento mom became homeless
Fan walks 1,500 miles to cup final … without a ticket
3 Big Social Security Changes Taking Effect in 2024 That Retirees Must Know
MFL MarMac finally breaks through to the state football semifinals with win over Iowa City Regina
Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah leader threatens escalation with Israel as its war with Hamas rages on
Experts stunned after judge explodes at Trump lawyer’s “misogyny”
Dave Ramsey revealed the real reason Americans are going broke — and it’s not inflation. 3 simple steps to fix your finances now
Syracuse football has reached the point of no return with Dino Babers (podcast)
California’s ‘right to repair’ bill is now California’s ‘right to repair’ law
Wife of ex-Alaska Airlines pilot says she’s in shock after averted Horizon Air disaster
Biden’s second try at student loan cancellation moves forward with debate over the plan’s details
Why you should carefully consider what Jamie Dimon, Elon Musk, and American Express just told the investing world
China urges Philippines to end ‘provocations’ in South China Sea
Ohio woman indicted on murder charges in deaths of at least four men, attorney general says
China says sends fighter jets to warn US Navy plane in Taiwan Strait
Who is Pavel Prigozhin – the 25-year-old who has inherited the Wagner group and its fortune?
An American couple left their rent-free life in Mexico and moved to a $7,500 abandoned home in Japan: ‘We feel overwhelmingly welcome’
Israel releases bodycam footage from Hamas gunmen who carried out massacre
Interesting Articles
Al Pacino has agreed to pay his girlfriend Noor Alfallah $30,000 a month in child support and another $110,000 for her to get her own place, court docs show
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Jamon Dumas-Johnson suffers a left shoulder injury, exits game
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
‘I just want to crawl in a hole and disappear.‘ How a Sacramento mom became homeless
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Fan walks 1,500 miles to cup final … without a ticket
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
3 Big Social Security Changes Taking Effect in 2024 That Retirees Must Know
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
MFL MarMac finally breaks through to the state football semifinals with win over Iowa City Regina
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah leader threatens escalation with Israel as its war with Hamas rages on
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Experts stunned after judge explodes at Trump lawyer’s “misogyny”
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Dave Ramsey revealed the real reason Americans are going broke — and it’s not inflation. 3 simple steps to fix your finances now
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Syracuse football has reached the point of no return with Dino Babers (podcast)
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Trending
-
News2 days ago
Mother wins lawsuit against American Airlines
-
News5 days ago
Video Shows Man Who Jumped Off Florida Cruise Boat and Drowned; Family’s Lawsuit Says Crew Member Spent Time Looking for a Life Ring Instead of Jumping In with Life Jacket
-
News3 days ago
Yemen’s Houthis wade into Israel-Hamas war
-
News3 days ago
Yemen’s Houthis enter Mideast fray, hardening spillover fears
-
News6 days ago
US judge asks Trump if he wants his federal election trial televised
-
News7 days ago
‘Trump Too Small’ T-shirt slogan turns into US Supreme Court battle
-
News2 days ago
‘We’ve Had It’ With Muslims and Arab-Americans
-
News7 days ago
A 73-year-old Arizona woman told Dave Ramsey she has student loans and no savings — 5 retirement catch-up tactics that don’t sacrifice your lifestyle