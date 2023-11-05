News
Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller says US seniors need to ‘take a cut’ in Social Security — at a time when it isn’t enough for many boomers. Do you agree?
With the U.S. national debt totalling over $33 trillion and the White House calling for billions of dollars more in spending packages, billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller is calling for action to offset to the costs.
“We are spending like drunken sailors,” he said on CNBC’s Squawk Box.
Don’t miss
Druckenmiller went on to explain that the federal government was spending 20% of the country’s GDP prior to the COVID-19 pandemic — but this proportion has since climbed to 25%.
“My father told me ‘if you’re in a hole, stop digging Stan.’”
Druckenmiller proposes the government slash funding to a source of income for millions of U.S. seniors — Social Security. Here’s why and by how much.
America has a spending problem
The U.S. has been running a deficit for years — with the federal government spending $1.7 trillion more than it collected in the 2023 fiscal year alone.
And under a deficit, in order to pay for government programs, such as Social Security and emergency relief, the government borrows money, in part, by selling Treasury bonds, bills and other securities. This, of course, adds to the national debt.
In October, President Biden requested nearly $106 billion in funding from Congress, with $61.4 billion going toward Ukraine and $14.3 billion in military aid for Israel, including air and missile defense support.
“I was actually happy to see the announcement — the support for Ukraine and Israel,” Druckenmiller said during the CNBC interview. “I was waiting to see what the offset was going to be.”
Read more: Thanks to Jeff Bezos, you can now use $100 to cash in on prime real estate — without the headache of being a landlord. Here’s how
The former hedge fund manager goes on to say that he was surprised to see the White House announce another $56 billion in emergency spending that includes money for child care, disaster relief and aid for lower-income Americans.
“Child care is not emergency spending,” he says.
But some experts would disagree.
The country is currently on the edge of a “child care cliff”, after the expiration of the Child Care Stabilization Program, which was introduced in 2021.
Think tank The Century Foundation reported that millions of children are at risk of losing their daycare spots and families could lose billions of dollars each year due to reduced hours or leaving the workforce entirely.
Druckenmiller wants cuts to “entitlements”
When asked whether he agreed with the House Republicans’ proposal to fund Israel with $14.3 billion by cutting funding to the IRS, Druckenmiller sidestepped the question.
“I want to go after entitlements. It’s where the money is,” he said.
Druckenmiller believes future seniors will have to face a cut to their Social Security benefits “no matter what.”
“This generation has got to take a cut,” he says. “Right now, current seniors, you’re going to get 100 cents on the dollar. Future seniors looking at five or 10 cents on the dollar, is it not unreasonable for us to go to 85 or 90 cents on the dollar?”
But with inflation prices keeping prices high, Social Security benefits are already insufficient, especially for low-income seniors already hurt by the expiration of extra food stamp aid in March.
In fact, older adults are now the fastest-growing segment of America’s homeless population, according to the Wall Street Journal.
Overall, the benefits make up about a third of a middle-income earner’s average wages, even though Mary Johnson, a Social Security and Medicare policy analyst at The Senior Citizens League, previously told Moneywise over half of older households have no savings to fall back on and rely mainly on their Social Security income in retirement.
To make matters worse, the reserves of the program’s main fund are projected to run out by 2033, meaning retirees would only receive 77% of their full benefits.
What to read next
This article provides information only and should not be construed as advice. It is provided without warranty of any kind.
News
For America’s Political Adults, Look Outside Washington
Today’s Washington chaos — from the historical ousting of Rep. Kevin McCarthy as House speaker to the propaganda flowing from all sides — is embarrassing and overwhelming to many Americans. However, our founders probably wouldn’t have been surprised because they knew the chaos of human nature quite well.
It was this knowledge which led them to create a separation of powers among the federal branches and to give more powers to state governments than we currently acknowledge or apply. They knew that a powerful central government could cause harm through action, intentions or simple incompetence — which is why they gave the central government very limited powers and encouraged Congress to leave the nation’s capital frequently.
Even today, with a federal government that is intimately involved in everything from health care and education to toilets and lightbulbs, the chaos in Washington is mostly … well, just something people see online. We live our lives, go to work and church and school, and play sports and music and video games. Our daily lives rightly don’t depend on the House of Representatives having a speaker or passing lots of legislation.
Yet it’s very important for us to know the caliber of people we elect to office because they do make policies that impact us at least once a year — on April 15. It’s hard to figure out the quality of federal representatives because of the amount of noise, so we’ve identified three state-level elected officials — genuine political adults — whose time in office has demonstrated three positive characteristics of good governance:
- Understanding the importance of the office they hold.
- Respecting the laws and traditions that limit their power.
- Putting power in the hands of the people.
First up is North Carolina State Treasurer Dale Folwell. He’s worked hard to stabilize and strengthen the state’s pension and health-care systems. He has preserved North Carolina’s AAA bond rating while increasing transparency for taxpayers on the cost of state benefits. Deservedly, Folwell won an award from the North Carolina Open Government Coalition, and holds a monthly teleconference where journalists can ask him anything.
More recently, after announcing his campaign for governor, Folwell rightly rebuked his former Republican colleagues in the Legislature after they passed a provision in the budget shielding themselves from the same kind of records requests that apply to the rest of state government. “When you have integrity not only is it what you do when nobody’s watching, but when you make mistakes you disclose them,” declared Folwell.
Many states and localities shine when it comes to contrasting their budget processes with the profligate spending of Washington. In an interview with American Habits, former Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam, who served previously as mayor of Knoxville, explained that balancing a budget requires good stewardship of taxpayer dollars and forces a more grown-up disposition from lawmakers. “I think if you are solving problems, you’re less likely to merely play political games,” said Haslam, who was recognized as a Governing Public Official of the Year in 2018.
Another example of solid leadership comes from Iowa. Long before her name began coming up as a potential Republican vice presidential candidate, Gov. Kim Reynolds reined in the growth of state spending and created billion-dollar surpluses, and she vows to eliminate the state’s individual income tax. She also signed the Student First Act, a universal school-choice law that gives parents the opportunity to find new educational solutions for their children.
Just as good tax laws keep workers’ money in their hands — instead of being fed to the growing central state or federal government — good laws keep students’ education in the hands of parents. America’s schools have long suffered academically compared to our international counterparts, and the recent social engineering raises other concerns which parents must address in their own families.
The officials described here are just three of the thousands of great policymakers across the country who succeed because they are close to the people and have common interests with them. Returning more power to states and localities is not just good government; it also keeps the people from simply being disengaged spectators.
Ray Nothstine is the Future of Freedom Fellow at the State Policy Network and a senior editor and writer. He manages and edits American Habits, a new publication on federalism. Dustin Siggins is a former political journalist and founder of the public relations firm Proven Media Solutions.
Governing’s opinion columns reflect the views of their authors and not necessarily those of Governing’s editors or management.
News
Saudi Arabia eyes stake in $30 billion Indian Premier League
(Reuters) -Saudi Arabia has expressed interest in buying a multibillion-dollar stake in the Indian Premier League (IPL), the world’s richest cricket league, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Saudi Arabian Crown Prince ‘s advisers have spoken to Indian government officials about moving the IPL into a holding company valued at as much as $30 billion, the report said.
The talks were held when the crown prince visited India in September, the report said, adding that the kingdom proposed investing as much as $5 billion into the league and help lead an expansion into other countries.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the custodian of the IPL, did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for a comment.
IPL is one of the richest leagues in the world and has been attracting top players and coaches to India since its inaugural edition in 2008.
(Reporting by Nilutpal Timsina in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Shilpi Majumdar)
News
Joseph fifty clinches women’s series for Windies A
Members of West Indies Women A pose for pictures after their victory in Sunday’s third 50-over match in Lahore.(Photo: CWI Media)
LAHORE, Pakistan (CMC) – Teenager Djenaba Joseph carved out an unbeaten fifty to mastermind a successful run chase as West Indies Women A defeated Pakistan Women A by three wickets to clinch the three-match 50-over series here Sunday.
Asked to chase a tricky 164 at Gaddafi Stadium the West Indies got over the line in the 45th over, with the 19-year-old Joseph top-scoring with 51 not out off 84 balls.
Joseph, already with seven senior team appearances under her belt, struck seven fours and anchored key partnerships of 32 for the third wicket with opener Shunelle Sawh (37), and 45 for the seventh wicket with Cherry-Ann Fraser (18).
Earlier, the hosts were dismissed for 162 in the 45th, Sidra Nawaz (27), Anosha Nasir (23), and Shawaal Zulfiqar (22) all getting started but failing to carry on.
Seamer Jahzara Claxton, 17, led the Caribbean side’s attack with four for 19 while left-arm spinner Zaida James (2-25) and off-spinner Sheneta Grimmond (2-40) supported with two wickets apiece.
Shawaal and Evman Fatima (21) handed the Pakistanis a solid start as they posted 49 off 56 balls for the first wicket before wickets tumbled.
They perished in successive overs, Claxton ripping through the top order as the hosts lost six wickets for 14 runs in 31 balls to plunge to 63 for six in the 15th over.
The recovery came courtesy of a 40-run, seventh-wicket stand between Sidra and Nasir, and then a 39-run last-wicket partnership between Humna Bilal (21 not out) and number 11 Saima Malik (12).
In reply, West Indies Women A were given a fine start by Sawh who counted half-dozen fours in a 73-ball knock as she put on 53 for the first wicket with Shabika Gajnabi who made 24 from 41 balls with four fours.
Sawh added a further 32 for the third with Joseph before departing at the end of the 30th, her dismissal leading to a collapse which saw the visitors lose four wickets for two runs off 12 balls, to be left tottering on 106 for six at the end of the 32nd.
However, Joseph held her nerve to add a crucial 45 for the seventh wicket with Fraser to see off the home side’s challenge.
Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller says US seniors need to ‘take a cut’ in Social Security — at a time when it isn’t enough for many boomers. Do you agree?
For America’s Political Adults, Look Outside Washington
Saudi Arabia eyes stake in $30 billion Indian Premier League
Joseph fifty clinches women’s series for Windies A
The German rehearsal that doomed Omaha Beach attackers
This Week in History – Nov. 2, 2023
18 Teachers And Students Who Shocked Everyone With Horrifying Scandals
Daughter of late N.J. running legend to run NYC Marathon 50 years after he won it
Israel sends thousands of cross-border Palestinian workers back to Gaza
Huskers Rally From Down 0-2 to Stun No. 16 Penn State – University of Nebraska
California’s ‘right to repair’ bill is now California’s ‘right to repair’ law
Wife of ex-Alaska Airlines pilot says she’s in shock after averted Horizon Air disaster
Biden’s second try at student loan cancellation moves forward with debate over the plan’s details
Why you should carefully consider what Jamie Dimon, Elon Musk, and American Express just told the investing world
China urges Philippines to end ‘provocations’ in South China Sea
Ohio woman indicted on murder charges in deaths of at least four men, attorney general says
China says sends fighter jets to warn US Navy plane in Taiwan Strait
Who is Pavel Prigozhin – the 25-year-old who has inherited the Wagner group and its fortune?
An American couple left their rent-free life in Mexico and moved to a $7,500 abandoned home in Japan: ‘We feel overwhelmingly welcome’
Israel releases bodycam footage from Hamas gunmen who carried out massacre
Interesting Articles
Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller says US seniors need to ‘take a cut’ in Social Security — at a time when it isn’t enough for many boomers. Do you agree?
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
For America’s Political Adults, Look Outside Washington
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Saudi Arabia eyes stake in $30 billion Indian Premier League
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Joseph fifty clinches women’s series for Windies A
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
The German rehearsal that doomed Omaha Beach attackers
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
This Week in History – Nov. 2, 2023
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
18 Teachers And Students Who Shocked Everyone With Horrifying Scandals
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Daughter of late N.J. running legend to run NYC Marathon 50 years after he won it
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Israel sends thousands of cross-border Palestinian workers back to Gaza
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Huskers Rally From Down 0-2 to Stun No. 16 Penn State – University of Nebraska
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Trending
-
News2 days ago
Mother wins lawsuit against American Airlines
-
News7 days ago
Drone blasts hit two Egyptian Red Sea towns, Israel points to Houthi
-
News5 days ago
Video Shows Man Who Jumped Off Florida Cruise Boat and Drowned; Family’s Lawsuit Says Crew Member Spent Time Looking for a Life Ring Instead of Jumping In with Life Jacket
-
News2 days ago
Yemen’s Houthis wade into Israel-Hamas war
-
News3 days ago
Yemen’s Houthis enter Mideast fray, hardening spillover fears
-
News6 days ago
US judge asks Trump if he wants his federal election trial televised
-
News1 day ago
‘We’ve Had It’ With Muslims and Arab-Americans
-
News7 days ago
‘Trump Too Small’ T-shirt slogan turns into US Supreme Court battle