News
Businessman sentenced in $180 million bank fraud that paid for lavish lifestyle, classic cars
CLEVELAND (AP) — A businessman who orchestrated a $180 million check-kiting scheme and used the proceeds to live a lavish lifestyle and amass one of the world’s most revered classic car collections has been sentenced to more than eight years in prison.
Najeeb Khan, 70, of Edwardsburg, Michigan, told a federal judge Thursday that he was “blinded by greed” to carry out the scheme and buy more than 250 cars, as well as airplanes, boats and a helicopter, according to Cleveland.com. Besides receiving a 97-month sentence, he must pay $121 million in restitution to Cleveland-based KeyBank, $27 million to clients and $9.8 million in back taxes.
Authorities have said Khan carried out the fraud from 2011-2019 while growing his payroll processing business in Elkhart, Indiana. He funneled dozens, sometimes hundreds, of checks and wire transfers with insufficient funds through three banks, artificially inflating the amount in his accounts. He siphoned off about $73 million for himself.
He used the money to fund a lavish lifestyle that included expensive vacations, mansions in Arizona and Michigan and properties in Florida and Montana, as well as planes and yachts. His massive car collection included pristine vintage Ferraris, Fiats and Jaguars.
Khan had plead guilty to bank fraud and attempted tax evasion. His attorneys said he had helped his victims recover some funds, in part by selling off his car collection that fetched about $40 million at auction.
Prosecutors said that when Khan’s scheme collapsed, about 1,700 of his clients lost out on money Khan’s company had withdrawn for payroll taxes. Those companies included small- and mid-sized businesses, nonprofits and charities, including the Boy Scouts of America and four Catholic dioceses.
Some victims had to pay the IRS or their employees out of their own pockets or take out lines of credit, prosecutors said. Others laid off employees.
News
Fluminense’s income soars with Marcelo in the side
Marcelo’s arrival at Fluminense has had a significant impact on the club. The team, led by Fernando Diniz, Brazil’s interim coach, will play this Saturday for the chance to win their first ever Copa Libertadores, which would put them in a place that the club have never been before: they would debut in the 2024 Club World Cup and would also guarantee themselves a spot at the first FIFA Club World Cup with the new format, which will be held in 2025.
Coinciding with the presence of Marcelo, Fluminense have exceeded the side’s most optimistic financial forecasts for this season. They had originally budgeted to reach the round of 16 in the Copa Libertadores, the quarterfinals in the Brazilian Cup and a sixth-place finish in the Brasileirão.
Fluminense are exceeding their financial targets
Fluminense’s objective was not met in the Cup, since they were eliminated in the second round and in the league they occupy eighth place, but the impeccable form shown in the Copa Libertadores has been an extraordinary source of income for the side.
The club had initially budgeted an income of €13.35 million ($14.1m) for this season, a figure that has already been far exceeded and which, for the moment, stands at €16.2 million ($17m), a sum that is set to grow even more this year. This amount includes the €6.75 million ($7m) that each of the finalists receive, to which another €10.55 million ($11m) would be added if they go all the way and win the trophy.
How much do teams get per position in the Brazilian league?
|Final league position
|Money awarded (millions of €)
|1
|8.4
|2
|7.97
|3
|7.55
|4
|7.13
|5
|6.72
|6
|6.29
|7
|5.88
|8
|5.45
|9
|5
|10
|4.6
|11
|3.6
|12
|3.3
|13
|3.1
|14
|3
|15
|2.9
|16
|2.8
How much is the Copa Libertadores prize money?
The Libertadores champion receives a total of €17.3 million ($18.2 million), as well as the aforementioned €6.75 million ($7.1m) going to the losing finalist. As well as that, all the other totals for reaching the previous rounds must be added. For reaching the group stage, teams receive €2.8 million ($3m), plus €280,000 ($300,00) for each victory. For reaching the round of 16 they receive €1.7 million ($1.8m), for getting to the quarterfinals they receive €1.6 million ($1.7m) and for reaching the semifinals they earn €2.15 million ($2.3m).
But Fluminense’s income this season does not stop there, since depending on the position in which they finish the Brasileirão, Marcelo’s team will receive the corresponding amount assigned by the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF). The economic leap compared to 2022 is gigantic, as across the entirety of last year Fluminense earned a total of €12.57 million ($13.4m).
News
Car crashes through gate at South Carolina nuclear plant before pop-up barrier stops it
SENECA, S.C. (AP) — A driver tried to crash through the exit gates of a South Carolina nuclear plant Thursday night about an hour after security asked the same car to leave when it tried to enter, authorities said.
A pop-up security barrier stopped the car with an Arkansas license plate at the Oconee Nuclear Station near Seneca around 8 p.m., Oconee County Sheriff’s spokesman Jimmy Watt said in a statement.
The driver backed up and tried to drive down a dirt road as Duke Energy security tried to block him in. The driver tried to hit the guards, then drove through a fence and off the nuclear plant property, Watt said.
He drove a short distance from the plant and turned down a driveway, where the homeowner fired warning shots, investigators said.
The same car showed up an hour before trying to crash through the gate, and the driver was asked to leave, deputies said.
Investigators are now looking to speak with a 66-year-old Arkansas man about the crash, calling him a person of interest.
Oconee County Sheriff Mike Crenshaw said it’s unclear whether the man has any connections to the nuclear plant or that area of South Carolina, but they are checking.
“We don’t have any evidence this is any type of domestic terrorism,” Crenshaw said at a Friday news conference.
The security officers told deputies that “something didn’t appear quite right” with the driver, Crenshaw said.
The silver 2002 Toyota Camry that tried to crash into the plant’s property was found about 19 hours later in neighboring Pickens County, but the 66-year-old man was not with it, Crenshaw said.
The car was not registered to the Arkansas man and was not reported stolen, said Crenshaw.
None of the security staff was injured, Duke Energy said.
The Oconee Nuclear Station has three nuclear reactors and started generating power 50 years ago on Lake Keowee.
The plant continues to operate safely, officials said.
“Duke Energy has comprehensive security plans and a well-trained security workforce in place. A vehicle entered an administrative gate, but was not able to access the plant due to our multiple layers of security,” Duke Energy said in statement.
News
FC Barcelona News: 4 November 2023; All set for Real Sociedad trip, Luis Suárez agrees deal with Inter Miami
Pedri back in squad for Real Sociedad – FC Barcelona
The long wait is over! Pedri has finally been given the medical all-clear and has been named in the squad for this weekend’s game at Real Sociedad (Saturday 9pm CET).
The lowdown on Real Sociedad – FC Barcelona
Real Sociedad provide the opposition this weekend. Here’s the lowdown on the team that the Catalans will be facing in a Saturday 9pm CEST kick-off.
Xavi: ‘We’re raging inside’ – FC Barcelona
After failing to pick up any points from El Clásico, FC Barcelona need to make up the lost ground on Saturday, although it will be far from easy to do that at the home of in-form Real Sociedad. But a reaction is what’s needed, and that is what coach Xavi expects from the trip to the Reale Arena.
Real Sociedad’s Imanol Alguacil on area to improve against Barcelona – ‘They play differently against us’ – Football España
Real Sociedad manager Imanol Alguacil has asked his team to manage their way through the fatigue against Barcelona, acknowledging that while his side need to have the ball as usual, there will be times when they must defend and counter.
Barcelona given salary limit reprieve, but likely in need of sales to register Vitor Roque in January – Football España
Barcelona have made it their goal to strengthen in at least one position this winter, and that takes the form of Vitor Roque. However it looks like a tricky task, with the club marking out the 15th of November as the date to inform him of whether he will be joining in January or July.
Inter Miami agree deal with Grêmio’s Luis Suárez – sources – ESPN
Inter Miami CF have agreed a deal with Grêmio’s Luis Suárez, sources told ESPN in Uruguay. As confirmed last month by his current coach at Grêmio, Renato Gaúcho, Suárez, 36, will depart the Porto Alegre-based club at the end of the Brazilian Serie A season in December despite being only halfway through the two-year contract he signed in December 2022.
Businessman sentenced in $180 million bank fraud that paid for lavish lifestyle, classic cars
Fluminense’s income soars with Marcelo in the side
Car crashes through gate at South Carolina nuclear plant before pop-up barrier stops it
FC Barcelona News: 4 November 2023; All set for Real Sociedad trip, Luis Suárez agrees deal with Inter Miami
Al Pacino has agreed to pay his girlfriend Noor Alfallah $30,000 a month in child support and another $110,000 for her to get her own place, court docs show
Jamon Dumas-Johnson suffers a left shoulder injury, exits game
‘I just want to crawl in a hole and disappear.‘ How a Sacramento mom became homeless
Fan walks 1,500 miles to cup final … without a ticket
3 Big Social Security Changes Taking Effect in 2024 That Retirees Must Know
MFL MarMac finally breaks through to the state football semifinals with win over Iowa City Regina
California’s ‘right to repair’ bill is now California’s ‘right to repair’ law
Wife of ex-Alaska Airlines pilot says she’s in shock after averted Horizon Air disaster
Biden’s second try at student loan cancellation moves forward with debate over the plan’s details
Why you should carefully consider what Jamie Dimon, Elon Musk, and American Express just told the investing world
China urges Philippines to end ‘provocations’ in South China Sea
Ohio woman indicted on murder charges in deaths of at least four men, attorney general says
China says sends fighter jets to warn US Navy plane in Taiwan Strait
Who is Pavel Prigozhin – the 25-year-old who has inherited the Wagner group and its fortune?
An American couple left their rent-free life in Mexico and moved to a $7,500 abandoned home in Japan: ‘We feel overwhelmingly welcome’
Israel releases bodycam footage from Hamas gunmen who carried out massacre
Interesting Articles
Businessman sentenced in $180 million bank fraud that paid for lavish lifestyle, classic cars
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Fluminense’s income soars with Marcelo in the side
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Car crashes through gate at South Carolina nuclear plant before pop-up barrier stops it
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
FC Barcelona News: 4 November 2023; All set for Real Sociedad trip, Luis Suárez agrees deal with Inter Miami
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Al Pacino has agreed to pay his girlfriend Noor Alfallah $30,000 a month in child support and another $110,000 for her to get her own place, court docs show
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Jamon Dumas-Johnson suffers a left shoulder injury, exits game
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
‘I just want to crawl in a hole and disappear.‘ How a Sacramento mom became homeless
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Fan walks 1,500 miles to cup final … without a ticket
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
3 Big Social Security Changes Taking Effect in 2024 That Retirees Must Know
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
MFL MarMac finally breaks through to the state football semifinals with win over Iowa City Regina
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Trending
-
News2 days ago
Mother wins lawsuit against American Airlines
-
News5 days ago
Video Shows Man Who Jumped Off Florida Cruise Boat and Drowned; Family’s Lawsuit Says Crew Member Spent Time Looking for a Life Ring Instead of Jumping In with Life Jacket
-
News3 days ago
Yemen’s Houthis wade into Israel-Hamas war
-
News3 days ago
Yemen’s Houthis enter Mideast fray, hardening spillover fears
-
News6 days ago
US judge asks Trump if he wants his federal election trial televised
-
News7 days ago
‘Trump Too Small’ T-shirt slogan turns into US Supreme Court battle
-
News2 days ago
‘We’ve Had It’ With Muslims and Arab-Americans
-
News7 days ago
A 73-year-old Arizona woman told Dave Ramsey she has student loans and no savings — 5 retirement catch-up tactics that don’t sacrifice your lifestyle