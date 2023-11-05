News
Car crashes through gate at South Carolina nuclear plant before pop-up barrier stops it
SENECA, S.C. (AP) — A driver tried to crash through the exit gates of a South Carolina nuclear plant Thursday night about an hour after security asked the same car to leave when it tried to enter, authorities said.
A pop-up security barrier stopped the car with an Arkansas license plate at the Oconee Nuclear Station near Seneca around 8 p.m., Oconee County Sheriff’s spokesman Jimmy Watt said in a statement.
The driver backed up and tried to drive down a dirt road as Duke Energy security tried to block him in. The driver tried to hit the guards, then drove through a fence and off the nuclear plant property, Watt said.
He drove a short distance from the plant and turned down a driveway, where the homeowner fired warning shots, investigators said.
The same car showed up an hour before trying to crash through the gate, and the driver was asked to leave, deputies said.
Investigators are now looking to speak with a 66-year-old Arkansas man about the crash, calling him a person of interest.
Oconee County Sheriff Mike Crenshaw said it’s unclear whether the man has any connections to the nuclear plant or that area of South Carolina, but they are checking.
“We don’t have any evidence this is any type of domestic terrorism,” Crenshaw said at a Friday news conference.
The security officers told deputies that “something didn’t appear quite right” with the driver, Crenshaw said.
The silver 2002 Toyota Camry that tried to crash into the plant’s property was found about 19 hours later in neighboring Pickens County, but the 66-year-old man was not with it, Crenshaw said.
The car was not registered to the Arkansas man and was not reported stolen, said Crenshaw.
None of the security staff was injured, Duke Energy said.
The Oconee Nuclear Station has three nuclear reactors and started generating power 50 years ago on Lake Keowee.
The plant continues to operate safely, officials said.
“Duke Energy has comprehensive security plans and a well-trained security workforce in place. A vehicle entered an administrative gate, but was not able to access the plant due to our multiple layers of security,” Duke Energy said in statement.
News
FC Barcelona News: 4 November 2023; All set for Real Sociedad trip, Luis Suárez agrees deal with Inter Miami
Pedri back in squad for Real Sociedad – FC Barcelona
The long wait is over! Pedri has finally been given the medical all-clear and has been named in the squad for this weekend’s game at Real Sociedad (Saturday 9pm CET).
The lowdown on Real Sociedad – FC Barcelona
Real Sociedad provide the opposition this weekend. Here’s the lowdown on the team that the Catalans will be facing in a Saturday 9pm CEST kick-off.
Xavi: ‘We’re raging inside’ – FC Barcelona
After failing to pick up any points from El Clásico, FC Barcelona need to make up the lost ground on Saturday, although it will be far from easy to do that at the home of in-form Real Sociedad. But a reaction is what’s needed, and that is what coach Xavi expects from the trip to the Reale Arena.
Real Sociedad’s Imanol Alguacil on area to improve against Barcelona – ‘They play differently against us’ – Football España
Real Sociedad manager Imanol Alguacil has asked his team to manage their way through the fatigue against Barcelona, acknowledging that while his side need to have the ball as usual, there will be times when they must defend and counter.
Barcelona given salary limit reprieve, but likely in need of sales to register Vitor Roque in January – Football España
Barcelona have made it their goal to strengthen in at least one position this winter, and that takes the form of Vitor Roque. However it looks like a tricky task, with the club marking out the 15th of November as the date to inform him of whether he will be joining in January or July.
Inter Miami agree deal with Grêmio’s Luis Suárez – sources – ESPN
Inter Miami CF have agreed a deal with Grêmio’s Luis Suárez, sources told ESPN in Uruguay. As confirmed last month by his current coach at Grêmio, Renato Gaúcho, Suárez, 36, will depart the Porto Alegre-based club at the end of the Brazilian Serie A season in December despite being only halfway through the two-year contract he signed in December 2022.
News
Al Pacino has agreed to pay his girlfriend Noor Alfallah $30,000 a month in child support and another $110,000 for her to get her own place, court docs show
-
Al Pacino has agreed to pay Noor Alfallah $30,000 a month in child support, court documents show.
-
Pacino, 83, will also have to pay Alfallah, 29, a sum of $110,000, according to the docs.
-
The two are set to share joint custody of their son, but Alfallah is set to have primary physical custody.
Al Pacino has agreed to pay his girlfriend, Noor Alfallah, $30,000 a month in child support for the pair’s four-month-old son as well as a slew of other payments, according to new court documents obtained by Insider.
The court papers filed in the Superior Court of California say a judge ruled that 83-year-old Pacino and 29-year-old Alfallah would share joint custody of their son, Roman, but that Alfallah would have primary physical custody of the child.
A representative for Pacino declined to comment on the matter to Insider on Friday.
In addition to the $30,000 a month in child support, the Oscar-winning actor will also have to pay Alfallah an extra payment of $110,000, the court documents say.
The lump sum is “intended to be utilized” by Alfallah “to assist her with relocating to a new residence for her and Roman as well as any furniture, furnishings and moving expenses that may be necessary for same,” according to the court papers.
The court papers also say that for as long as the “Scarface” actor is alive, he will have to make a yearly deposit of $15,000 for a college savings account for Roman.
On top of all that, Pacino will have to pay “100%” of all healthcare costs for Roman not covered by insurance, as well as “100%” of Roman’s “mutually agreed upon extracurricular activities and lessons,” according to the court documents.
The court papers say the “Serpico” actor and Alfallah have “reached a compromised amount of child support in the interests of a peaceful resolution and consistent with their desire to maintain an amicable relationship for the best interest of their minor child.”
Alfallah filed for physical custody of Roman back in September. At the time, a rep for Pacino told Insider that the couple was “still together.”
“Al and Noor have successfully worked together and have mutually reached agreements regarding their child Roman,” the rep said at the time.
Pacino is also father to 22-year-old twins, Olivia and Anton, whom he welcomed with his former girlfriend, Beverly D’Angelo, and a 33-year-old daughter, Julie, whom he shares with the acting coach Jan Tarrant.
Read the original article on Insider
News
Jamon Dumas-Johnson suffers a left shoulder injury, exits game
ATHENS — Georgia saw one of its key leaders on defense exit the game, as Jamon Dumas-Johnson sustained a left shoulder injury.
Dumas-Johnson made a tackle on Missouri quarterback Brady Cook to end the third quarter and Dumas-Johnson immediately went to sideline in pain.
After getting checked out on the sideline, Dumas-Johnson went to the locker room with trainers.
Dumas-Johnson was leading Georgia in tackles with 7 on the afternoon. With Dumas-Johnson out, expect the Bulldogs to rotate in freshman linebacker CJ Allen and Raylen Wilson to play alongside Smael Mondon. Allen subbed in for Dumas-Johnson on the next play.
The Missouri drive ended with a touchdown and two-point conversion to cut Georgia’s lead to 24-21.
Georgia is already without inside linebacker Xavian Sorey, who has not been spotted in uniform on Saturday.
Georgia could also insert Jalon Walker, but he has primarily played outside linebacker on the afternoon.
Car crashes through gate at South Carolina nuclear plant before pop-up barrier stops it
FC Barcelona News: 4 November 2023; All set for Real Sociedad trip, Luis Suárez agrees deal with Inter Miami
Al Pacino has agreed to pay his girlfriend Noor Alfallah $30,000 a month in child support and another $110,000 for her to get her own place, court docs show
Jamon Dumas-Johnson suffers a left shoulder injury, exits game
‘I just want to crawl in a hole and disappear.‘ How a Sacramento mom became homeless
Fan walks 1,500 miles to cup final … without a ticket
3 Big Social Security Changes Taking Effect in 2024 That Retirees Must Know
MFL MarMac finally breaks through to the state football semifinals with win over Iowa City Regina
Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah leader threatens escalation with Israel as its war with Hamas rages on
Experts stunned after judge explodes at Trump lawyer’s “misogyny”
California’s ‘right to repair’ bill is now California’s ‘right to repair’ law
Wife of ex-Alaska Airlines pilot says she’s in shock after averted Horizon Air disaster
Biden’s second try at student loan cancellation moves forward with debate over the plan’s details
Why you should carefully consider what Jamie Dimon, Elon Musk, and American Express just told the investing world
China urges Philippines to end ‘provocations’ in South China Sea
Ohio woman indicted on murder charges in deaths of at least four men, attorney general says
China says sends fighter jets to warn US Navy plane in Taiwan Strait
Who is Pavel Prigozhin – the 25-year-old who has inherited the Wagner group and its fortune?
An American couple left their rent-free life in Mexico and moved to a $7,500 abandoned home in Japan: ‘We feel overwhelmingly welcome’
Israel releases bodycam footage from Hamas gunmen who carried out massacre
Interesting Articles
Car crashes through gate at South Carolina nuclear plant before pop-up barrier stops it
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
FC Barcelona News: 4 November 2023; All set for Real Sociedad trip, Luis Suárez agrees deal with Inter Miami
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Al Pacino has agreed to pay his girlfriend Noor Alfallah $30,000 a month in child support and another $110,000 for her to get her own place, court docs show
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Jamon Dumas-Johnson suffers a left shoulder injury, exits game
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
‘I just want to crawl in a hole and disappear.‘ How a Sacramento mom became homeless
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Fan walks 1,500 miles to cup final … without a ticket
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
3 Big Social Security Changes Taking Effect in 2024 That Retirees Must Know
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
MFL MarMac finally breaks through to the state football semifinals with win over Iowa City Regina
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah leader threatens escalation with Israel as its war with Hamas rages on
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Experts stunned after judge explodes at Trump lawyer’s “misogyny”
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Trending
-
News2 days ago
Mother wins lawsuit against American Airlines
-
News5 days ago
Video Shows Man Who Jumped Off Florida Cruise Boat and Drowned; Family’s Lawsuit Says Crew Member Spent Time Looking for a Life Ring Instead of Jumping In with Life Jacket
-
News3 days ago
Yemen’s Houthis wade into Israel-Hamas war
-
News3 days ago
Yemen’s Houthis enter Mideast fray, hardening spillover fears
-
News6 days ago
US judge asks Trump if he wants his federal election trial televised
-
News7 days ago
‘Trump Too Small’ T-shirt slogan turns into US Supreme Court battle
-
News2 days ago
‘We’ve Had It’ With Muslims and Arab-Americans
-
News7 days ago
A 73-year-old Arizona woman told Dave Ramsey she has student loans and no savings — 5 retirement catch-up tactics that don’t sacrifice your lifestyle