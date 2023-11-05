News
Chiefs Fans in Germany: Day 2 ahead of Dolphins’ matchup
After our Day 1 exploits of catching up with old (and new) Chiefs fans, the morning after, I woke up with a raging headache. I think it must have been the whiskey and apricot shots that our table of Chiefs fans were drinking. I still have no idea what this drink was called, but it had a full-sized apricot submerged in some whiskey liquid.
Now, I’m not great at maths, but if you mix liters and liters of beer with “apricot-whiskey things” and Tom’s incessant snoring, you inevitably get the answer … a raging headache! After a couple of paracetamols, I was ready for Day 2 in Frankfurt.
Tom and I met up with some of our friends from the UK fan group, “Arrowheads Abroad” and were immediately on the hunt for breakfast. We found a lovely little place on the corner of the street that sold breakfast bagels and genuine German pastries. Once we sunk a coffee and a bagel, we decided to head down to the River Main to see if we could find the Chiefs’ now-infamous “ChampionShip.”
After a short walk, we could see the ship with a queue of Chiefs fans waiting outside ready for their chance to get onboard and see what all the fuss was about. The ChampionShip’s livery on the outside of the ship was emblazoned with a red and yellow colour scheme with Mahomes, Kelce, Jones and Bolton in their familiar action poses.
The ship was very impressive on the outside, but what was it like on the inside?
Tom and I went onboard and scurried around the various displays and interactive fan experience points. The display cases showcased some of the Chiefs merchandise from past Super Bowls alongside a couple of Super Bowl rings from LIV and LVII. I don’t remember seeing the ring from Super Bowl IV, but in my haste to see everything on board as quickly as possible, I may have missed it. Unfortunately, the most recent Lombardi Trophy was not on the ship today, but we could see the plinth where it will take its place on Saturday at 5 p.m.
As I worked my way around the first floor of the ship, I found Tom at the press conference plinth, trying to recreate his best Andy Reid impression, Tom told the “fans” that the team “worked their tails off” and that it was “a hell of a game against a great football team” before ending with “with that, Time’s yours.”
In a scene similar to that of Mahomes dragging Kelce away from the plinth at the White House, I managed to drag Tom away before he could do any more damage … I failed. Tom immediately found the floating ball where fans could create their own action pose of catching it in mid-air. Tom decided to recreate the drop from Mecole Hardman’s muffed return in last week’s Broncos game.
We worked our way to the top of the ship which looked like it was still being dressed ready for the season ticket member events that were planned over the weekend. The dancefloor has a huge Chiefs logo with a bar and tables dotted around. At the very end of the ship was a huge TV screen replaying Chiefs highlights from Super Bowl LVII.
The “ChampionShip” was great for fans to reminisce, and it provided a platform for fans from all over the world to come together to celebrate their love for the Chiefs. If I’m being honest, I think the ship is the biggest attraction in Frankfurt right now and it is the main anchor point (spot the pun) for Chiefs fans to meet up before going off to the bars and restaurants around the corner.
Tom and I left the ship and went into one of Frankfurt’s new “old towns.” These towns were rebuilt after the war and provide a unique flavour of what Frankfurt used to look like. The market square was filled with Chiefs fans, a handful of Dolphins fans were trying to make themselves heard, but anything they tried to sing about was immediately drowned out with “The Chop.” God, I love Chiefs Kingdom!
We were joined by Duncan Smart from Arrowheads Abroad who was gathering Chiefs fans together outside of the ChampionShip for the largest red Friday picture this side of the Atlantic. Duncan had been planning this meet-up for the last couple of weeks and was getting quite nervous wondering if any fans would turn up for the picture. Chiefs Kingdom answered the call and came in their droves to be part of the picture. I spoke to fans from Italy, Spain, France and even Brazil! (shoutout to Richardo).
It was a very proud moment for Duncan and the guys at Arrowheads Abroad — to see so many Chiefs fans gathering together in one picture with the ChampionShip as the backdrop, it looked magnificent. Thank you to all the fans who joined us for a very memorable moment.
We left our Chiefs friends later that night as we had tickets to attend the Sports Illustrated party. After a short ride in an Uber, we went down a little side street and could see neon lights in the distance, with a very menacing figure walking slowly towards us. It looked like the opening scene from the movie Blade. We were with Duncan who is a very proud Scotsman, and when he’s out with us at any game he wears his beloved kilt. The figure walking towards us was the doorman and he told Duncan to jump over the velvet rope and stand in front of the advertisement board on the red carpet. Duncan was told to hold a football while a videographer and photographer worked around him, giving Duncan the full movie star treatment. Turns out the menacing figure wasn’t so menacing after all. We found out his name was George from Croatia and he loved doing various English accents which had Tom and I in hysterics.
As we walked into the club, we were met with a wall of noise, dance music blasting out and a huge NFL logo on the digital screen behind the DJ stand. Almost everyone that was there was dressed in their designer clothes and accessories, and there was us — three English blokes dressed in swiftie t-shirts and a Scotsman with a kilt standing in the middle of the dancefloor.
We headed into the next room which was a little quieter but was still bouncing from the fantastic dance music being played by the DJ. This room was like a jungle, huge plants, leaves and foliage were hanging from the ceiling with rocky areas for us to prop ourselves up with. There was even a narrow strip pool that had steps leading into it. The entire place looked like it was plucked straight out of a John Wick movie, it was fantastic and was the perfect end to an eventful Day 2 of the trip.
News
Chinese woman flees US after deadly Porsche 911 crash in Washington
[Source]
Authorities have released a nationwide warrant for Ting Ye, a Chinese woman who fled to China after a deadly crash occurred in Bellevue, Washington.
About the crash: On Sept. 30, Ye, 26, was driving a white 2020 Porsche on 112th Avenue Northeast toward Highway 520 in Bellevue with passenger Yabao Liu, 27. In footage obtained by King 5, Ye seems to have lost control of the car, which can be seen ripping through several intersections before striking a cement barricade, causing it to flip airborne, land upside down and kill Liu.
First responders were not called to the scene until about 45 minutes later. When they arrived, they reportedly discovered Liu’s body and noticed a strong alcohol odor on Ye. The woman was taken to Harborview Medical Center, where she was later released on Oct. 6.
Ye’s escape: According to court documents, both Ye and Liu, who are Chinese citizens, were in Seattle for work. Although Ye did not provide any information to police, they were able to reach the Chinese company Liu worked for to notify his family.
Trending on NextShark: What is ‘fried rice syndrome’ and why is it causing panic online?
Three days after Ye’s release from the hospital, she crossed over the Canadian border, where she then got on a plane to China. According to police, an unidentified individual who helped Ye could face consequences as well.
Warrant and investigation: On Oct. 9, King County prosecutors released a warrant charging Ye with vehicular homicide. Her bail was set at $2 million, and she was ordered to turn in her passport and not leave Washington state.
“At that point, she was not free to leave, but she had already left,” Bellevue police spokesperson Officer Seth Tyler told the Seattle Times.
Trending on NextShark: Tony Leung, Faye Wong reunite in rare photo taken almost 30 years after ‘Chungking Express’
On Oct. 23, a bench warrant was issued for Ye’s arrest when she failed to appear for her arraignment. According to Tyler, if Ye enters the U.S. again, the warrant would be flagged, noting that police are applying for an Interpol Red Notice, which flags any travel to a country that has an extradition treaty with the U.S. However, there is no extradition treaty between the U.S. and China.
“Our plea to [Ye] is that she return and realize that there’s a grieving family involved here,” Tyler said. “They really need closure on this. She can bring this matter to a close by returning to the United States.”
Authorities are currently working with international law enforcement to locate and apprehend Ye.
Trending on NextShark: Honda, Toyota express skepticism about EVs amid industry downturn
News
Not ready to run 26.2 miles? Abbott Dash 5k brings together runners of all levels ahead of TCS NYC Marathon
Saturday, November 4, 2023 11:21AM
EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) — Two runners won big at the Abbott Dash to the Finish Line 5K on Saturday in Central Park.
Morgan Beadlescomb, 2023 B.A.A. 5K champion, and three-time NCAA Division III champion Annie Rodenfels both captured the 2023 USA Track & Field (USTAF) 5K Championships.
Beadlescomb, 25, finished in 13:44, marking his debut in the Abbott Dash to the Finish Line 5K.
Rodenfels, 27, captured the women’s title in 15:22, after finishing fourth in the 2022 edition of the event.
Over 10,000 runners from across the country participated in the event Saturday morning, including top local athletes and many runners who are also running Sunday’s TCS New York City Marathon.
The Abbott Dash served as a great warmup ahead of Sunday’s marathon.
Runners started the race at the United Nations and then made their way across Midtown before ending at the marathon finish line in Central Park.
Eyewitness News sports reporter Sam Ryan spoke to Chris Miller of Abbott, who shared his excitement for Saturday’s race.
“For 10,000 runners to take on these iconic streets of New York, as Abbott being a company about celebrating health and technology company, it is great to see,” said Miller.
MORE MARATHON: Dad runs NYC marathon in honor of school staff that saved son with AED
Dad to run NYC marathon after school staff saves son with AEDSam Ryan has more on one dad’s motivation behind running the TCS New York City Marathon.
Discover more coverage of the 2023 TCS NYC Marathon here and tune in Sunday starting at 7:00 a.m. on Channel 7 for coverage of the race.
———-
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.
Copyright © 2023 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
News
‘It’s working out ok so far’
A second teacher at a high school in Missouri was put on leave after administrators discovered her OnlyFans side hustle.
Megan Gaither, 31, said during an interview with the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that she was placed on leave from her English teaching and varsity cheerleading coach position on Oct. 27 after district officials found out about her account on the OnlyFans platform.
Gaither said in the interview that she made an account on the direct-to-subscribers website because she has over $125,000 in student loans and needed the extra income.
“Teaching does not financially support a person,” Gaither said. “It’s really hard to stretch those paychecks during the summer. That’s why I did it.”
EX-MISSOURI TEACHER WHO DITCHED CLASSROOM FOR ONLYFANS HAS NO REGRETS: ‘FAR EXCEEDED MY TEACHER SALARY’
According to the report, Gaither’s pay, which includes a stipend for coaching the school’s cheerleading squad, was around $47,500.
READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP
The teacher said she initially took down her OnlyFans account around the same time that fellow English teacher Brianna Coppage was placed on leave over her participation in selling explicit content. Weeks later, Gaither was outed for her racy side hustle.
When Gaither took the account down, she claimed to have had around 1,500 subscribers and was bringing in an extra $3,000 to $5,000 per month. The 31-year-old said all of her content was faceless in an attempt to stay anonymous.
Speculation about Gaither’s involvement on the platform began in mid-October when she was seen in a video posted on Coppage’s account. While the video didn’t include Gaither’s face, it was recorded at a party, and she was seen in a public picture wearing the same costume that was worn in the video posted on OnlyFans, according to the report.
“I was in like maybe four minutes of the entire thing, and I definitely did not think this would be the thing that would ruin my entire career,” Gaither said.
MISSOURI TEACHER ON LEAVE OVER ONLYFANS ACCOUNT: ‘KNEW THIS DAY WAS COMING’
The school district’s superintendent, Kyle Kruse, told the outlet that the “district does not have a statement to issue at this time.”
Gaither said after the video was posted, a student put a note underneath her classroom door which stated they “knew her secret.”
She said that district administration told her she was placed on leave because of “professionalism and student communication,” an accusation she denies.
“Right now, I am just hoping to make enough to support my family,” Gaither added, stating that her choice to join OnlyFans was motivated by low teacher pay.
“In order to make change, you have to make noise and I think that is what Brianna did,” Gaither said. “And I think that’s what maybe I’m getting ready to do — make noise about how unfair teacher pay can be.”
In a Facebook post, Gaither said that she loved her job and will be “making noise.”
“I LOVE education and teaching, and I loved seeing my students and cheerleaders learn and grow into themselves. I’m damned good at helping them do that,” she said. “I’ll be telling my story. And hey. At least I didn’t try to neglect my duties of paying back what I borrowed to get educated, right? I made the adult choice of getting a side hustle. And guess what? It’s working out ok so far.”
Coppage told Fox News Digital she’s made close to $1 million selling explicit content on OnlyFans.
“I started it, one, to just supplement my income and kind of see what happens and possibly make extra money. Like, I have student loans. I was working on my third degree. So, I also have a master’s degree in education, and then I was working on my specialist degree,” Coppage told Fox News Digital in an interview.
Gaither described Coppage as her best friend when speaking with the Missouri-based outlet.
Fox News Digital reached out to the St. Clair R-XIII School District for comment.
Original article source: Second teacher at Missouri school on leave over OnlyFans side hustle: ‘It’s working out ok so far’
Chiefs Fans in Germany: Day 2 ahead of Dolphins’ matchup
Chinese woman flees US after deadly Porsche 911 crash in Washington
Not ready to run 26.2 miles? Abbott Dash 5k brings together runners of all levels ahead of TCS NYC Marathon
‘It’s working out ok so far’
Ranking the top 10 candidates heading into Week 9
A former Utah county clerk is accused of shredding and mishandling 2020 and 2022 ballots
Tom Hanks makes comment addressing LSU-Alabama game at World War II museum
Ram Goes Flying In Georgia Police Chase
How to watch the Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs game in Frankfurt
San Bernardino County high-end car dealer suspected in $8 million embezzlement, tax fraud
California’s ‘right to repair’ bill is now California’s ‘right to repair’ law
Wife of ex-Alaska Airlines pilot says she’s in shock after averted Horizon Air disaster
Biden’s second try at student loan cancellation moves forward with debate over the plan’s details
China urges Philippines to end ‘provocations’ in South China Sea
Why you should carefully consider what Jamie Dimon, Elon Musk, and American Express just told the investing world
Ohio woman indicted on murder charges in deaths of at least four men, attorney general says
China says sends fighter jets to warn US Navy plane in Taiwan Strait
Who is Pavel Prigozhin – the 25-year-old who has inherited the Wagner group and its fortune?
An American couple left their rent-free life in Mexico and moved to a $7,500 abandoned home in Japan: ‘We feel overwhelmingly welcome’
Mother wins lawsuit against American Airlines
Interesting Articles
Chiefs Fans in Germany: Day 2 ahead of Dolphins’ matchup
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Chinese woman flees US after deadly Porsche 911 crash in Washington
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Not ready to run 26.2 miles? Abbott Dash 5k brings together runners of all levels ahead of TCS NYC Marathon
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
‘It’s working out ok so far’
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Ranking the top 10 candidates heading into Week 9
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
A former Utah county clerk is accused of shredding and mishandling 2020 and 2022 ballots
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Tom Hanks makes comment addressing LSU-Alabama game at World War II museum
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Ram Goes Flying In Georgia Police Chase
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
How to watch the Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs game in Frankfurt
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
San Bernardino County high-end car dealer suspected in $8 million embezzlement, tax fraud
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Trending
-
News3 days ago
Mother wins lawsuit against American Airlines
-
News3 days ago
Yemen’s Houthis wade into Israel-Hamas war
-
News3 days ago
Yemen’s Houthis enter Mideast fray, hardening spillover fears
-
News6 days ago
Video Shows Man Who Jumped Off Florida Cruise Boat and Drowned; Family’s Lawsuit Says Crew Member Spent Time Looking for a Life Ring Instead of Jumping In with Life Jacket
-
News7 days ago
US judge asks Trump if he wants his federal election trial televised
-
News2 days ago
‘We’ve Had It’ With Muslims and Arab-Americans
-
News4 days ago
Meta to Charge Monthly Fees For Using Facebook and Instagram: What to Know
-
News7 days ago
Wisconsin judge rules that GOP-controlled Senate’s vote to fire top elections official had no effect