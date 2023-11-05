Connect with us

Chinese woman flees US after deadly Porsche 911 crash in Washington

Chinese woman flees US after deadly Porsche 911 crash in Washington

Authorities have released a nationwide warrant for Ting Ye, a Chinese woman who fled to China after a deadly crash occurred in Bellevue, Washington.

About the crash: On Sept. 30, Ye, 26, was driving a white 2020 Porsche on 112th Avenue Northeast toward Highway 520 in Bellevue with passenger Yabao Liu, 27. In footage obtained by King 5, Ye seems to have lost control of the car, which can be seen ripping through several intersections before striking a cement barricade, causing it to flip airborne, land upside down and kill Liu.

First responders were not called to the scene until about 45 minutes later. When they arrived, they reportedly discovered Liu’s body and noticed a strong alcohol odor on Ye. The woman was taken to Harborview Medical Center, where she was later released on Oct. 6.

Ye’s escape: According to court documents, both Ye and Liu, who are Chinese citizens, were in Seattle for work. Although Ye did not provide any information to police, they were able to reach the Chinese company Liu worked for to notify his family.

Three days after Ye’s release from the hospital, she crossed over the Canadian border, where she then got on a plane to China. According to police, an unidentified individual who helped Ye could face consequences as well.

Warrant and investigation: On Oct. 9, King County prosecutors released a warrant charging Ye with vehicular homicide. Her bail was set at $2 million, and she was ordered to turn in her passport and not leave Washington state.

“At that point, she was not free to leave, but she had already left,” Bellevue police spokesperson Officer Seth Tyler told the Seattle Times.

On Oct. 23, a bench warrant was issued for Ye’s arrest when she failed to appear for her arraignment. According to Tyler, if Ye enters the U.S. again, the warrant would be flagged, noting that police are applying for an Interpol Red Notice, which flags any travel to a country that has an extradition treaty with the U.S. However, there is no extradition treaty between the U.S. and China.

“Our plea to [Ye] is that she return and realize that there’s a grieving family involved here,” Tyler said. “They really need closure on this. She can bring this matter to a close by returning to the United States.”

Authorities are currently working with international law enforcement to locate and apprehend Ye.

Not ready to run 26.2 miles? Abbott Dash 5k brings together runners of all levels ahead of TCS NYC Marathon

Sam Ryan Image

Saturday, November 4, 2023 11:21AM

Gearing up for the Abbott Dash race in NYC

EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) — Two runners won big at the Abbott Dash to the Finish Line 5K on Saturday in Central Park.

Morgan Beadlescomb, 2023 B.A.A. 5K champion, and three-time NCAA Division III champion Annie Rodenfels both captured the 2023 USA Track & Field (USTAF) 5K Championships.

Beadlescomb, 25, finished in 13:44, marking his debut in the Abbott Dash to the Finish Line 5K.

Rodenfels, 27, captured the women’s title in 15:22, after finishing fourth in the 2022 edition of the event.

Over 10,000 runners from across the country participated in the event Saturday morning, including top local athletes and many runners who are also running Sunday’s TCS New York City Marathon.

The Abbott Dash served as a great warmup ahead of Sunday’s marathon.

Runners started the race at the United Nations and then made their way across Midtown before ending at the marathon finish line in Central Park.

Eyewitness News sports reporter Sam Ryan spoke to Chris Miller of Abbott, who shared his excitement for Saturday’s race.

“For 10,000 runners to take on these iconic streets of New York, as Abbott being a company about celebrating health and technology company, it is great to see,” said Miller.

News

'It's working out ok so far'

'It's working out ok so far'

A second teacher at a high school in Missouri was put on leave after administrators discovered her OnlyFans side hustle.

Megan Gaither, 31, said during an interview with the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that she was placed on leave from her English teaching and varsity cheerleading coach position on Oct. 27 after district officials found out about her account on the OnlyFans platform.

Gaither said in the interview that she made an account on the direct-to-subscribers website because she has over $125,000 in student loans and needed the extra income.

“Teaching does not financially support a person,” Gaither said. “It’s really hard to stretch those paychecks during the summer. That’s why I did it.”

EX-MISSOURI TEACHER WHO DITCHED CLASSROOM FOR ONLYFANS HAS NO REGRETS: ‘FAR EXCEEDED MY TEACHER SALARY’

Megan Gaither smiling in a picture posted on Facebook

St. Clair High School English teacher Megan Gaither was placed on leave after administrators discovered her OnlyFans account.

According to the report, Gaither’s pay, which includes a stipend for coaching the school’s cheerleading squad, was around $47,500.

The teacher said she initially took down her OnlyFans account around the same time that fellow English teacher Brianna Coppage was placed on leave over her participation in selling explicit content. Weeks later, Gaither was outed for her racy side hustle.

When Gaither took the account down, she claimed to have had around 1,500 subscribers and was bringing in an extra $3,000 to $5,000 per month. The 31-year-old said all of her content was faceless in an attempt to stay anonymous.

Speculation about Gaither’s involvement on the platform began in mid-October when she was seen in a video posted on Coppage’s account. While the video didn’t include Gaither’s face, it was recorded at a party, and she was seen in a public picture wearing the same costume that was worn in the video posted on OnlyFans, according to the report.

“I was in like maybe four minutes of the entire thing, and I definitely did not think this would be the thing that would ruin my entire career,” Gaither said.

MISSOURI TEACHER ON LEAVE OVER ONLYFANS ACCOUNT: ‘KNEW THIS DAY WAS COMING’

Brianna Coppage smiles during a zoom interview with Fox News DigitalBrianna Coppage smiles during a zoom interview with Fox News Digital

Brianna Coppage, 28, was an English teacher at St. Clair High School but resigned earlier in October after administrators placed her on leave following the discovery of her OnlyFans account.

The school district’s superintendent, Kyle Kruse, told the outlet that the “district does not have a statement to issue at this time.”

Gaither said after the video was posted, a student put a note underneath her classroom door which stated they “knew her secret.”

She said that district administration told her she was placed on leave because of “professionalism and student communication,” an accusation she denies.

“Right now, I am just hoping to make enough to support my family,” Gaither added, stating that her choice to join OnlyFans was motivated by low teacher pay.

“In order to make change, you have to make noise and I think that is what Brianna did,” Gaither said. “And I think that’s what maybe I’m getting ready to do — make noise about how unfair teacher pay can be.”

In a Facebook post, Gaither said that she loved her job and will be “making noise.”

“I LOVE education and teaching, and I loved seeing my students and cheerleaders learn and grow into themselves. I’m damned good at helping them do that,” she said. “I’ll be telling my story. And hey. At least I didn’t try to neglect my duties of paying back what I borrowed to get educated, right? I made the adult choice of getting a side hustle. And guess what? It’s working out ok so far.”

Coppage told Fox News Digital she’s made close to $1 million selling explicit content on OnlyFans.

Brianna Coppage seen in pictures on social mediaBrianna Coppage seen in pictures on social media

Brianna Coppage, 28, is an English teacher at St. Clair High School, and told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that she was put on leave after an interview with two administrators.

“I started it, one, to just supplement my income and kind of see what happens and possibly make extra money. Like, I have student loans. I was working on my third degree. So, I also have a master’s degree in education, and then I was working on my specialist degree,” Coppage told Fox News Digital in an interview.

Gaither described Coppage as her best friend when speaking with the Missouri-based outlet.

Fox News Digital reached out to the St. Clair R-XIII School District for comment.

Original article source: Second teacher at Missouri school on leave over OnlyFans side hustle: ‘It’s working out ok so far’

News

Ranking the top 10 candidates heading into Week 9

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa celebrates after running the ball for a first down against the New England Patriots during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium.

Eight weeks down, ten to go. The NFL MVP race is on and we have the odds to break down.

The halfway mark of the NFL season is almost here and we have reached the point where we know who is legit and who needs to quit. Where players like San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow may have been favorites for the award at the start of the season, they have since fallen off. Here is who oddsmakers have in their top-10.

Fortune favors this team:NFL Week 9 picks: Will Dolphins or Chiefs triumph in battle of AFC’s best?

NFL MVP Odds Leaderboards:

*odds per BetMGM

NFL STATS CENTRAL: The latest NFL scores, schedules, odds, stats and more.

Interesting Articles

Trending