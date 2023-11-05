Dave Ramsey revealed the real reason Americans are going broke — and it’s not inflation. 3 simple steps to fix your finances now

Record-breaking inflation rates may have throttled Americans’ budgets over the last year, but Dave Ramsey says you can’t blame high costs for all your financial woes.
On a popular episode of The Ramsey Show, host Ramsey stated that household debt is at an all-time high — not because inflation is increasing the price of essential goods like groceries, but because of how consumers have responded to these price changes.
“Let’s be clear here. The debt is not because of inflation,” Ramsey said during the episode. “The debt is because you wussed out and refused to cut your freaking lifestyle to offset inflation.”
What Ramsey says is holding people back
You can save enough for retirement by putting $100 per month in a conservative growth fund from age 25 to 65, Ramsey said, but for that to work, “You can’t have a $750 F-150 payment. You can’t have a student loan that’s been around so long you think it’s a pet.”
He added: “All you do is work for these stinking banks that have better furniture and bigger buildings than you do.”
Ramsey went on to state that debt has become normalized in America if not throughout the world. It’s now a huge obstacle for those seeking to save money and put that cash toward retirement.
Yet, instead of paying back debt, consumers seem to be using credit cards and other loan methods to continue funding their daily spending, Ramsey said. Rather than cut back during inflation, consumers chose to make up for the shortfall by borrowing money to maintain their lifestyles.
Ramsey stated that people’s continual reliance on consumer debt has kept him in the financial advice-giving business for the last several decades and will give him job security for several more.
That’s why it’s a great time to remind Americans about Ramsey’s baby steps to secure your finances and kick debt to the curb.
Create a $1,000 emergency fund
Ramsey’s guidance here is to start an emergency fun with $1,000. He’s since come out to say that was never meant to be enough for Americans. However, even as you work to pay down your debt, this is the bare minimum amount you should have put aside, because life happens.
Down the line, you can start contributing far more to this fund. But, if you’re suddenly hit with a big medical bill, a broken-down vehicle or some other emergency, you’ll want that $1,000 available to avoid losing all the steam you’ve gained on your debt payments.
Pay off all debt (except the house)
Granted, almost no one has hundreds of thousands of dollars available to pay off their mortgage in one go, but by using the snowball method Americans can pay down the rest of their debt in a reasonably quick period of time, Ramsey claims.
To do this, list your debts, from student loans and car payments to credit cards. Order them from the smallest balance to the largest, regardless of interest rate, Ramsey says. Start making the minimum payments on everything except that little loan, putting everything you can toward it. The smallest loan is often a credit card balance, which is helpful, as it’s usually also the account with the highest interest rate. Repeat with the next smallest balance, then the next, until you’re debt-free.
Achieving this is going to require you to cut back spending, Ramsey says — so it may be time to re-evaluate what’s actually necessary in your life.
“When you actually consider the way we all live, it’s outrageous,” Ramsey said. “Our lifestyles are outrageous.”
Create a fully funded emergency fund
Now, stop for a minute and celebrate. You’ve paid off your debt! This is a huge step that deserves congratulations. But there’s still so much more to do. You can start investing and saving toward long-term goals. Before any of that, however, you’ll want to circle back and top up your emergency fund.
Ideally, you should have between three and six months of expenses put aside for your household. This means you’re going to have to go back and look at what you’ve spent over the last three to six months. On the bright side, by now you may have already cut back on expenses dramatically. Even better, you’ve created a habit of paying down debt on a consistent basis. So, now you simply put the money you were using on debt toward savings.
Once this emergency stash is funded, you’ll be protected should one of life’s enormous surprises — like a layoff or long hospital stay — comes your way. If you’re lucky, this won’t happen and you can use your emergency fund as income down the road. But having it available will give you peace of mind.
“You just have to look in the mirror and tell yourself, ‘Boy, we buy some really stupid stuff,’” Ramsey said. “Don’t be a victim. You’re not a victim. You’re a victim of the person in your mirror.”
Syracuse, N.Y. —”Turn out the lights, the party’s over.”
Two voicemails singing the old Willie Nelson tune played back-to-back on the latest Syracuse football postgame show presented by Crouse Health expressed the growing sentiment of many Orange fans on Dino Babers’ status as Syracuse football head coach.
With the U.S. national debt totalling over $33 trillion and the White House calling for billions of dollars more in spending packages, billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller is calling for action to offset to the costs.
“We are spending like drunken sailors,” he said on CNBC’s Squawk Box.
Druckenmiller went on to explain that the federal government was spending 20% of the country’s GDP prior to the COVID-19 pandemic — but this proportion has since climbed to 25%.
“My father told me ‘if you’re in a hole, stop digging Stan.’”
Druckenmiller proposes the government slash funding to a source of income for millions of U.S. seniors — Social Security. Here’s why and by how much.
America has a spending problem
The U.S. has been running a deficit for years — with the federal government spending $1.7 trillion more than it collected in the 2023 fiscal year alone.
And under a deficit, in order to pay for government programs, such as Social Security and emergency relief, the government borrows money, in part, by selling Treasury bonds, bills and other securities. This, of course, adds to the national debt.
In October, President Biden requested nearly $106 billion in funding from Congress, with $61.4 billion going toward Ukraine and $14.3 billion in military aid for Israel, including air and missile defense support.
“I was actually happy to see the announcement — the support for Ukraine and Israel,” Druckenmiller said during the CNBC interview. “I was waiting to see what the offset was going to be.”
The former hedge fund manager goes on to say that he was surprised to see the White House announce another $56 billion in emergency spending that includes money for child care, disaster relief and aid for lower-income Americans.
“Child care is not emergency spending,” he says.
But some experts would disagree.
The country is currently on the edge of a “child care cliff”, after the expiration of the Child Care Stabilization Program, which was introduced in 2021.
Think tank The Century Foundation reported that millions of children are at risk of losing their daycare spots and families could lose billions of dollars each year due to reduced hours or leaving the workforce entirely.
Druckenmiller wants cuts to “entitlements”
When asked whether he agreed with the House Republicans’ proposal to fund Israel with $14.3 billion by cutting funding to the IRS, Druckenmiller sidestepped the question.
“I want to go after entitlements. It’s where the money is,” he said.
Druckenmiller believes future seniors will have to face a cut to their Social Security benefits “no matter what.”
“This generation has got to take a cut,” he says. “Right now, current seniors, you’re going to get 100 cents on the dollar. Future seniors looking at five or 10 cents on the dollar, is it not unreasonable for us to go to 85 or 90 cents on the dollar?”
But with inflation prices keeping prices high, Social Security benefits are already insufficient, especially for low-income seniors already hurt by the expiration of extra food stamp aid in March.
In fact, older adults are now the fastest-growing segment of America’s homeless population, according to the Wall Street Journal.
Overall, the benefits make up about a third of a middle-income earner’s average wages, even though Mary Johnson, a Social Security and Medicare policy analyst at The Senior Citizens League, previously told Moneywise over half of older households have no savings to fall back on and rely mainly on their Social Security income in retirement.
To make matters worse, the reserves of the program’s main fund are projected to run out by 2033, meaning retirees would only receive 77% of their full benefits.
Today’s Washington chaos — from the historical ousting of Rep. Kevin McCarthy as House speaker to the propaganda flowing from all sides — is embarrassing and overwhelming to many Americans. However, our founders probably wouldn’t have been surprised because they knew the chaos of human nature quite well.
It was this knowledge which led them to create a separation of powers among the federal branches and to give more powers to state governments than we currently acknowledge or apply. They knew that a powerful central government could cause harm through action, intentions or simple incompetence — which is why they gave the central government very limited powers and encouraged Congress to leave the nation’s capital frequently.
Even today, with a federal government that is intimately involved in everything from health care and education to toilets and lightbulbs, the chaos in Washington is mostly … well, just something people see online. We live our lives, go to work and church and school, and play sports and music and video games. Our daily lives rightly don’t depend on the House of Representatives having a speaker or passing lots of legislation.
Yet it’s very important for us to know the caliber of people we elect to office because they do make policies that impact us at least once a year — on April 15. It’s hard to figure out the quality of federal representatives because of the amount of noise, so we’ve identified three state-level elected officials — genuine political adults — whose time in office has demonstrated three positive characteristics of good governance:
Understanding the importance of the office they hold.
Respecting the laws and traditions that limit their power.
Putting power in the hands of the people.
First up is North Carolina State Treasurer Dale Folwell. He’s worked hard to stabilize and strengthen the state’s pension and health-care systems. He has preserved North Carolina’s AAA bond rating while increasing transparency for taxpayers on the cost of state benefits. Deservedly, Folwell won an award from the North Carolina Open Government Coalition, and holds a monthly teleconference where journalists can ask him anything.
More recently, after announcing his campaign for governor, Folwell rightly rebuked his former Republican colleagues in the Legislature after they passed a provision in the budget shielding themselves from the same kind of records requests that apply to the rest of state government. “When you have integrity not only is it what you do when nobody’s watching, but when you make mistakes you disclose them,” declared Folwell.
Many states and localities shine when it comes to contrasting their budget processes with the profligate spending of Washington. In an interview with American Habits, former Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam, who served previously as mayor of Knoxville, explained that balancing a budget requires good stewardship of taxpayer dollars and forces a more grown-up disposition from lawmakers. “I think if you are solving problems, you’re less likely to merely play political games,” said Haslam, who was recognized as a Governing Public Official of the Year in 2018.
Another example of solid leadership comes from Iowa. Long before her name began coming up as a potential Republican vice presidential candidate, Gov. Kim Reynolds reined in the growth of state spending and created billion-dollar surpluses, and she vows to eliminate the state’s individual income tax. She also signed the Student First Act, a universal school-choice law that gives parents the opportunity to find new educational solutions for their children.
Just as good tax laws keep workers’ money in their hands — instead of being fed to the growing central state or federal government — good laws keep students’ education in the hands of parents. America’s schools have long suffered academically compared to our international counterparts, and the recent social engineering raises other concerns which parents must address in their own families.
The officials described here are just three of the thousands of great policymakers across the country who succeed because they are close to the people and have common interests with them. Returning more power to states and localities is not just good government; it also keeps the people from simply being disengaged spectators.
Ray Nothstine is the Future of Freedom Fellow at the State Policy Network and a senior editor and writer. He manages and edits American Habits, a new publication on federalism. Dustin Siggins is a former political journalist and founder of the public relations firm Proven Media Solutions.
Governing’s opinion columns reflect the views of their authors and not necessarily those of Governing’s editors or management.