Experts stunned after judge explodes at Trump lawyer’s “misogyny”

The Manhattan judge overseeing ’s civil fraud case blew up at the former president’s legal team for complaining about his law clerk on Thursday.
Judge Arthur Engoron, who previously issued a gag order and fined Trump twice for targeting law clerk Allison Greenfield, warned Trump attorney Chris Kise that he may expand the gag order after the lawyer made a comment about the clerk.
“Do not refer to my staff again,” Engoron said, according to The Messenger, later adding: “She’s a civil servant.”
Trump previously attacked Greenfield on Truth Social, sharing a post falsely claiming that she was Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s, D-N.Y., “girlfriend.”
“Sometimes I think there’s a bit of misogyny in you referring to my female principal law clerk,” Engoron told Kise on Thursday, warning that he may expand the gag order to include Trump’s legal team.
“I am not a misogynist,” Kise told the judge, according to The New York Times, noting that he’s happily married and has a daughter.
“I assure you that’s not the issue,” fellow Trump lawyer Alina Habba insisted, before complaining about Greenfield having improper influences over the judge and arguing she can’t be a misogynist because she is a woman, according to the Times.
Kise and Habba continued to accuse the clerk of bias, claiming that she had written notes to the judge against the defense, according to The Messenger.
Engoron at one point became so frustrated he slammed the table.
“I have an absolute unfettered right to get advice from my principal law clerk!” he exclaimed.
Kise is continuing to complain about the clerk, saying she is passing notes to the judge.
Judge Engoron pounded on the bench: “That’s right!” he shouted. “Confidential communications for my record. Absolute right to it. You don’t have any right to see it” https://t.co/0CkoXfunQ0
MSNBC’s Lisa Rubin reported that Kise took a shot at Greenfield before the judge’s explosion.
“I’ll wait again to get the note that you have from Ms. Greenfield. You may have a question for me. Maybe it is about dinner,” Kise told the judge, according to Rubin.
“That is an absolutely crazy thing to say to a judge. Nutso,” tweeted conservative attorney George Conway.
“Kise acts as if he’s never been in court before,” wrote former federal prosecutor Elizabeth de la Vega, calling the attorney’s behavior “appalling.”
“Courthouse personnel shouldn’t be the object of abuse by lawyers or parties, no matter who they are. Justice Engoron is absolutely right to protect his clerk,” wrote former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance.
The Messenger’s report noted that while Habba was out of court on October 19, Kise got into a “verbal altercation” with two other female lawyers present in court, Greenfield and attorney general counsel Colleen Faherty, during a private huddle with Engoron. Though most of the conversation was inaudible to reporters, Faherty at one point snapped at Kise to “be more respectful.”
“No,” Kise shot back.
“That was rude,” Faherty said.
The exchange reportedly happened after Kise “made a dismissive comment in response to a question by Greenfield, questioned Faherty’s intelligence, and then apologized,” according to The Messenger.
Former Trump fixer Michael Cohen, a key witness at the trial, told MSNBC that the incident was part of a pattern for Kise.
“Chris Kise, there’s something seriously wrong with him,” Cohen said. “He attacked me vociferously when I was on the stand, getting up, calling me all sorts of — that’s all they do, is they know how to denigrate. It’s not going to bode well for him. It’s about the last thing that you want to do.”
Record-breaking inflation rates may have throttled Americans’ budgets over the last year, but Dave Ramsey says you can’t blame high costs for all your financial woes.
On a popular episode of The Ramsey Show, host Ramsey stated that household debt is at an all-time high — not because inflation is increasing the price of essential goods like groceries, but because of how consumers have responded to these price changes.
“Let’s be clear here. The debt is not because of inflation,” Ramsey said during the episode. “The debt is because you wussed out and refused to cut your freaking lifestyle to offset inflation.”
What Ramsey says is holding people back
You can save enough for retirement by putting $100 per month in a conservative growth fund from age 25 to 65, Ramsey said, but for that to work, “You can’t have a $750 F-150 payment. You can’t have a student loan that’s been around so long you think it’s a pet.”
He added: “All you do is work for these stinking banks that have better furniture and bigger buildings than you do.”
Ramsey went on to state that debt has become normalized in America if not throughout the world. It’s now a huge obstacle for those seeking to save money and put that cash toward retirement.
Yet, instead of paying back debt, consumers seem to be using credit cards and other loan methods to continue funding their daily spending, Ramsey said. Rather than cut back during inflation, consumers chose to make up for the shortfall by borrowing money to maintain their lifestyles.
Ramsey stated that people’s continual reliance on consumer debt has kept him in the financial advice-giving business for the last several decades and will give him job security for several more.
That’s why it’s a great time to remind Americans about Ramsey’s baby steps to secure your finances and kick debt to the curb.
Create a $1,000 emergency fund
Ramsey’s guidance here is to start an emergency fun with $1,000. He’s since come out to say that was never meant to be enough for Americans. However, even as you work to pay down your debt, this is the bare minimum amount you should have put aside, because life happens.
Down the line, you can start contributing far more to this fund. But, if you’re suddenly hit with a big medical bill, a broken-down vehicle or some other emergency, you’ll want that $1,000 available to avoid losing all the steam you’ve gained on your debt payments.
Pay off all debt (except the house)
Granted, almost no one has hundreds of thousands of dollars available to pay off their mortgage in one go, but by using the snowball method Americans can pay down the rest of their debt in a reasonably quick period of time, Ramsey claims.
To do this, list your debts, from student loans and car payments to credit cards. Order them from the smallest balance to the largest, regardless of interest rate, Ramsey says. Start making the minimum payments on everything except that little loan, putting everything you can toward it. The smallest loan is often a credit card balance, which is helpful, as it’s usually also the account with the highest interest rate. Repeat with the next smallest balance, then the next, until you’re debt-free.
Achieving this is going to require you to cut back spending, Ramsey says — so it may be time to re-evaluate what’s actually necessary in your life.
“When you actually consider the way we all live, it’s outrageous,” Ramsey said. “Our lifestyles are outrageous.”
Create a fully funded emergency fund
Now, stop for a minute and celebrate. You’ve paid off your debt! This is a huge step that deserves congratulations. But there’s still so much more to do. You can start investing and saving toward long-term goals. Before any of that, however, you’ll want to circle back and top up your emergency fund.
Ideally, you should have between three and six months of expenses put aside for your household. This means you’re going to have to go back and look at what you’ve spent over the last three to six months. On the bright side, by now you may have already cut back on expenses dramatically. Even better, you’ve created a habit of paying down debt on a consistent basis. So, now you simply put the money you were using on debt toward savings.
Once this emergency stash is funded, you’ll be protected should one of life’s enormous surprises — like a layoff or long hospital stay — comes your way. If you’re lucky, this won’t happen and you can use your emergency fund as income down the road. But having it available will give you peace of mind.
“You just have to look in the mirror and tell yourself, ‘Boy, we buy some really stupid stuff,’” Ramsey said. “Don’t be a victim. You’re not a victim. You’re a victim of the person in your mirror.”
With the U.S. national debt totalling over $33 trillion and the White House calling for billions of dollars more in spending packages, billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller is calling for action to offset to the costs.
“We are spending like drunken sailors,” he said on CNBC’s Squawk Box.
Druckenmiller went on to explain that the federal government was spending 20% of the country’s GDP prior to the COVID-19 pandemic — but this proportion has since climbed to 25%.
“My father told me ‘if you’re in a hole, stop digging Stan.’”
Druckenmiller proposes the government slash funding to a source of income for millions of U.S. seniors — Social Security. Here’s why and by how much.
America has a spending problem
The U.S. has been running a deficit for years — with the federal government spending $1.7 trillion more than it collected in the 2023 fiscal year alone.
And under a deficit, in order to pay for government programs, such as Social Security and emergency relief, the government borrows money, in part, by selling Treasury bonds, bills and other securities. This, of course, adds to the national debt.
In October, President Biden requested nearly $106 billion in funding from Congress, with $61.4 billion going toward Ukraine and $14.3 billion in military aid for Israel, including air and missile defense support.
“I was actually happy to see the announcement — the support for Ukraine and Israel,” Druckenmiller said during the CNBC interview. “I was waiting to see what the offset was going to be.”
The former hedge fund manager goes on to say that he was surprised to see the White House announce another $56 billion in emergency spending that includes money for child care, disaster relief and aid for lower-income Americans.
“Child care is not emergency spending,” he says.
But some experts would disagree.
The country is currently on the edge of a “child care cliff”, after the expiration of the Child Care Stabilization Program, which was introduced in 2021.
Think tank The Century Foundation reported that millions of children are at risk of losing their daycare spots and families could lose billions of dollars each year due to reduced hours or leaving the workforce entirely.
Druckenmiller wants cuts to “entitlements”
When asked whether he agreed with the House Republicans’ proposal to fund Israel with $14.3 billion by cutting funding to the IRS, Druckenmiller sidestepped the question.
“I want to go after entitlements. It’s where the money is,” he said.
Druckenmiller believes future seniors will have to face a cut to their Social Security benefits “no matter what.”
“This generation has got to take a cut,” he says. “Right now, current seniors, you’re going to get 100 cents on the dollar. Future seniors looking at five or 10 cents on the dollar, is it not unreasonable for us to go to 85 or 90 cents on the dollar?”
But with inflation prices keeping prices high, Social Security benefits are already insufficient, especially for low-income seniors already hurt by the expiration of extra food stamp aid in March.
In fact, older adults are now the fastest-growing segment of America’s homeless population, according to the Wall Street Journal.
Overall, the benefits make up about a third of a middle-income earner’s average wages, even though Mary Johnson, a Social Security and Medicare policy analyst at The Senior Citizens League, previously told Moneywise over half of older households have no savings to fall back on and rely mainly on their Social Security income in retirement.
To make matters worse, the reserves of the program’s main fund are projected to run out by 2033, meaning retirees would only receive 77% of their full benefits.
