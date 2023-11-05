News
Fan walks 1,500 miles to cup final … without a ticket
How far would you walk to see your team play in a cup final? Boca Juniors fan Leandro Fortunato has walked 1,500 miles (2,451 kilometres) from his native Argentina to Rio de Janeiro in Brazil ahead of Saturday’s match against Fluminense in the final of the Copa Libertadores, South America’s version of the UEFA Champions League.
Fortunato walked for 24 days from Santa Fe to Rio, where the match will be staged at the city’s iconic Maracanã stadium. Along the way, he shared his route and details of his travels on Instagram.
“I went out in search of clarifying body, head, soul and heart,” Fortunato told ESPN Argentina’s “Generacion F.” “I found that Boca reached the final of the Libertadores and I started to walk. I was at my uncle’s house in Santo Tomé, Santa Fe, and I told him ‘I’m going to Rio.’ And I started [to walk.] I went to Paraná and left from there.”
Fortunato had to hitchhike to cross to Uruguay because the border bridge between Paso de los Libres and Uruguayana was “too damaged” to walk on. He arrived in Rio on Monday, on what would have been Argentina legend Diego Maradona’s 63rd birthday. Fortunato said: “It was like a sign. I felt like he told me ‘come on lad, you will get there today.’
“When I arrived, I couldn’t believe it. I went through heat, rain, leg pain. The pain in my knee is incredible … but I’m excited. The first thing I saw was a Boca contingent who shouted at me: ‘You’re here!’ It was the first photo I uploaded on Instagram. And they told me ‘you are a source of pride for everyone, you are going to make history.'”
Boca fans donated money for Fortunato to be able to complete his trip. “With the help of all the Boca people, they gave me money to be able to rent a room and be able to sleep,” he said.
Fortunato’s efforts have been rewarded with Argentine streamer Martin “Coscu” Perez and “Generacion F” giving him a ticket to the final at the Maracana Stadium.
“It’s the best news of the day,” Fortunato said. “I’m very happy. I’m dreaming, I can’t believe everything I did. That the people of Boca greet me … It’s a privilege to be here.”
Fortunato posted a photograph on a beach in Rio wearing a Boca jersey with his arms open on his Instagram story and he wrote: “How can I not feel this way?”
Buenos Aires-based Boca, who are looking to lift their seventh title on Saturday, have not won the Copa Libertadores since 2007. They have lost two finals in the intervening years, memorably being beaten by bitter city rivals River Plate in the 2018, the second leg of which was played at Real Madrid’s Bernabeu stadium.
3 Big Social Security Changes Taking Effect in 2024 That Retirees Must Know
Social Security benefits are a key source of income in retirement, and they tend to become increasingly important over time as beneficiaries spend down the balance of 401(k) plans, IRAs, and other accounts. For that reason, retired workers need to stay informed about any changes that could impact their benefits.
Read on to learn about three big changes to Social Security that will take effect in 2024.
1. Social Security benefits will get a modest cost-of-living increase
Social Security benefits will get a 3.2% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in 2024 to account for rising prices across the economy. Retired workers, many of whom feel Congress should do more to protect benefits from inflation, may be disappointed by that figure after receiving COLAs of 8.7% in 2023 and 5.9% in 2022. In other words, Social Security payouts will increase next year, but not as much as they did in the two preceding years.
However, a smaller cost-of-living increase in 2024 means inflation is slowing and there is a silver lining to that trend. The Social Security trustees assumed the 2024 COLA would range from 3.1% to 4% in their most recent financial assessment. Anything above that range could have accelerated the timeline to trust fund depletion, meaning a bigger COLA could have brought possible benefit cuts even closer.
The Social Security Administration says the average retiree will get an additional $59 per month after the 3.2% COLA is applied in 2024, but individualized COLA notices will be mailed out during December. Alternatively, retirees can review their updated benefit amount through their My Social Security account starting in early December.
One unfortunate consequence of the cost-of-living increase is that more retired workers may owe taxes on Social Security benefits.
2. The maximum retired worker benefit for new beneficiaries will increase
The Social Security Administration indexes benefit payments to the national average wage index to account for living standard increases that occur over time. That means the maximum Social Security payout for newly awarded beneficiaries tends to rise each year. For instance, the maximum payout at full retirement age (FRA) will be $3,822 per month in 2024, up from $3,627 per month in 2023.
The table below shows the maximum monthly retired worker benefit at different ages in 2024.
|
Age
|
Maximum Retired Worker Benefit in 2024
|
62
|
$2,710
|
65
|
$3,426
|
66
|
$3,652
|
FRA
|
$3,822
|
67
|
$3,911
|
70
|
$4,873
Readers will spot an important lesson buried in that table. While workers are entitled to retirement benefits at age 62, delaying Social Security makes the payout incrementally larger. Indeed, the maximum retired worker benefit at age 70 is about 27% larger than the maximum benefit at FRA and 80% greater than the maximum benefit at age 62.
3. The income limits for workers receiving Social Security retirement benefits will increase
As mentioned above, workers are entitled to retirement benefits at age 62, but those that claim before FRA and continue working will have some of their Social Security check temporarily withheld if their income exceeds certain limits. Those limits, referred to as the retirement earnings test exempt amounts, are adjusted each year based on changes in general wage levels.
Here are the retirement earnings test exempt amounts for 2024:
- Lower limit: $22,320 per year (or $1,860 per month), up from $21,240 per year (or $1,770 per month) in 2023.
- Upper limit: $59,520 per year (or $4,960 per month), up from $56,520 per year (or $4,710 per month) in 2023.
The lower limit applies workers under FRA for the full year, such that $1 in benefits will be withheld for every $2 in earnings that exceed $22,320 in 2024. The higher limit applies to workers that reach FRA during the year, such that $1 in benefits will be withheld for every $3 in earnings that exceed $59,520 in 2024.
Retirees should be clear on two points: First, the retirement earnings test exempt amounts no longer matter once a worker reaches FRA. At that point, Social Security benefits will be paid in full without regard for other income. Second, workers who have benefits withheld will be compensated with a bigger Social Security check once they reach FRA. Those beneficiaries will recoup most or all of the “lost” income over a normal life span, according to the Social Security Administration.
MFL MarMac finally breaks through to the state football semifinals with win over Iowa City Regina
Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah leader threatens escalation with Israel as its war with Hamas rages on
BEIRUT (AP) — Hezbollah leader said Friday that his powerful militia is already engaged in unprecedented fighting along the Lebanon-Israel border and threatened a further escalation as Israel’s war with Hamas nears the one-month mark.
In televised remarks — his first since the Palestinian militants’ deadly Oct. 7 attack on southern Israel — Nasrallah stopped short of announcing that Hezbollah would fully enter the war, a move that would have devastating consequences for both Lebanon and Israel.
The United States, Israel’s strongest backer, has warned Hezbollah and its patron Iran against entering the fray and has sent warships to the Mediterranean, a move Nasrallah said “will not scare us.”
Hezbollah is prepared for all options, he declared, “and we can resort to them at any time.” The fighting would “not be limited” to the scale seen so far, he added. In recent weeks, Hezbollah has fired rockets across the border daily, mainly hitting military targets in northern Israel, but it has a substantial arsenal capable of hitting anywhere in Israel and thousands of battle-hardened fighters.
Nasrallah’s speech had been widely anticipated throughout the region as an indication of whether the Israel-Hamas conflict would spiral into a regional war.
“Some say I’m going to announce that we have entered the battle,” Nasrallah said Friday. “We already entered the battle on Oct. 8.” He argued that Hezbollah’s cross-border strikes have pulled away Israeli forces that would otherwise be focused on Hamas in Gaza.
Celebratory gunshots rang out over Beirut as thousands packed into a square in the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital to watch Nasrallah’s speech broadcast via video-link on a massive screen.
Thursday saw the most significant escalation on the Israel-Lebanon border since the war started, with Hezbollah firing off a barrage of mortar shells and anti-tank missiles and, for the first time, exploding drones.
In Israel, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday to urge protections for civilians in the fighting with Hamas, as Israeli troops tightened their encirclement of Gaza City.
Nasrallah criticized the strong U.S. backing of Israel’s bombardment of Gaza that has killed more than 9,000 people, mostly civilians. While U.S. officials in recent days have pushed more publicly for protecting civilians in Gaza, they have yet to call for a cease-fire.
The Hezbollah leader said U.S. President Joe Biden had made a “fake argument that Hamas cut off children’s heads (without) evidence, but stayed silent for the thousands of children in Gaza who were decapitated and their limbs were torn apart” by Israeli bombing.
Nasrallah praised Hamas’ Oct. 7 rampage across southern Israel. The militants attacked farming villages, towns and military posts, killing more than 1,400 people — most of them civilians — and taking hundreds of hostages back to Gaza while Israeli forces were slow to respond.
It was “proof that Israel is weaker than a spider’s web” and one month into the war, it “has not been able to make any achievement,” Nasrallah said.
He insisted that Hamas had planned the attack in secrecy and that Hezbollah had no part in it. “This great, large-scale operation was purely the result of Palestinian planning and implementation,” Nasrallah said.
Facing a relentless aerial bombardment and now a ground incursion by Israeli forces in Gaza, Hamas leaders have been pushing — sometimes publicly — for Hezbollah to widen its involvement in the war. Nasrallah met last week in Beirut with senior Hamas official Saleh al-Arouri and with Ziad Nakhaleh of the allied group Islamic Jihad.
However, Hezbollah officials have avoided publicly setting a specific red line, saying vaguely that they would join the war if they see that Hamas is on the verge of defeat. Instead, Hezbollah has taken calculated steps to keep Israel’s military busy on its border with Lebanon, but not to the extent of igniting an all-out war.
The Israeli military said seven of their soldiers and one civilian had been killed on the northern border as of Friday. More than 50 Hezbollah fighters and 10 militants with allied groups, as well as 10 civilians, including a Reuters journalist, have been killed on the Lebanese side.
“Don’t test us,” Netanyahu warned Hezbollah on Friday. A mistake, he said, “will exact a price you can’t even imagine.”
Israel considers the Iran-backed Lebanese Shiite militant group its most serious immediate threat, estimating that Hezbollah has around 150,000 rockets and missiles aimed at Israel, as well as drones and surface-to-air and surface-to-sea missiles.
But a full-on conflict would be costly for Hezbollah, which fought a 34-day war with Israel in 2006 that ended with a draw — but not before Israeli bombing reduced swaths of southern Lebanon, the eastern Bekaa Valley and Beirut’s southern suburbs to rubble.
A new all-out war would also displace hundreds of thousands of Hezbollah’s supporters in southern Lebanon and cause wide damage at a time when Lebanon is in the throes of a historic four-year economic meltdown.
Julia Norman, an associate professor of politics and international relations at University College London, said that Blinken and Nasrallah, two actors who “are going to be very influential on how the conflict moves from this point” both offered signals Friday against a wider war.
“That’s not to say it won’t, but the messaging today from both seemed to be … trying to operate within a sense of restraint and to not have this ripple out even further,” she said.
___
Associated Press writers Bassem Mroue and Kareem Chehayeb in Beirut, Danica Kirka in London and Josef Federman in Jerusalem contributed to this report.
